Konsepto ng Pinagkukunang-Yaman Saklaw ng Pinagkukunang-Yaman ang mga Salik ng Produksyon (factors of production). Ang mga...
PAGGAWA – ay paggamit ng lakas at kakayahan upang makapagbigay ng serbisyo o makaambag sa produksyon. KAPITAL – kinabibila...
Ang Pinagkukunang yaman ay tumutukoy sa kayamanan ng lipunan na binubuo ng mga katangian ng mamamayan, biyaya ng kalikasan...
Katangian ng mga mamamayan Biyaya ng Kalikasan Mga bagay na gawa ng tao
Yamang Tao Ayon kay Mencius, isang Pilosopong Tsino, na may mataas na pagkilala sa tao ayon sa kanya, “Ang tao ang pinakai...
Mataas sa ngayon ang pangangailangan sa mga Caregiver sa mauunlad na bansa. Dahil dito, maraming Pilipino ang nagsasanay u...
Distribusyon ng populasyon ng Pilipinas sa Kasarian (2000) Babae 37,979,810 Lalaki 38,524,267 Ang potensyal ng isang bansn...
Age/Sex 2000 Both Sexes Male Female Total 76,504,077 38,524,267 37,979,810 0-4 7,752,071 3,965,426 3,786,645 5-9 9,694,781...
Uri ng Lakas Paggawa A.) May Kasanayan B.) May kaunting kasanayan C.) Walang kasanayan Pisikal na Lakas Paggawa Natatamo a...
A.) Propesyunal B.) Superbisor o Tagapamahala C.) Imbentor Mental na Lakas Paggawa Nakapag-aral sa mga pamantasan para sa ...
Undergraduate Major Medicine 1% Accounting/ Finance 12& Business Management Studies 3% Engineering 74% Ipinakikita ng tala...
Yamang Likas Tumutukoy sa mga biyaya o kayamanang nagmumula sa kalikasan tulad ng lupa, kagubatan, karagatan, at mga miner...
Yamang Lupa • Mula sa yamang lupa ang ibat ibang mga yamang likas na ginagamit sa pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay. Yamang Tubi...
Sa ngayon, nagsasagawa ang ating pamahalaan ng agarang solusyon sa unti-unting pagkasira ng Likas na Yaman. Nariyan ang Li...
Lahat ng bagay na ginagamit ng tao upang makagawa ng bagong produkto. Mga Hilaw na materyales na ginagamit upang makagawa ...
Ang KAPITAL ay ang mga kalakal na ginagamit na input para sa produksyon ng ibang kalakal o paglilingkod. Input Output Proc...
Pisikal na Kapital Imbentaryo ng inputs at outputs Kagamitang pangmatagalan Panlipunang Kapital Imprastraktura na nagbibig...
  1. 1. Konsepto ng Pinagkukunang-Yaman Saklaw ng Pinagkukunang-Yaman ang mga Salik ng Produksyon (factors of production). Ang mga Salik ng Produksyon ay ang lupa, paggawa, at kapital. LUPA - tumutukoy sa mga yamang likas o kaloob ng kalikasan, kabilang ang mga lupaing agrikultura at industriyal.
  2. 2. PAGGAWA – ay paggamit ng lakas at kakayahan upang makapagbigay ng serbisyo o makaambag sa produksyon. KAPITAL – kinabibilangan ng mga makinarya at iba pang mga kagamitan at imprastraktura. Pinagkukunang Yaman Yamang Tao Yamang Likas Yamang Kapital
  3. 3. Ang Pinagkukunang yaman ay tumutukoy sa kayamanan ng lipunan na binubuo ng mga katangian ng mamamayan, biyaya ng kalikasan at mga bagay na gawa ng tao upang tumugon sa kanyang pangangailangan, kagustuhan at kagalingan. ItinuturIng din ito bilang saligan ng pag-unlad ng ekonomiya.
  4. 4. Katangian ng mga mamamayan Biyaya ng Kalikasan Mga bagay na gawa ng tao
  5. 5. Yamang Tao Ayon kay Mencius, isang Pilosopong Tsino, na may mataas na pagkilala sa tao ayon sa kanya, “Ang tao ang pinakaimportanteng elemento ng isang nasyon.” Ayon kay Thomas Malthus, isang Ingles na Pastor,(1766- 1834), “Ang populasyon ay tumataas ng geometric ratio samantalang ang produksyon ng pagkain ay tumataas nang arithmetic ratio.” Lakas Paggawa ay kakayahang pisikal (pangangatawan) ng tao at mental (kaisipan) na ginagamit sa produksyon.
  6. 6. Mataas sa ngayon ang pangangailangan sa mga Caregiver sa mauunlad na bansa. Dahil dito, maraming Pilipino ang nagsasanay upang maging caregiver. Ang Yamang Tao ay isang mahalagang salik sapagkat siya ang gumagamit ng lakas at nagpapaunlad sa mga yamang likas. Ang yamang tao ay batayan din sa pag-unlad. Tao ang naghahawan ng landas patungo sa kaunlarang pangkabuhayan at hangaring panlipunan ng bansa. Tao ang nagsisilbing susi upang umunlad ang isang bansa, dahil ang tao ay may angking talino, kakayahan at kasanayan, sinasabing sa kanya rin nagmumula ang iba’t-ibang pwersa ng pagbabago. Kahalagahan ng Yamang Tao
  7. 7. Distribusyon ng populasyon ng Pilipinas sa Kasarian (2000) Babae 37,979,810 Lalaki 38,524,267 Ang potensyal ng isang bansng sumusulongay maaaring matunghayan sa distribusyon ng populasyon nito. Malaki ang epekto ng edad o gulang ng bahagdan ng populasyon sakalagayang panlipunanng isang bansa.
  8. 8. Age/Sex 2000 Both Sexes Male Female Total 76,504,077 38,524,267 37,979,810 0-4 7,752,071 3,965,426 3,786,645 5-9 9,694,781 4,962,013 4,732,768 10-14 8,949,614 4,541,197 4,408,417 15-19 8,017,298 4,017,830 3,999,468 20-24 7,096,403 3,522,518 3,546,885 25-29 6,071,089 3,053,616 3,017,473 30-34 5,546,294 2,804,502 2,741,772 35-39 4,901,023 2,496,821 2,404,202 40-44 4,163,494 2,120,314 2,043,180 45-49 3,330,054 1,696,712 1,633,342 50-54 2,622,316 1,318,632 1,303,684 55-59 1,903,649 943,133 960,516 60-64 1,633,150 786,137 847,013 65-69 1,138,843 533,469 605,374 70-74 797,970 361,614 436,356 75-79 505,356 218,622 286,734 80+ 490,2410 195,185 295,056 Ang balangkas ng populasyon ay may malaking epekto sa lipunan at maging sa patakaran ng pamahalaan.
  9. 9. Uri ng Lakas Paggawa A.) May Kasanayan B.) May kaunting kasanayan C.) Walang kasanayan Pisikal na Lakas Paggawa Natatamo ang kasanayan sa pamamagitan ng pag-aaral sa kursong bokasyunal o teknikal. Kaalaman na nangangailangan lamang ng kaunting pagsasanay. Trabahong hindi na nangangailangan ng pagsasanay.
  10. 10. A.) Propesyunal B.) Superbisor o Tagapamahala C.) Imbentor Mental na Lakas Paggawa Nakapag-aral sa mga pamantasan para sa mataas na antas ng kaalaman. May sapat na talino at kasanayan sa negosyo’t pera. Mga lumilikha at nag-iimbento tulad ng Siyentipiko.
  11. 11. Undergraduate Major Medicine 1% Accounting/ Finance 12& Business Management Studies 3% Engineering 74% Ipinakikita ng talahanayan ang kursong madalas o kasagaring kinukuha ng mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Malaki ang maaring maging epekto nito sa ekonomiya, lalo na sa kanilang hinaharap.
  12. 12. Yamang Likas Tumutukoy sa mga biyaya o kayamanang nagmumula sa kalikasan tulad ng lupa, kagubatan, karagatan, at mga mineral na kailangan upang imanupaktura upang tumugon sa nababagong pangangailangan ng tao. Yamang Lupa Yamang Tubig Yamang Mineral Yamang Gubat
  13. 13. Yamang Lupa • Mula sa yamang lupa ang ibat ibang mga yamang likas na ginagamit sa pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay. Yamang Tubig • Malawak ang baybayin ng Pilipinas pagdating sa katubigan.Sinasaklaw ng ating katubigan ang 60 lalawigan at halos 1525 na munisipalidad at 2500 uri ng isda at 488 uri ng korales. Yamang Mineral • Ang Mineral ay itinuturig na hindi napapalitang pinagkukunang yaman. Hindi tulad sa kagubatan kung saan ang mga pananim ay mapalalago at mapapalitan, ang mineral ay hindi na maaaring dagdagan o palitan ng tao.
  14. 14. Sa ngayon, nagsasagawa ang ating pamahalaan ng agarang solusyon sa unti-unting pagkasira ng Likas na Yaman. Nariyan ang Linis Brigada ng Kalikasan, Clean and Green, Enhancement of Community- Based Forest Management Program,Southern Mindanao Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project,Land Administration Management Project,Philippine Environmental Governance Project,at Adaptation to Climate Change and Biodiversity Conservation Project.
  15. 15. Lahat ng bagay na ginagamit ng tao upang makagawa ng bagong produkto. Mga Hilaw na materyales na ginagamit upang makagawa ng panibagong produkto. Mga kagamitan sa makinarya, kasangkapan, transpo, pabrika atbp.
  16. 16. Ang KAPITAL ay ang mga kalakal na ginagamit na input para sa produksyon ng ibang kalakal o paglilingkod. Input Output Process
  17. 17. Pisikal na Kapital Imbentaryo ng inputs at outputs Kagamitang pangmatagalan Panlipunang Kapital Imprastraktura na nagbibigay ng serbisyo sa publiko serbisyong ipinagkaloob ng pamahalaan Di-materyal na Kapital Mga bagay na hindi materyal na ginagamit upang mapagbuti ang produksyon. Halimbawa: Anunsyo, Pagsasaliksik, Bagong teknolohiya Mga Uri ng Yamang Kapital

