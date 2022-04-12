Successfully reported this slideshow.

Toolkits for Smart Manufacturing

Apr. 12, 2022
Toolkits for Smart Manufacturing

Apr. 12, 2022
Technology

CEO Ruth Kearney will give a talk on ‘Toolkits for Smart Manufacturing’ to the industry cohort taking the ‘Certificate in Leadership in Digitalisation of Manufacturing

Technology

Toolkits for Smart Manufacturing

  1. 1. Toolkits for Smart Manufacturing Leadership in Digitalisation of Manufacturing Certificate 31/03/2022 Ruth Kearney CEO, Nightingale HQ ruth@nightingalehq.ai
  2. 2. AI-powered tools add value across functions Manufacturers and Supply Chain Procurement Stock forecasting Supply chain analytics Demand prediction Production Predictive Maintenance Process control & optimisation HR Recruiting automation Finance Automated accounting Asset allocation Reporting and forecasting Quality Control Generative design Multi-function Robotic Process Automation Remote work
  3. 3. Top DVIcompanies Are stronger financially 5x compound annual growth rate 60% more shareholder returns 20% higher operating margins
  4. 4. Tooling Planning tools Collaboration tools Development tools DevOps tools Cloud
  5. 5. DeveloperVelocity roadmap Low Developer Velocity Move to cloud Focus on team working practices Medium Developer Velocity Compliance and security practices Product management function High Developer Velocity Engage with open source Talent management Tools
  6. 6. Toolinghas an outsized impact
  7. 7. Improving back-office operations Electronics components manufacturer Need • Inefficiencies from repetitive manual tasks Solution • Automation and digitalisation using no- code tools • Tools - Time mgt, supplier mgt for quote & order automation Result • Freed up staff time • Faster supplier on- boarding
  8. 8. A littleabout us Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies Irish reinforcing steel manufacturer specialising in offsite modular rebar solutions. The first reinforcing steel supplier in the world to attain a BIM Level 2 status. Nightingale HQ UK & IRE data and AI business specialising in helping manufacturers digitalise. Customers in logistics, electronics, materials, medical and research.
  9. 9. MidlandSteel • HS2 Rail • London Bridge Station • Wembley Park • BBC London • Media City Manchester • Wood Wharf Canary Wharf • One Nine Elms
  10. 10. What didthe reviewfocus on? People Processes Tools
  11. 11. Digital check sheets Digitalised Production plans Bar Bending Schedule Reader (PDF to Excel) Automated meeting scheduling Examples
  12. 12. Buildingdigitalisationcapability • Built a skills map and identified areas of improvement  Tech tools for teams  Tech team upskilling  Management awareness • Recruiting technology support Part time CTO Tech apprentices & interns • Identified support and funding mechanisms for implementation  EI  InterTradeIreland  UK  EU
  13. 13. Managingthe process More info: bit.ly/DigiVoucherNightingaleHQ
  14. 14. Steelmanufacturercompletesdigitalreviewtodrivegrowth APPROACH We reviewed processes and systems across the business (Production, Finance, R&D and IT). We met with key individuals, evaluated technologies and reviewed documentation. OBJECTIVES  Assess existing systems and processes;  Identify opportunities to go paperless and automate workflows to improve efficiency;  Recommend cost-effective technical solutions that scale with the business;  Evaluate the level of digital literacy within the company and assess future upskilling and training needs;  Identify key technology hires to support implementation. ACHIEVEMENTS  Provided a roadmap with actionable recommendations, priorities, costings and owners to support digitalisation;  Recommended a Data Hub project to consolidate data from different systems, delivering greater insight into the business;  Identified high-value, quick-win projects including business reporting and automating work instructions;  Built a skills map and identified areas of improvement;  Delivered a plan to achieve longer-term near-real-time data analytics and increased process automation.  Identified support and funding mechanisms for implementation. KEY RESULTS  Reviewed of company-wide processes and systems;  Delivered digital roadmap and action plan for implementation;  Identified funding and support mechanisms for next steps. Midland Steel is a market-leading reinforcing steel supplier in Ireland and the UK. They offer a diverse range of prefabricated rebar solutions. We completed a company-wide digital review looking at processes and technologies used across the business and delivered a comprehensive roadmap and action plan for implementation. Helping manufacturers digitalise fast Learn how we can help your business digitalise fast ruth@nightingalehq.ai Midland Steel Manufacturing Case Study “Working in partnership with Nightingale HQ’s innovative team, we now have a digital roadmap with short, medium, and long-term actions to meet our company’s Digitalisation Strategy. They completed a thorough review of our company, processes, and day to day challenges identifying digitalisation opportunities to improve productivity.” Tony Woods, CEO Midland Steel
  15. 15. Made Smarter Innovation: Sustainable Smart Factory Adaptive Planning for Reinforcement Steel Manufacturing
  16. 16. eitmanufacturing.eu EIT Manufacturing Re-imagining Design & Planning for Greener Reinforcement Steel Manufacturing
  17. 17. Data warehousingand operationstools Need • Unable to grow without massive headcount increases due to inefficiencies Solutio n • Real-time data consolidation • Delivery tracking, data reporting • Sales booking automation Result • >50% staff time unlocked • Significant cost savings
  18. 18. Tools andcosts • Microsoft 365 • SharePoint • Power Automate • Microsoft Teams • Power Virtual Agent • Power BI • Microsoft Azure • Azure Cognitive Services • Azure Applied AI Services • Maximise Microsoft 365 use • Manufacturing data hubs or AI solutions can run cheaply (between €30-€200 per month) • Pay as you go/serverless models
  19. 19. Enterprise IrelandDigitalisationVoucher More info: bit.ly/DigiVoucherNightingaleHQ
  20. 20. Furtherreading Developer Velocity: Lessons from digital leaders whitepaper Developer Velocity: How software excellence fuels business performance whitepaper Developer Velocity Assessment The state of AI AI Fundamentals Training Data Modelling Manufacturing Data Ops Microsoft Teams reduces power consumption Microsoft365 - Turn £100 IT spend into £4,000 of staff time savings
  21. 21. ​ruth@nightingalehq.ai nightingalehq.ai

  • Companies in the top quartile of the Developer Velocity Index (DVI) outperform others in the market by four to five times. Top-quartile companies also have 60 percent higher total shareholder returns and 20 percent higher operating margins.
  • However, depending on where you are in the journey or your industry, what matters can vary. For example, for companies in the bottom quartile, cloud adoption and Agile team practices matter significantly. For companies in the top quartile, open source adoption is the biggest driver of business performance. In retail and banking, cloud adoption is a major driver of performance. In banking specifically, security and compliance practices are a major driver of Developer Velocity.

    Improving how you recruit, maintain, and retain staff is one of the most effective things any organisation can do. The next best thing is to be growing the use of tools to help business, product, and technical teams work together to ship software more quickly.
  • Sharepoint
    Power automate
    Power BI
  • People = Organisational Enablement
    Processes = Working practices
    Tools = Technology

    These four areas are also strongly correlated with each other—that is, top performers with high scores in one capability tend to also have high scores in the other three. The companies that have mastered Developer Velocity focus equally on empowering the developer, anticipating critical enablers, aligning investments with customer value, and minimizing barriers to productivity.

    Johnson’s Relative Weights analysis to quantify the relative importance of the correlated drivers of DVI scores
  • Azure
    Power BI
    Teams
  • Data coming from different systems causing inefficient operations
    Consolidate data into central data hub
    Ingest data from APIs
    Provide real time data to end customers
    Data reporting capabilities
    Ongoing database maintenance and optimisation.
  • Developer Velocity: Lessons from digital leaders whitepaper
    Developer Velocity: How software excellence fuels business performance whitepaper
    Developer Velocity Assessment
    Team Topologies


