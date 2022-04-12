-
Toolkits for Smart Manufacturing
Leadership in Digitalisation of Manufacturing Certificate
31/03/2022
Ruth Kearney
CEO, Nightingale HQ
AI-powered tools add value across
functions
Manufacturers and Supply Chain
Procurement
Stock
forecasting
Supply chain
analytics
Demand
prediction
Production
Predictive
Maintenance
Process
control &
optimisation
HR
Recruiting
automation
Finance
Automated
accounting
Asset
allocation
Reporting and
forecasting
Quality Control Generative design
Multi-function Robotic Process Automation Remote work
Top DVIcompanies
Are stronger financially
5x compound
annual growth rate
60% more
shareholder returns
20% higher
operating margins
Tooling
Planning tools Collaboration tools
Development tools DevOps tools
Cloud
DeveloperVelocity roadmap
Low Developer Velocity
Move to cloud
Focus on team working practices
Medium Developer Velocity
Compliance and security practices
Product management function
High Developer Velocity
Engage with open source
Talent
management
Tools
Toolinghas an outsized impact
Improving back-office operations
Electronics components manufacturer
Need • Inefficiencies from
repetitive manual tasks
Solution
• Automation and
digitalisation using no-
code tools
• Tools - Time mgt,
supplier mgt for quote
& order automation
Result
• Freed up staff time
• Faster supplier on-
boarding
A littleabout us
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Irish reinforcing steel manufacturer specialising
in offsite modular rebar solutions. The first
reinforcing steel supplier in the world to attain a
BIM Level 2 status.
Nightingale HQ
UK & IRE data and AI business
specialising in helping manufacturers
digitalise. Customers in logistics,
electronics, materials, medical and
research.
MidlandSteel
• HS2 Rail
• London Bridge Station
• Wembley Park
• BBC London
• Media City Manchester
• Wood Wharf Canary Wharf
• One Nine Elms
What didthe reviewfocus on?
People
Processes
Tools
Digital check sheets
Digitalised
Production plans
Bar Bending Schedule
Reader (PDF to Excel)
Automated meeting
scheduling
Examples
Buildingdigitalisationcapability
• Built a skills map and identified areas of improvement
Tech tools for teams
Tech team upskilling
Management awareness
• Recruiting technology support
Part time CTO
Tech apprentices & interns
• Identified support and funding mechanisms for implementation
EI
InterTradeIreland
UK
EU
Managingthe process
Steelmanufacturercompletesdigitalreviewtodrivegrowth
APPROACH
We reviewed processes and systems across
the business (Production, Finance, R&D and
IT). We met with key individuals, evaluated
technologies and reviewed documentation.
OBJECTIVES
Assess existing systems and processes;
Identify opportunities to go paperless and
automate workflows to improve efficiency;
Recommend cost-effective technical
solutions that scale with the business;
Evaluate the level of digital literacy within
the company and assess future upskilling
and training needs;
Identify key technology hires to support
implementation.
ACHIEVEMENTS
Provided a roadmap with actionable
recommendations, priorities, costings and
owners to support digitalisation;
Recommended a Data Hub project to
consolidate data from different systems,
delivering greater insight into the business;
Identified high-value, quick-win projects
including business reporting and
automating work instructions;
Built a skills map and identified areas
of improvement;
Delivered a plan to achieve longer-term
near-real-time data analytics and increased
process automation.
Identified support and funding mechanisms
for implementation.
KEY RESULTS
Reviewed of company-wide processes
and systems;
Delivered digital roadmap and action
plan for implementation;
Identified funding and support
mechanisms for next steps.
Midland Steel is a market-leading reinforcing steel supplier in Ireland and the UK. They
offer a diverse range of prefabricated rebar solutions. We completed a company-wide
digital review looking at processes and technologies used across the business and
delivered a comprehensive roadmap and action plan for implementation.
Helping manufacturers digitalise fast
Midland Steel Manufacturing Case Study
“Working in partnership
with Nightingale HQ’s
innovative team, we now
have a digital roadmap
with short, medium, and
long-term actions to meet
our company’s
Digitalisation Strategy.
They completed a
thorough review of our
company, processes, and
day to day challenges
identifying digitalisation
opportunities to improve
productivity.”
Tony Woods, CEO
Midland Steel
Made Smarter Innovation: Sustainable Smart Factory
Adaptive Planning for
Reinforcement Steel
Manufacturing
eitmanufacturing.eu
EIT Manufacturing
Re-imagining Design & Planning for Greener
Reinforcement Steel Manufacturing
Data warehousingand operationstools
Need
• Unable to grow
without massive
headcount
increases due to
inefficiencies
Solutio
n
• Real-time data
consolidation
• Delivery tracking,
data reporting
• Sales booking
automation
Result
• >50% staff time
unlocked
• Significant cost
savings
Tools andcosts
• Microsoft 365
• SharePoint
• Power Automate
• Microsoft Teams
• Power Virtual Agent
• Power BI
• Microsoft Azure
• Azure Cognitive Services
• Azure Applied AI Services
• Maximise Microsoft 365 use
• Manufacturing data hubs or AI
solutions can run cheaply
(between €30-€200 per
month)
• Pay as you go/serverless
models
Enterprise IrelandDigitalisationVoucher
Furtherreading
Developer Velocity:
Lessons from digital
leaders whitepaper
Developer Velocity: How
software excellence
fuels business
performance whitepaper
Developer Velocity
Assessment
The state of AI
AI Fundamentals
Training
Data Modelling
Manufacturing Data Ops
Microsoft Teams reduces
power consumption
Microsoft365 - Turn
£100 IT spend into
£4,000 of staff time
savings
ruth@nightingalehq.ai
nightingalehq.ai
Companies in the top quartile of the Developer Velocity Index (DVI) outperform others in the market by four to five times. Top-quartile companies also have 60 percent higher total shareholder returns and 20 percent higher operating margins.
However, depending on where you are in the journey or your industry, what matters can vary. For example, for companies in the bottom quartile, cloud adoption and Agile team practices matter significantly. For companies in the top quartile, open source adoption is the biggest driver of business performance. In retail and banking, cloud adoption is a major driver of performance. In banking specifically, security and compliance practices are a major driver of Developer Velocity.
Improving how you recruit, maintain, and retain staff is one of the most effective things any organisation can do. The next best thing is to be growing the use of tools to help business, product, and technical teams work together to ship software more quickly.
Sharepoint
Power automate
Power BI
People = Organisational Enablement
Processes = Working practices
Tools = Technology
These four areas are also strongly correlated with each other—that is, top performers with high scores in one capability tend to also have high scores in the other three. The companies that have mastered Developer Velocity focus equally on empowering the developer, anticipating critical enablers, aligning investments with customer value, and minimizing barriers to productivity.
Johnson’s Relative Weights analysis to quantify the relative importance of the correlated drivers of DVI scores
Azure
Power BI
Teams
Data coming from different systems causing inefficient operations
Consolidate data into central data hub
Ingest data from APIs
Provide real time data to end customers
Data reporting capabilities
Ongoing database maintenance and optimisation.
Developer Velocity: Lessons from digital leaders whitepaper
Developer Velocity: How software excellence fuels business performance whitepaper
Developer Velocity Assessment
Team Topologies