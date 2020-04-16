Basic research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BASIC OF RESEARCH Dr. Gurumeet C Wadhawa Department of Chemistry Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil ,College Vashi, Navi Mumbai
Academics – Profession Questions—Problems Answers-Solutions Will it be done soon? Can it be done at less? Can it Be made s...
Science Nature Future Important Mysterious Useful Teachers Researcher s Technologists Society
DATA INFORMATION KNOWLEDGE CREATIVITY Aal izz-- Science Aristotle Newton Three Id--- States of Matter
The state: The thing??
Aesop's Fables : 620 and 560 BCE History matters: Postulate, Hypothesis Experiment To know what to change To know what to ...
INVENTION!  Invention can be thought of as a new manmade device or process.  An example of invention is the internal com...
Matter matters: ~BCE 600 Thales of Miletus: Greek Explain Nature without reference to MYTHOLOGY Basic element of Matter: W...
INNOVATION *An innovation can be define as simply a better way of doing things or an improvement to an existing product or...
1st Cell Phone March 6, 1983 Razr 2006 Alexander Graham Bell’s Phone 1876 Old Phone Telephone
Old Computers Dell Computers 2006
DISCOVERY  Discovery is the primary process used in science to uncover new knowledge.  Thomas Edison invented over 1000 ...
CREATIVITY The ability to see a problem in several dimensions. The ability to truly understand the problem at hand.
PATENTS  Provide inventors with exclusive rights to manufacture a device for a period of time that has been fixed. (Curre...
TRADEMARKS  Trademarks give an individual or corporation a right to identify a product with a graphic symbol that custome...
TRADEMARK EXAMPLES Adidas Mountain Dew Abercrombie & Fitch Nike
COPYRIGHT ©  Copyright is related to the written material, graphic material, or music.  Copyright provide the creator th...
INVENTORS  Thomas Edison  Benjamin Franklin  Elijah McCoy  Eli Whitney  Alexander Graham Bell  Henry Ford
WHAT IS RESEARCH?  research. 1.a. the systematic investigation into and study of materials, sources, etc, in order to est...
Basic Research It investigates fundamental questions about behavior without particular reason to study except to acquire a...
PLANNING  Statement of the problem  Literature review  Choice of research method  Design of study  Data collection  ...
CHOOSE A TOPIC Pick a topic that:  Will be interesting.  You will be able to complete in the required time. ( See handou...
TITLE  Choose a title that reflects your topic and is in the form a question Example: How does caffeine affect the growth...
PURPOSE  Write 1 to 3 sentences describing what you want to find out in this project. Example: The purpose of this projec...
RESEARCH  Develop 3 questions that you want to answer about your topic.  Try to use various sources for your research. ...
HYPOTHESIS Make your guess  Use your research to make an educated guess about how you think your experiment will turn out.
PROCEDURE  Design your experiment  Design your experiment so that they only test for one thing.  Make sure that you do ...
PROCEDURE  To increase the validity of your experiment  Make sure to keep a control group.  Keep in mind sample size. ...
PROCEDURE  Write down step-by-step directions on how to do your experiment.  Do not leave anything out! Example
MATERIALS Make a complete list of everything you will use in your experiment. Tell how many and how much of each object ...
DO YOUR EXPERIMENT. Have fun !
MAKE CHARTS AND GRAPHS  Display data using charts, tables, and graphs.  Use the Graph Club or Inspiration program.  Cho...
CONCLUSION  Write down why you think your experiment turned out the way it did, include if your hypothesis was supported ...
FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS  Tell what variable you would change if you could do the experiment again.  Tell how you might tak...
MAKE YOUR BOARD  Start your information on the top left panel of the board, move down the left panel, across the middle p...
Special Theory of Relativity - Proposed in 1905 by Albert Einstein, one of the greatest thinkers in history. - This equati...
DNA Profiling - The first use of DNA in a court case was back in 1986. - Alec Jeffrys a geneticist from England discovered...
Discovery of Penicillin - Alexander Fleming discovered Penicillin in September 1928. - Howard Flory and Ernst Chain were a...
The Personal Computer - The first personal computer named the Programma 101 was launched in 1964. - The SCAMP IBM computer...
1) Science Fair Center - www.sciencefaircenter.com/science_fair_planning.tpl?cart=11249928173913392#1 2) Science Fair Cent...
Basic research

Research

Basic research

  1. 1. BASIC OF RESEARCH Dr. Gurumeet C Wadhawa Department of Chemistry Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil ,College Vashi, Navi Mumbai
  2. 2. Academics – Profession Questions—Problems Answers-Solutions Will it be done soon? Can it be done at less? Can it Be made safer? Innovation—Creativity : Thought processes Efforts-Success-Growth Success –Reverses Judgment-Justice Through---- ----- ---------- ------------ How Science works? What is its worldview? How Scientists work?
  3. 3. Science Nature Future Important Mysterious Useful Teachers Researcher s Technologists Society
  4. 4. DATA INFORMATION KNOWLEDGE CREATIVITY Aal izz-- Science Aristotle Newton Three Id--- States of Matter
  5. 5. The state: The thing??
  6. 6. Aesop's Fables : 620 and 560 BCE History matters: Postulate, Hypothesis Experiment To know what to change To know what to change to How to effect the change
  7. 7. INVENTION!  Invention can be thought of as a new manmade device or process.  An example of invention is the internal combustion engine invented in the 1800’s. The internal combustion engine is used in cars, trains, trucks, lawnmowers, boats and many other applications.
  8. 8. Matter matters: ~BCE 600 Thales of Miletus: Greek Explain Nature without reference to MYTHOLOGY Basic element of Matter: Water Studied in Egypt → Pythagoras Diameter bisects Circle Kanada: Gujarath Nibbling food: ‘anu’ Basic element of Matter water, fire, earth, ai Vegetable → water, Insects →. water + fire Birds: water + fire +air ‘gurutva’: Objects fall towards earth
  9. 9. INNOVATION *An innovation can be define as simply a better way of doing things or an improvement to an existing product or invention. Smithsonian
  10. 10. 1st Cell Phone March 6, 1983 Razr 2006 Alexander Graham Bell’s Phone 1876 Old Phone Telephone
  11. 11. Old Computers Dell Computers 2006
  12. 12. DISCOVERY  Discovery is the primary process used in science to uncover new knowledge.  Thomas Edison invented over 1000 patents, but only made one scientific discovery. This discovery was called the “Edison Effect”.
  13. 13. CREATIVITY The ability to see a problem in several dimensions. The ability to truly understand the problem at hand.
  14. 14. PATENTS  Provide inventors with exclusive rights to manufacture a device for a period of time that has been fixed. (Currently 17 yrs.)  Assigned to individuals, not corporations.
  15. 15. TRADEMARKS  Trademarks give an individual or corporation a right to identify a product with a graphic symbol that customers can readily recognize for the quality and service they have earned.  Generally, a trademark has no time limit.
  16. 16. TRADEMARK EXAMPLES Adidas Mountain Dew Abercrombie & Fitch Nike
  17. 17. COPYRIGHT ©  Copyright is related to the written material, graphic material, or music.  Copyright provide the creator the exclusive rights to their works for a definite period of time.  Copyright are extended to 50 years after the death of the artist.
  18. 18. INVENTORS  Thomas Edison  Benjamin Franklin  Elijah McCoy  Eli Whitney  Alexander Graham Bell  Henry Ford
  19. 19. WHAT IS RESEARCH?  research. 1.a. the systematic investigation into and study of materials, sources, etc, in order to establish facts and reach new conclusions. b. an endeavour to discover new or collate old facts etc by the scientific study of a subject or by a course of critical investigation. [Oxford Concise Dictionary] 20
  20. 20. Basic Research It investigates fundamental questions about behavior without particular reason to study except to acquire a better knowledge of how these processes occur. Applied Research It provides underlying principles that can be used to solve Specific problems. It gives ideas for the kind of topics that basic research can study. e.g. memory for pictures, nerve impulse. It investigates issues that have implications for everyday life and provide solutions to everyday problems. e.g. what types of psychotherapy are most effective in reducing depression.
  21. 21. HOW TO DO PROJECT
  22. 22. PLANNING  Statement of the problem  Literature review  Choice of research method  Design of study  Data collection  Analysis of data  Write-up 23
  23. 23. CHOOSE A TOPIC Pick a topic that:  Will be interesting.  You will be able to complete in the required time. ( See handout for timeline.)
  24. 24. TITLE  Choose a title that reflects your topic and is in the form a question Example: How does caffeine affect the growth of a plant?
  25. 25. PURPOSE  Write 1 to 3 sentences describing what you want to find out in this project. Example: The purpose of this project is to find out if a pea plant will grow taller when given caffeine rather than water.
  26. 26. RESEARCH  Develop 3 questions that you want to answer about your topic.  Try to use various sources for your research.  Suggested sources:  Books  Magazines  Newspapers  Internet  Research should be designed to get background information about your topic, before you begin your experiment.
  27. 27. HYPOTHESIS Make your guess  Use your research to make an educated guess about how you think your experiment will turn out.
  28. 28. PROCEDURE  Design your experiment  Design your experiment so that they only test for one thing.  Make sure that you do the same things to all groups of objects being tested. Example: If you are testing plants:  Use the same seeds.  Plant all of them with the same soil.  Put them all in the same amount of light for the same amount of time.  The only thing that should be different about the plants is that one received coffee and the other water.
  29. 29. PROCEDURE  To increase the validity of your experiment  Make sure to keep a control group.  Keep in mind sample size. The more objects in your sample the more valid your experiment.  Use multiple trials. (At least three.)
  30. 30. PROCEDURE  Write down step-by-step directions on how to do your experiment.  Do not leave anything out! Example
  31. 31. MATERIALS Make a complete list of everything you will use in your experiment. Tell how many and how much of each object used. Use metric measures only.
  32. 32. DO YOUR EXPERIMENT. Have fun !
  33. 33. MAKE CHARTS AND GRAPHS  Display data using charts, tables, and graphs.  Use the Graph Club or Inspiration program.  Choose the correct graphs for your data.  Bar-comparison  Pie-percentage  Line-change/time
  34. 34. CONCLUSION  Write down why you think your experiment turned out the way it did, include if your hypothesis was supported or not.  Be sure to use the term “ My hypothesis was/was not supported.  Do not say I was right/wrong.  Even when your hypothesis was not supported you gain information about your topic.  Use scientific reasoning for conclusion.
  35. 35. CONCLUSION
  36. 36. FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS  Tell what variable you would change if you could do the experiment again.  Tell how you might take your experiment to the next step.
  37. 37. MAKE YOUR BOARD  Start your information on the top left panel of the board, move down the left panel, across the middle panel, and from the top down on the right panel.  Place pictures of your experiment on your board.
  38. 38. MAKE YOUR BOARD
  39. 39. Special Theory of Relativity - Proposed in 1905 by Albert Einstein, one of the greatest thinkers in history. - This equation formed the basics of modern physics. - This equation says Energy is = to Mass * the Speed of Light squared.
  40. 40. DNA Profiling - The first use of DNA in a court case was back in 1986. - Alec Jeffrys a geneticist from England discovered the technique in 1984. - Today DNA is used extensively in criminal cases.
  41. 41. Discovery of Penicillin - Alexander Fleming discovered Penicillin in September 1928. - Howard Flory and Ernst Chain were able to make his discovery usable in 1940. - Penicillin helped fight infections and saved millions of lives and prevented millions of amputations since its discovery.
  42. 42. The Personal Computer - The first personal computer named the Programma 101 was launched in 1964. - The SCAMP IBM computer was the beginning of the modern personal computer. - Today, everyone owns a device that has its roots in the personal computer. from tablets to cell phones.
