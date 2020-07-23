Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asia
Answer the following questions? 1. What is the deepest part of the earth’s surface? 2. What country in Asia has the bigges...
4. Where can we find the Lake Baikal? 5. What is the smallest country in Asia? 6. What is the largest archipelago in the w...
7. What is the longest strait in the world? 8. What is the capital of Vietnam? 9. What is the 3rd biggest country in the w...
Identify the capital and region of the following country.
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Bhutan
China
Cyprus
East Timor
Georgia
India
Indonesia
Iran
Israel
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Burma
Nepal
North Korea
Oman
Pakistan
Cambodia
Bangladesh
Kazakhstan
Afghanistan
Brunei
Maldives
Syria
Oman
Lebanon
Asia
Identify the name of the following picture and locate where it is found.
Himalayas, also Himalaya (Sanskrit for “abode of snow”), mountain system in Asia, forming a broad continuous arc for nearl...
Lake Baikal
Lake Baikal, lake in southern Siberian Russia, the deepest lake in the world with a maximum depth of 1,637 m (5,371 ft). I...
Caspian Sea
It has an area of about 190 sq km (about 74 sq mi). The depression declines from a maximum height of about 146 m (about 47...
Klyuchevskaya
The highest peak is Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in the eastern range, which rises to a height of 4,750 m (15,584 ft). A tu...
Gobi Desert
Gobi, extensive desert area of southern Mongolia and northern China. The largest desert in Asia, it is also known as Shamo...
Dead Sea
 Dead Sea, salt lake in southwestern Asia. Bounded on the west by Israel and the West Bank and on the east by Jordan, the...
Strait of Malacca
 Strait of Malacca, body of water, southeastern Asia, separating the Malay Peninsula on the northeast from the island of ...
Jakarta, Indonesia
 The largest archipelago in the world.  1,904,570 sq km  Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country after Ch...
Dubai, UAE
 The Burj al Arab Hotel, located on an artificial islet in Dubai’s harbor, is designed to look like a traditional Arabian...
Asian Boundaries
Ural Mountain Separates Asia from Europe
Bering Strait Separates Asia from America The strait was first discovered by the Russian explorer Semyon Ivanovich Dezhnyo...
Suez Canal Separate Asia from Africa
 artificial waterway running north to south across the Isthmus of Suez in northeastern Egypt; it connects the Mediterrane...
Cape Chelyuskin in Russia Northernmost point of Asia
 promontory, northern Siberian Russia, on the Boris Vil'kitskiy Strait, (Russian Proliv Vil'kitskogo), the northernmost p...
Tanjong Plain in Malaysia Southernmost Point of Asia
 Kampong Tanjong in Sarawak is located in Malaysia - roughly 913 mi (or 1469 km) East of Kuala Lumpur, the seat of the Ma...
Cape Dezhnev in Russia Easternmost Point
 northeastern Russia, which forms the easternmost part of the Chukchi Peninsula and of the entire mainland of Asia. Also ...
Cape Baba in Turkey Westernmost Point of Asia
is the westernmost point of Anatolian part of Turkey, making it the westernmost point of whole Asia.
Review 1. Why Gobi desert important? 2. What is the deepest part of the earth? 3. Where is dead sea located? 4. What is th...
Review 6. What is the smallest country in Asia? 7. What country in Asia has biggest population? 8. What is the longest str...
Essential Questions 1. How do topography and climate make Asia a unique continent in transforming the lives of its people?...
Which country is not belong? 1. China, Singapore, North Korea 2. India, Pakistan, Turkey 3. Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Indones...
Locate the following sceneries. 1. Ural Mountain 6. Mt. Everest 2. Yangtze River 7. Tibetan Plateau 3. Mekong River 8. Mar...
A good material to give to information about the beauty of Asia.
Education
