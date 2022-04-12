Successfully reported this slideshow.

Digital Review - Steel Manufacturing

Apr. 12, 2022
Digital Review - Steel Manufacturing

Apr. 12, 2022
Technology

The Advanced Technologies in Manufacturing Cluster (ATIM) conference
Sharing digitalisation journey of steel manufacturing customer.

Digital Review - Steel Manufacturing

  1. 1. Midland Steel Digital Review 31/03/2022 Ruth Kearney CEO, Nightingale HQ ruth@nightingalehq.ai
  2. 2. A littleabout us Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies Irish reinforcing steel manufacturer specialising in offsite modular rebar solutions. The first reinforcing steel supplier in the world to attain a BIM Level 2 status. Nightingale HQ UK & IRE data and AI business specialising in helping manufacturers digitalise. Customers in logistics, electronics, materials, medical and research.
  3. 3. MidlandSteel • HS2 Rail • London Bridge Station • Wembley Park • BBC London • Media City Manchester • Wood Wharf Canary Wharf • One Nine Elms Midland Steel Video
  4. 4. What doesthe reviewentail? Learning about your business •How your departments achieve their goals •What challenges different teams face •Seeing what ideas already exist to improve productivity •Reviewing processes and documents on how people do things Building a roadmap Identifying digitalisation opportunities Building a skills map Suggesting high-value, quick- win projects Strategy workshop Review the roadmap Discuss and agree next steps
  5. 5. What didthe reviewfocus on? People Processes Tools
  6. 6. A practicaldigital roadmap
  7. 7. Digital check sheets Digitalised Production plans Bar Bending Schedule Reader (PDF to Excel) Automated meeting scheduling Examples
  8. 8. Digitalisationopportunities Actionable recommendations, priorities, costings and owners to support digitalisation Data Hub project to consolidate data from different systems Quick-win projects including business reporting and automating work instructions Delivered a plan to achieve longer-term, near-real-time data analytics and increased process automation (Planning optimisation)
  9. 9. Buildingdigitalisationcapability • Built a skills map and identified areas of improvement  Tech tools for teams  Tech team upskilling  Management awareness • Recruiting technology support Part time CTO Tech apprentices & interns • Identified support and funding mechanisms for implementation  EI  InterTradeIreland  UK  EU
  10. 10. Managingthe process More info: bit.ly/DigiVoucherNightingaleHQ
  11. 11. Steelmanufacturercompletesdigitalreviewtodrivegrowth APPROACH We reviewed processes and systems across the business (Production, Finance, R&D and IT). We met with key individuals, evaluated technologies and reviewed documentation. OBJECTIVES  Assess existing systems and processes;  Identify opportunities to go paperless and automate workflows to improve efficiency;  Recommend cost-effective technical solutions that scale with the business;  Evaluate the level of digital literacy within the company and assess future upskilling and training needs;  Identify key technology hires to support implementation. ACHIEVEMENTS  Provided a roadmap with actionable recommendations, priorities, costings and owners to support digitalisation;  Recommended a Data Hub project to consolidate data from different systems, delivering greater insight into the business;  Identified high-value, quick-win projects including business reporting and automating work instructions;  Built a skills map and identified areas of improvement;  Delivered a plan to achieve longer-term near-real-time data analytics and increased process automation.  Identified support and funding mechanisms for implementation. KEY RESULTS  Reviewed of company-wide processes and systems;  Delivered digital roadmap and action plan for implementation;  Identified funding and support mechanisms for next steps. Midland Steel is a market-leading reinforcing steel supplier in Ireland and the UK. They offer a diverse range of prefabricated rebar solutions. We completed a company-wide digital review looking at processes and technologies used across the business and delivered a comprehensive roadmap and action plan for implementation. Helping manufacturers digitalise fast Learn how we can help your business digitalise fast ruth@nightingalehq.ai Midland Steel Manufacturing Case Study “Working in partnership with Nightingale HQ’s innovative team, we now have a digital roadmap with short, medium, and long-term actions to meet our company’s Digitalisation Strategy. They completed a thorough review of our company, processes, and day to day challenges identifying digitalisation opportunities to improve productivity.” Tony Woods, CEO Midland Steel
  12. 12. Afterthe review? Get some quick-wins through some off-the- shelf tech Upskill some staff in key areas Trial no- code, AI- powered tech to automate processes Investigate getting data from machines to support insight Build some internal time- saving tools
  13. 13. AI-powered tools add value across functions Manufacturers and Supply Chain Quality Control Generative design Multi-function Robotic Process Automation Remote work
  14. 14. BIGGER CHALLENGES: PLANNING OPTIMISATION Steel industry is under pressure to digitalise. Design changes/Poor system integrations, Fragmented, Costly Complexity driven by multiple stakeholders and variables around the process Current solutions ERP, MEMs Major & expensive Enterprise software Frustrated end- users An industry Cost: inefficient planning cost manufacturers to 20-30% of their annual revenue every year Planning is largely reactive and based on the implicit knowledge of workers Wide range of expensive enterprise systems with major integration needs Frustrated end- users (Planners) face complex decision with multiple variables
  15. 15. Made Smarter Innovation: Sustainable Smart Factory Adaptive Planning for Reinforcement Steel Manufacturing
  16. 16. eitmanufacturing.eu EIT Manufacturing Re-imagining Design & Planning for Greener Reinforcement Steel Manufacturing
  17. 17. Furtherreading Developer Velocity: Lessons from digital leaders whitepaper Developer Velocity: How software excellence fuels business performance whitepaper Developer Velocity Assessment The state of AI AI Fundamentals Training Data Modelling Manufacturing Data Ops Microsoft Teams reduces power consumption Microsoft365 - Turn £100 IT spend into £4,000 of staff time savings
  18. 18. ​ruth@nightingalehq.ai nightingalehq.ai

    • ×