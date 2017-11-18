Bursa de valori si mecanismul functionarii ei studiu de caz bvb

CUPRINS  Introducere  Capitolul 1: Bursa de valori 1.1. Elemente definitorii 1.2. Obiectul bursei de valori 1.3. Condiţi...
INTRODUCERE  Scopul proiectului este să ne prezinte toate caracteristicile, informaţiile despre bursa de valori.  Orice ...
 Capitolul 1:Bursa de valori 1.1. Elemente definitorii  Bursa reprezintă pia a pe care se oferă şi se desfac după oț pro...
 Obiectul bursei de valori La bursa de valori se negociază: a) Valori mobiliare (titluri financiare): acţiuni, obligaţiun...
 Clasificarea burselor de valori  Din punct de vedere juridic se disting: a) Bursa de valori oficială este piaţa la care...
 Din punct de vedere al modului de negociere se disting: a) Piaţa cu amănuntul, la aceasta se încheie tranzacţii de valor...
 1.3. Contractul futures este un angajament standardizat între doi parteneri – un vanzator şi un cumparator – de a vinde,...
b. Cotarea prin opoziţie constă în centralizarea, într-un caiet, deschis special pentru fiecare titlu, a diferitelor cursu...
 Operaţiunile de bursă Operaţiunile de bursă reprezintă tranzacţiile de v nzare şi/sau cumpărare aȃ titlurilor de valoare...
Capitolul 2:Studiu de caz: Bursa de valori Bucure tiș  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti, a fost reînfiinţatǎ pe 1 aprilie 1995, ...
Principiile care guverneazǎ aceastǎ institu ie ca pia ǎ organizatǎ de valoriț ț mobiliare sunt accesibilitatea, informarea...
 Bursa de Valori Bucure ti administrează urmatoarele pie e:ș ț -O pia ă reglementată la vedere împar ită în urmatoarele s...
 Funcţionarea Bursei de Valori Bucureşti  O dată cu înfiinţarea bursei, cu sprijin din partea autorităţilor canadiene, s...
 Înscrierea la cota Bursei. Cota BVB este structurată pe următoarele sectoare: 1. sectorul valorilor mobiliare emise de c...
 Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti  Mişcarea generală a cursurilor acţiunilor pe piaţă, este evidenţiată de indicii bur...
3. Indicele BET – FI (Bucharest Exchange Trading - indice sectorial pentru fonduri de Investiţii)  Acest indice este prim...
6.Indicele: ROTX® (Romanian Traded Index)  Lansat la 15 Martie 2005, este un indice de pre ponderat cu capitalizarea free...
 Anul 2011 nu a îndeplinit aşteptările privind reluarea durabilă a creşterilor pe piaţa de capital. Capitalizarea BVB a c...
-100 -50 0 50 100 150 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An Bet (Ron) Bet (Var- % ) 2003 2.171,88 30,91 200...
Indicele BET-C a coborât cu 15,74% in 2011; Grafic nr.2 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012...
Indicele BET – FI -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An BET-FI (RON) BET-FI (Va r...
Indicele BET-XT BET-XT (calculat pe baza preţurilor a 25 de companii importante) a pierdut in 2011, 13,8% Grafic nr.4 -80 ...
Indicele BET-NG® -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An BET-NG (RO N) BET-NG (Va r. %) 2006 1.000,...
Indicele: ROTX -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An ROTX (RON ) ROTX (Var. ...
Evolu ia pie ei(ac iuni)ț ț ț Sursa:BVB
 Lichiditatea totală pe piaţa reglementată a crescut în 2011. Valoarea tranzacţiilor cu acţiuni a atins 9,9 miliarde lei ...
 Numărul intermediarilor autorizaţi pe piaţa reglementată a BVB la sfârşitul anului 2011 a scăzut la 61, faţă de 65 în 20...
 BVB ÎNCHEIE ANUL 2011 CU UN PROFIT NET DE APROAPE 17 MIL.LEI  Rezultatele financiare preliminare ale Bursei de Valori B...
Bursa de Valori Bucure tiș se situează pe locul 4 în topul cre terilor în lumeș
Când nimeni nu se a tepta caș bursa autohtonă să aibă cre teriș de 10% pe lună, pia a de capitalț a renascut. Investitorii...
 “Majoritatea surselor de bani au fost direc ionate spre ac iunile foarteț ț lichide din cadrul indicelui BET, lucru care...
Concluzie  În orice ţară dezvoltată rolul de indicator al pietei valorilor mobiliare aparţine bursei de valori, menită să...
  2. 2. INTRODUCERE  Scopul proiectului este să ne prezinte toate caracteristicile, informaţiile despre bursa de valori.  Orice economie naţională, indiferent de nivelul său de dezvoltare, este caracterizată de existenţa şi funcţionarea unor pieţe specializate, unde se întâlnesc şi se reglează, liber sau dirijat, cererea şi oferta de active financiare, necesare creării de resurse pentru dezvoltarea producţiei de bunuri şi servicii în cadrul firmelor.  Indiferent de forma ei juridică, care poate fi de drept public sau de drept privat, bursa de valori funcţionează sub controlul şi supravegherea statului. Pe plan internaţional, în cele mai multe state funcţionează burse de drept privat ca societăţi pe acţiuni. Bursele de drept public sunt administraţii ale statului cu caracter nelucrativ.  Încă de la apariţia lor, bursele de valori s-au bucurat de un interes deosebit din partea marelui public, reprezentând pentru unii o speranţă de îmbogăţire rapidă iar pentru alţii soluţia în căutarea unei certitudini asupra viitorului apropiat sau îndepărtat.
  3. 3.  Capitolul 1:Bursa de valori 1.1. Elemente definitorii  Bursa reprezintă pia a pe care se oferă şi se desfac după oț procedură specială, mărfuri sau valori mobiliare.  Bursa de valori este una din cele mai importante instituţii ale economiei de piaţă, un segment al pieţei financiare, o piaţă secundară organizată, transparentă şi supravegheată pe care se încheie tranzacţii referitoare la valori mobiliare, derivate ale acestora, bani.  Valorile mobiliare (titlurile financiare), care constituie obiectul principal al contractelor ce se încheie la bursa de valori, reprezintă economii financiare, disponibilităţi neutilizate ce sunt redirijate în procesul negocierilor către cele mai productive activităţi economice. Bursa de valori apare ca un regulator al fluxurilor financiare, un stimulator şi diversificator al producţiei rentabile, precum şi un detector al producţiei nerentabile.
  4. 4.  Obiectul bursei de valori La bursa de valori se negociază: a) Valori mobiliare (titluri financiare): acţiuni, obligaţiuni, bonuri şi bilete de tezaur, titluri de rentă, etc. b) Valute selective c) Produse bursiere derivate: contracte futures, opţiuni pe marfă, opţiuni pe titluri financiare, opţiuni pe valute, opţiuni pe indici de bursă, opţiuni pe rata dobânz  Scopul esenţial al bursei de valori Bursa de valori are rolul principal de a facilita acumularea fondurilor necesare finanţării activităţii economice şi de a dirija fluxul fondurilor acumulate spre ramurile economice cele mai rentabile. Ea îşi îndeplineşte acest rol mai ales prin operaţiunile de vânzare şi cumparare de acţiuni şi obligaţiuni emise de societăţile pe acţiuni.
  5. 5.  Clasificarea burselor de valori  Din punct de vedere juridic se disting: a) Bursa de valori oficială este piaţa la care se negociază valorile mobiliare admise la cotare. Operaţiunile se desfăşoară într-un spaţiu special amenajat conform unui regulament de funcţionare. Tranzacţiile sunt centralizate şi accesibile informării continue a clienţilor. Bursa de valori oficială poate fi: o bursa clasică o bursa modernă  La bursele de valori clasice se formează un curs unic, centralizat, întrucât procesul negocierilor este supus regulamentului de funcţionare, adică este dirijat şi supravegheat, preţurile formându-se pe baza de licitaţie publică.  La bursele de valori moderne, procesele de negociere sunt automatizate, pe baza de mijloace electronice şi computere, în exclusivitate sau în combinaţie cu mijloace clasice. b) Bursa de valori neoficială este o bursă cu un acces mai puţin restrictiv. Pe aceasta piaţă se negociază valorile mobiliare neînscrise la cotarea oficială. Este vorba de societăţi mici şi mijlocii care doresc să obţină fonduri pentru dezvoltare dar nu pot îndeplini condiţiile severe de admitere la piaţa oficială. c) Piaţa la ghişeu (OTC - Over The Counter) este piaţa organizată direct între operatori, în afara burselor organizate şi care se derulează printr-o reţea de telecomunicaţii. Pe această piaţă se pot vinde şi cumpăra valori mobiliare în cantităţi oricât de mici şi nu numai pachete de acţiuni care să aibă la bază o unitate de măsură.
  6. 6.  Din punct de vedere al modului de negociere se disting: a) Piaţa cu amănuntul, la aceasta se încheie tranzacţii de valori mobiliare exprimate în una sau mai multe unităţi de măsură, stabilite prin regulament. b) Piaţa en-gros sau cu toptanul, obiectul îl constituie marile tranzacţii, negocierile de blocuri de valori mobiliare, care presupun intermediari puternici, deţinători de importante stocuri de valori mobiliare, în lipsa de cumpărători semnificativi.  Din punct de vedere al termenelor de livrare a valorilor mobiliare se disting: a) Piaţa la disponibil (la vedere) denumită şi piata „spot". Este piaţa pe care se încheie tranzacţii cu livrarea imediată (tehnic, în câteva zile de la încheiere), cu reglarea imediată, dupa caz; b) Piaţa la termen este cunoscută şi sub denumirea de piaţa „futures". Pe această piaţă se încheie contracte cu livrarea sau reglarea la termen, dupa caz. Ca formă specială a pieţei la termen este şi piaţa cu reglementare lunară.  Tipuri contracte bursiere Exista o serie de tipuri de contracte bursiere: •Contractul spot •Contractul forward •Contractul futures •Contractul options 1.1. Contractul spot este un contract de vânzare cumpărare a cărui execuţie are loc, teoretic, după încheierea lui. Practic, este executat în termen cuprins între 24 ore şi 10 zile bancare şi presupune livrarea obligatorie a mărfii . 1.2. Contractul forward reprezinta o negociere privata in care vanzatorul si cumparatorul convin asupra unui pret pentru o marfa care urmeaza sa fie livrata in viitor.
  7. 7.  1.3. Contractul futures este un angajament standardizat între doi parteneri – un vanzator şi un cumparator – de a vinde, respectiv de a cumpăra un anumit activ, la un pteţ stabilit în momentul încheierii tranzacţiei şi cu executarea contractului la o dată viitoare numită scadenţă.  1.4. Contractul options Un contract options reprezintă un drept (dar nu si o obligatie) de a cumpăra)sau de a vinde un activ financiar (o actiune, un contract futures, etc) la un moment viitor şi la un preţ prestabilit în prezent (numit pret de exercitare). Cumpărătorul contractului options poate decide dacă îşi va exercita sau nu optiunea de cumpărare sau vânzare a activului, în funcţie de propriile interese şi previziuni.  Cotarea titlurilor mobiliare Cotarea unui titlu este operaţia de determinare a cursului acestuia în cadrul unei şedinţe bursiere prin confruntarea liberă, în acelaşi moment, a ordinelor de cumpărare cu cele de v nzare , referitoare la un anumit titlu. Operaţia de cotareȃ este complexă şi are rolul de a stabili acel curs care să nu poată fi contestat de nici un client.  Metodele de cotare cele mai cunoscute sunt următoarele: a. Cotarea prin strigare constă în reuniunea reprezentanţilor societăţilor de intermediere, care confruntă verbal ofertele de vanzare şi cumpărare rezultate din ordinele primite, pană în momentul în care se poate stabili un echilibru .
  8. 8. b. Cotarea prin opoziţie constă în centralizarea, într-un caiet, deschis special pentru fiecare titlu, a diferitelor cursuri limitate pentru care există ordine de vanzare sau de cumpărare. c. Cotarea prin fişet este un procedeu prin care se centralizează, pentru fiecare titlu, toate ordinele de vânzare/cumpărare, într-un “fişet” plasat la o societate de intermediere, desemnată ca “specialistă” în respectivul titlu. d. Cotarea prin urnă este similară precedentei , cu diferenţa că ordinele de vânzare /cumpărare sunt centralizate de Societatea Burselor însăşi şi nu de o societate anume. Această modalitate de cotare se aplică în cazuri excepţionale , atunci cand piaţa unui anumit titlu ridică probleme deosebite şi se face apel la decizii care pot ieşi din metodologia normală de cotare. e. Cotarea prin calculator. Procedura de cotare asistată de calculator presupune o transparenţă totală a operaţiunilor bursiere, lucru recomandabil pentru anumite segmente de intermediari. Pe de altă parte, cotarea prin calculator reclamă existenţa unei pieţe continue, în care ordinele de vanzare şi cumpărare se manifestă permanent şi pentru care se calculează cursul de echilibruca urmare a unei succesiuni de cursuri intermediare, pe întreaga durată a zilei.
  9. 9.  Operaţiunile de bursă Operaţiunile de bursă reprezintă tranzacţiile de v nzare şi/sau cumpărare aȃ titlurilor de valoare, precum şi modalitatea mobilizării /disponibilizării fondurilor băneşti corespunzătoare, după stabilirea cursului oficial, prin procedurile de cotare. După cum are loc realizarea contractelor încheiate, se disting mai multe categorii de tranzacţii: la vedere, la termen sau condiţionale  Operaţiunile la vedere, sau în numerar, presupun, aşa cum le indică şi denumirea, reglarea contractelor –lichidarea titlurilor şi livrarea datoriilor băneşti – imediată, sau cu o amanare de cateva zile.  Operaţiunile la termen sunt operaţii bursiere ale căror condiţii de executare sunt fixate încă din ziua negocierii, dar reglarea lor şi lichidarea titlurilor sunt reportate la o dată ulterioară , numită dată de lichidare  Supravegherea i controlul negocierilor la bursa de valoriș Se are în vedere controlul i supravegherea pie ei bursiere în scopul ocrotiriiș ț intereselor investitorilor; se realizează prin impunerea de către puterea de guvernamânt a unor norme de informare a publicului i a unor norme care să stea laș baza activită ii profesionale a agen iilor de brokeraj i a societăăilor financiare.ț ț ș Sunt de remarcat urmatoarele atributii ale controlului guvernamental:  Limitarea volumului de tranzac ii pe agent si unitate de timp;ț  Controlul sumelor constituite în depozit;  Asigurarea concuren ei loiale printr-o permanentă supraveghere;ț  Emiterea de autotiza ii pentru dobândirea calită ii de membru al bursei sau al Caseiț ț de compensa ie.ț  Înregistrarea agen ilor bursieri i autorizarea lor;ț ș
  10. 10. Capitolul 2:Studiu de caz: Bursa de valori Bucure tiș  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti, a fost reînfiinţatǎ pe 1 aprilie 1995, pe baza Deciziei nr. 20/21.04.1995 a Comisiei Naţionale a Valorilor Mobiliare(CNVM) . După aprobarea de către CNVM a Regulamentelor şi Procedurilor de funcţionare şi operare, Bursa de Valori Bucureşti şi-a început activitatea în mod efectiv, realizând primele tranzacţii la data de 20 noiembrie 1995, în incinta pusă la dispozţie de Banca Naţională a României. În cadrul primei şedinţe de tranzacţionare, societăţile de valori mobiliare membre ale Asociaţiei Bursei au putut negocia 905 acţiuni a 6 societăţi comerciale cotate. Conform site-ului oficial a Bursei de Valori Bucure iș [2], rolul pe care aceasta îl îndepline te este:ș  de a furniza o pia ǎ organizatț ǎ pentru tranzac ionarea valorilor mobiliare;ț  de a contribui la cre terea lichiditǎ ii valorilor mobiliare prin concentrarea în pia ǎș ț ț a unui volum cât mai mare de valori mobiliare,  de a contribui la formarea unor pre uri care sǎ reflecte în mod corespunzǎtor rela iaț ț cerere-ofertǎ;  de a disemina aceste pre uri cǎtre publicț
  11. 11. Principiile care guverneazǎ aceastǎ institu ie ca pia ǎ organizatǎ de valoriț ț mobiliare sunt accesibilitatea, informarea, etica pie eiț si neutralitatea.  Misiune Misiunea Bursei de Valori Bucure ti este de a asigura i a promova o pia ăș ș ț eficientă, cu reguli corecte, atractivă i compatibilă cu standardele europene, careș să devină un factor de influen ă a tendin elor economice i institu ionale i să seț ț ș ț ș constituie intr-un mediu de dezvoltare i initia ivă antreprenorială prin oferirea deș ț servicii, mecanisme i norme pentru mobilizarea, atragerea i alocarea eficientă aș ș resurselor financiare, în condi ii de transparen ă i siguran ă.ț ț ș ț  Domeniu de activitate BVB are ca obiect principal de activitate administrarea pie elor de instrumenteț financiare, precum i activită i conexe obiectului principal de activitate iș ț ș prevazute de reglementările CNVM. Activitatea principală este Administrarea pie elor financiare i constă înț ș asigurarea cadrului tehnic, de reglementare i supraveghere necesar desfă urăriiș ș opera iunilor pe pie ele reglementate pentru instrumente financiare i sistemeleț ț ș alternative de tranzactionare, pe principiile legalită ii, transparen ei i integrită iiț ț ș ț pie ei.ț
  12. 12.  Bursa de Valori Bucure ti administrează urmatoarele pie e:ș ț -O pia ă reglementată la vedere împar ită în urmatoarele sectoare:ț ț  titluri de capital: ac iuni i drepturi emise de entită i din România iț ș ț ș interna ionale.ț  titluri de credit: obliga iuni corporative, municipale i de stat emise deț ș entită i din România i obliga iuni corporative internationale.ț ș ț  organisme de plasament colectiv: ac iuni i unită i de fond emise deț ș ț organisme de plasament colectiv.  produse structurate: certificate i warante.ș -Pia a Rasdaq pe care se tranzac ionează ac iuni i drepturi emise deț ț ț ș entită i din România.ț -O pia ă reglementată la termen pe care se tranzac ionează contracte futuresț ț pe ac iuni, indici i diferen e de curs valutar.ț ș ț - Un sistem alternativ de tranzac ionare, ATS, denumit CANț (Companii i Ac iuni Noi).ș ț
  13. 13.  Funcţionarea Bursei de Valori Bucureşti  O dată cu înfiinţarea bursei, cu sprijin din partea autorităţilor canadiene, s-a hotărât ca specializarea personalului să se efectueze în instituţii similare din Canada, iar sistemul de tranzacţionare STEA (Sistemul de Tranzacţionare Electronică Automată) să fie adaptat condiţiilor specifice României.  Astfel s-a ajuns nu numai la un sistem compatibil cu marile burse ci şi la un sistem extrem de performant şi de bine integrat în privinţa funcţionalităţilor oferite  Începând din anul 1999, sistemul STEA a fost treptat înlocuit cu sistemul de tranzacţionare HORIZON. Acest sistem înlocuieşte treptat ringul de tranzacţionare prin strigare, conferind agenţilor de bursă posibilitatea să tranzacţioneze direct de la calculatorul propriu (staţia de lucru), printr-o legătură a acestuia cu Nucleul de tranzacţionare, care editează şi validează ordine, execută tranzacţii şi actualizează statistici şi informaţii despre tranzacţii în urma executării acestora.
  14. 14.  Înscrierea la cota Bursei. Cota BVB este structurată pe următoarele sectoare: 1. sectorul valorilor mobiliare emise de către persoane juridice române;  categoria a II-a sau categoria de bazǎ  categoria I  categoria plusului de transparentǎ, denumita si Categoria PLUS 2. sectorul obligaţiunilor şi a altor valori mobiliare emise de către stat, judeţe, oraşe, comune, de către autorităţi ale administraţiei publice centrale şi locale şi de către alte autorităţi; 3. sectorul internaţional.  Menţinerea la Cota Bursei. Pentru menţinerea la Cota Bursei, emitenţii valorilor mobiliare trebuie să achite comisionul de menţinere, respectiv să realizeze furnizarea informaţiilor cerute de Bursă, informând permanent şi pe deplin publicul atât despre evenimentele importante cât şi despre deciziile ce pot afecta preţul valorilor mobiliare.
  15. 15.  Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti  Mişcarea generală a cursurilor acţiunilor pe piaţă, este evidenţiată de indicii bursieri. Indicii sunt, în esenţă, o măsură a dinamicii valorice a unui grup reprezentativ de acţiuni sau a tuturor acţiunilor ce cotează la bursă. 1.Indicele BET (Bucharest Exchange Trading) BET, primul indice dezvoltat de BVB, lansat la data de 19 septembrie, reprezintă indicele de referin ă al pie ei de capital.ț ț Indicele BET a fost creat, în primul rând, în scopul reflectǎrii tendinţei de ansamblu a preţurilor corespunzǎtoare celor mai lichide şi active 10 societǎţi tranzacţionate în cadrul BVB. Aceste societǎţi sunt selectate exclusiv din cadrul societǎţilor listate la Categoria I a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, aplicându-se totodatǎ şi criteriul diversificǎrii activitǎţii societǎţilor respective. Un alt scop pentru care a fost creat acest indice a fost furnizarea unei baze adecvate pentru tranzacţionarea instrumentelor derivate pe indici (index opus şi contracte futures) pentru a asigura mecanisme de acoperire a riscului pentru investitori. 2.Indicele BET – C (Bucharest Exchange Trading Indice Compozit) Indicele compozit BET - C, lansat în mai 1998, s-a născut ca un răspuns dat necesităţii unei reprezentări complete a evoluţiei preţurilor tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti. Necesitatea creǎrii acestui indice compozit a fost impusǎ şi de creşterea numǎrului de societǎţi listate la BVB. El reflectă evolu ia pre urilor tuturor companiilor listate pe pia ă reglemetatăț ț ț BVB, Categoria I i II, cu excep ia SIF-urilor. BET-C este un indice de pre ponderat cuș ț ț capitalizarea de pia ă a companiilor din componenta sa.ț
  16. 16. 3. Indicele BET – FI (Bucharest Exchange Trading - indice sectorial pentru fonduri de Investiţii)  Acest indice este primul indice sectorial lansat de BVB la 1 Noiembrie 2000 . BET – FI reflectǎ tendinţa de ansamblu a preţurilor fondurilor de investiţii tranzacţionate în cadrul Bursei de Valori Bucureşti. Ponderarea companiilor în indice se face cu capitalizarea free floatului acestora. Metodologia BET-FI permite folosirea acestuia ca activ suport pentru derivate i produse structurateș . 4.Indicele BET-XT®(BUCHAREST EXCHANGE TRADING EXTENDED INDEX  BET-XT,lansat la data de 1 iulie 2008 este un indice blue-chip i reflectă evolu iaș ț pre urilor celor mai lichide 25 de companii tranzac ionate în segmentul de pia ă reglementată,ț ț ț inclusiv SIF-urile, ponderea maximă a unui simbol în indice fiind de 15%. Metodologia sa permite acestuia să constituie drept activ suport pentru instrumente financiare derivate iș produse structurate. 5. Indicele BET-NG® (BUCHAREST EXCHANGE TRADING ENERGY & RELATED UTILITIES INDEX)  BET-NG,lansat la 1 iulie 2008, este un indice sectorial ce urmare te miscarea pre urilorș ț ac iunilor companiilor tranzac ionate pe pia a reglementată BVB, al caror domeniu deț ț ț activitate principal este asociat cu sectorul economic energie i utilita ile aferente acestuia.ș ț Ponderea maximă a unui simbol în indice este de 30%. Metodologia sa permite acestuia să constituie drept activ suport pentru instrumente financiare derivate i produse structurate.ș
  17. 17. 6.Indicele: ROTX® (Romanian Traded Index)  Lansat la 15 Martie 2005, este un indice de pre ponderat cu capitalizarea free floatuluiț i reflectă în timp real miscarea ac iunilor ‘blue chip’ tranzac ionate la Bursa de Valoriș ț ț Bucure ti (BVB). Calculat în RON, EUR i USD, i diseminat în timp real de Bursa de Valoriș ș ș din Viena (Wiener Borse AG), ROTX este proiectat ca un indice tranzac ionabil i poate fiț ș folosit ca activ suport pentru produse derivate i structurate.ș 2.4. Evoluţia Bursei de Valori Bucureşti în anul 2011  Bursa de Valori Bucureşti a fost înfiinţată în baza Deciziei CNVM nr. 20/1995 şi constituită ca o instituţie de utilitate publică, non-profit, în 2005 devenind societate pe acţiuni. Acţiunile bursei au fost admise la tranzacţionare pe piaţa principală a BVB pe 8 iunie 2010.  Domeniul principal de activitate al Companiei este administrarea pieţelor financiare. BVB este cel mai mare operator de piaţă din România şi este o bursă de talie medie în regiune.
  18. 18.  Anul 2011 nu a îndeplinit aşteptările privind reluarea durabilă a creşterilor pe piaţa de capital. Capitalizarea BVB a crescut cu numai 8,07% faţă de anul precedent, însă numai 18% din acţiunile listate la BVB au înregistrat creşteri, în timp ce 82% au înregistrat scăderi de preţ faţă de anul anterior.  Evenimentele majore ale anului 2011 - Listarea Fondului Proprietatea, aşteptată încă din 2005 şi majorarea pragului de deţinere la SIF-uri de la 1% la 5%, nu au adus o revenire a unei activităţi susţinute pe piaţa de capital.  Aşadar, piaţa de capital a înregistrat un an de scădere în 2011, după stagnarea din 2010 şi revenirile parţiale din 2009.  După un început încurajator, în care câştigurile au urcat şi la 15% pe maximele din martie şi aprilie,anul 2011 s-a transformat într-un an nefast pentru Bursa de Valori de la Bucureşti.  Toţi indicii bursieri au înregistrat scăderi în 2011 faţă de 2010.
  19. 19. -100 -50 0 50 100 150 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An Bet (Ron) Bet (Var- % ) 2003 2.171,88 30,91 2004 4.364,71 100,96 2005 6.586,13 50,90 2006 8.050,18 22,23 2007 9.825,38 22,05 2008 2.901,10 -70,47 2009 4.690,57 61,68 2010 5.268,61 12,32 2011 4.336,95 -17,68 2012 5.304,17 22,30 Indicele BET (calculat pe baza celor mai importante zece acţiuni listate pe piaţa reglementată a BVB) a încheiat anul 2011 cu o scădere de 17,7%, acesta fiind cel de-al 3 an complet de scădere din istoria indicelui (dupa -50,2% in 1998 si -70,5% in 2008). Grafic nr.1
  20. 20. Indicele BET-C a coborât cu 15,74% in 2011; Grafic nr.2 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An Bet-C (Ron) Bet-C (Var-%) 2003 1.390,38 26,04 2004 2.829,45 103,50 2005 3.910,88 38,22 2006 5.025,08 28,49 2007 6.665,47 32,64 2008 1.977,10 -70,34 2009 2.714,77 37,31 2010 3.111,17 14,60 2011 2.621,41 -15,74 2012 2.993,20 14,18
  21. 21. Indicele BET – FI -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An BET-FI (RON) BET-FI (Va r. %) 2003 8.014,17 33,23 2004 17.289,87 115,74 2005 47.588,76 175,24 2006 63.011,74 32,41 2007 78.669,68 24,85 2008 12.549,53 -84,05 2009 23.885,96 90,33 2010 21.980,58 -7,98 2011 19.341,50 -12,01 2012 24.335,26 25,82 Grafic nr.3
  22. 22. Indicele BET-XT BET-XT (calculat pe baza preţurilor a 25 de companii importante) a pierdut in 2011, 13,8% Grafic nr.4 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An BET-XT (RON) BET-XT (Var. %) 2006 1.000,00 N/A 2007 1.168,51 16,85 2008 277,36 -76,26 2009 461,95 66,55 2010 470,61 1,87 2011 405,62 -13,81 2012 490,70 20,98
  23. 23. Indicele BET-NG® -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An BET-NG (RO N) BET-NG (Va r. %) 2006 1.000,00 N/A 2007 1.258,18 25,82 2008 348,43 -72,31 2009 596,16 71,10 2010 771,97 29,49 2011 612,35 -20,68 2012 676,15 10,42 Grafic nr.5
  24. 24. Indicele: ROTX -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 An ROTX (RON ) ROTX (Var. %) 2001 1.000,00 N/A 2002 2.581,28 158,13 2003 3.700,41 43,36 2004 8.541,54 130,83 2005 14.238,55 66,70 2006 17.642,77 23,91 2007 21.705,00 23,02 2008 6.590,32 -69,64 2009 9.674,67 46,80 2010 10.864,58 12,30 2011 8.038,92 -26,01 2012 9.948,12 23,75 Grafic nr.6
  25. 25. Evolu ia pie ei(ac iuni)ț ț ț Sursa:BVB
  26. 26.  Lichiditatea totală pe piaţa reglementată a crescut în 2011. Valoarea tranzacţiilor cu acţiuni a atins 9,9 miliarde lei (2,3 miliarde euro), faţă de 5,6 miliarde lei în 2010, 5,1 miliarde în 2009 şi 7,0 miliarde în 2008. Însă creşterea se bazează într-o măsura foarte mare pe tranzacţii cu acţiuni Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a căror lichiditate a înregistrat o pondere de 52% din valoarea totală a tranzacţiilor cu acţiuni din 2011; fără tranzacţiile cu acţiuni FP, lichiditatea totală a pieţei reglementate a BVB ar fi fost de numai 4,8 miliarde lei, sub nivelul din ultimii ani.  Valoarea medie zilnică a tranzacţiilor cu acţiuni pe piaţa reglementată a BVB a fost de 38 milioane lei în 2011, faţă de 22 milioane în 2010 şi 20 milioane în 2009.
  27. 27.  Numărul intermediarilor autorizaţi pe piaţa reglementată a BVB la sfârşitul anului 2011 a scăzut la 61, faţă de 65 în 2010, 71 în 2009 şi 76 în 2008. Acesta este cel mai redus număr de intermediari înregistrat de BVB din anul 1996.  Valoarea tranzac iilor cu unităti de fond pe pia a reglementată a BVB a fost de 8,7ț ț milioane lei în 2011 (2,1 milioane euro), fa ă de 22,7 milioane lei în 2010, 20,5ț milioane lei in 2009 i 26,1 milioane lei în 2008.ș Grafic nr.13
  28. 28.  BVB ÎNCHEIE ANUL 2011 CU UN PROFIT NET DE APROAPE 17 MIL.LEI  Rezultatele financiare preliminare ale Bursei de Valori Bucure ti SA (BVB)ș pe 2011 indică o cre tere de 66,5 % a cifrei de afaceri comparativ cu anul 2010. Peș plan opera ional, influen a cea mai mare asupra rezultatelor financiare a avut-oț ț cre terea activită ii de tranzac ionare pe aproape toate segmentele administrate deș ț ț către BVB, iar pe plan financiar încasarea dividendelor aferente anilor 2007 iș 2010 de la Depozitarul Central a influien at pozitiv rezultatul opera ional realizat.ț ț  Cifra de afaceri a BVB a crescut în 2011 până la 21,74 mil. lei (2010: 13,06 mil.lei) datorită realizării unor venituri mai mari din activitatea de tranzac ionare,ț din înregistrarea de noi participan i, din activitatea de admitere i men inere laț ș ț tranzac ionare a emiten ilor i din vânzarea de informa ii bursiere.ț ț ș ț  Cheltuielile opera ionale au cumulat 15,35 mil. lei în anul 2011 (2010: 12,90ț mil.lei), trendul lor de cre tere fiind mai mic decât cel al veniturilor opera ionale.ș ț În 2011 au fost înregistrate scăderi la nivelul cheltuielilor de func ionare i celeț ș asociate personalului permanent i cre teri ale cheltuielilor pentru activită ile deș ș ț marketing, alte taxe i servicii prestate de ter i.ș ț  BVB a înregistrat în anul 2011 o cre tere de peste 21 de ori a profituluiș opera ional până la 6,39 mil. lei (2010: 0,30 mil.lei).ț  Pe baza rezultatului în cre tere din activitatea opera ională i din ceaș ț ș financiară la nivelului anului 2011, profitul net a urcat cu 197%, până la 16,96 mil. lei 2010: 5,71 mil.lei).
  29. 29. Bursa de Valori Bucure tiș se situează pe locul 4 în topul cre terilor în lumeș
  30. 30. Când nimeni nu se a tepta caș bursa autohtonă să aibă cre teriș de 10% pe lună, pia a de capitalț a renascut. Investitorii ne considera dintr-odată o pia ăț subevaluată i fară prea mariș riscuri. Anul 2012 s-a dovedit până acum a fi excep ional pentruț investi ii, portofoliile de ac iuniț ț ale investitorilor marcând cre teriș în decurs de două luni de 21%, cât aduce de regulă bursa de la Bucure ti într-un an bunș .
  31. 31.  “Majoritatea surselor de bani au fost direc ionate spre ac iunile foarteț ț lichide din cadrul indicelui BET, lucru care arată că au fost investitori străini i investitori de calibru de pe plan intern care au prins curaj.ș Motiva ia de cumparare a fost în primul rând că percep ia asupra risculuiț ț s-a temperat i din punct de vedere fundamental, foarte multe ac iuni erauș ț mult subevaluate la inceputul anului. În momentul de fa ă, nivelulț multiplului de profit la nivelul bursei cu profiturile estimate pe 2012 este de 8,7 fa ă de 10-11 în cazul altor burse din regiune, iar dintr-o abordareț regională pia a autohtonă pare mai atractivă”, spune Mihai Alexa, analistț la firma de intermediere Broker Cluj.  Aceasta poate să fie de bun augur i pentru economie în 2012 avândș în vedere că de fiecare dată când bursa a crescut a urmat o evolu ie bună aț economiei.  Într-un top al cre terilor la nivel mondial, bursa românească s-aș plasat în acest an pe locul patru dintr-un total de 78 de burse interna ionale,ț potrivit firmei de brokeraj britanice Bespoke Invest.  Aprecieri mai mari nu au avut loc anul acesta decat pe bursele din Venezuela (37%), Vietnam (26,3%) i pe cea din Rusia, care a urcat cuș 21,7% în acela i interval.ș
  32. 32. Concluzie  În orice ţară dezvoltată rolul de indicator al pietei valorilor mobiliare aparţine bursei de valori, menită să realizeze funcţiile unei pieţe organizate, asigurînd un "loc de întîlnire" a cererii şi ofertei. În rezultat pentru vînzător şi cumpărător este obţinut cel mai bun preţ.  Funcţia de bază a bursei de valori este dezvoltarea pieţei bursiere organizate, orientată spre crearea infrastructurii şi acordarea serviciilor ce asigură efectuarea tranzacţiilor civile între participanţii pieţei valorilor mobiliare, avînd ca obiect valori mobiliare. Aici se concentrează toată informaţia referitoare la cerere şi ofertă privind valorile mobiliare, ceea ce creează cele mai favorabile condiţii pentru determinarea cursului valorilor mobiliare şi formarea unui spaţiu centralizat de comerţ. Reprezentînd o formă a pieţei organizate, bursa de valori are specificul său, ceea ce o deosebeşte de alte pieţe, în special de pieţele financiare.

