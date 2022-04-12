Digital Review - Steel Manufacturing

-
Midland Steel
Digital Review
31/03/2022
Ruth Kearney
CEO, Nightingale HQ
ruth@nightingalehq.ai
A littleabout us
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Irish reinforcing steel manufacturer specialising
in offsite modular rebar solutions. The first
reinforcing steel supplier in the world to attain a
BIM Level 2 status.
Nightingale HQ
UK & IRE data and AI business
specialising in helping manufacturers
digitalise. Customers in logistics,
electronics, materials, medical and
research.
MidlandSteel
• HS2 Rail
• London Bridge Station
• Wembley Park
• BBC London
• Media City Manchester
• Wood Wharf Canary Wharf
• One Nine Elms
Midland Steel Video
What doesthe reviewentail?
Learning about
your business
•How your departments
achieve their goals
•What challenges different
teams face
•Seeing what ideas already
exist to improve productivity
•Reviewing processes and
documents on how people do
things
Building a
roadmap
Identifying digitalisation
opportunities
Building a skills map
Suggesting high-value, quick-
win projects
Strategy
workshop
Review the roadmap
Discuss and agree next steps
What didthe reviewfocus on?
People
Processes
Tools
A practicaldigital roadmap
Digital check sheets
Digitalised
Production plans
Bar Bending Schedule
Reader (PDF to Excel)
Automated meeting
scheduling
Examples
Digitalisationopportunities
Actionable recommendations, priorities, costings and owners to
support digitalisation
Data Hub project to consolidate data from different systems
Quick-win projects including business reporting and automating
work instructions
Delivered a plan to achieve longer-term, near-real-time data
analytics and increased process automation (Planning
optimisation)
Buildingdigitalisationcapability
• Built a skills map and identified areas of improvement
Tech tools for teams
Tech team upskilling
Management awareness
• Recruiting technology support
Part time CTO
Tech apprentices & interns
• Identified support and funding mechanisms for implementation
EI
InterTradeIreland
UK
EU
Managingthe process
Steel manufacturer completes digital review to drive growth
APPROACH
We reviewed processes and systems across
the business (Production, Finance, R&D and
IT). We met with key individuals, evaluated
technologies and reviewed documentation.
OBJECTIVES
Assess existing systems and processes;
Identify opportunities to go paperless and
automate workflows to improve efficiency;
Recommend cost-effective technical
solutions that scale with the business;
Evaluate the level of digital literacy within
the company and assess future upskilling
and training needs;
Identify key technology hires to support
implementation.
ACHIEVEMENTS
Provided a roadmap with actionable
recommendations, priorities, costings and
owners to support digitalisation;
Recommended a Data Hub project to
consolidate data from different systems,
delivering greater insight into the business;
Identified high-value, quick-win projects
including business reporting and
automating work instructions;
Built a skills map and identified areas
of improvement;
Delivered a plan to achieve longer-term
near-real-time data analytics and increased
process automation.
Identified support and funding mechanisms
for implementation.
KEY RESULTS
Reviewed of company-wide processes
and systems;
Delivered digital roadmap and action
plan for implementation;
Identified funding and support
mechanisms for next steps.
Midland Steel is a market-leading reinforcing steel supplier in Ireland and the UK. They
offer a diverse range of prefabricated rebar solutions. We completed a company-wide
digital review looking at processes and technologies used across the business and
delivered a comprehensive roadmap and action plan for implementation.
“Working in partnership
with Nightingale HQ’s
innovative team, we now
have a digital roadmap
with short, medium, and
long-term actions to meet
our company’s
Digitalisation Strategy.
They completed a
thorough review of our
company, processes, and
day to day challenges
identifying digitalisation
opportunities to improve
productivity.”
Tony Woods, CEO
Midland Steel
Afterthe review?
Get some
quick-wins
through
some off-the-
shelf tech
Upskill some
staff in key
areas
Trial no-
code, AI-
powered
tech to
automate
processes
Investigate
getting data
from
machines to
support
insight
Build some
internal time-
saving tools
AI-powered tools add value across
functions
Manufacturers and Supply Chain
Quality Control Generative design
Multi-function Robotic Process Automation Remote work
BIGGER CHALLENGES: PLANNING OPTIMISATION
Steel industry is
under pressure to
digitalise.
Design
changes/Poor
system
integrations,
Fragmented,
Costly
Complexity driven
by multiple
stakeholders and
variables around
the process
Current solutions
ERP, MEMs
Major & expensive
Enterprise
software
Frustrated end-
users
An industry
Cost: inefficient
planning cost
manufacturers to
20-30% of their
annual revenue
every year
Planning is
largely
reactive and
based on the
implicit
knowledge of
workers
Wide range of
expensive
enterprise
systems with
major integration
needs
Frustrated end-
users (Planners)
face complex
decision with
multiple
variables
Made Smarter Innovation: Sustainable Smart Factory
Adaptive Planning for
Reinforcement Steel
Manufacturing
eitmanufacturing.eu
EIT Manufacturing
Re-imagining Design & Planning for Greener
Reinforcement Steel Manufacturing
Furtherreading
Developer Velocity:
Lessons from digital
leaders whitepaper
Developer Velocity: How
software excellence
fuels business
performance whitepaper
Developer Velocity
Assessment
The state of AI
AI Fundamentals
Training
Data Modelling
Manufacturing Data Ops
Microsoft Teams reduces
power consumption
Microsoft365 - Turn
£100 IT spend into
£4,000 of staff time
savings
