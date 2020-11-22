Disemaination vasto italy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learning to overcome violence elements Psychological and Social Support for Bully and Victimized Students of Peer Bullying
  1. 1. Learning to overcome violence elements Psychological and Social Support for Bully and Victimized Students of Peer Bullying Vasto-Italy 13-17.05.2019.
  2. 2. Learning to overcome violence elements 1. Visitinig Ritucci Chinni school
  3. 3. 2. Pinocchio’s school
  4. 4. Pinocchio’s entertainment
  5. 5. Visiting Vasto
  6. 6. Visit to the Municipality and the Mayor of Vasto
  7. 7. Visiting the D'Avalos Palace
  8. 8. Presentations from partner schools
  9. 9. Workshops in Vasto Marina
  10. 10. Lecture from the Police and Carabinieri  Social workers  Pedagogues  Professors from the Faculty of Teachers
  11. 11. Visiting L'Aquilia
  12. 12. Visit and lecture at the University of L'Aquilia  Antibling strategies for a safe and more inclusive school.  Buying in schools  How to prevent bullying in inclusive education
  13. 13. Visiting Roma
  14. 14. Vatican

