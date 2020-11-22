Successfully reported this slideshow.
L.O.V.E. activities at Panevezys “Vyturys” progymnasium Rasa Kupryte, project coordinator at Panevezys “Vyturys” progymnas...
The presentation of visit in Nuova Direzione didattica Vasto, Italy, sharing experience for teachers (25-06-2019)
LESSON ABOUT EMOTIONS FOR PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENTS (31-05- 2019)
Best wishes and friendship apples of and for 5th grade students (01-09-2019)
Continue MEDIATION in 5th grade
Visit in Panevezys “Vyturys” progymnasium March 23-27 of 2020 Arrival 22nd of March Departure 28 th of March
Visit in Panevezys “Vyturys” progymnasium Tasks before visit: 1. To plan and organize 1 video conference – lesson with 1 p...
SEE YOU IN MARCH IN OUR SCHOOL Best wishes Rasa and Inga
Lt love-autumn2019
