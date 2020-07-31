Giao Trinh Ky Thuat Lo Hoi Pham Xuan Vuong

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 1 bé gi¸o dôc v...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 2 Lêi nãi ®Çu V...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 3 Ch−¬ng I Kh¸i...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 4 H×nh 1.1. CÊu...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 5 b/ Lß h¬i èng...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 6 H×nh 1.4. Lß ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 7 H×nh 1.5. S¬ ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 8 2 . CÊu t¹o c...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 9 H×nh 1.9. S¬ ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 10 2.2. Nguyªn ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 11 2.3. Bé qu¸ ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 12 b/ Bé qu¸ nh...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 13 H×nh 1.15 S¬...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 14 2.4. Bé phËn...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 15 1- èng xo¾n;...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 16 Theo quy ph¹...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 17 Gç l nhiªn l...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 18 cèc 7000 C, ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 19 Khi nhiªn li...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 20 H2 + 2 1 O2 ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 21 Víi c¸cbuahy...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 22 ( )2 2 4 2 2...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 23 L−îng h¬i n−...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 24 Itro – Ental...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 25 4. Ph−¬ng tr...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 26 Ck nl - nhiÖ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 27 Q3 =3,2.αCO ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 28 Ch−¬ng II Qó...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 29 1.3. Giai ®o...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 30 Thêi gian ch...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 31 chñ yÕu l ph...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 32 TiÕp tôc t¨n...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 33 T¹o ra ph©n ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 34 nhiªn liÖu c...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 35 xØ khÝ khãi ...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 36 LípnhiªnliÖu...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 37 sö dông n−íc...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 38 Nhiªn liÖu m...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 39 TØ lÖ tro ba...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 40 Qu¸ tr×nh ch...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 41 20 mm ®Ó ®Æt...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 42 lv tB QQ R R...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 43 th¼ng B n cê...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 44 KhenhiÖt Nhi...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 45 b) H×nh 2.9....
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 46 Bé phËn quan...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 47 sau: ®Æt ë t...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 48 a/ ®Æt ë ®Øn...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 49 Nhiªn liÖu k...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 50 H×nh 2.15. C...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 51 th nh èng kh...
Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 52 èngxuèng èng...
  1. 1. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 1 bé gi¸o dôc vµ ®µo t¹o tr−êng ®¹i häc n«ng nghiÖp i - hµ néi GS.TS. Ph¹m xu©n v−îng (Chñ biªn) PGS. TS. NguyÔn v¨n muèn Gi¸o tr×nh Kü thuËt lß h¬i Hµ néi – 2006 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  2. 2. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 2 Lêi nãi ®Çu ViÖc s¶n xuÊt v sö dông h¬i ® cã tõ rÊt l©u. NhiÒu kiÓu lß h¬i ® ra ®êi nh»m phôc vô cho c¸c ng nh c«ng nghiÖp chÕ biÕn, c¸c ng nh c«ng nghiÖp kh¸c nh−: c«ng nghiÖp b«ng v¶i sîi, c«ng nghiÖp giÊy. Ngo i ra lß h¬i cßn dïng kh¸ phæ biÕn ®Ó t¹o ra n−íc nãng trong c¸c hÖ thèng s−ëi cho c¸c th nh phè ch©u ¢u, ch©u Mü v o mïa ®«ng v.v… Trong thùc tÕ cã nh÷ng lß h¬i nhá, mçi giê chØ s¶n xuÊt ®−îc v i chôc ®Õn v i tr¨m lÝt n−íc nãng hoÆc h¬i b o ho ë ¸p suÊt b×nh th−êng, ®ång thêi còng cã nh÷ng lß h¬i rÊt lín, mçi giê cã thÓ s¶n xuÊt h ng ng n tÊn h¬i n−íc, ¸p suÊt h ng tr¨m bar, nhiÖt ®é h ng tr¨m ®é, dïng cho c¸c tr¹m ph¸t ®iÖn 1000 – 1200 MW. Sö dông h¬i n−íc b o ho v h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt ® gãp phÇn v o ®Èy nhanh sù nghiÖp c«ng nghiÖp ho¸ v hiÖn ®¹i ho¸ trong c«ng nghiÖp v n«ng nghiÖp. Theo thèng kª hiÖn nay ë ViÖt Nam chØ riªng ng nh n«ng nghiÖp ® cã h ng ngh×n c¸c c¬ së chÓ biÕn cã sö dông tíi nåi h¬i. MÆt kh¸c sö dông nåi h¬i trong s¶n xuÊt còng cÇn ph¶i ®−îc ®Æc biÖt l−u ý v kiÓm tra th−êng xuyªn vÒ ch¸y næ. Cuèn s¸ch “Gi¸o tr×nh kü thuËt lß h¬i” giíi thiÖu nh÷ng néi dung c¬ b¶n vÒ qu¸ tr×nh v thiÕt bÞ s¶n xuÊt v vËn chuyÓn h¬i n−íc nãng chñ yÕu tõ nhiªn liÖu h÷u c¬. Gi¸o tr×nh chñ yÕu nh»m phôc vô cho viÖc häc tËp cña sinh viªn ng nh c¬ khÝ b¶o qu¶n, chÕ biÕn n«ng s¶n; c¸c ng nh c¬ khÝ n«ng nghiÖp v mét sè ng nh cã liªn quan. T i liÖu còng cã thÓ dïng tham kh¶o cho c¸c kü s− l m viÖc trong n«ng nghiÖp. Do thêi gian v tr×nh ®é cã h¹n, kh«ng tr¸nh ®−îc khái sai sãt. RÊt mong ®−îc b¹n ®äc quan t©m v ®ãng gãp ý kiÕn. Xin ch©n th nh c¶m ¬n. C¸c t¸c gi¶ Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  3. 3. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 3 Ch−¬ng I Kh¸i niÖm vÒ lß h¬I 1. NhiÖm vô, yªu cÇu kÜ thô©t, ph©n lo¹i 1.1. NhiÖm vô: NhiÖm vô cña lß h¬i l chuyÓn ho¸ n¨ng l−îng tõ c¸c d¹ng kh¸c nhau khi bÞ ®èt ch¸y th nh d¹ng n¨ng l−îng kh¸c: n−íc nãng, n−íc b o ho hoÆc h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt. H¬i qu¸ nhiÖt l h¬i ë nhiÖt ®é v ¸p suÊt cao. 1.2. Yªu cÇu kÜ thuËt. - ThiÕt bÞ sinh h¬i ph¶i cã n¨ng suÊt h¬i cao (TÊn/giê), hiÖu suÊt sinh h¬i lín. - ChÊt l−îng s¶n phÈm ph¶i ®¸p øng yªu cÇu s¶n xuÊt: chÊt l−îng n−íc nãng, h¬i b o ho hoÆc h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt. - CÊu t¹o cña thiÕt bÞ kh«ng qu¸ phøc t¹p, sö dông, b¶o d−ìng v söa ch÷a dÔ d ng. - Chi phÝ nhiªn liÖu riªng thÊp, hiÖu suÊt lß ®èt cao. 1.3. Ph©n lo¹i lß h¬i. C¨n cø v o môc ®Ých sö dông, lß h¬i cã cÊu t¹o kh¸c nhau. Ng−êi ta ph©n lo¹i c¸c lo¹i lß h¬i nh− sau: - Theo chÕ ®é tuÇn ho n cña n−íc: tuÇn ho n tù nhiªn, tuÇn ho n c−ìng bøc cã béi sè tuÇn ho n lín hoÆc lß trùc l−u. - Theo th«ng sè (hoÆc c«ng suÊt cña lß): lß h¬i c«ng suÊt thÊp, trung b×nh v cao. - Theo chÕ ®é ®èt nhiªn liÖu trong buång ®èt: lß ghi thñ c«ng, lß ghi nöa c¬ khÝ v lß ghi c¬ khÝ, lß ®èt nhiªn liÖu r¾n, láng hay khÝ, th¶i xØ láng hay th¶i xØ kh«… - Theo sù ph¸t triÓn cña lß h¬i: kiÓu b×nh, kiÓu èng lß, èng löa, èng n−íc. - Theo c«ng dông cã lß h¬i tÜnh t¹i, nöa di ®éng v ®i ®éng, lß h¬i c«ng nghiÖp… a/ Lß h¬i èng lß. §©y l lo¹i lß h¬i ®¬n gi¶n nhÊt, d¹ng trô, ®èt nãng mÆt ngo i. Ng−êi ta cã thÓ t¨ng bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt cña lß b»ng c¸ch bè trÝ trong b×nh lín tõ 1÷3 èng ®−êng kÝnh tõ 500÷800 mm. Khãi chuyÓn ®éng trong èng lß v tho¸t ra l¹i tiÕp tôc ®èt nãng mÆt ngo i b×nh. Lo¹i lß h¬i èng löa th−êng cã n¨ng suÊt nhá tõ 2÷2,5 t/h. èng lß ®Æt lÖch t©m so víi b×nh ®Ó ®¶m b¶o n−íc tuÇn ho n trong b×nh. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  4. 4. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 4 H×nh 1.1. CÊu t¹o to n thÓ lß b×nh 1- bao h¬i (b×nh lß); 2- ®¸y bao h¬i; 3- ®«m h¬i; 4- èng dÉn h¬i ra; 5- ®Çu nèi èng n−íc cÊp; 6- tÊm ®ì; 7- n¾p ®Ëy; 8- ¸p kÕ; 9- èng thuû; 10- van an to n; 11- van h¬i chÝnh; 12- van ®−êng n−íc cÊp; 13- van mét chiÒu; 14- van x¶; 15- ghi lß; 16- kh«ng gian buång lña; 17- chç chøa tro; 18- cöa buång ®èt; 19- cöa thæi giã; 20- ®−êng khãi th¶i; 21- líp lãt t−êng b¶o «n; 22- líp c¸ch nhiÖt; 23- mãng; 24- ®−êng khãi th¶i ®i ngÇm; 25- èng khãi; 26- l ch¾n ®iÒu chØnh khãi. H×nh 1.2. Lß h¬i èng lß a- Lß h¬i mét èng lß 1- èng lß h×nh sang; 2- buång ®èt; 3- ®−êng khãi thø hai; 4- ®−êng khãi thø 3; 5- bÖ ®ì; 6- ®«m h¬i; 7- èng x¶. S¬ ®å tuÇn ho n cña n−íc trong lß h¬i ®èt èng lß b- Lß h¬i hai èng lß1- bao h¬i; 2- èng lß h×nh sãng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  5. 5. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 5 b/ Lß h¬i èng löa. Lo¹i lß h¬i n y èng lß thay b»ng èng löa víi kÝch th−íc nhá h¬n (50÷150 mm). Khãi sau khi qua èng löa quay vÒ ®èt nãng bªn ngo i lß. Lo¹i lß h¬i n y cã bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt lín h¬n, nh−ng vÒ mÆt c«ng suÊt v chÊt l−îng h¬i cßn bÞ h¹n chÕ. H×nh 1.3. Lß h¬i èng löa 1- bao h¬i; 2- èng lß; 3- ®«m h¬i; 4- buång ®èt; I, II, III- thø tù c¸c ®−êng khãi c/ Lß h¬i èng n−íc tuÇn ho n. §èi víi lo¹i lß h¬i èng n−íc n»m ngang, c¸c èng n−íc nghiªng nèi víi nhau b»ng hai hép gãp. Hai hép gãp n y ®−îc nèi víi bao h¬i ®Æt däc (H×nh 1.1). Lß h¬i èng n−íc ®øng. §Ó t¨ng c−êng ®é tuÇn ho n n−íc trong lß, c¸c èng n−íc nghiªng chuyÓn th nh c¸c èng n−íc th¼ng ®øng. H×nh 1.4 tr×nh b y cÊu t¹o lß h¬i èng n−íc ®Æt th¼ng ®øng cã 4 bao h¬i (Lß Gacbe). §Ó c©n b»ng ¸p suÊt v møc n−íc, gi÷a c¸c bao h¬i cã èng liªn th«ng. N−íc ®−îc ®−a v o bao h¬i 1, theo côm èng sau ®Ó xuèng bao h¬i 2, sang bao h¬i 3, råi theo côm èng tr−íc lªn bao h¬i 4. d/ Lß h¬i tuÇn ho n c−ìng bøc víi béi sè lín. Ng−êi ta dïng b¬m ®Ó t¨ng kh¶ n¨ng tuÇn ho n, khi ®ã lß sÏ l m viÖc theo chÕ ®é tuÇn ho n c−ìng bøc víi béi sè tuÇn ho n lín (H×nh 1.4). Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  6. 6. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 6 H×nh 1.4. Lß èng n−íc th¼ng ®Æt ®øng 4 bao h¬i. e/ Lß h¬i trùc l−u. §Æc ®iÓm cña lo¹i n y l m«i chÊt l m viÖc mét chiÒu, tõ lóc v o ë tr¹ng th¸i cÊp n−íc tíi khi ra ë tr¹ng th¸i h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt cã th«ng sè quy ®Þnh. ¦u ®iÓm cña lß n y l gi¶m ®−îc ®iÖn n¨ng tù dïng cho b¬m n−íc cÊp v× lîi dông thªm tuÇn ho n tù nhiªn cña lß (H×nh 1.5). Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  7. 7. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 7 H×nh 1.5. S¬ ®å cÊu t¹o cña H×nh 1.6. S¬ ®å lß h¬i trùc l−u lß h¬i tuÇn ho n c−ìng bøc 1- phÇn hÊp thô nhiÖt bøc x¹; 2- bé béi sè lín Lam«n qu¸ nhiÖt; 3- bé h©m n−íc; 4- bé 1- ®−êng ®−a n−íc cÊp; 2- bé h©m n−íc; sÊy; 5- bé lÊy h¬i ra; 6- khái th¶i. 3- bÒ mÆt ®èt sinh h¬i; 4- hao h¬i;5- b¬m tuÇn ho n; 6- phÇn bÒ mÆt ®èt sinh h¬i hÊp thô nhiÖt bøc x¹; 7- èng gãp v o; 8- bé qu¸ nhiÖt; 9- ®−êng h¬i ra; 10- buång ®èt. Trong lß h¬i cã chu tr×nh tù nhiªn, n−íc ®−îc cung cÊp bëi b¬m 1, qua bé h©m nãng n−íc 2 v o trèng trªn 3, n−íc ®−îc bèc h¬i trong chu tr×nh 4, 5 (H×nh 1.3a). H¬i t¹o ra ë trèng 3 ®i v o bé qóa nhiÖt 6, v tíi n¬i tiªu thô. Tiªu thô N−íc cung cÊp a) b) c) H×nh 1.7. S¬ ®å chuyÓn ®éng cña n−íc, hçn hîp h¬i v h¬i cña liªn hîp lß h¬i. a - Chu tr×nh tuÇn ho n tù nhiªn b - Chu tr×nh tuÇn ho n c−ìng bøc béi sè lín c - KiÓu th¼ng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  8. 8. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 8 2 . CÊu t¹o chung v nguyªn t¾c l m viÖc cña lß h¬i. 2.1. CÊu t¹o lß h¬i. ë ®©y giíi thiÖu ba lo¹i thiÕt bÞ sinh h¬i (lß h¬i): lß ®èt thñ c«ng, lß h¬i ghi xÝch v lß h¬i ®èt phun. a/ - Lß h¬i ®èt thñ c«ng ghi cè ®Þnh. §©y l lo¹i lß h¬i ®¬n gi¶n gåm c¸c bé phËn chÝnh: Trèng (bao h¬i) 1 chøa n−íc h¬i v còng l bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt; van h¬i chÝnh 2 ®Ó ®iÒu chØnh l−îng h¬i cung cÊp. Van cÊp n−íc 3 ®Ó cÊp n−íc v o nåi h¬i; ghi lß 4 cè ®Þnh, ®ì nhiªn liÖu ch¸y, ®ång thêi cã khe hë ®Ó kh«ng khÝ cÊp v o ®èt ch¸y nhiªn liÖu v th¶i tro, xØ ; cöa giã 7 v cöa cÊp nhiªn liÖu 8; èng khãi 9 (H×nh 1.8). H×nh 1.8. S¬ ®å lß ®èt thñ c«ng. b/ Lß h¬i ®èt kiÓu phun. §©y l lo¹i nåi h¬i cã thÓ dïng nhiªn liÖu láng (mazót), nhiªn liÖu khÝ (khÝ thiªn nhiªn, khÝ lß cèc,...) nhiªn liÖu r¾n ® nghiÒn th nh bét. Lß h¬i ®èt phun gåm c¸c bé phËn: trèng 1, van h¬i chÝnh 2, ®−êng n−íc cÊp 3, vßi phun 4, buång ®èt 5, phÔu tro l¹nh 6 dïng l m nguéi c¸c h¹t tro xØ khi th¶i ra ngo i tr−êng hîp th¶i xØ kh«, giÕng xØ 7, b¬m n−íc cÊp 8, èng khãi 9, bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ 10, qu¹t giã 11, bé h©m n−íc 13, d n èng n−íc xuèng 14, d n èng n−íc lªn 15, d y phest«n 17, bé qu¸ nhiÖt 18 (H×nh 1.9a) c/ - Lß h¬i ghi xÝch (H×nh 1.9b). Thuéc lo¹i lß h¬i c«ng suÊt nhá hoÆc trung b×nh. CÊu t¹o gåm: trèng 1, van h¬i chÝnh 2, ®−êng cÊp n−íc 3, ghi lß d¹ng xÝch 4, buång ®èt 5, hép tro xØ 6, hép giã 7 cÊp giã cÊp 1 qua ghi cho líp nhiªn liÖu trªn ghi, phÔu than 8, èng khãi 9, bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ 10, qu¹t 11, qu¹t khãi 12, bé h©m n−íc 13, d n èng n−íc xuèng 14, èng gãp d−íi 15, d n èng n−íc lªn 16, d y phest«n 17 v bé qu¸ nhiÖt 18. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  9. 9. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 9 H×nh 1.9. S¬ ®å lß h¬i. a/ Lo¹i ®èt than phun. b/ Lß h¬i ghi xÝch. B¶ng 1.1. C¸c ®Æc tÝnh cña lß h¬i S¶n l−îng h¬i ®Þnh møc, t/h ¸p suÊt h¬i ra khái lß MN/m2 NhiÖt ®é h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt 0 C NhiÖt ®é h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt trung gian 0 C NhiÖt ®é n−íc cÊp 0 C 10 20 6,5;10;15;20;25;35;50;75 60;90;120;160;220 160;210;320;420;480 320;500;640 950 1,4 2,4 4 10 14 14 25,5 250 425 440 510 – 540 545 – 570 545 – 570 545 - 585 _ _ _ _ _ 545 – 570 570 _ _ 150 215 230 230 260 a) b) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  10. 10. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 10 2.2. Nguyªn t¾c l m viÖc cña lß h¬i. Kh«ng khÝ nãng cïng bét than phun v o buång ®èt qua vßi phun 5 v ch¸y, truyÒn nhiÖt cho c¸c d n èng bè trÝ xung quanh buång ®èt. N−íc trong èng ®−îc ®èt nãng, s«i v sinh h¬i. Hçn hîp h¬i n−íc sinh ra ®−îc ®−a lªn bao h¬i. Bao h¬i dïng ®Ó t¸ch h¬i ra khái n−íc. PhÇn n−íc ch−a bèc h¬i cã trong bao h¬i ®−îc ®−a trë l¹i d n èng, qua c¸c èng xuèng bè trÝ ngo i t−êng lß, cã träng l−îng riªng lín h¬n hçn hîp h¬i n−íc ë trong c¸c èng cña d n èng (v× kh«ng ®−îc hÊp thu nhiÖt) t¹o nªn ®é chªnh träng l−îng cét n−íc. Do ®ã m«i chÊt chuyÓn ®éng tuÇn ho n tù nhiªn trong mét chu tr×nh kÝn. H¬i ra khái bao h¬i ®−îc chuyÓn tíi bé phËn qu¸ nhiÖt ®Ó t¹o th nh h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt, cã nhiÖt ®é cao. Khãi tho¸t khái bé phËn qu¸ nhiÖt, nhiÖt ®é cßn cao, do ®ã bè trÝ bé phËn h©m n−íc v bé phËn sÊy kh«ng khÝ ®Ó tËn dông nhiÖt thõa cña khãi. NhiÖt ®é khãi th¶i ra khái lß chØ cßn 120 ÷ 1800 C. Qu¹t khãi ®Ó hót khãi x¶ ra ngo i èng khãi. §Ó tr¸nh bôi cho m«i tr−êng xung quanh, khãi tr−íc khi th¶i ra ®−îc qua bé phËn t¸ch bôi. H×nh 1.10. S¬ ®å nguyªn lý l m viÖc v cÊu t¹o cña lß h¬i. 1-bao h¬i; 2-phÇn chøa n−íc cña bao h¬i; 3-phÇn chøa h¬i cña bao h¬i; 4-buång ®èt; 5-vßi phun; 6-®−êng nhiªn liÖu tíi; 7-c¸c d n èng sinh h¬i; 8-èng phest«n; 9-èng xuèng; 10-èng gãp d−íi cña d n èng; 11- bé h©m nãng n−íc cÊp 1; 12-bé h©m nãng n−íc cÊp hai; 13-èng dÉn ®Ó ®−a n−íc tõ bé h©m n−íc v o bao h¬i; 14-èng dÉn h¬i b o ho tõ bao h¬i tíi bé qu¸ nhiÖt; 15- bé qu¸ nhiÖt cÊp mét; 16-bé gi¶m «n ®Ó ®iÒu chØnh nhiÖt ®é h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt; 17- bé qu¸ nhiÖt cÊp hai; 18-cÊp mét cña bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ; 19- cÊp hai cña bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ; 20-®−êng dÉn kh«ng khÝ v o buång ®èt; 21-®−êng dÉn kh«ng khÝ nãng tíi m¸y nghiÒn; 22-t−êng b¶o «n cña lß; 23-buång quÆt ®Ó ®æi chiÒu dßng khãi; 24-phÇn ®−êng khãi ®Æt c¸c bÒ mÆt ®èt ®èi l−u; 25-giÕng th¶i xØ; 27-hót kh«ng khÝ nãng tõ ®Ønh lß; 28-qu¹t giã; 29-khö bôi; 30-qu¹t khãi; 31-èng khãi. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  11. 11. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 11 2.3. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt Bé qu¸ nhiÖt l thiÕt bÞ dïng ®Ó gia nhiÖt h¬i, tõ tr¹ng th¸i b o ho ë ¸p suÊt trong bao h¬i tíi tr¹ng th¸i qu¸ nhiÖt quy ®Þnh. Trªn c¸c lß h¬i kiÓu cò, bé qu¸ nhiÖt th−êng ®Æt sau d n èng sinh h¬i. NhiÖt ®é khãi tr−íc bé qu¸ nhiÖt th−êng kh«ng qu¸ 7000 C, nhiÖt ®é h¬i kh«ng tíi 4000 C. ë nh÷ng lß h¬i hiÖn ®¹i, bé qu¸ nhiÖt th−êng ®Æt ë vïng khãi cã nhiÖt ®é cao (trªn 10000 C) ®Ó nhiÖt ®é h¬i ®¹t yªu cÇu. Tuy nhiªn, bé qu¸ nhiÖt vÉn ®Æt sau côm èng pheston (gäi l bé qu¸ nhiÖt ®èi l−u). a/ S¬ ®å cÊu t¹o bé qu¸ nhiÖt. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt ®èi l−u gåm nh÷ng èng xo¾n cã ®−êng kÝnh kho¶ng 28- 42mm, dÇy 3 ÷ 7mm. Nh÷ng èng xo¾n n y cã thÓ ®Æt n»m hay ®øng phô thuéc v o dßng khÝ chuyÓn ®éng. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt cã èng xo¾n n»m ngang th−êng dïng cho lß h¬i nhá, èng n−íc sinh h¬i n»m nghiªng. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt ®Æt ®øng, b¶o ®¶m ®−êng h¬i c¾t ®−êng khãi nhiÒu lÇn. H×nh 1.11 Bé qu¸ nhiÖt n»m ngang H×nh 1.12. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt ®Æt ®øng 1- d n èng sinh h¬I n»m nghiªng; 2- èng 1- bé gi¶m «n; 2- bé qu¸ nhiÖt cÊp mét; gãp; 3- èng dÉn hçn hîp; 4- bao h¬i; 3- èng gãp trung gian; 4- bé qu¸ nhiÖt 5- èng xo¾n bé qu¸ nhiÖt; 6- èng gãp 5- èng gãp ra cña bé qu¸ nhiÖt bé qu¸ nhiÖt cÊp hai C¸c èng xo¾n do n»m trong mÆt ph¼ng trïng víi ph−¬ng chuyÓn ®éng cña dßng khãi nªn ®−îc ®èt nãng ®Òu, dï cho tr−êng nhiÖt ®é khãi gi¶m dÇn theo chiÒu chuyÓn ®éng cña dßng khãi. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  12. 12. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 12 b/ Bé qu¸ nhiÖt bøc x¹ v nöa bøc x¹. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt nöa bøc x¹ gåm c¸c chïm èng xo¾n ch÷ U ®Æt däc phÝa trªn buång ®èt. Kho¶ng c¸ch gi÷a c¸c d n èng 700- 1000mm, nh»m tr¸nh t¹o nªn c¸c cÇu xØ gi÷a c¸c d n èng qu¸ nhiÖt. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt nöa bøc x¹ dïng cho c¸c lß h¬i cã nhiÖt ®é kho¶ng 530- 5400 C trë lªn. H×nh 1.13 Bé qu¸ nhiÖt nöa bøc x¹ H×nh 1.14. S¬ ®å ®Æt c¸c tÊm ch¾n cña 1- d n èng d¹ng tÊm; 2- èng gi÷ kho¶ng bé qu¸ nhiÖt nöa bøc x¹ trong lß. c¸ch hai gi n a, b, c) tÊm ch¾n ®Æt ®øng kh«ng cã x¶ n−íc ®äng trong èng xo¾n; d, e) tÊm ch¾n ®Æt ®øng cã x¶ n−íc ®äng; g) tÊm ch¾n ®Æt ngang cã x¶ n−íc ®äng. Bé qu¸ nhÖt bøc x¹ th−êng l c¸c d n èng ®Æt trªn t−êng hay trªn trÇn buång ®èt. Phô t¶i nhiÖt cña bé qu¸ nhiÖt bøc x¹ th−êng cao h¬n bé qu¸ nhiÖt ®èi l−u tõ 3 ÷ 5 lÇn. Do ®ã nã cã yªu cÇu cao vÒ chÊt l−îng kim lo¹i. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  13. 13. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 13 H×nh 1.15 S¬ ®å bé qu¸ nhiÖt bøc x¹ ®Æt xen kÏ víi d n èng. 1- bao h¬i; 2- d n èng cña bé qu¸ nhiÖt bøc x¹; 3- èng gãp v o; 4- èng gãp trung gian; 5- èng gãp ra cña bé qu¸ nhiÖt bøc x¹; 6- èng d n cña d n èng sinh h¬i;7- t−êng b¶o «n c/ Bé qu¸ nhiÖt tæ hîp. Bé qu¸ nhÞªt tæ hîp cã thÓ bao gåm: nöa bøc x¹ v ®èi l−u, hoÆc gi÷a c¶ ba phÇn: ®èi l−u, bøc x¹, nöa bøc x¹. Trong c¸c lß h¬i hiÖn ®¹i, l−îng nhiÖt hÊp thô ®−îc ë phÇn bøc x¹ v nöa bøc x¹ cã thÓ ®¹t tíi 50% hoÆc h¬n so víi tæng l−îng nhiÖt hÊp thô cña bé qu¸ nhiÖt. H×nh 1.16. D¹ng s¬ ®å nèi bé qu¸ nhiÖt tæ hîp. a) bé qu¸ nhiÖt ®èi l−u- bøc x¹; b) bøc x¹- ®èi l−u; c) ®èi l−u- bøc x¹- ®èi l−u; d) bøc x¹- ®èi l−u- bøc x¹. D¹ng bè trÝ ®èi l−u- bøc x¹, dßng h¬i ®−îc gia nhiÖt ë phÇn ®èi l−u tr−íc, gia nhiÖt cuèi cïng ë phÇn bøc x¹. NhiÖt ®é h¬i thÊp n»m trong vïng khãi cã nhiÖt ®é thÊp, nªn kh«ng cÇn kim lo¹i chÕ t¹o cã chÊt l−îng cao. Tuy nhiªn phÇn bøc x¹ l m viÖc trong ®iÒu kiÖn nÆng nÒ, do ®ã s¬ ®å n y Ýt ®−îc dïng. D¹ng bè trÝ bøc x¹- ®èi l−u, ®é chªnh nhiÖt ®é trong vïng ®èi l−u bÞ gi¶m, cÇn t¨ng bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt. D¹ng ®èi l−u- bøc x¹- ®èi l−u, cã bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt lín h¬n ë s¬ ®å a v nhá h¬n ë s¬ ®å b. D¹ng bøc x¹- ®èi l−u- bøc x¹, phÇn ®i ra cña bé qu¸ nhiÖt l m viÖc nÆng nÒ, do ®ã Ýt ®−îc sö dông. d/ §iÒu chØnh nhiÖt ®é h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt b»ng n−íc ng−ng h¬i b o ho (H×nh 1.17) H¬i b o ho ®−îc ng−ng l¹i trong b×nh ng−ng nhê sù l m l¹nh cña nguån n−íc cÊp lÊy tõ sau bé h©m n−íc. N−íc ng−ng trong b×nh ng−ng ®−îc phun v o bé gi¶m «n hçn hîp nhê chªnh lÖch ¸p suÊt. S¬ ®å n y ®¬n gi¶n, kh«ng cÇn thªm b¬m v ®−êng n−íc riªng dÉn tíi chç phun. Ng−êi ta còng cã thÓ ®iÒu chØnh nhiÖt ®é h¬i b»ng c¸ch thay ®æi nhiÖt ®é khãi tr−íc bé qu¸ nhiÖt nhê thay ®æi vÞ trÝ trung t©m ngän löa theo chiÒu cao buång ®èt. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  14. 14. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 14 2.4. Bé phËn h©m nãng n−íc Bé h©m n−íc l nh÷ng bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt ®Æt phÝa sau lß ®Ó tËn dông nhiÖt cña khãi sau khi ra khái bé qu¸ nhiÖt, l m t¨ng hiÖu suÊt lß h¬i. H×nh 1.17. S¬ ®å ®iÒu chØnh nhiÖt ®é h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt H×nh 1.18. S¬ ®å ®iÒu chØnh nhiÖt b»ng n−íc ng−ng cña h¬i b o ho . ®é h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt b»ng t¸i tuÇn 1- bao h¬i; 2- bé qu¸ nhiÖt cÊp mét; 3- bé gi¶m «n; ho n khãi 4- bé qu¸ nhiÖt cÊp hai; 5- b×nh ng−ng; 6- bÇu chøa 1- vßi phun; 2- bé qu¸ nhiÖt; n−íc ng−ng; 7- van ®iÒu chØnh; 8- bé h©m n−íc; 9- 3- bé h©m n−íc; 4- bé sÊy lÊy xung l−îng vÒ nhiÖt ®é h¬i; 10- ®−êng n−íc ng−ng kh«ng khÝ; 5- qu¹t khãi t¶i tr¶ vÒ; 11- ®−êng ®−a h¬i v o b×nh ng−ng; 12- ®−êng tuÇn ho n; 6- dßng khãi. n−íc cÊp v o bao h¬i. VÒ cÊu t¹o, bé h©m n−íc cã thÓ l m viÖc ë tr¹ng th¸i n−íc s«i hoÆc kh«ng s«i. Nãi bé h©m n−íc ®−îc chia ra ba lo¹i: lo¹i èng thÐp tr¬n, èng thÐp cã c¸nh v lo¹i b»ng gang. Bé h©m n−íc èng thÐp tr¬n ®−îc dïng trong c¸c lß h¬i hiÖn ®¹i. C¸c èng xo¾n cã ®−êng kÝnh ngo i 28, 32, 38 mm. §Ó h¹n chÕ kÝch th−íc cña lß, c¸c èng xo¾n ®−îc bè trÝ sole. Trong c¸c lß h¬i hiÖn nay, èng xo¾n ®−îc bè trÝ n»m trong mÆt ph¼ng song song víi ngùc lß (H×nh 1.19). H×nh 1.19. èng xo¾n cña bé h©m n−íc Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  15. 15. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 15 1- èng xo¾n; 2- ®ai ®ì; 3- chç h n. H×nh 1.20. S¬ ®å s¾p xÕp èng xo¾n bé h©m n−íc trong ®−êng khãi a) c¸c èng xo¾n n»m trong mÆt ph¼ng vu«ng gãc víi ngùc lß; b, c) song song víi ngùc lß; b) cã hai dßng n−íc; c) cã mét dßng n−íc. Bé h©m n−íc b»ng gang bao gåm c¸c èng gang ®óc, ®−êng kÝnh trong tõ 76÷20mm, d i 1,5 ÷ 2m. C¸c èng nèi tiÕp víi nhau b»ng cót nèi. VÒ nguyªn t¾c bé h©m n−íc b»ng gang còng chØ gåm mét èng xo¾n theo d¹ng kh«ng gian. H×nh 1.21. Bé h©m n−íc b»ng gang. a) d¹ng kh«ng gian cña bé h©m n−íc b»ng gang; b) èng b»ng gang cã c¸nh. 1. èng gang cã c¸nh; 2- cót nèi. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  16. 16. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 16 Theo quy ph¹m cÊu t¹o v vËn h nh an to n lß h¬i, n−íc ra khái bé h©m n−íc b»ng gang cã nhiÖt ®é nhá h¬n 400 C. 2.5. Bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ Theo nguyªn t¾c truyÒn nhiÖt, bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ chia ra: lo¹i thu nhiÖt v lo¹i håi nhiÖt. Lo¹i thu nhiÖt, nhiÖt truyÒn trùc tiÕp tõ khãi nãng v o kh«ng khÝ qua v¸ch kim lo¹i. Lo¹i håi nhiÖt, ®Çu tiªn khãi ®èt nãng kim lo¹i, tÝch tô nhiÖt t¹i ®©y, sau ®ã truyÒn nhiÖt cho kh«ng khÝ. Bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ kiÓu èng (thu nhiªt) ®−îc dïng phæ biÕn. Nã bao gåm hÖ thèng èng ®øng so le v gi÷ víi nhau nhê 2 mÆt s ng, khãi ®i trong èng, kh«ng khÝ ®i ngo i èng. H×nh 1.22. D¹ng kh«ng gian cña bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ. 3. Nhiªn liÖu v s¶n phÈm ch¸y cña nhiªn liÖu Nhiªn liÖu sö dông phæ biÕn hiÖn nay gåm: Nhiªn liÖu r¾n: than ®¸, than n©u, than bïn, gç, ... Nhiªn liÖu láng: dÇu th«, mazót, x¨ng, ... Nhiªn liÖu khÝ: khÝ lß cao, khÝ lß cèc, khÝ ga, khÝ tù nhiªn, ... Than ®¸ (than mì, than gÇy, than ¨ngtraxÝt) chÊt bèc thay ®æi tõ 2 ÷ 55%. Than bïn l d¹ng ban ®Çu cña thùc vËt chuyÓn ho¸ th nh than ®¸, ®é Èm 30 ÷90%, ®é tro 7 ÷ 15%, chÊt bèc 70%. N¨ng suÊt to¶ nhiÖt 8500 ÷ 12000 KJ/Kg. Than n©u l d¹ng tiÕp theo cña than bïn, ®é Èm 18 ÷ 60%, ®é tro 10 ÷ 50%, chÊt bèc 30 ÷ 55%, n¨ng suÊt to¶ nhiÖt 12000 ÷ 16000 KJ/Kg. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  17. 17. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 17 Gç l nhiªn liÖu h÷u c¬ trÎ nhÊt, th nh phÇn gåm c¸cbon chiÕm 50%, Hy®r« kho¶ng 6%, «xy kho¶ng 43%, Nit¬ kho¶ng 0,5 ÷ 1%, ®é tro 0,5 ÷ 2%, chÊt bèc 85%, ®é Èm thay ®æi trong ph¹m vi réng. DÇu mazót cã th nh phÇn c¸cbon 80 ÷ 85%, hy®r« tõ 8 ÷ 10%, nhiÖt trÞ kho¶ng 39000 ÷ 40000 KJ/Kg. DÇu l nhiªn liÖu dÔ b¾t löa, dÔ ch¸y, nhiÖt trÞ cao, Ýt tro (0,1%). KhÝ ®èt gåm khÝ thiªn nhiªn v khÝ ga (nh©n t¹o). KhÝ thiªn nhiªn chñ yÕu l khÝ mªtan (CH4), nhiÖt trÞ kho¶ng 35000 KJ/m3 tiªu chuÈn. KhÝ ga gåm khÝ lß cèc, khÝ lß cao, khÝ lß ga. Sau ®©y l b¶ng th nh phÇn cña nhiªn liÖu khÝ v nhiÖt trÞ chÊt th¶i sinh ho¹t (b¶ng 1.2, 1.3). 3.1. Th nh phÇn cña nhiªn liÖu Trong nhiªn liÖu nãi chung bao gåm c¸c chÊt: c¸cbon, Hy®r«, l−u huúnh, «xy, tro v Èm. C¸c bon l th nh phÇn ch¸y chñ yÕu trong nhiªn liÖu. NhiÖt trÞ cña c¸c bon kho¶ng 34150 KJ/Kg. L−îng c¸cbon trong nhiªn liÖu c ng cao th× nhiÖt trÞ cña nã c ng cao. Hy®r« l th nh phÇn ch¸y quan träng cña nhiªn liÖu. NhiÖt trÞ kho¶ng 144500 KJ/Kg. L−îng hy®r« trong nhiªn liÖu rÊt Ýt. L−u huúnh l th nh phÇn ch¸y trong nhiªn liÖu. Trong than l−u huúnh tån t¹i d−íi ba d¹ng: D¹ng liªn kÕt h÷u c¬, kho¸ng chÊt v d¹ng liªn kÕt sunfat. Hai d¹ng ®Çu cã thÓ tham gia qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y. D¹ng thø ba (l−u huúnh sunfat) kh«ng tham gia qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y m chuyÓn th nh tro cña nhiªn liÖu. NhiÖt trÞ cña l−u huúnh kho¶ng 1/3 nhiÖt trÞ cña c¸cbon. Khi ch¸y, l−u huúnh t¹o th nh khÝ SO2 hoÆc SO3. KhÝ SO3 gÆp h¬i n−íc t¹o th nh axÝt H2SO4. KhÝ SO2 th¶i ra ngo i l khÝ ®éc, do ®ã l−u huúnh l th nh phÇn cã h¹i cña nhiªn liÖu. B¶ng 1.4 l b¶ng th nh phÇn cña mét sè lo¹i nhiªn liÖu r¾n. B¶ng 1.2: Th nh phÇn c¸c lo¹i khÝ thiªn nhiªn v nh©n t¹o ë tr¹ng th¸i kh« (% theo thÓ tÝch). Nhiªn liÖu CH4 CmHn CO2 H2S N2 H2 CO QcKJ/m3 KhÝ thiªn nhiªn - nt - KhÝ lß cèc KhÝ lß sinh th¸i 97,8 77,8 25,3 0,8 0,85 7,1 2,6 _ 0,05 0,2 2,8 5,9 _ 1,0 _ _ 1,3 13,5 8,4 3,2 _ _ 54,5 53,5 _ _ 5,7 36,4 36.000 34.000 17.000 10.700 3.2. Sù ch¸y cña nhiªn liÖu Ch¸y l ph¶n øng ho¸ häc gi÷a c¸c th nh phÇn ch¸y ®−îc cã trong nhiªnliÖu víi «xy chøa trong kh«ng khÝ. Tr−íc khi b¾t ®Çu ch¸y, nhiªn liÖu ph¶i ®¹t tíi nhiÖt ®é b¾t löa: than ®¸ l 400 ÷ 5000 C, than n©u l 250 ÷ 4500 C, gç 3000 C, than bïn 2250 C, than Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  18. 18. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 18 cèc 7000 C, khÝ ga 700 ÷ 8000 C, khÝ lß cao 700 ÷ 8000 C, dÇu má 5800 C, hy®r« kho¶ng 6000 C. B¶ng 1.3 . NhiÖt trÞ cña chÊt th¶i sinh khèi. TT ChÊt th¶i sinh khèi §é Èm, % Gi¸ trÞ sinh nhiÖt MJ/kg §æi ra Kcal/kg 1 Gç (−ít, c¾t c nh) 40 10,9 2604 2 Gç (kh«, ®Ó n¬i Èm thÊp) 20 15,5 3703 3 Gç kh« 15 16,6 3965 4 Gç thËt kh« 0 20 4778 5 Than cñi 5 29 6928 6 B mÝa (víi ®é Èm cao) 50 8,2 1960 7 B mÝa (kh«) 13 16,2 3870 8 Vá c phª (kh«) 12 16,0 3823 9 Vá trÊu (kh«) 9 14,4 2440 10 Vá lóa m× 12 15,2 3631 11 Th©n c©y ng« 12 14,7 3512 12 Lâi ng« 11 15,4 3679 13 H¹t b«ng 24 11,9 2843 14 Th©n c©y b«ng ng« 12 16,4 3918 15 Vá dõa 40 9,8 2341 16 Sä dõa 13 17,9 4276 17 Ph©n sóc vËt ®ãng th nh b¸nh 12 12 2837 18 R¬m r¹ 12÷20 14,15÷15 3488÷3583 19 Mïn c−a (gç) 12÷20 18,5÷19 4420÷4778 20 Vá h¹t ®iÒu 11÷12 24,0÷25,0 5056 21 Vá qu¶ døa 16÷18 _ _ Nguån: Biomass fuels various modernon – traclition a fules FEA, 1977. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  19. 19. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 19 Khi nhiªn liÖu ch¸y ho n to n, hy®r« tù do kÕt hîp trùc tiÕp víi c¸cbon cho ta hy®r«c¸cbua nhÑ (CH2) hoÆc nÆng (C2H4). Hai khÝ n y dÔ d ng b¾t löa v ch¸y víi «xy cña khÝ ch¸y cho ta khÝ CO2 v h¬i n−íc. Khi nhiªn liÖu ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n, khÝ ch−a ch¸y v khãi th¶i tõ lß h¬i l «xÝtc¸cbon (CO) v hy®r«c¸cbua. Nghiªn cøu khÝ x¶ cho phÐp ®¸nh gi¸ chÊt l−îng cña sù ch¸y. Muèn ch¸y ho n to n, cÇn ph¶i cung cÊp mét l−îng kh«ng khÝ lín, cã nghÜa l l−îng «xy lín. Hçn hîp gi÷a kh«ng khÝ v nhiªn liÖu rÊt khã ho n h¶o, v× thÕ cÇn ph¶i cÊp thõa mét l−îng kh«ng khÝ cao h¬n lý thuyÕt. Ng−êi ta gäi l ®é thõa kh«ng khÝ. Mét ®é thõa kh«ng khÝ qu¸ lín, l¹i l ®iÒu bÊt lîi, v× nã l m gi¶m nhiÖt ®é cña lß. Khi tÝnh nhiÖt cÇn ph¶i x¸c ®Þnh thÓ tÝch l−îng kh«ng khÝ lý thuyÕt cÇn cho qóa tr×nh ch¸y, th nh phÇn v sè l−îng s¶n phÈm ch¸y. Nh÷ng sè liÖu n y cã thÓ x¸c ®Þnh nhê c¸c ph−¬ng tr×nh ph¶n øng ho¸ häc ( øng víi 1 kg nhiªn liÖu r¾n , láng hoÆc 1m3 nhiªn liÖu chØ ë ®iÒu kiÖn tiªu chuÈn (1m3 tc)). Ph−¬ng tr×nh ch¸y ho n to n C: C + O2 = CO2 (1.1) 1mol C + 1 mol O2 = 1 mol CO2 12kg C + 32kg O2 = 44kg CO2 (1) 1 kg C + 2,67kg O2 = 3,67kg CO2 Nh− thÕ, ®Ó ®èt ch¸y ho n to n 1 kg C cÇn 2,67kg O2 v t¹o th nh 3,67kg CO2. Ta biÕt khèi l−îng riªng cña «xy ρo2 = 1,428 kg/m3 tc, cña khÝ c¸cb«nic l ρ = 1,964kg/m3 tc. Thay v o ph−¬ng tr×nh trªn (1) ta cã: 1kgC + 1,866m3 tcO2 = 1,866m3 tcCO2 Ph−¬ng tr×nh ch¸y c¸cbon kh«ng ho n to n : C + 2 1 O2 = CO (1.2) T−¬ng tù trªn ta cã 1kg C + 0,933m3 tcO2 = 1,86 m3 tcCO Ph¶n øng ch¸y cña S v H2 nh− sau: H2 + 2 1 O2 = H2O (1.3) 1kg H2 + 5,6m3 tcO2 = 11, m3 tcH2O (2) S + O2 = SO2 1kg S + 0,7m3 tcO2 = 0,7m3 tc SO2 §èi víi nhiªn liÖu khÝ ®¬n vÞ ®o l−êng l m3 tc. H2 + 2 1 O2 = H2O (1.4) 22,4 m3 tc H2 + 11,2m3 tcO2 = 22,4m3 tc H2O 1m3 tc H2 + 0,5m3 tcO2 = 1m3 tc H2O §èi víi nhiªn liÖu khÝ ®¬n vÞ ®o l−êng l m3 tc. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  20. 20. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 20 H2 + 2 1 O2 = H2O (1.4) 22,4 m3 tc H2 + 11,2m3 tcO2 = 22,4m3 tc H2O 1m3 tc H2 + 0,5m3 tcO2 = 1m3 tc H2O B¶ng 1.2. Th nh phÇn nhiªn liÖu r¾n. Nhiªn liÖu C H2 O2 + N2 (1) S H2O S NhiÖt trÞ thÊp Kcal/Kg (2) A1 (2) G1 (2) G2 (2) G3 = G1 + G2 (2) K Than 79 4,5 7 1 2,5 6 7500 8,13 7,93 0,54 8,47 18,6 Than Sarre 74 4,5 10 1 3,5 7 700 7,58 7,4 0,55 7,95 18,65 Than Anh 75 4,5 8 1 5,5 6 7100 7,73 7,54 0,57 8,11 18,5 B¸nh than 8,2 4,2 3,7 1,2 1,7 7,2 7750 8,44 8,23 0,49 8,72 18,6 Than cèc 84 0,8 3,4 1 1,8 9 7000 7,72 7,7 0,11 7,81 20,35 Than n©u th« 23,06 1,87 12,07 1 59,28 2,72 1940 2,24 2,16 0,45 3,11 20,00 Than n©u th« 37,05 2,88 4,86 1 42,31 6,9 3275 3,83 3,74 0,85 4,59 18,5 Than bïn nÐn 44 4,5 25 0,5 20 6 3800 4,38 4,3 0,75 5,05 19,7 Gç kh« 40 4,5 37 0,5 16 1,5 3500 3,6 3,61 0,7 4,31 20,7 DÇu ρ = 0,87 83,5 14 2,5 0,5 16 1,5 10000 11,1 7 10,41 1,57 11,98 15,00 H¾c Ýn ρ = 1,05 89 7 2,8 0,2 0,2 0,1 8875 9,8 9,46 0,79 10,25 17,50 NhËn xÐt: Th nh phÇn c¸c chÊt n y rÊt biÕn ®éng, ®Æc biÖt khÝ lß cao v khÝ ga. KhÝ tù nhiªn th nh phÇn chÝnh l mªtan (CH4). §èi víi CO ta cã : CO + 2 1 O2 = CO2 (1.5) 1m3 tcCO + 0,5m3 tcO2 = 1m3 tc CO2 Víi l−u huúnh S + O2 = SO2 (1.6) 1m3 tc S + 1m3 tc O2 = 1m3 tcSO2 Víi mªtan (CH4) CH4 + 2O2 = CO2 + 2H2O (1.7) 1m3 tc CH4 + 2m3 tcO2 = 1m3 tc CO2 + 2m3 tcH2O Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  21. 21. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 21 Víi c¸cbuahy®r« CmHn +       + 4 n m O2 = mCO2 + 2 n H2O (1.8) 1m3 tcCmHn +       + 4 n m m3 tcO2 = mm3 tcO2 + 2 n m3 tcH2O Víi hy®r«sunfua H2S + 2 3 O2 = SO2 + H2O (1.9) 1m3 tcH2S + 2 3 m3 tcO2 = 1m3 tcSO2 + 1m3 tcH2O 3.3. ThÓ tÝch kh«ng khÝ lý thuyÕt cÇn cho qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y C¨n cø v o c¸c ph−¬ng tr×nh ch¸y ë trªn, ta cã thÓ x¸c ®Þnh ®−îc l−îng «xy cÇn thiÕt cho qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y:       × −⋅+⋅+⋅= 428,1100100 6,5 100 7,0 100 93,02 lvlvlvlv O OHSC V m3 tc/Kg (1.10) Trong kh«ng khÝ, «xy chiÕm 21%, Nit¬ chiÕm 79%. Do ®ã thÓ tÝch kh«ng khÝ cÇn thiÕt ®Ó ®èt ch¸y 1Kg nhiªn liÖu (r¾n, láng) l : 2 1 1 0,933. 0,7 5,6 21 0, 21 100 100 100 100 1,428 lv lv lv lv kk O C S H O V V   = ⋅ = + ⋅ + ⋅ −  ×  (1.11) HoÆc ( )[ ]lvlvlvlv kk OHSCV ⋅−⋅+⋅+= 0333,0265,0375,00889,0 m3 tc/Kg. §èi víi nhiªn liÖu khÝ:       −      +++++= ∑ 2242 4 5,125,05,00476,0 OHC n mSHCHHCOV nmkk m3 tc/Kg(1.12) ThÓ tÝch s¶n phÈm ch¸y: Trong khãi cña qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y nhiªn liÖu hÇu nh− lu«n cã s¶n phÈm ch¸y ho n to n v s¶n phÈm ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n. §Ó gi¶m bít ¶nh h−ëng cña ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n, th−êng kh«ng khÝ ®−îc cung cÊp víi ®é thõa nhÊt ®Þnh. Ng−êi ta gäi α l hÖ sè kh«ng khÝ thõa: nhiªn liÖu khÝ: Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  22. 22. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 22 ( )2 2 4 2 2 2 4 1 0,5 0,5 279 1 21 100 O CO H CH RO O H CH α = − + + − ⋅ − − − − (1.13) Nhiªn liÖu r¾n: 1 t kk kk V V α = > 2 2 2 0,79 1 0,5790,79 1 21 100 t kk kk V O COV RO O CO α = ⋅ = − − ⋅ − − − (1.14) Trong ®ã: Vkk t – l thÓ tÝch kh«ng khÝ thùc tÕ (m3 tc /Kg) ®Ó ®èt ch¸y 1Kg nhiªn liÖu. Trong ch¸y lý thuyÕt (α = 1) trong s¶n phÈm ch¸y tån t¹i CO2, SO2, N2 v h¬i n−íc. §èi víi khãi kh« ta cã: VKKh« = (Vco2 + Vso2 + VN2) m3 tc /Kg. Khi ph©n tÝch khãi CO2 v SO2 th−êng ®−îc x¸c ®Þnh chung, nªn ký hiÖu chóng b»ng RO2. VRO2 = Vco2 + Vso2 2 0,375 1,866 100 lv lv RO S V C ⋅ = ⋅ + (1.14) Nit¬ kh«ng tham gia qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y, v× thÕ trong khãi Nit¬ lu«n tån t¹i. Ta cÇn biÕt r»ng nit¬ trong nhiªn liÖu khi ch¸y ® chuyÓn v o khãi d−íi d¹ng tù do, mÆt kh¸c nit¬ l¹i cã mÆt trong kh«ng khÝ ®i v o lß h¬i. ThÓ tÝch nit¬ øng víi l−îng kh«ng khÝ lý thuyÕt ®−a v o b»ng 0,79Vkk v theo nhiªn liÖu l 2 1 100 lv N N ⋅ ρ , (ρN2l khèi l−îng riªng cña nit¬ = 1,251 Kg/ m3 tc) ThÓ tÝch lý thuyÕt cña nit¬ trong khãi l : 2 1 0,79 100 1,251 lv N kk N V V   = ⋅ +    m3 tc /kg (1.15) 2 0,008 0,79lv N kkV N V= + H m l−îng nit¬ trong nhiªn liÖu rÊt nhá, cã thÓ bá qua: v× vËy thÓ tÝch lý thuyÕt cña nit¬ trong khãi b»ng 2 0,79N kkV V= . ThÓ tÝch khãi kh« lý thuyÕt: ( )0,01866 0,375 0,79lv lv KKh kkV C S V= + +« (1.16) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  23. 23. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 23 L−îng h¬i n−íc cã trong khãi gåm: do «xy ho¸ hy®r«, do ®é Èm cña nhiªn liÖu, ®é Èm kh«ng khÝ, do h¬i n−íc dïng ®Ó phun dÇu mazót khi ®èt nã . VËy thÓ tÝch lý thuyÕt cña h¬i n−íc l : 2 0,112 0,124 0,0161 1,24lv lv H O KKV H W V G= + + + (m3 tc)/kg; (1.17) Trong ®ã G l l−u l−îng n−íc ®Ó phun mazót th nh bôi (0,3 ÷ 0,35 kg h¬i n−íc/kg mazót). §èi víi nhiªn liÖu khÝ, thÓ tÝch lý thuyÕt c¸c s¶n phÈm ch¸y: ( )( )2 2 4 20,01RO m nV CO CO CH H S C H= + + + + ∑ (1.18) 2 20,79 0,01N kkV V N= + (1.19) 2 0 2 40,01 2 2 H m n n V H CH C H   = + +    ∑ +0,124d + 0,0161 kkV (1.20) Trong ®ã CO2, CO, CH4, H2S, CmHn , H2, N2 tÝnh theo phÇn tr¨m so víi thÓ tÝch c¸c khÝ trong nhiªn liÖu; d ®é Èm cña nhiªn liÖu khÝ (g/ m3 tc). ThÓ tÝch h¬i n−íc thùc tÕ ( )2 2 0,79 1t H O H O kkV V Vα= + − ⋅ (1.21) 2 0,112 0,0124 1,24 0,0161t lv lv H O kkV H W G Vα= + + + ThÓ tÝch khãi thùc tÕ: 2 t t k KKh H OV V V= +« (1.22) Entalpi cña kh«ng khÝ v s¶n phÈm ch¸y . Entalpi cña khãi thùc tÕ øng víi mét 1kg hoÆc 1 m3 tc nhiªn liÖu: 2 ( 1)t k k kk H O troI I I I Iα α= + − + + (KJ/Kg hay KJ/ m3 tc) (1.23) ë ®©y: kkI - entalpi kh«ng khÝ lý thuyÕt Ikk = Vkk.Ckk.t 2H OIα - entalpi cña phÇn h¬i Èm do kh«ng khÝ ®−a v o ( )2 2 0,0161 1H O kk H OI V C tα α= − ⋅ ⋅ (1.24) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  24. 24. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 24 Itro – Entalpi cña tro: 100 lv tro b tro A I a C t= ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ (1.25) ë ®©y: A - §é tro cña nhiªn liÖu ab - TØ lÖ ®é tro cña nhiªn liÖu ph©n phèi theo khãi . C tro - TØ nhiÖt cña tro ë nhiÖt ®é t. (B¶ng 1.4) B¶ng 1.5. entalpi cña m3 tc c¸c khÝ v cña 1kg tro. NhiÖt ®é , 0 C (C.t) kk , kJ/m3 tc (C.t) co2, kJ/ m3 tc (C.t) N2, kJ /m3 tc (C.t) H20, kJ / m3 tc (C.t) r , kJ/ kg 100 129,95 170,03 129,58 151,02 81,0 200 261,24 357,46 259,92 304,46 169,8 300 394,89 558,81 392,01 462,72 264 400 531,20 771,88 526,52 626,16 360 500 670,90 994,35 683,80 794,85 458 600 813,36 1224,66 804,12 968,88 560 700 958,86 1431,07 947,52 1148,84 662,5 800 1090,56 1704,88 1093,60 1334,40 768 900 1256,94 1952,28 1239,84 1526,13 825 1000 1408,70 2203,50 1391,70 1722,90 985 1100 1562,55 2458,39 1543,74 1925,11 1092 1200 1718,16 2716,56 1697,16 2132,28 1212 1300 1874,86 2976,74 1852,76 2343,64 1360 1400 2032,52 3239,04 2028,72 2559,20 1585 1500 2191,50 3503,10 2166,00 2779,05 1758 1600 2351,68 3768,80 2324,48 3001,76 1880 1700 2512,26 4035,31 2484,04 3229,32 2065 1800 2674,26 4304,70 2643,66 3458,34 2185 1900 2836,32 4573,98 2804,02 3690,57 2385 2000 3000,00 4844,20 2965,00 3925,60 2514 2100 3163,02 5115,39 3127,32 4163,04 2640 2200 3327,50 5386,48 3289,22 4401,98 2762 2300 3492,32 5658,46 3452,30 4643,47  2400 3658,08 5930,40 3615,36 4887,60  2500 3823,00 6202,75 3778,50 5132,00  Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  25. 25. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 25 4. Ph−¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng nhiÖt v hiÖu suÊt thiÕt bÞ 4.1. Ph−¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng nhiÖt Quan hÖ gi÷a l−îng nhiÖt thu v o v l−îng nhiÖt chi phÝ gäi l sù c©n b¨ng nhiÖt. Trong tÝnh to¸n nhiÖt, sù c©n b»ng nhiÖt sö dông c¸c sè liÖu ®Þnh møc ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh chi phÝ giê tÝnh to¸n cña nhiªn liÖu ®èi víi liªn hîp lß h¬i thiÕt kÕ. L−îng nhiÖt sinh ra khi ®èt ch¸y nhiªn liÖu gåm hai phÇn: PhÇn h÷u Ých v phÇn tæn thÊt. PhÇn h÷u Ých sö dông ®Ó ®èt nãng n−íc sinh th nh h¬i víi c¸c th«ng sè ® cho.PhÇn tæn thÊt l phÇn mÊt ®i trong qu¸ tr×nh l m viÖc cña lß. øng víi 1 kg nhiªn liÖu r¾n, láng hoÆc 1Nm3 nhiªn liÖu khÝ ch¸y trong lß ë ®iÒu kiÖn æn ®Þnh, ta cã ph−¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng nhiÖt tæng qu¸t: Qcc = Q1 + Q2 + Q3 + Q4 + Q5 + Q6 (kJ/kg) (1.26) ë ®©y: Qcc - l−îng nhiÖt cung cÊp (kJ/kg); Q1 - l−îng nhiÖt h÷u Ých (kJ/kg); Q2 - tæn thÊt nhiÖt do khãi th¶i ra ngo i (kJ/kg); Q3 - tæn thÊt nhiÖt do ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n vÒ ho¸ häc (kJ/kg); Q4 - tæn thÊt nhiÖt do ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n vÒ c¬ häc (kJ/kg); Q5 - tæn thÊt nhiÖt ra m«i tr−êng do to¶ nhiÖt (kJ/kg); Q6 - tæn thÊt nhiÖt do xØ mang ra ngo i (kJ/kg)v. Theo phÇn tr¨m ta cã: 100100100100100100100 654321 =⋅+⋅+⋅+⋅+⋅+⋅ cccccccccccc Q Q Q Q Q Q Q Q Q Q Q Q % (1.27) + L−îng nhiÖt cung cÊp: Qcc = Qt lv + Qnl + Qkk n + QP (kJ/kg) , (kJ/ m3 tc) (1.28) ë ®©y: Qt lv – nhiÖt trÞ thÊp cña nhiªn liÖu (kJ/kg) Qnl - nhiÖt vËt lý cña nhiªn liÖu (kJ/kg) Qnl = Cnl.tnl Cnl – nhiÖt dung riªng cña nhiªn liÖu (kJ/kg0 C) (1.29) Cnl = 100 4,184 100 100 lv lv k nl W W C − ⋅ + ⋅ (kJ/kg0 C) Trong ®ã: Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  26. 26. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 26 Ck nl - nhiÖt dung riªng cña nhiªn liÖu kh«. Wh - ®é Èm l m viÖc cña nhiªn liÖu NhiÖt l−îng do kh«ng khÝ ®−îc sÊy nãng nhê nguån nhiÖt ngo i: ( ) ( )'n kk kk kk kk kk kk kkn l Q V C T C Tα  = ⋅ ⋅ − ⋅  (1.30) Trong ®ã: α’ kk - HÖ sè kh«ng khÝ thõa ®Çu v o bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ ( )kk kkC T⋅ n v (Ckk.Tkk)l nhiÖt ®é v nhiÖt dung riªng cña kh«ng khÝ ë ®Çu ra v ®Çu v o cña bé sÊy kh«ng khÝ. L−îng nhiÖt do h¬i phun v o lß h¬i: ( )2500−= ppp iGQ (1.31) ë ®©y GP – l−îng h¬i tiªu hao øng víi 1 kg nhiªn liÖu iP - entalpi cña h¬i. 2500 – entalpi cña h¬i trong khãi. + L−îng nhiÖt h÷u Ých khi kh«ng dïng h¬i b o ho , kh«ng cã bé qu¸ nhiÖt trung gian ( )ncqn ii B D Q −=1 (1.32) ë ®©y : D – s¶n l−îng h¬i cña lß (Kg/h) B - l−îng nhiªn liÖu tiªu hao (Kg/h) iqn, iqc - entalpi cña h¬i qu¸ nhiÖt v cña n−íc cÊp . +Tæn thÊt nhiÖt do khãi mang ®i: ( ) 4 2 1 100 th kkl q Q I I   = − −    (1.33) ë ®©y: Ith – entalpi cña khãi th¶i . Ith=Vth.Cth.trh Ikkl – entalpi cña kh«ng khÝ l¹nh ®−a v o lß . Ikkl = αth.VKK.CKK.tkkl q4 – tæn thÊt nhiÖt do ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n vÒ c¬ häc (%) + Tæn thÊt nhiÖt do ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n vÒ ho¸ häc. C«ng thøc gÇn ®óng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  27. 27. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 27 Q3 =3,2.αCO (1.34) ë ®©y: α - hÖ sè kh«ng khÝ thõa t¹i ®iÓm x¸c ®Þnh CO. + Tæn thÊt nhiÖt do ch¸y kh«ng ho n tho n vÒ c¬ häc.       − ⋅+ − ⋅⋅⋅= b b b x x x lv k k a k k a A Q 100100100 326004 (1.35) ë ®©y: kx, kb- tØ lÖ phÇn tr¨m th nh phÇn chÊt ch¸y trong xØ, trong tro bay ax, ab – tØ lÖ ®é tro cña nhiªn liÖu ph©n phèi theo ®−êng xØ v theo khãi. + Tæn thÊt nhiÖt do to¶ nhiÖt ra m«i tr−êng xung quanh. MÆt ngo i lß nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n nhiÖt ®é m«i tr−êng, do ®ã l−îng nhiÖt to¶ ra b»ng ®èi l−u Q5. X ¸c ®Þnh theo hÖ sè to¶ nhiÖt ®èi l−u v diÖn tÝch mÆt ngo i lß, ®é chªnh nhiÖt ®é. + Tæn thÊt nhiÖt do xØ mang ra. XØ th¶i ra th−êng cã nhiÖt ®é cßn kh¸ cao do ®ã g©y tæn thÊt nhiÖt do xØ mang ra. 6 100 lv x X X A Q a C t= ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ (1.36) víi lß ghi tx ≈ 600 0 C 4.2. HiÖu suÊt thiÕt bÞ 0 01 100⋅= ccQ Q η . (a) §Æt Λ0 02 20 01 1 100,100 ⋅=⋅= cccc Q Q q Q Q q Ta cã: ( ) 0 0 654321 100 ⋅++++−≈= qqqqqqη (b) (1.37) X¸c ®Þnh η theo ph−¬ng tr×nh (a)gäi l ph−¬ng ph¸p c©n b»ng thuËn. Ph−¬ng ph¸p x¸c ®Þnh η theo ph−¬ng tr×nh (b) l ph−¬ng ph¸p nghÞch . X¸c ®Þnh lß h¬i theo ph−¬ng ph¸p thuËn khã kh¨n v× khã x¸c ®Þnh chÝnh x¸c l−îng nhiÖn liÖu tiªu hao cña lß. C¸c lß h¬i lín th−êng dïng ph−¬ng ph¸p nghÞch ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh hiÖu suÊt lß. Khi ® x¸c ®Þnh ®−îc η, ta cã thÓ x¸c ®Þnh ®−îc l−îng nhiªn liÖu tiªu hao: 1 100 cc Q B Q η = ⋅ ⋅ (Kg/h) (1.38) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  28. 28. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 28 Ch−¬ng II Qóa tr×nh ch¸y v cÊu t¹o buång ®èt 1. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y Ch¸y l mét qu¸ tr×nh «xy ho¸ ho n to n v nhanh chãng chÊt ®èt, diÔn ra ë nhiÖt ®é cao ®ång thêi sinh nhiÖt. §Æc tÝnh ch¸y cña nhiªn liÖu trong tõng tr−êng hîp phô thuéc nhiÒu yÕu tè: Lo¹i nhiªn liÖu ®èt, ph−¬ng ph¸p ®èt, ®Æc tÝnh khÝ ®éng cña qu¸ tr×nh, ....vv 1.1. C¸c giai ®o¹n cña qu¸ tr×nh ®èt ch¸y nhiªn liÖu trong buång ®èt Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y cña nhiªn liÖu trong buång ®èt x¶y ra rÊt phøc t¹p, ®¬n gi¶n ho¸ chóng ta cã thÓ chia ra l m 4 giai ®o¹n: §èi víi nhiªn liÖu r¾n : - Giai ®o¹n sÊy kh« v l m nãng nhiªn liÖu - Giai ®o¹n tho¸t chÊt v t¹o cèc - Giai ®o¹n ch¸y chÊt bèc v cèc - Giai ®o¹n t¹o xØ ,tro §èi víi nhiªn liÖu láng kh«ng cã giai ®o¹n t¹o cèc v t¹o xØ. §èi víi nhiªn liÖu khÝ chØ cã giai ®o¹n sÊy nãng v ch¸y. Ta nghiªn cøu d−íi ®©y tõng giai ®o¹n cña qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y . 1.2. Giai ®o¹n sÊy kh« v l m nãng nhiªn liÖu Trong khi vËn h nh, nhiªn liÖu ®−îc cung cÊp liªn tôc v o buång ®èt, x¶y ra qu¸ tr×nh trao ®æi nhiÖt gi÷a nhiªn liÖu víi ngän löa; víi khÝ nãng tõ s¶n phÈm ch¸y,víi v¸ch lß nãng b»ng ®èi l−u v bøc x¹ nhiÖt. Nhiªn liÖu ®−îc h©m nãng, ®é Èm gi¶m dÇn, nhiÖt ®é t¨ng dÇn tíi 1000 C th× Èm tho¸t hÕt khái nhiªn liÖu, nhiªn liÖu kh« ho n to n. NhiÖt ®é tiÕp tôc t¨ng v tíi giai ®o¹n tho¸t chÊt bèc. Thêi gian sÊy phô thuéc nhiÖt ®é v ®é Èm ban ®Çu cña nhiªn liÖu. CÇn hiÓu r»ng kh«ng khÝ ë giai ®o¹n n y chØ l t¸c nh©n sÊy chø kh«ng ph¶i l cÊp «xy cho qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y. + Giai ®o¹n tho¸t chÊt bèc v t¹o cèc. Mçi lo¹i nhiªn liÖu tho¸t chÊt bèc ë nh÷ng nhiÖt ®é kh¸c nhau: than ¨ngtraxÝt ë 380o ÷ 400 0 C hoÆc cao h¬n, than n©u ë 130o ÷ 170o C. Qu¸ tr×nh ®èt nãng, c¸cbuahy®r« ph©n huû th nh c¸c nguyªn tè ®¬n gi¶n C v H2. Mªtan (CH4) khã nhiÖt ph©n, ph¶i trªn 600o C míi ph©n huû, nh−ng l¹i t¹o th nh nh÷ng c¸cbon ë thÓ r¾n rÊt khã ch¸y (muéi than hoÆc må hãng). Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  29. 29. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 29 1.3. Giai ®o¹n ch¸y Ch¸y l qu¸ tr×nh ph¶n øng ho¸ häc gi÷a «xy v c¸c chÊt ch¸y ®−îc cña nhiªn liÖu, to¶ nhiÖt v ph¸t s¸ng. Tèc ®é ch¸y phô thuéc v o nhiÖt ®é v nång ®é chÊt ch¸y ®−îc. Nång ®é thÊp, tèc ®é ch¸y chËm, kÐo d i. ¶nh h−ëng cña nhiÖt ®é tíi tèc ®é ch¸y m¹nh h¬n nhiÒu so víi nång ®é. NhiÖt ®é b¾t löa cña c¸c lo¹i nhiªn liÖu kh¸c nhau th× còng kh¸c nhau. Sau khi b¾t löa, tèc ®é ch¸y t¨ng m¹nh mÆc dÇu nång ®é ch¸y ®−îc gi¶m dÇn. Khi ch¸y hÕt kho¶ng 80 ÷ 90% chÊt ch¸y ®−îc th× tèc ®é cuèi gi¶m. Sau ®©y ta kh¶o s¸t chi tiÕt h¬n giai ®o¹n ch¸y c¸c chÊt bèc, tøc c¸c chÊt khÝ ch¸y ®−îc nh− hy®r«, «xÝt c¸cbon.... v giai ®o¹n ch¸y cèc. Ch¸y phÇn tö nhiªn liÖu r¾n, c¸c chÊt bèc lan to¶ trªn bÒ mÆt phÇn tö. «xy cÇn cho sù ch¸y x©m nhËp v o bÒ mÆt phÇn tö b»ng khuÕch t¸n ph©n tö qua líp khÝ giíi h¹n bao quanh nã. S¶n phÈm ch¸y tho¸t khái bÒ mÆt ph©n tö v o m«i tr−êng xung quanh còng b»ng khuÕch t¸n qua líp giíi h¹n n y. a) b) H×nh 2.1. S¬ ®å ch¸y phÇn tö nhiªn liÖu r¾n v giät nhiªn liÖu láng. a – ph©n tö nhiªn liÖu r¾n b – giät nhiªu liÖu láng 1 – bÒ mÆt ph©n tö nãng hoÆc giät nhiªn liÖu láng 2. líp khÝ giíi h¹n bao quanh 3 - mÆt ngo i líp giíi h¹n 4. vïng t¹o th nh hçn hîp ®èt khi ch¸y giät nhiªn liÖu 5 – vïng ch¸y cña hçn hîp ®èt , O2 - dßng khuÕch t¸n cña «xy, CO2 - dßng khuÕch t¸n cña axÝt c¸cbonÝc. Ký hiÖu ′ trªn mÆt phÇn tö hoÆc giät, ″ m«i tr−êng bªn ngo i. NhiÖt ®é trªn bÒ mÆt ph©n tö cao h¬n nhiÖt ®é m«i tr−êng, t¹o th nh gra®ien nhiÖt ®é. KÕt qu¶ truyÒn b»ng dÉn nhiÖt v bøc x¹ v o m«i tr−êng. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y c ng nhanh khi kÝch th−íc ph©n tö c ng nhá v nhiÖt ®é m«i tr−êng, mËt ®é «xy c ng cao. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  30. 30. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 30 Thêi gian ch¸y ho n to n phÇn tö nhiªn liÖu r¾n, ®−îc tÝnh gÇn ®óng theo c«ng thøc: 2 0 2 t T O β δ⋅ = ⋅ ë ®©y: β - h»ng sè vËt lý, tuú thuéc lo¹i nhiªn liÖu 0δ - kÝch th−íc ban ®Çu cña h¹t nhiªn liÖu T v O2 - nhiÖt ®é tuyÖt ®èi cña m«i tr−êng v nång ®é «xy trong m«i tr−êng. C¬ chÕ ch¸y ®èi víi giät nhiªn liÖu láng kh¸c víi phÇn tö nhiªn liÖu r¾n. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y kh«ng x¶y ra trªn bÒ mÆt cña nã, m x¶y ra trong kh«ng gian bao quanh líp khÝ giíi h¹n. NhiÖt ®é trªn bÒ mÆt giät nhiªn liÖu láng b»ng nhiÖt ®é s«i cña chÝnh phÇn nhiªn liÖu n y. Trong líp giíi h¹n cã gra®ien nhiÖt ®é, xuÊt hiÖn dßng nhiÖt truyÒn tíi bÒ mÆt phÇn tö, nhê vËy x¶y ra bèc h¬i. Dßng h¬i nhiªn liÖu truyÒn qua líp giíi h¹n b»ng khuÕch t¸n ph©n tö v o m«i tr−êng xung quanh . H¬i n y trén víi «xy víi tû lÖ thÝch hîp bao quanh giät nhiªn liÖu bèc ch¸y. 1.4. Ph¶n øng ch¸y Trong lß ®èt cña liªn hîp lß h¬i x¶y ra ph¶n øng ch¸y nhiÒu pha c¸cbon v l−u huúnh, ph¶n øng ch¸y ®ång nhÊt cña hi®r«, «xÝt c¸cbon , v c¸c hy®r« c¸cbua kh¸c . Ph¶n øng ch¸y cña c¸cbon l ph¶n øng ho¸ häc t−¬ng ®èi phøc t¹p. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y cña c¸cbon ®ång thêi t¹o th nh axÝtc¸cbonÝc v «xÝt c¸cbon: xC + yO2 = mCO2 + nCO. (2.1) ë ®©y: x, y - l sè ph©n tö C v O2 tham gia ph¶n øng m,n – l sè ph©n tö «xÝt t¹o th nh Trong tr−êng hîp cã ®ñ l−îng «xy cÇn thiÕt, ph¶n øng thø hai gi÷a «xÝt c¸cbon víi «xy t¹o th nh axÝt c¸cbonÝc, diÔn ra nhanh h¬n nhiÒu lÇn so víi ph¶n øng ®Çu. Trong thùc tÕ khi cÊp ®ñ l−îng «xy, ta cã ph¶n øng ch¸y ho n to n: C + O2 = CO2 (2.2) 1 mol + 1mol = 1mol 12ph©n tö l−îng + 32ph©n tö l−îng = 44ph©n tö l−îng Ph¶n øng ch¸y cña S ®Ó t¹o th nh anhy®rÝtsunfua: S + O2 = SO2 (2.3) 1 mol + 1mol = 1mol 32ph©n tö l−îng + 32ph©n tö l−îng = 64ph©n tö l−îng Ph¶n øng cña hy®r«, «xÝt c¸cbon v hy®r« c¸cbua còng l ph¶n øng phøc t¹p v× nã l ph¶n øng d©y chuyÒn. Khi nhiÖt ®é t¨ng cao, ph¶n øng ch¸y t¨ng lªn rÊt nhiÒu, gÊp h ng tr¨m lÇn so víi ph¶n øng ho¸ th«ng th−êng. §ã kh«ng ph¶i chØ do nhiÖt ®é cao m Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  31. 31. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 31 chñ yÕu l ph¶n øng d©y chuyÒn nhê cã trung gian gèc hy®r«xÝt v al®ªhÝt RCHO. ë ®©y gèc R cã thÓ l H, CH3 , CH3CH2,, CH3CH2CH2, ... Ph¶n øng ch¸y d©y truyÒn cña hy®r«, «xÝt c¸cbon v hy®r«c¸cbon dÉn tíi ho n th nh tøc thêi cho phÐp sö dông tÝnh to¸n thùc tÕ ph−¬ng tr×nh cña c¸c ph¶n øng n y. Ph−¬ng tr×nh ch¸y hy®r«. 2H2 + O2 = 2H2O 2mol + 1mol = 2mol 4ph©n tö l−îng +32ph©n tö l−îng = 36ph©n tö l−îng 2CO + O2 = 2CO2 (2.4) 2mol + 1mol = 2mol 56ph©n tö l−îng + 32ph©n tö l−îng= 88 ph©n tö l−îng Ph−¬ng tr×nh ch¸y hy®r«c¸cbon CmHn + 4 n m   +    O2 = CO2 + 2 n H2O (2.5) 1mol + 4 n m   +    mol = m mol + 2 n mol ( )12m n+ ph©n tö + 32 4 n m   +    ph©n tö = 44m ph©n tö + 9n ph©n tö l−îng l−îng l−îng l−îng Tèc ®é ph¶n øng ch¸y phô thuéc v o nhiÖt ®é, mËt ®é oxy trong kh«ng khÝ dïng cho qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y, mËt ®é khÝ ch¸y trong hçn hîp. 1.5. Giai ®o¹n t¹o xØ Sau qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y nh÷ng chÊt r¾n kh«ng ch¸y ®−îc t¹o th nh tro xØ. Tro l nh÷ng chÊt r¾n kh«ng ch¸y ®−îc v bÞ cuèn theo dßng khãi. XØ l tro nãng ch¶y t¹o th nh. Trong qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y, d−íi t¸c ®éng cña nhiÖt, th nh phÇn nhiªn liÖu sÏ cã thay ®æi tÝnh chÊt lý ho¸. C¸c tinh thÓ ngËm n−íc nh− (CaSO4.2H2O); Al2O3.2SiO2.2H2O sÏ bèc h¬i n−íc ë nhiÖt ®é 5000 C . ë nhiÖt ®é cao, sÏ cã ph¶n øng ph©n huû: FeCO3 → FeO + CO2↑ (2.7) CaCO3 → CaO + CO2↑ (2.8) MgCO3 → MgO + CO2↑ (2.9) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  32. 32. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 32 TiÕp tôc t¨ng nhiÖt ®é, c¸c th nh phÇn tro nãng ch¶y. Kim lo¹i kiÒm v hîp chÊt cña chóng (K2O, Na2O nãng ch¶y ë 800 ÷1000 0 C. FeS2 nãng ch¶y ë 800 0 C ÷1070 0 C. Nh÷ng trung t©m ho¹t tÝnh nh− c¸c nguyªn tö tù do hy®r«, «xy hoÆc gèc OH.... Trong qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y d©y truyÒn l¹i cã thÓ t¹o ra nhiÒu trung t©m ho¹t tÝnh míi n÷a. Nghiªn cøu sù ch¸y cña hy®r« gåm nhiÒu ph¶n øng ®ång thêi, phøc t¹p. Ph©n tö hy®r« va ch¹m víi ph©n tö M bÊt kú víi tèc ®é v−ît qu¸ giíi h¹n ® biÕt, t¸ch th nh hai nguyªn tö hy®r« theo ph−¬ng tr×nh . H2 + M → H + H + M ( a ) Nguyªn tö H ph¶n øng víi ph©n tö «xy (O2) theo ph−¬ng tr×nh H + O2 → OH + O ( b ) KÕt qu¶ l sinh ra hai gèc ph©n tö OH v hai nguyªn tö «xy (O) H×nh 2.2. S¬ ®å ph¶n øng d©y chuyÒn ch¸y cña Hy®r« PhÇn tö OH t¸c dông víi hy®r« theo ph−¬ng tr×nh . OH + H2 → H2O + H ( c ) XuÊt hiÖn hai s¶n phÈm cuèi cïng: h¬i n−íc v nguyªn tö hy®r«. Nguyªn tö hy®r« ®−a v o ph¶n øng (a), b¾t ®Çu hai chu kú song song míi. Nguyªn tö «xy ph¶n øng víi nguyªn tö hy®r« theo ph−¬ng tr×nh : O + H2 → OH + H ( d ) Hai ph©n tö t¹o th nh ®−a v o ph¶n øng (c), sÏ cã hai nguyªn tö H t¹o th nh ®−a v o ph¶n øng (b), b¾t ®Çu bèn chu kú míi. (H×nh 2.2). Ph¶n øng ch¸y d©y truyÒn cña «xÝtc¸cbon chØ x¶y ra khi trong hçn hîp «xÝtc¸cbon víi kh«ng khÝ chøa mét sè l−îng n o ®ã H2 v H2O. Nguyªn tö hy®r« míi trong ph¶n øng (a) ®−a v o ph¶n øng (b). KÕt qu¶ l t¹o th nh ph©n tö OH v nguyªn tö «xy.Cuèi cïng cã ph¶n øng: H2O + O→ 2OH T¹o th nh hai ph©n tö hy®r«xÝt. Ph©n tö hy®r«xÝt tham gia v o ph¶n øng: OH + CO → CO2 + H Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  33. 33. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 33 T¹o ra ph©n tö cuèi cïng CO2 v nguyªn tö hy®r«, tham gia ph¶n øng d©y truyÒn míi. Ngo i ra, nguyªn tö «xy t¹o nªn tõ ph¶n øng (b) cã thÓ ®−a v o ph¶n øng víi CO t¹o, th nh CO2. Râ r ng thÊy r»ng, tèc ®é chung cña ph¶n øng ch¸y CO t¨ng khi h m l−îng h¬i n−íc trong hçn hîp ch¸y t¨ng. Ph¶n øng d©y chuyÒn cña hy®r«c¸cbon phøc t¹p h¬n so víi ph¶n øng d©y chuyÒn cña hy®r« v «xÝtc¸cbon. Chóng dÉn tíi viÖc t¹o th nh c¸c s¶n phÈm. Th nh phÇn nãng ch¶y ë thÓ láng, ho tan mét sè th nh phÇn kh¸c vèn khã ch¶y, t¹o th nh c¸c chÊt cã nhiÖt ®é ch¶y thÊp. Tro cã nhiÒu SiO2 th× dÔ nãng ch¶y. C¨n cø v o tÝnh chÊt v nhiÖt ®é nãng ch¶y cña tro, ta cã thÓ lùa chän ph−¬ng ph¸p th¶i tro thÝch hîp,th¶i ë 850 0 C, th¶i xØ kh« ë nhiªt ®é cao.... 2. Ph©n lo¹i v cÊu t¹o buång ®èt 2.1. yªu cÇu kü thuËt ®èi víi buång ®èt. Buång ®èt l hÖ thèng thiÕt bÞ v kh«ng gian ®Ó tiÕn h nh ®èt ch¸y nhiªn liÖu. §Ó ®¶m b¶o hiÖu suÊt l m viÖc tèt, cÇn ph¶i ®¸p øng c¸c yªu cÇu kü thuËt sau: - Cã kh¶ n¨ng ®èt ch¸y c¸c lo¹i nhiªn liÖu kh¸c nhau víi hÖ sè thõa kh«ng khÝ thÊp; tæn thÊt nhiÖt Ýt nhÊt khi phô t¶i thay ®æi lín. - KÝch th−íc nhá, tiÕt kiÖm nhiªn liÖu. N©ng cao c−êng ®é ch¸y v c−êng ®é truyÒn nhiÖt. T¨ng c−êng ®é ch¸y, ph¶i t¹o hçn hîp nhiªn liÖu v «xy hîp lý. Muèn t¨ng kh¶ n¨ng truyÒn nhiÖt, ph¶i t¨ng diÖn tÝch bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt bøc x¹; lùa chän ph−¬ng ph¸p chuyÓn ®éng cña m«i chÊt thÝch hîp. - CÊu t¹o ®¬n gi¶n, ch¾c ch¾n, tiÕt kiÖm. - VËn h nh v b¶o d−ìng dÔ d ng. 2.2. Ph©n lo¹i buång ®èt (lß ®èt) Ph©n lo¹i buång ®èt theo d¹ng nguyªn liÖu cã: buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu r¾n, buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu láng v buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu khÝ. Buång ®èt ch¸y nhiªn liÖu theo líp hiÖn nay l phæ biÕn nhÊt. Lo¹i buång ®èt n y chia l m ba lo¹i: - Buång ®èt cã ghi cè ®Þnh, líp nhiªn liÖu n»m trªn nã cè ®Þnh. - Buång ®èt cã ghi cè ®Þnh, líp nhiªn liÖu n»m trªn nã di ®éng (ghi lËt). - Buång ®èt cã ghi chuyÓn ®éng, líp nhiªn liÖu n»m trªn nã chuyÓn ®éng theo ghi. §¬n gi¶n nhÊt l lo¹i buång ®èt cã ghi n»m ngang thao t¸c thñ c«ng (H×nh 2.3 a). Buång ®èt lo¹i n y dïng cho lß h¬i cã n¨ng suÊt h¬i rÊt nhá (1 ÷ 2TÊn/h). CÊu t¹o buång ®èt gåm: ghi, buång ch¸y v buång dÉn kh«ng khÝ. Nhiªn liÖu ®−a v o qua cöa lß 1. Cöa lß b×nh th−ßng ®ãng kÝn ®Ó h¹n chÕ thÊt tho¸t nhiÖt v ng¨n ngõa kh«ng khÝ l¹nh v o lß. Giã cung cÊp tõ gÇm ghi xuyªn qua líp Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  34. 34. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 34 nhiªn liÖu cã thÓ ®iÒu chØnh ®−îc. Trang bÞ quan träng, ¶nh h−ëng tíi qu¸ tr×nh l m viÖc v hiÖu xuÊt cña buång ®èt l ghi lß. Ghi chÕ t¹o b»ng gang v n»m cè ®Þnh (H×nh 2.3b) th−êng cã hai lo¹i: ghi thanh v ghi tÊm. C¸c thanh ghi sau khi ghÐp cã nhiÒu kÏ hë cho giã ®i qua. + Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y cña nhiªn liÖu trªn ghi cè ®Þnh Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y nhiªn liÖu r¾n gåm c¸c pha sau: sÊy kh« nhiªn liÖu, t¸ch v l m ch¸y c¸c chÊt bèc, b¾t löa v ®èt ch¸y cèc cña nhiªn liÖu v pha cuèi l tro, xØ. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y bao giê còng gåm hai phÇn: ch¸y chÊt bèc ë líp trªn nhiªn liÖu v ch¸y cèc ë phÇn chÝnh cña nhiªn liÖu. §èi víi líp nhiªn liÖu cã ®é d y lín n»m trªn ghi cè ®Þnh, sÏ t¹o nªn nhiÒu líp v vïng ngang.(H×nh 2.4) Trong líp, nhiªn liÖu ch¸y th−êng t¸ch ra: phÇn trªn - vïng nhiªn liÖu míi, ®−îc sÊy, khÝ ho¸ v b¾t löa. PhÇn gi÷a gåm ba vïng ch¸y cèc. PhÇn d−íi vïng tro xØ. Nh− vËy, c¸c giai ®o¹n cña qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y tõ sÊy, sinh chÊt bèc, chÊt bèc ch¸y ® x¶y ra ë vïng tõ trªn xuèng. KÝch th−íc mçi vïng phô thuéc v o chiÒu cao líp nhiªn liÖu. Nhiªn liÖu c ng cã nhiÒu chÊt bèc th× nhiÖt l−îng sinh ra trong buång ®èt c ng lín, nhiÖt l−îng sinh ra trªn ghi c ng bÐ, do chÊt bèc sau khi tho¸t ra sÏ ch¸y trong kh«ng gian buång ®èt . §èi víi than ¨ngtraxÝt Ýt chÊt bèc, nªn nhiÖt l−îng sinh ra sÏ thùc hiÖn trong líp nhiªn liÖu n»m trªn mÆt ghi. L−îng «xy cung cÊp tõ d−íi lªn l m cho cèc trong xØ ch−a ch¸y hÕt sÏ tiÕp tôc ch¸y. Kh«ng khÝ ® nãng sÏ cung cÊp cho líp ®ang ch¸y v l−îng «xy gi¶m dÇn cho tíi hÕt. Vïng «xy ho¸ l vïng «xy dïng ®Ó «xy ho¸ c¸cbon. Trªn mÆt giíi h¹n líp oxy ho¸, trÞ sè CO2 ®¹t gi¸ trÞ cùc ®¹i, nhiÖt ®é cao nhÊt, nång ®é «xy gi¶m cßn tõ 1÷2%. TiÕp tôc ®i lªn l líp ho n nguyªn, thiÕu «xy nªn c¸cbon ho n nguyªn th nh CO d−íi nhiÖt ®é cao. §iÒu n y cã nghÜa l l−îng CO2 gi¶m dÇn, l−îng CO t¨ng dÇn. Ta biÕt r»ng ph¶n øng ho n nguyªn thu nhiÖt, do ®ã nhiÖt ®é gi¶m dÇn theo chiÒu cao. KÝch th−íc vïng «xy ho¸ v vïng ho n nguyªn phô thuéc v o ®Æc ®iÓm cña nhiªn liÖu (chÊt bèc, cì h¹t, ®é tro...) v o chiÒu d y líp than v nhiÖt ®é buång ®èt. §Ó ®¹t hiÖu suÊt nhiÖt cao, cÇn gi¶m tíi møc tèi thiÓu th nh phÇn CO trong s¶n phÈm ch¸y (tøc gi¶m chiÒu d y líp ho n nguyªn). Líp nhiªn liÖu c ng d y th× líp ho n nguyªn c ng lín, tæn thÊt nhiÖt c ng nhiÒu. Líp nhiªn liÖu qu¸ máng, ®iÒu kiÖn bèc ch¸y cña nhiªn liÖu xÊu ®i. ChiÒu d y cña líp nhiªn liÖu phô thuéc v o chiÒu d y cña líp «xy ho¸. ChiÒu d y cña líp «xy ho¸ phô thuéc v o kÝch th−íc h¹t than, h m l−îng chÊt bèc, ®é tro... V× thÕ víi mçi lo¹i nhiªn liÖu cã mét chiÒu d y thÝch hîp. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  35. 35. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 35 xØ khÝ khãi B¶ng 2.1. ChiÒu d y hîp lý cña líp nhiªn liÖu trªn ghi lß ChiÒu d y líp nhiªn liÖu (mm)Nhiªn liÖu Buång ®èt ghi thñ c«ng Buång ®èt ghi xÝch ¨ngtraxÝt cã cì h¹t 2 ÷ 5 mm 60 ÷ 80 200 ¨ngtraxÝt cã cì h¹t 2 ÷ 3 mm 100 ÷ 120 200 ¨ngtraxÝt cì h¹t lín 200 200 Than bïn côc 300 ÷ 900 700 ÷ 900 Than bïn h¹t nhá 400 700 ÷ 900 Than ®¸ 200 8 ÷ 120 Gç 600 ÷ 1500 8 ÷ 120 a) c) b) d) e) h) nhiªn liÖu kh«ng khÝ Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  36. 36. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 36 LípnhiªnliÖu ChiÒudilípnhiªnliÖu g) H×nh 2.3. Lß ®èt nhiªn liÖu r¾n theo líp a – Ghi ngang thñ c«ng; b – Lß cã líp nhiªn liÖu di ®éng kiÓu hÊt; c – Lß ghi xÝch; d – Lß ghi xÝch chuyÓn ®éng ng−îc cã c¬ cÊu hÊt nhiªn liÖu; e – Lß cã thanh cêi löa; g – Lß ghi nghiªng; h – Lß tù ch¶y KhÝ nhÑ nhiªn liÖu t−¬i Vïng ho n nguyªn CO Vïng cèc ch¸y KhÝ ch¸y Nhiªn liÖu t−¬i Ch¸y cèc Tro xØ Tro xØ ghi lß ghi lß a) Kh«ng khÝ Nång ®é NhiÖt ®é 0 C Kh«ng khÝ b) H×nh 2.4. S¬ ®å qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y nhiªn liÖu r¾n trong líp cè ®Þnh a – Qu¸ tr×nh sinh khÝ b – Qu¸ tr×nh trong lß + Lo¹i lß cã ghi chuyÓn ®éng: Nhiªn liÖu còng chuyÓn ®éng trªn nã, cã nhiÒu kiÓu kh¸c nhau. Nhiªn liÖu ®−îc cÊp liªn tôc tõ bé phËn cÊp liÖu 1 v o b¨ng ghi xÝch chuyÓn ®éng rÊt chËm (thay ®æi tèc ®é tõ 2 ÷30 m/h). §Ó b¶o ®¶m cho ®éng c¬ ®iÖn khái bÞ ¶nh h−ëng trùc tiÕp ë vïng nhiÖt ®é cao, ng−êi ta bè trÝ ®éng c¬ v bé gi¶m tèc ë phÝa tr−íc buång ®èt. L−îng cung cÊp nhiªn liÖu thay ®æi b»ng ®iÒu chØnh khe hë cöa ra. Kh«ng khÝ cung cÊp cho qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y ®−îc qu¹t thæi tõ d−íi lªn th«ng qua c¸c héc giã cã thÓ ®iÒu chØnh ®−îc. Hai phÝa bªn buång ®èt do tiÕp xóc trùc tiÕp víi nhiªn liÖu ch¸y nªn rÊt nãng. Ng−êi ta bè trÝ hép l m m¸t ghi bè trÝ ë hai t−êng bªn buång ®èt. M«i chÊt l m m¸t l n−íc. §Ó Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  37. 37. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 37 sö dông n−íc l m m¸t ® hÊp thô nhiÖt, c¸c hép l m m¸t ghi ®−îc nèi víi vßng tuÇn cña lß. Hép l m m¸t ghi trë th nh nh÷ng èng gãp t−êng bªn. ChiÒu réng cña ghi 1,4 ÷ 4,5 m. Buång ®èt réng h¬n 2 m ph¶i l m cöa trang than ë hai bªn t−êng lß. ChiÒu d i l m viÖc cña ghi tõ 5,5 ÷ 8 m. Do ®ã diÖn tÝch lín nhÊt cña mÆt ghi còng chØ l 36 m2 ,chÝnh v× thÕ c«ng suÊt buång ®èt ghi xÝch bÞ h¹n chÕ. a) b) H×nh 2.5. Buång ®èt ghi xÝch. a – Buång ®èt b – C¸c kiÓu ghi xÝch + Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y trong buång ®èt ghi xÝch Trong qu¸ tr×nh l m viÖc, líp nhiªn liÖu chuyÓn ®éng ®ång thêi víi ghi; qu¸ tr×nh x¶y ra theo chiÒu d i ghi ë c¸c giai ®o¹n tõ sÊy nhiªn liÖu tíi t¹o xØ, nghÜa l qu¸ tr×nh x¶y ra ®ång thêi v liªn tôc trªn ghi. VÞ trÝ c¸c giai ®o¹n n y gi÷ cè ®Þnh trªn ghi, khi tèc ®é ghi kh«ng thay ®æi. Ngän löa ch¸y Vïng ch¸y kiÖt Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  38. 38. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 38 Nhiªn liÖu míi Vïng chuÈn bÞ Vïng «xy ho¸ Vïng ch¸y Kh«ng khÝ H×nh 2.6. S¬ ®å ph¸t triÓn c¸c giai ®o¹n ch¸y nhiªn liÖu trªn ghi xÝch. ë vïng sÊy nhiªn liÖu, chÊt bèc sinh ra v bèc ch¸y. Nguån gia nhiÖt l bøc x¹ cña buång ®èt, ngo i ra cßn dÉn nhiÖt tõ vïng ch¸y cèc bªn v giã nãng thæi tõ d−íi lªn. Qu¸ tr×nh sÊy v ch¸y nhiªn liÖu x¶y ra tõ trªn xuèng. MÆt kh¸c do líp nhiªn liÖu chuyÓn ®éng tõ tr−íc ra sau l m qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y x¶y ra theo chiÒu xiªn trªn ghi. §é nghiªng ®−êng xiªn phô thuéc tèc ®é ghi. Tèc ®é chuyÓn ®éng cña ghi c ng lín, th× c¸c vïng ch¸y c ng kÐo d i (gãc nghiªng c ng nhá). Ph©n bè c¸c vïng trªn ghi chØ trªn h×nh vÏ. (H×nh 2.6) §Æc ®iÓm cña vïng ch¸y cèc l ph¶n øng x¶y ra c¶ tõ trªn xuèng v tõ d−íi lªn; do ®ã ®−êng ranh giíi gi÷a vïng ch¸y cèc v ch¸y xØ cã ®é nghiªng tõ d−íi lªn. Trong vïng ch¸y cèc, cèc tù ch¸y khi tiÕp xóc víi kh«ng khÝ thæi tõ d−íi lªn, ®¹t ®−îc nhiÖt ®é kh¸ cao. L−îng tiªu thô «xy t¨ng dÇn lªn qua c¸c vïng v cùc ®¹i trong vïng ch¸y cèc. H m l−îng CO2 ®¹t tíi cùc ®¹i, h m l−îng «xy cungcÊp c ng lªn cao c ng Ýt, g©y ra hiÖn t−îng thiÕu «xy. C¸c h¹t cèc ë trªn ® ho n nguyªn CO2 sinh ra tõ líp d−íi ë nhiÖt ®é kh¸ cao. L−îng CO c ng ®¹t cùc ®¹i t¹i vïng ch¸y cèc do ®ã l−îng CO2 sinh ra cã gi¶m ®i ë vïng ch¸y cèc (øng víi vïng ho n nguyªn ). T¹i vïng ch¸y kiÖt xØ, th nh phÇn c¸c khÝ ch¸y gi¶m xuèng b»ng kh«ng; tØ lÖ «xy t¨ng dÇn b»ng tû lÖ «xy trong kh«ng khÝ (21%) ë cuèi ghi. B¶ng 2.2. C¸c ®Æc tÝnh tÝnh to¸n buång ®èt ghi xÝch Than ®¸ ¨ngtraxÝt C¸c ®Æc tÝnh §¬n vÞ Kh«ng thiªu kÕt Thiªu kÕt Don C¸m NhiÖt thÕ ®iÖn diÖn tÝch trªn ghi w/m2 1160 1000 1160 800 ÷ 900 NhiÖt thÕ thÓ tÝch buång ®èt W/m3 220 ÷ 280 220 ÷ 280 280 ÷ 330 220 ÷ 280 Tæn thÊt do ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n vÒ ho¸ häc % 1 1 0 0 Tæn thÊt do ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n vÒ c¬ häc % 6 5 7 14 TØ lÖ chÊt ch¸y trong xØ v lät % 12 20 20 25 TØ lÖ tro trong xØ v lät % 0,8 0,8 0,75 0,7 TØ lÖ chÊt ch¸y trong tro bay % 30 35 50 55 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  39. 39. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 39 TØ lÖ tro bay % 0,2 0,2 0,25 0,3 ¸p suÊt kh«ng khÝ d−íi ghi N/m2 800 800 1000 1000 NhiÖt ®é kh«ng khÝ 0 C 25 ÷ 200 25 ÷ 200 25 ÷ 150 25 ÷150 Tõ nhËn xÐt trªn ta thÊy ë vïng ®Çu v cuèi ghi qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y x¶y ra ho n to n; phÇn gi÷a ghi cßn ch¸y ch−a ho n to n. NhiÖt l−îng cung cÊp do nhiªn liÖu ch¸y trªn ghi chiÕm 50 ÷ 60%; sè cßn l¹i do ch¸y nèt c¸c s¶n phÈm ch¸y kh«ng ho n to n trong buång ®èt. §Ó qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y nèt thùc hiÖn tèt cÇn cã hÖ thèng cung cÊp giã cÊp 2 ë phÝa trªn buång ®èt. Bè trÝ sè héc giã c ng lín th× l−îng kh«ng khÝ ®−a v o sÏ gÇn víi l−îng kh«ng khÝ cung cÊp lý thuyÕt. Th−êng dïng buång ®èt cã 4 héc giã. Kh«ng khÝ cung cÊp cho lß cã ¸p suÊt kho¶ng 600 ÷1000 N/m2 , tèc ®é kho¶ng 5 ÷7 m/s. + −u ®iÓm cña buång ®èt ghi xÝch: - Cã thÓ c¬ giíi ho¸ to n bé c¸c kh©u. - Cã thÓ ph©n vïng cÊp kh«ng khÝ phï hîp víi yªu cÇu cña c¸c giai ®o¹n qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y, ch¸y tèt m hÖ sè thõa kh«ng khÝ kh«ng qu¸ lín. - L m viÖc æn ®Þnh, khã bÞ t¾t lß. - Tuæi thä l¸ ghi cao. + Nh−îc ®iÓm: - C«ng suÊt bÞ h¹n chÕ (65 ÷ 100T/h) do kÝch th−íc ghi, chiÒu d y líp nhiªn liÖu, tèc ®é ghi h¹n chÕ. - Yªu cÇu vÒ nhiªn liÖu cao. + Buång ®èt cã ghi cè ®Þnh, líp nhiªn liÖu dÞch chuyÓn trªn ghi. - Buång ®èt ghi nghiªng. Trong buång ®èt ghi nghiªng, ghi lß ®−îc bè trÝ nghiªng, nhê träng l−îng nhiªn liÖu ®−îc chuyÓn dÇn xuèng cuèi ghi trong qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y. Nhiªn liÖu tù ch¶y tõ phÔu than v o buång ®èt. CÊu t¹o buång ®èt ghi nghiªng chØ trªn (H×nh 2.7) gåm ba bé phËn chÝnh: Bé phËn chøa nhiªn liÖu, ghi ®Æt nghiªng ®Ó gi÷ líp nhiªn liÖu ch¸y, ghi ®Æt ngang ®Ó ch¸y kiÖt sØ. Buång ®èt bËc thang dïng ®èt nhiªn liÖu cã nhiÒu chÊt bèc, cì h¹t nhá, hoÆc dïng ®èt than bïn. Nhiªn liÖu trong qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y ch¶y tõ trªn xuèng d−íi, nªn qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y còng x¶y ra dÇn dÇn tõ trªn xuèng. Tèc ®é di chuyÓn cña líp nhiªn liÖu trªn ghi kho¶ng (1 ÷ 2 m/h); tèc ®é ph©n bè ngän löa ®èi víi c¸c lo¹i than dÔ ch¸y còng chØ tíi 0,2 m/h. Do ®ã than ¨ngtraxÝt rÊt khã ch¸y. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  40. 40. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 40 Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y x¶y ra theo tõng vïng. ViÖc cung cÊp kh«ng khÝ cÇn ®iÒu chØnh ®Ó cã thÓ tho¶ m n c¸c giai ®o¹n ch¸y. Vïng ®Çu thõa kh«ng khÝ, vïng cuèi thiÕu kh«ng khÝ. b) a) c) H×nh 2.7. CÊu t¹o buång ®èt ghi nghiªng a/ KiÓu giÕng b/ KiÓu bËc thang c/ Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y trong buång ®èt Buång ®èt bËc thang dïng ®èt nhiªn liÖu cã nhiÒu chÊt bèc, cì h¹t nhá, hoÆc dïng ®èt than bïn. Nhiªn liÖu trong qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y ch¶y tõ trªn xuèng d−íi, nªn qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y còng x¶y ra dÇn dÇn tõ trªn xuèng. Tèc ®é di chuyÓn cña líp nhiªn liÖu trªn ghi kho¶ng (1 ÷ 2 m/h); tèc ®é ph©n bè ngän löa ®èi víi c¸c lo¹i than dÔ ch¸y còng chØ tíi 0,2 m/h. Do ®ã than ¨ngtraxÝt rÊt khã ch¸y. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y x¶y ra theo tõng vïng. ViÖc cung cÊp kh«ng khÝ cÇn ®iÒu chØnh ®Ó cã thÓ tho¶ m n c¸c giai ®o¹n ch¸y. Vïng ®Çu thõa kh«ng khÝ, vïng cuèi thiÕu kh«ng khÝ. - Buång ®èt cã tÊm cêi löa. Buång ®èt lo¹i n y còng thuéc buång ®èt cã líp nhiªn liÖu di chuyÓn. CÊu t¹o buång ®èt cã tÊm cêi löa (H×nh 2.8a). Bao gåm: ghi cè ®Þnh, gi÷a cã r nh réng kho¶ng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  41. 41. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 41 20 mm ®Ó ®Æt xÝch vËn chuyÓn tÊm cêi löa. TÊm cêi löa cã chiÒu réng b»ng chiÒu réng buång ®èt. (H×nh 2.8b) Khi chuyÓn ®éng, tÊm cêi löa t¶i than tõ phÔu than tíi cuèi ghi; kÕt hîp cêi líp nhiªn liÖu ®ang ch¸y, ph©n bè ®Òu líp nhiªn liÖu trªn mÆt ghi. Cuèi ghi, tÊm cêi g¹t xØ xuèng phÔu. Khi chuyÓn ®éng tõ sau ra tr−íc, nã chØ cã nhiÖm vô cêi löa. TÊm cêi löa l m viÖc theo chu kú víi tèc ®é 15 m/ph (chiÕm kho¶ng 15% thêi gian l m viÖc cña buång ®èt). Khi ngõng l m viÖc, tÊm cêi löa ®−a vÒ phÝa d−íi phÔu than v ®−îc l m nguéi. Do tÊm cêi löa l m viÖc theo chu kú, nªn viÖc cÊp nhiªn liÖu còng theo chu kú v do ®ã l−îng nhiÖt sinh ra trong buång ®èt còng theo chu kú. §©y l nh−îc ®iÓm cña ph−¬ng ph¸p n y. Lo¹i cÊu tróc n y dïng cho c¸c lß h¬i cã c«ng suÊt nhá (2 ÷ 12 TÊn/h). MÆt tr−íc lß a) Ch¹y vÒ sau TiÕn vÒ tr−íc b) H×nh 2.8. Buång ®èt cã tÊm cêi löa. + §Æc tÝnh kü thuËt cña buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu theo líp. YÕu tè chÝnh quyÕt ®Þnh hiÖu qu¶ l m viÖc cña lß ®èt nhiªn liÖu theo líp l nhiÖt thÕ diÖn tÝch trªn ghi. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  42. 42. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 42 lv tB QQ R R ⋅ = Trong ®ã: B – L−îng nhiªn liÖu ®èt ch¸y trong lß 1 giê (Kg/h) R – DiÖn tÝch ghi lß HÖ ®¬n vÞ dïng ®èi víi nhiÖt thÕ diÖn tÝch ghi trong hÖ cò l Kcal/m2 .h; trong hÖ SI l KW/m2 (1 Kcal/m2 .h = 1,163 W/m2 ). Gi¸ trÞ tèi −u cña nhiÖt thÕ l (700 ÷ 1400).103 Kcal/m2 .h phô thuéc kiÓu lß v ®Æc tÝnh nhiªn liÖu. §Ó ®¶m b¶o hiÖu qu¶ ch¸y chÊt bèc trÝch ra tõ nhiªn liÖu, cÇn thiÕt ph¶i cã thÓ tÝch kh«ng gian lß v chiÒu cao lß ®Çy ®ñ. §é lín thÓ tÝch lß cÇn thiÕt ®Ó ch¸y chÊt bèc cã hiÖu qu¶ x¸c ®Þnh bëi nhiÖt thÕ thÓ tÝch buång ®èt. lv t bl B QQ V ⋅ = v ë ®©y: Vbl – ThÓ tÝch kh«ng gian buång ®èt. Gi¸ trÞ tèi −u cña nhiÖt thÕ thÓ tÝch buång ®èt phô thuéc lo¹i nhiªn liÖu, kiÓu lß (200 ÷ 300).103 Kcal/m3 .h. ChiÒu cao kh«ng gian lß ®èi víi lß h¬i n¨ng suÊt 4 ÷ 10 T/h l 2,5 ÷ 4 m. §èi víi lß h¬i n¨ng suÊt 20 T/h hoÆc cao h¬n, th× kh«ng nhá h¬n 4 m B¶ng 2.3. §Æc tÝnh buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu theo líp. Tæn thÊt nhiÖt % KiÓu lß Tªn nhiªn liÖu HÖsèkh«ngkhÝthõa tronglß NhiÖtthÕdiÖntÝch 103 Kcal/m3 .h NhiÖtthÕthÓtÝch 103 Kcal/m3 .h Ch¸ykh«nghon tonvÒho¸häc Ch¸ykh«nghon tonvÒc¬häc NhiÖt®ékh«ngkhÝcung cÊpvolß0 C ¸plùckhÝd−íighi Than ®¸ xÊu 1,4 900 0,5 7 30 - 200 100 Than ®¸ (V2 ≥ 25%) 1,4 900 250 0,5 8 30 60 C¬ khÝ ho¸ cung cÊp nhiªn liÖu th nh líp cè ®Þnh ¨ngtraxÝt 1,6 1100 300 0,5 14 30 60 Ghi xÝch d¹ng ¨ngtraxÝt 1,6 1000 250 - 300 0,5 10 30 - 150 100 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  43. 43. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 43 th¼ng B n cê Than bïn côc Wp = 40 - 50% 1,4 1100 200 - 250 2 2 30 - 200 40 XÝch – b n cê Than bïn côc Wp = 40 - 50% 1,3 1500 200 - 250 1 2 30 - 250 40 + Buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu d¹ng bét. Buång ®èt phun l lo¹i buång ®èt ho n thiÖn nhÊt. Buång ®èt lo¹i n y cã thÓ ®èt bÊt kú lo¹i nhiªn liÖu n o (r¾n, láng, khÝ). Sù kh¸c biÖt gi÷a buång ®èt phun v buång ®èt ghi l nã kh«ng cã ghi lß. §èi víi buång ®èt phun, than cÇn ph¶i ®−îc chuÈn bÞ tr−íc (nghiÒn th nh bét, hoÆc chÕ biÕn th nh d¹ng nhò t−¬ng). Nhiªn liÖu hçn hîp víi kh«ng khÝ, tiÕn h nh c¸c giai ®o¹n cña qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y ngay trong buång ®èt, råi th¶i ra ngo i d−íi d¹ng tro xØ. Do trong buång ®èt phun qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y x¶y ra theo d¹ng ngän löa, nªn nhiªn liÖu khÝ v láng chØ cã thÓ ®èt trong buång ®èt phun. Buång ®èt phun dïng cho lß h¬i cã c«ng suÊt tõ 20 T/h trë lªn (nhiªn liÖu r¾n). §èi víi nhiªn liÖu láng v khÝ th× kh«ng cã giíi h¹n. Tro sinh ra trong buång ®èt ph¶i th¶i nhanh ra khái buång ®èt v kh«ng b¸m lªn mÆt ®èt bøc x¹. CÊu tróc phæ biÕn nhÊt hiÖn nay l kiÓu lß ®èt phun nhiªn liÖu bét, d¹ng h×nh hép ch÷ nhËt, chiÒu d i ®Æt th¼ng ®øng. PhÇn trªn bè trÝ hÖ thèng èng n−íc s«i 6; khÝ tho¸t khái hÖ thèng qu¸ nhiÖt 5. Th nh th¼ng ®øng ®Æt vßi phun 12. Bªn trong th nh lß 9, l¾p hÖ thèng èng 10, 11 ®−êng kÝnh 51 ÷ 76 mm; t¹o th nh tËp hîp m n ch¾n gåm vßng tuÇn ho n 2 – 7 – (8) – 14 – 10 – 2 (m n tr−íc v sau) v 2 – 3 – 13 – 11 – 4 – 1 – 2 (m n bªn). Bét than ®−îc h©m nãng do phÇn nhiÖt ch¸y, phun qua vßi phun v o lß phèi hîp víi kh«ng khÝ nãng, bèc ch¸y. Kh«ng khÝ nãng v s¶n phÈm ch¸y di chuyÓn tõ cöa v o buång ®èt tíi khi tho¸t khái buång ®èt v o pheston. (H×nh 2.10) Hçn hîp khÝ ch¸y, kh«ng khÝ t¹o th nh ngän löa, nhiÖt ®é cã thÓ ®¹t tíi 1300 ÷ 1500 0 C. Khi ra khái buång ®èt cßn 900 ÷ 1100 0 C. C¸c m n ch¾n cña buång ®èt sÏ tiÕp nhËn n¨ng l−îng bøc x¹ n y v truyÒn cho m«i chÊt (H×nh 2.9). - Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y trong buång ®èt than bét. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y cña bét than (®−êng kÝnh trung b×nh h¹t bét than 40 µm, ®−êng kÝnh d−íi 90 µm chiÕm kho¶ng 80 ÷ 90%) theo c¸c giai ®o¹n: sÊy, sinh v ch¸y chÊt bèc, ch¸y cèc v t¹o xØ. H¹t than cã kÝch th−íc qu¸ nhá nªn qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y diÔn ra rÊt nhanh (1 ÷ 2 gi©y). Bét than kÕt hîp víi kh«ng khÝ ch¸y th nh ngän löa. Vïng trung t©m ch¸y cã nhiÖt ®é cao nhÊt (ngang møc ®Æt vßi phun). Xa vïng trung t©m ch¸y nhiÖt ®é gi¶m. Nguån nhiÖt ®Ó sÊy nhiªn liÖu do bøc x¹ ngän löa v do tiÕp xóc víi nh÷ng h¹t nãng h¬n. Giã cÊp 1 chiÕm kho¶ng 11 ÷ 45% cã thÓ sÊy nãng tr−íc tíi 100 ÷ 400 0 C, thæi bét than v o víi tèc ®é 12 ÷ 26 m/s. Giã cÊp 2 thæi v o víi tèc ®é 18 ÷ 32 m/s. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  44. 44. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 44 KhenhiÖt NhiÖt ®é giã cÊp 1 ¶nh h−ëng lín tíi qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y. NÕu sÊy tíi 900 0 C, khi tiÕp xóc víi than bét ch¸y tøc kh¾c. ë 100 0 C ph¶i sau 1,6 gi©y míi ch¸y. Trung t©m ngän löa, nhiÖt ®é ®¹t tíi 1500 ÷ 1600 0 C, c ng gÇn d n èng, nhiÖt ®é c ng gi¶m. Kinh nghiÖm cho thÊy, tèc ®é ph¸t triÓn cña ngän löa phô thuéc v o nång ®é bét than trong hçn hîp bét than – kh«ng khÝ. NhiÖt ®é cña hçn hîp nhiªn liÖu ¶nh h−ëng lín tíi qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y. NhiÖt ®é cao, b¾t löa sím, ch¸y nhanh, ch¸y kiÖt. Nãi chung nhiÖt ®é kh«ng nªn qu¸ 400 0 C. - MiÖng phun bét than. CÊu t¹o miÖng phun v bè trÝ trong buång ®èt ph¶i ®¹t ba yªu cÇu: + Cã kh¶ n¨ng l m dßng hçn hîp bèc ch¸y nhanh. + HiÖu suÊt qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y cao. + Buång ®èt vËn h nh æn ®Þnh. a) Mèi h n Nèi èng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  45. 45. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 45 b) H×nh 2.9. C¸c kiÓu m n ch¾n a – D¹ng ngâng b – D¹ng tÊm §Ó l m cho hçn hîp bèc ch¸y nhanh ph¶i t¹o vïng xo¸y m¹nh tr−íc miÖng phun, h−íng v o t©m ngän löa, khuÕch t¸n dßng bét than ®Ó t¨ng c−êng truyÒn nhiÖt gi÷a c¸c líp cña ngän löa. H¬i tõ trèng v o bé qu¸ nhiÖt b o ho KhÝ khãi v vïng khÝ nhÑ kh«ng khÝ thø cÊp N−íc tõ Hçn hîp trèng lß bôi h¬i xØ H×nh 2.10. S¬ ®å lß ®èt nhiªn liÖu d¹ng bét §Ó t¨ng hiÖu suÊt qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y ph¶i ph©n bè ngän löa ®ång ®Òu trong buång ®èt ch¸y kiÖt v kh«ng tæn thÊt. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  46. 46. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 46 Bé phËn quan träng nhÊt cña buång ®èt phun l vßi phun. Vßi phun hiÖn nay chia l m hai lo¹i: vßi phun trßn v vßi phun dÑt. Vßi phun trßn l¹i chia l m hai lo¹i: lo¹i ®i th¼ng v lo¹i xo¸y (H×nh 2.11a, b ®i th¼ng v c-xo¸y). Lo¹i ®i th¼ng cã lo¹i giã cÊp 1 ®i trong hoÆc ®i ngo i. Hai lo¹i n y ch¸y kh«ng nhanh, nång ®é nhiªn liÖu ph©n bè kh«ng ®Òu. Lo¹i vßi trßn cã miÖng loe, chÝnh gi÷a cã chôp h×nh nãn (H×nh 2.11c), hçn hîp cã nång ®é ®Òu h¬n, t¹o vïng xo¸y ë chÝnh gi÷a, vßi phun dÑt (H2.11 d) tiÕt diÖn ch÷ nhËt, giã cÊp 1 cã thÓ bªn trong hoÆc ngo i; quay lªn xuèng kho¶ng 150 so víi ph−¬ng ngang. b) c) a) d) H×nh 2.11. CÊu t¹o c¸c lo¹i vßi phun TØ lÖ giã cÊp 1, cÊp 2 tuú thuéc lo¹i nhiªn liÖu. Than ¡ngtraxÝt giã cÊp 1 chiÕm 11% ÷ 20%, than gÇy 15 ÷ 20%, than ®¸ 20 ÷ 45%. Tèc ®é giã phô thuéc lo¹i nhiªn liÖu v vßi phun. Vßi phun trßn, tèc ®é giã cÊp 1 kho¶ng 12 ÷ 16 m/s. Sè liÖu trªn øng víi lß cã phô t¶i ®Þnh møc. Khi phô t¶i thay ®æi, tèc ®é giã cÊp 1 kh«ng ®æi, tèc ®é giã cÊp 2 ®iÒu chØnh cho phï hîp. Vßi phun dÑt giã cÊp 1 v cÊp 2 chuyÓn ®éng qua c¸c r nh hÑp. + C¸ch ®Æt vßi phun trªn buång ®èt. Tuú thuéc nhiÒu yÕu tè: lo¹i nhiªn liÖu, c«ng suÊt lß h¬i, vßi phun v buång ®èt cã thÓ ®Æt vßi phun trªn t−êng buång ®èt ë vÞ trÝ kh¸c nhau. HiÖn nay cã 4 lo¹i bè trÝ nh− Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  47. 47. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 47 sau: ®Æt ë t−êng tr−íc, ®Æt ë t−êng bªn, ®Æt ë gãc v ®Æt ë trªn ®Ønh lß. Mçi c¸ch vßi phun cßn cã thÓ bè trÝ nhiÒu tÇng (H 2.12) §Æt ë ®Ønh lß, dßng bét than ra khái vßi ®ång ®Òu. Trong buång ®èt kh«ng cã dßng xo¸y v dßng ng−îc. Tr−êng nhiÖt ®é ®ång ®Òu, dßng khãi nhÑ k×m h m chuyÓn ®éng ®i xuèng, nªn cã thêi gian l m l¹nh dßng n y. HiÖn t−îng ®ãng xØ lªn t−êng Ýt. Cuèi dßng ë vòng th¶i xØ cã nhiÖt ®é thÊp, do ®ã buång ®èt l m viÖc tèt khi th¶i xØ kh«. D¹ng vßi phun thÝch hîp l vßi phun dÑt. NhiÖt thÕ thÓ tÝch cña buång ®èt (100 ÷120).103 W/m3 .. Ngän löa ch÷ U, vßi phun chóc xuèng ®¸y lß, sau ®ã dßng ch¸y ®i quÆt lªn trªn, kÐo d i ®−êng bét than ch¸y, ch¸y kiÖt than; l m viÖc tèt víi th¶i xØ láng. Ngän löa h×nh ch÷ L, ngän löa ph©n bè ®Òu; chiÒu s©u buång ph¶i ®ñ lín ®Ó ngän löa tíi ®−îc t−êng ®èi diÖn. Ngän löa h×nh ch÷ L cã nhiÖt thÓ tÝch víi nhiªn liÖu Ýt chÊt bèc 150.103 w/m3 , khi nhiªn liÖu nhiÒu chÊt bèc (200- 220).103 W/m3 . a) b) c) d) g) h) i) e) H×nh 2.12. S¬ ®å ®¹t vßi phun trªn t−êng buång ®èt. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  48. 48. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 48 a/ ®Æt ë ®Ønh lß; b/ ®Æt ë t−êng tr−íc ngän löa ch÷ U; c/ ®Æt ë t−êng tr−íc 1 tÇng ngän löa h×nh chì L. d/ ®Æt ë t−êng tr−íc 2 tÇng ngän löa h×nh ch÷ L, e/ ®Æt ë t−êng bªn ,g/®Æt ë gãc phun tiÕp tuyÕn, h/ gãc phun chÐo , i/ ®Æt ë gãc theo tõng khèi. Vßi phun ®Æt hai phÝa t−êng lß, cã ngän löa cho¸n nhiÒu h¬n + Buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu láng v khÝ Buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu khÝ. Nhiªn liÖu khÝ dïng cho lß h¬i chia l m hai lo¹i: khÝ thiªn nhiªn v khÝ nh©n t¹o( khÝ ga). KhÝ thiªn nhiªn chøa Ýt chÊt kho¸ng nªn kh«ng cã tro, buång ®èt ®¬n gi¶n. KhÝ nh©n t¹o chøa 1 Ýt kho¸ng chÊt, sÏ ®−îc t¸ch ra khi läc bôi. Nhiªn liÖu khÝ ch¸y qua 3 giai ®o¹n: giai ®o¹n t¹o hçn hîp gi÷a nhiªn liÖu v kh«ng khÝ t¹o nªn hçn hîp ch¸y. Giai ®o¹n ®èt nãng nhiªn liÖu v giai ®o¹n ch¸y. Lo¹i vßi phun hçn hîp tr−íc th× kh«ng khÝ v nhiªn liÖu trén víi nhau víi hÖ sè kh«ng khÝ thõa nhá (α = 1,05 ÷ 1,1) tr−íc khi v o vßi phun. KhÝ Kh«ng khÝ H×nh 2.13. Vßi phun r nh Vßi phun r nh l vßi phun hçn hîp tr−íc. Nã gåm mét hÖ c¸c r nh hÑp lãt vËt liÖu chÞu löa. Trong qu¸ tr×nh l m viÖc t−êng r nh bÞ ®èt nãng l m nhiªn liÖu bèc ch¸y. NhiÖt thÕ thÓ tÝch kh¸ cao 60.106 W/m3 . Lo¹i vßi phun n y gäi l vßi phun kh«ng cã ngän löa. Qu¸ tr×nh ch¸y chñ yÕu trong vßi phun, nªn kh«ng ®ßi hái buång ®èt cã thÓ tÝch lín. Vßi phun lo¹i n y chñ yÕu dïng cho c¸c lo¹i khÝ nh©n t¹o. ViÖc hçn hîp nhiªn liÖu khÝ v kh«ng khÝ x¶y ra ë phÇn cuèi vßi phun v mét phÇn buång ®èt gÇn vßi phun. Nh÷ng lß h¬i lín hiÖn nay th−êng phèi hîp gi÷a nhiªn liÖu khÝ, láng(mazót) hay bét than. ë ViÖt Nam th−êng sö dông nhiªn liÖu khÝ cã nhiÖt trÞ thÊp l¹i phèi hîp víi bét than khã ch¸y (¨ngtraxÝt), do ®ã nhiªn liÖu khÝ hç trî kÐm, nªn th−êng sö dông thªm mazót. + Buång ®èt nhiªn liÖu láng. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  49. 49. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 49 Nhiªn liÖu khÝ qua èng v o buång. Tõ buång qua lç v o vïng ®iÒu tiÕt, c¸c c¸nh bè trÝ nghiªng 450 so víi trôc vßi phun. T¹i ®©y khÝ trén víi kh«ng khÝ thø cÊp v o vßi phun qua èng, t¹o th nh chuyÓn ®éng xo¸y lèc trong buång ®èt. Vßi phun nhiªn liÖu mazót th nh d¹ng s−¬ng; ch¶y qua èng läc vßi phun v o buång xo¸y, gÆp dßng kh«ng khÝ thø cÊp, ®−a v o buång ®èt v ch¸y m¹nh t¹i ®©y. Kh«ng khÝ thø cÊp trong vßi phun cÊp tõ qu¹t thæi cã ¸p lùc 100 ÷ 150 KG/m2 . Kh«ng khÝ l m nhiªn liÖu mazót tan nhá th nh bôi s−¬ng cung cÊp bëi qu¹t cã ¸p lùc gÇn 400 KG/m2 . Vßi phun ®−îc s¶n xuÊt víi 4 lo¹i kÝch th−íc, n¨ng suÊt nhiÖt tõ 1.106 ÷ 5,5.106 KCal/h, ¸p suÊt kh«ng qu¸ 250 ÷ 300 KG/m2 . + VÊn ®Ò khëi ®éng buång ®èt bét than. §Ó khëi ®éng buång ®èt bét than cã thÓ dïng vßi phun khÝ, dÇu hay buång ®èt phô. C¸c lo¹i thiÕt bÞ n y duy tr× l m viÖc tíi khi buång ®èt ®ñ duy tr× sù ch¸y cña bét than. Ta th−êng dïng buång ®èt phô. Buång ®èt phô thùc chÊt l buång ghi thu nhá l¹i. Nhiªn liÖu th−êng l cñi. Ngän löa v khãi tõ buång ®èt phô ®−îc ®−a v o buång ®èt chÝnh ®Ó ®èt ch¸y bét than. Buång ®èt phô ®Æt bªn c¹nh buång ®èt chÝnh. H×nh 2.14. Vßi phun mazót thæi b»ng h¬i cã r nh trßn. 1 – Vá; 2 – èng phun; 3 - §Çu nèi; 4 – èng nèi miÖng phun; 5 – èng ngo i; 6 – Loe khuÕch t¸n; 7 – èng trong Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  50. 50. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 50 H×nh 2.15. CÊu t¹o buång ®èt phô khëi ®éng buång ®èt bét than. C«ng suÊt buång ®èt phô nhá nªn chØ thÝch hîp víi nhiªn liÖu dÔ ch¸y. Ch−¬ng III Qu¸ tr×nh sinh h¬i, c¸c bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt 1. BÒ mÆt sinh h¬i v c¸ch bè trÝ Cã rÊt nhiÒu bÒ mÆt sinh h¬i, thùc tÕ cã thÓ c¨n cø v sù tiÕp xóc gi÷a mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt víi n−íc v s¶n phÈm ch¸y ta chia ra: lo¹i èng n−íc (khãi ngo i n−íc ë bªn trong), lß h¬i èng löa (khãi ë trong n−íc ë ngo i). Theo sù chuyÓn ®éng cña n−íc trong mÆt sinh h¬i, cã lo¹i ®èi l−u tù nhiªn (a), tuÇn ho n tù nhiªn (b), tuÇn h on c−ìng bøc (c). H×nh 3.1. S¬ ®å chuyÓn ®éng cña m«i chÊt qua c¸c bÒ mÆt truyÒn nhiÖt: 1. Bao h¬i; 2. B¬m n−íc; 3. H©m n−íc; 4. D n èng lªn; 5. èng xuèng; 6. èng gãp; 7. Bé qu¸ nhiÖt; 8. Van håi; 9. Bao h¬I hçn hîp Sau ®©y giíi thiÖu mét sè lo¹i bÒ mÆt sinh h¬i th−êng gÆp. + BÒ mÆt sinh h¬i lo¹i èng n−íc th¼ng ®øng (H×nh 3.2) Gåm chïm èng 2, bao h¬i trªn 1 v bao h¬i d−íi 3, v¸ch lß h¬i 6. N−íc cung cÊp tõ trèng lß h¬i qua èng xuèng 7 v èng nèi cña bé gãp 5. C¸c èng n−íc th¼ng ®øng chÕ t¹o b»ng thÐp tÊm h n l¹i, ®−êng kÝnh 1000 ÷ 1500 mm; chÞu ¸p lùc 14 ÷ 40 atm. ChiÒu d y Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  51. 51. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 51 th nh èng kh«ng lín l¾m. VÝ dô èng ®−êng kÝnh 1000 mm, chÞu ¸p lùc 14 atm cã chiÒu d y 13 mm. Khi ¸p lùc 20 atm, còng ®−êng kÝnh trªn nh−ng chiÒu d y l 20 mm. BÒ mÆt sinh h¬i cña lß h¬i kiÓu v¸ch, gåm bao h¬i 2; hÖ èng v¸ch 6 v 7 víi èng d−íi 9, 10 v èng 4, 5 cña v¸ch gãp; hÖ èng dÉn n−íc xuèng 8 v èng nèi 3 (H×nh 3.3) A B C A B C AA BB CC H×nh 3.2. MÆt sinh h¬i, lß h¬i èng n−íc ®øng. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  52. 52. Trư ng ñ i h c Nông nghi p 1 – Giáo trình K thu t Lò hơi ------------------------------------------------- 52 èngxuèng ènglªn N−íc v o H¬ira Bao h¬i chÕ t¹o b»ng ph−¬ng ph¸p h n, ®¸y b»ng ph−¬ng ph¸p dËp. §−êng kÝnh bao h¬i phô thuéc n¨ng suÊt sinh h¬i cña lß v ¸p lùc h¬i tõ 1200 ÷ 1800 mm; d i cã thÓ tíi 18m. ChiÒu d y th nh trèng 90 ÷ 100 mm khi ¸p lùc h¬i 100 atm. §Ó b¶o ®¶m lß h¬i l m viÖc æn ®Þnh v ®¹t n¨ng suÊt h¬i tÝnh to¸n cÇn ph¶i l−u ý tíi sù chuyÓn ®éng cña n−íc trong bÒ mÆt sinh h¬i nãng. N−íc chuyÓn ®éng trong èng n−íc s«i v èng v¸ch ë nhiÖt ®é cao, nh−ng kim lo¹i l m èng l¹i ph¶i ë nhiÖt ®é thÊp, ®¶m b¶o an to n vÒ ®é bÒn c¬ häc cña èng. Chu tr×nh tù nhiªn cña n−íc trong èng s«i v èng v¸ch sinh ra d−íi t¸c dông cña lùc hÊp dÉn, do sai kh¸c mËt ®é hçn hîp h¬i v mËt ®é n−íc ®Æt trong tr−êng hÊp dÉn. §Ó cã thÓ t¹o nªn chu tr×nh tù nhiªn th× cÇn chu tr×nh khÐp kÝn, bao gåm hai èng ®øng hoÆc èng nghiªng, nèi liªn tiÕp v n¹p ®Çy n−íc. Khi cã chªnh nhiÖt ®é cña hai èng, n−íc trong èng chuyÓn ®éng. N−íc ë èng nãng h¬n d©ng lªn, èng cã nhiÖt ®é thÊp h¬n n−íc h¹ xuèng. Nguyªn nh©n l thay ®æi mËt ®é n−íc. H×nh 3.3. MÆt sinh h¬i lß h¬i kiÓu v¸ch Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org

×