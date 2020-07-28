Giáo Trình Đo Lường Nhiệt - Pgs.Ts.Hoàng Dương Hùng, 140 Trang

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GIAÏO TRÇNH ÂO LÆÅÌNG NHIÃÛT - 1 - §§§OOO LLL¦¦¦êêêNNNGGG NNNHHHIIIÖÖÖTTT Më §ÇU CH¦¥NG 1 : NH÷NG KH¸I NIÖM VÒ §O L¦êNG CH...
GIAÏO TRÇNH ÂO LÆÅÌNG NHIÃÛT - 2 - Më §ÇU Trong quaï trçnh âáúu tranh våïi thiãn nhiãn, con ngæåìi cáön phaíi nghiãn cæïu ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 7 - CH¦¥NG 1 : NH÷NG KH¸I NIÖM C¥ B¶N VÒ §O L¦êNG 1.1. §O L¦êNG Vµ DôNG Cô §O L¦êNG 1.1.1. §Þn...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 8 - - PhÐp chØ kh«ng (hay phÐp bï). Lo¹i nµy cã ®é chÝnh x¸c kh¸ cao vµ ph¶i dïng ngo¹i lùc ®Ó...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 9 - Dông cô ®Ó tiÕn hµnh ®o l−êng bao gåm rÊt nhiÒu lo¹i kh¸c nhau vÒ cÊu t¹o, nguyªn lý lµm v...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 10 - - Gi¸ trÞ cña ®é chia: lµ trÞ sè biÕn ®æi cña l−îng bÞ ®o lµm cho kim di chuyÓn 1 ®é chia...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 11 - - Sai sè t−¬ng ®èi : %100. t o A γ γ = Trong thùc tÕ ta tÝnh : %100. d o A γ γ = - Sai sè...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 12 - ∆X : ®é chuyÓn ®éng cña kim chØ thÞ (m ; ®é ...) ∆A : ®é thay ®æi cña gi¸ trÞ bÞ ®o. VÝ d...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 13 - l−êng, v× trªn thùc tÕ kh«ng thÓ cã c«ng cô ®o l−êng tuyÖt ®èi hoµn thiÖn, ng−êi xem ®o t...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 14 - NÕu xÕp theo nguyªn nh©n th× chóng ta cã thÓ chia sai sè hÖ thèng thµnh c¸c lo¹i sau : a-...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 15 - hîp rÊt nhiÒu sai sè ngÉu nhiªn cña c¸c lÇn ®o ®ã sÏ tu©n theo quy luËt thèng kª. 1.3.2. ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 16 - Gäi y lµ c¬ héi xuÊt hiÖn sai sè ngÉu nhiªn cã trÞ sè lµ δ th× ta cã ®−êng cong ph©n bè c...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 17 - ngÉu nhiªn g©y ra mµ cßn chÞu ¶nh h−ëng cña sai sè hÖ thèng vµ sai sè nhÇm lÉn. b- Sai sè...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 18 - c- Sai sè cña kÕt qu¶ ®o l−êng: Theo trªn tõ L = ∑= n i ix n 1 1 => nL = ∑= n i ix 1 do ®...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 19 - Lóc nµy ta cã thÓ viÕt X = L ± ( R ± rR) . T−¬ng tù còng víi S vµ T. - Trong tr−êng hîp p...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 20 - cßn c¸c ai lµ c¸c h»ng sè. Ta cã sai sè t−¬ng ®èi : ξoy = a a a m m1 2 0 1 2 2 2 0 2 2 2 ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 1 - 21 - Chó ý: VÒ mÆt ®o l−êng ta cÇn ph©n biÖt râ sù kh¸c nhau cña c¸c biÓu thøc to¸n cã gi¸ trÞ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 21 - CH¦¥NG 2 : §O NHIÖT §é 2.1. NH÷NG VÊN §Ò CHUNG NhiÖt ®é lµ mét tham sè vËt lý quan träng,...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 22 - xuÊt hiÖn nhiÖt kÕ ®Çu tiªn ®Õn nay th−íc ®o nhiÖt ®é th−êng dïng trªn quèc tÕ vÉn cßn nh...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 23 - NÕu tõ nhiÖt ®é T0 ®Õn T100 ta chia lµm 100 kho¶ng ®Òu nhau vµ gäi mçi kho¶ng lµ 1 ®é th×...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 24 - 1933 : Héi nghÞ c©n ®o Quèc tÕ ®· quyÕt ®Þnh dïng th−íc ®o nhiÖt ®é Quèc tÕ, th−íc ®o nµy...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 25 - + NhiÖt ®é trªn ®iÓm 1063o C th× dïng háa kÕ quang häc chuÈn gèc hoÆc ®Ìn nhiÖt ®é lµm dô...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 26 - Cã nhiÒu lo¹i dông cô ®o nhiÖt ®é, tªn gäi cña mçi lo¹i mét kh¸c nh−ng th−êng gäi chung l...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 27 - në. Ta cã thÓ ph©n nhiÖt kÕ nµy thµnh 2 lo¹i chÝnh ®ã lµ : NhiÖt kÕ d·n në chÊt r¾n (cßn ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 28 - CÊu t¹o: Gåm èng thñy tinh hoÆc th¹ch anh trong ®ùng chÊt láng nh− thñy ng©n hay chÊt h÷u...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 29 - + XÐt vÒ mÆt sö dông th× cã thÓ chia thµnh c¸c lo¹i sau: - NhiÖt kÕ kü thuËt : khi sö dôn...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 30 - - NÕu ®o m«i chÊt cã nhiÖt ®é vµ ¸p suÊt cao th× cÇn ph¶i cã vá b¶o vÖ. + NÕu nhiÖt ®é t ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 31 - PhÝa ngoµi èng mao dÉn cã èng kim lo¹i mÒm (d©y xo¾n b»ng kim lo¹i hoÆc èng cao su ®Ó b¶o...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 32 - Lo¹i nµy ta h¹n chÕ ®é dµi cña èng mao dÉn < 25 m ®èi víi c¸c m«i chÊt kh¸c thñy ng©n, cß...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 33 - 2.3.2. VËt liÖu vµ cÊu t¹o cÆp nhiÖt Cã thÓ chän rÊt nhiÒu lo¹i vµ ®ßi hái tinh khiÕt, ng...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 34 - CÊu t¹o: - §Çu nãng cña cÆp nhiÖt th−êng xo¾n l¹i vµ hµn víi nhau ®−êng kÝnh d©y cùc tõ 0...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 35 - Mét sè cÆp nhiÖt th−êng dïng : øng víi mçi lo¹i cÆp nhiÖt cã mét lo¹i d©y bï riªng VÝ dô ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 36 - C¸c c¸ch bï: - NÕu quan hÖ lµ ®−êng th¼ng th× ta chØ cÇn ®iÒu chØnh kim ®i mét ®o¹n t - t...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 37 - b- C¸ch m¾c nèi tiÕp nghÞch : - + + - E∑ = E1 - E2 t t Dïng ®Ó ®o hiÖu nhiÖt ®é gi÷a hai ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 38 - b»ng c¸ch dïng ®iÓm s«i, ®iÓm ®«ng ®Æc cña c¸c chÊt nguyªn chÊt hoÆc dïng b×nh h»ng nhiÖt...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 39 - ⇒ M = f ( I, ϕ ) VËy lµm sao cho M kh«ng phô thuéc vµo ϕ do ®ã ta cã thÓ dïng lâi s¾t ®Æt...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 40 - Do nhiÖt ®é m«i tr−êng lóc sö dông kh¸c lóc chia ®é => ®iÖn trë cña M thay ®æi theo sè ®o...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 41 - ë ®iÒu kiÖn thùc tÕ : R∑tt = R R RM tt ntt btt+ + ( ) ( ) ( )tRtRtRR AAcxbbtt ∆++∆+=∆+= ....
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 42 - ⇒ Ex = K. Rp . I1 - NÕu thay ®æi R th× Ex = Rab . I2 Ex = f (Rab) - §iÖn trë d©y bï, d©y ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 43 - UAC = i .m .R = E R m Rc c . . = K . R => Ta cã thÓ chia ®é theo vÞ trÝ con ch¹y C. Sai s...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 44 - S¬ ®å §TK (h×nh vÏ) Theo s¬ ®å trªn, khi ®o l−êng th× cÇu dao D ®ãng vÒ phÝa §, suÊt nhiÖ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 45 - S¬ ®å trªn dïng 2 ®iÖn trë d©y quÊn R cÊu t¹o hoµn toµn nh− nhau vµ nèi nh− h×nh vÏ, gi÷ ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 46 - 2.4. NHIÖT KÕ ®IÖN TRë (NK§T) §iÖn trë lµ mét ®Æc tÝnh vËt liÖu cã quan hÖ víi nhiÖt ®é. ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 47 - Ro : ®iÖn trë vËt liÖu ë 0 o C, Rt ë (t o C) α thay ®æi theo nhiÖt th× α = dt dRt Ro . 1 ...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 48 - Cu lµ vËt liÖu dÉn ®iÖn tèt §iÖn trë suÊt mΩ= −6 0 10.0155,0ρ DÔ kiÕm, nguyªn chÊt, dÔ gi...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 49 - NK§T b¸n dÉn cã cÊu t¹o: 2.4.3. C¸c c¸ch ®o ®iÖn trë Rt 1- Dïng ®iÖn thÕ kÕ vµ ®iÖn trë c...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 50 - CÇu c©n b»ng 1 R2 ( Rl + Rt ) = R3 ( R1 + Rl ) ⇒ Rt = R R R l R R l3 1 2 ( )+ − Ta th−êng...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 51 - 3 22 11 .R rR rR Rt + + =⇒ Nh−îc: - Ph¶i ®iÒu chØnh biÕn trë b»ng tay sau ®ã ph¶i tÝnh to...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 52 - CÇu c©n b»ng ®iÖn tö tù ®éng: Sù c©n b»ng cña cÇu ®−îc thùc hiÖn b»ng c¸ch thay ®æi Rp n»...
§O L¦êNG NHIÖT – CH¦¥NG 2 - 53 - L«g«mmÐt ( Tû sè kÕ ) S¬ ®å nguyªn Lý: §iÖn trë hai khung nh− nhau = Rk = Rk1 = Rk2, hai ...
