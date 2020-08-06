Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Research
Why is research important? - Research is needed in the formulation of the coronavirus vaccine. - Research is widely used i...
Why is research important? (cont.) Activity 1 – Matching type Figure out the correct position of the following discoveries...
Pre-historic era Ancient Era Classical Era Medieval Era Renaissance Era Industrial Era Modern Era Future 10,000 BC 3000 BC...
The advancement of humankind is all thanks to the efforts of the scientist’s discoveries based on scientific research.
What is research? Research is a scientific process that involves investigation, careful gathering of data, and correct int...
What is Research (cont.) Review of the scientific method: Formulate Problem Gather Observations Formulate Hypothesis Test ...
Other Definitions of Research: Systematic, controlled, empirical, and critical investigation of hypothetical propositions ...
Other Definitions of Research (cont.) Creative and systematic work undertaken to increase the stock of knowledge, includin...
Other Definitions of Research (cont.) Careful, critical, disciplined inquiry, varying in technique and method according to...
*Similarities of the definitions of research • Research is a formal, scientific procedure • Research uses old knowledge as...
Importance of Research • To discover new facts about a known phenomenon • To find answers to problems which are partially ...
Importance of Research (cont.) • To discover previously unrecognized substances • Discover pathways of action to known sub...
Importance of Research (cont.) • To satisfy a researcher’s curiosity • To find answers to queries by means of scientific m...
Types of Research Types of Research according to Goal: • Basic (or Pure) Research – formulation or development of new ____...
Types of Research (cont.) Types of Research according to level of investigation: • Descriptive Research – relationship of ...
Activity Determine the purpose of research that may be applicable in the given scenarios. Explain briefly (not more than 5...
Activity (cont.) 2. The IATF prohibits backriding (angkas) on motorcycles except if there is a safety barrier installed. T...
Activity (cont.) 3. Grades of the students of the STE program of General Santos City High School are declining recently. M...
Activity (cont.) 4. The effects of global warming have become very deadly in the recent years. Because of this, scientists...
Activity (cont.) 5. One of the many still unanswered science questions is “How did life begin on earth?”. The generally ac...
Summary • Research is a scientific process that involves investigation, careful gathering of data, and correct interpretat...
Online Quiz Directions: Answer the following using MS word. Send your answers to my email. • Briefly define “Research” in ...
Sources • Research Methods: Principles and Applications (Adanza, 2002) pp. 1-2 • Methods of Research and Thesis Writing (C...
Introduction to Research

What is Research?
Why is research important?
KInds of Research

