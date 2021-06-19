Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Class -9 The fundamental unit of life
What is cell? The structural and fundamental unit of life is known as cell.
Robert Hooke was the person who invented the first dead cell in 1665 through a cork of tree and noticed the honey-comb str...
•1665- Robert Hooke (dead cell- tree cork) •1674- Anton van Leeuwenhoek (living cell pond water) •1931- Robert brown (nucl...
•The organism which is made up of 1 cell is known as unicellular organism. •The organism which is made up of 2 or more cel...
•There are more types of cell Smooth muscle cell Blood cell Nerve cell Ovum Fat cell Sperm cell
•In the unicellular organism all the works are done by a single cell. •In multicellular organism the division of labor tak...
•There are different parts of cell these parts of cell are known as Organelles.
Plasma membrane • The plasma membrane separates the cell content from the external environment. • The plasma membrane is t...
Osmosis and Diffusion •The movement of particles from higher concentration area to lower concentration through a semi-perm...
Endocytosis •The intake or engulf of food by the amoeba is called as endocytosis
Cell Wall • Cell wall is another protection layer which present in the plant cell. • Cell wall is made up of cellulose. • ...
•When the cell loses its water the cell swell, building pressure upon the cell wall, the cell wall gives pressure to the c...
NUCLEUS • Nucleus is the brain of cell. • It controls all activities of cell. • It is covered by double-layered membrane k...
Functions •The nucleus is responsible for the inheritance of materials from parent to offspring. •It allows Chemical activ...
Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic cell •Prokaryotic cell contains undefined nucleus. •Eukaryotic cell contain well defined nucleu...
CYTOPLASM • Cytoplasm is the fluid substance which is present in the cell. • It is a fluid substance which Is present in c...
Endoplasmic Reticulum •It is interconnected network of flatterned membrane enclosed sacs called cisternae. •There are two ...
• Rough endoplasmic reticulum contains ribosomes which helps in preparation of proteins • Smooth endoplasmic reticulum hel...
Golgi Apparatus
•It stores, modifies, Package of vesicles. •It forms cell plate during cell division. •Formation of complex sugar into sim...
LYSOSOMES • Lysosome are membrane bound sacs with powerful enzymes. • It helps in intracellular and extracellular digestio...
Mitochondria •It is double layered membrenel structure. •It is known as power house of cell. •The inner membrane is folded...
• The important functions of mitochondria are deoxidation, dehydration and oxidative phosphorylation. • During biological ...
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
The Fundamental unit of life
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
47 views
Jun. 19, 2021

The Fundamental unit of life

this about chapter 1 from science class 9 biology.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Fundamental unit of life

  1. 1. Class -9 The fundamental unit of life
  2. 2. What is cell? The structural and fundamental unit of life is known as cell.
  3. 3. Robert Hooke was the person who invented the first dead cell in 1665 through a cork of tree and noticed the honey-comb structure and named it has Cell ( Latin word meaning little room)
  4. 4. •1665- Robert Hooke (dead cell- tree cork) •1674- Anton van Leeuwenhoek (living cell pond water) •1931- Robert brown (nucleus) •1839- Purkinje ( Protoplasm) •1838-1839 – Schwann and Schleiden( cell theory) •1855 Virchow (expanded cell theory)
  5. 5. •The organism which is made up of 1 cell is known as unicellular organism. •The organism which is made up of 2 or more cell is known as multicellular organism.
  6. 6. •There are more types of cell Smooth muscle cell Blood cell Nerve cell Ovum Fat cell Sperm cell
  7. 7. •In the unicellular organism all the works are done by a single cell. •In multicellular organism the division of labor takes place.
  8. 8. •There are different parts of cell these parts of cell are known as Organelles.
  9. 9. Plasma membrane • The plasma membrane separates the cell content from the external environment. • The plasma membrane is the outermost covering of the cell which allows only certain objects in and out of the cell thus cell membrane or plasma membrane is known as selectively permeable membrane • Plasma membrane is flexible and made up of organic materials called proteins and lipids
  10. 10. Osmosis and Diffusion •The movement of particles from higher concentration area to lower concentration through a semi-permeable membrane is called as osmosis. •The movement of particles from higher concentration area to lower concentration is called as diffusion.
  11. 11. Endocytosis •The intake or engulf of food by the amoeba is called as endocytosis
  12. 12. Cell Wall • Cell wall is another protection layer which present in the plant cell. • Cell wall is made up of cellulose. • It provides the shape to the cell. • When living cell loses its water the contraction of contents from cell is known as Plasmolysis
  13. 13. •When the cell loses its water the cell swell, building pressure upon the cell wall, the cell wall gives pressure to the cell. Such cells can withstand much greater changes in surrounding.
  14. 14. NUCLEUS • Nucleus is the brain of cell. • It controls all activities of cell. • It is covered by double-layered membrane known as nuclear membrane. • The nuclear membrane contains pore which germinates the objects in and out nucleus. • It contains chromosome.
  15. 15. Functions •The nucleus is responsible for the inheritance of materials from parent to offspring. •It allows Chemical activities. •It plays an vital in cell division.
  16. 16. Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic cell •Prokaryotic cell contains undefined nucleus. •Eukaryotic cell contain well defined nucleus.
  17. 17. CYTOPLASM • Cytoplasm is the fluid substance which is present in the cell. • It is a fluid substance which Is present in cell. • It helps to fix the organelles. • It gives shape to the cell.
  18. 18. Endoplasmic Reticulum •It is interconnected network of flatterned membrane enclosed sacs called cisternae. •There are two types of endoplasmic reticulum Rough endoplasmic reticulum Smooth endoplasmic reticulum •Close connection with nucleus. •Present only in eukaryotic cell.
  19. 19. • Rough endoplasmic reticulum contains ribosomes which helps in preparation of proteins • Smooth endoplasmic reticulum helps in preparation of Fats and lipid molecules. • Some of the proteins and lipids help to construct the plasma membrane is process is known as Membrane biogenesis. • Some of the proteins and lipids acts as enzymes and hormones. • It helps to transfer of materials within cytoplasm or from cytoplasm to nucleus. • It forms cytoplasmic framework which works or give surface to bio- chemical activities. • SER detoxifies the poisons and drugs
  20. 20. Golgi Apparatus
  21. 21. •It stores, modifies, Package of vesicles. •It forms cell plate during cell division. •Formation of complex sugar into simple sugars. •Secretory proteins and lipids are packed and secretes through exocytosis. •Formation of lysosomes.
  22. 22. LYSOSOMES • Lysosome are membrane bound sacs with powerful enzymes. • It helps in intracellular and extracellular digestion. • It destroy any foreign materials which enters cell. • They bring self destruction by releasing powerful enzymes thus called as suicidal bags.
  23. 23. Mitochondria •It is double layered membrenel structure. •It is known as power house of cell. •The inner membrane is folded by which the inner surface area will increase.
  24. 24. • The important functions of mitochondria are deoxidation, dehydration and oxidative phosphorylation. • During biological oxidation of carbohydrates and fats ,the large amount of energy is utilized by mitochondria in form of ATP molecules. • Mitochondria is a strange organelle because it contains its own DNA and Ribosome.

×