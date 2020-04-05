luan van phoi ket hop trong quan li thu thue xuat nhap khau

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 1 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Chuyển sang n...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 2 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 thời tìnhhình thực hiện nghĩa vụ thuế của đối tượ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 3 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 quan và Kho bạc trong việc thực hiện thu thuế qua...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 4 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 chứng, các quan điểm của Đảng và Nhà nước ta về c...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 5 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Chương 1 MỘT SỐ VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CƠ CHẾ PHỐI KẾT...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 6 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 1.1.1.2Bản chấtvà vai trò của thuế xuất khẩu, nhậ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 7 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa, người chịu thuế là ngườ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 8 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 quốc tế, ngoài ra chính sách thuế xuất khẩu, nhập...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 9 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 chính sách thuế nhập khẩu trong những thập kỷ gần...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 10 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Đối tượng nộp thuế: là tổ chức, cá nhân xuất khẩ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 11 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Với mô hình quản lý thu thuế theo cơ chế đối tượ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 12 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 chủ trong quản lý thuế.Việc tổ chức quy trình qu...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 13 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Nhằm thực hiện có kết quả những mục tiêu và yêu ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 14 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Một hệ thống thuế hiện đại phải được thể hiện ở ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 15 Lớp: CQ47/05.04  Kiểm tra hàng hóa Trong phương pháp quản lý hả...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 16 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Khi các doanh nghiệp hoàn thành những thủ tục tr...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 17 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 các đối tượng nộp thuế để áp dụng hình thức kiểm...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 18 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Ở Việt Nam theo Luật quản lý thuế được Quốc hội ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 19 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 thu chủ yếu của NSNN. Đảm bảo nguồn thu cho NSNN...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 20 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 hành chính, đơn giản hóa, đảm bảo điều kiện thuậ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 21 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Hải quan, Kho bạc và đối tượng nộp thuế trong vi...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 22 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 *Thu và nộp thuế vào NSNN Trường hợp đối tượng n...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 23 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 nhập; ba mươi ngày kể từ ngày đăng ký tờ khai Hả...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 24 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 cơ chế một cửa. Đó chính là con đường tất yếu ch...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 25 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Kiểm tra và giải quyết các khiếu nại về thu nộ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 26 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 d. Ngân hàng nơi đối tượng nộp mở tài khoản: - C...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 27 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Người nộp thuế khai báo số thuế phải nộp trên ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 28 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Nếu trong thời gian quy định, Kho bạc Nhà nước...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 29 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG SỰ PHỐI KẾT HỢP GIỮA CƠ QUAN...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 30 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 hàng. Hệ thống Ngân hàng được tổ chức lại thành ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 31 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.1.2 Chức năng và nhiệm vụ của KBNN Bắc Giang C...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 32 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 tương đốitập trung, trên cơ sở đó mở rộng công t...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 33 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Bảng 1. KIM NGẠCH XNK CỦA BẮC GIANG GIAI ĐOẠN 20...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 34 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.2.2 Vận hành cơ chế quản lý nhà nước đối với t...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 35 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Qua sơ đồ trên có thể thấy cơ chế quản lý thu th...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 36 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.2.2.1. Nguyên tắc thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 37 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.2.2.2. Trách nhiệm của các cơ quan trong quá t...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 38 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 + Theo dõi, quản lý, đôn đốc các đối tượng nộp t...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 39 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy Văn phòng KBNN tỉnh Bắc Gia...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 40 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 + Hướng dẫn người nộp thuế kê khai mối tờ hải qu...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 41 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Kê khai và nộp đầy đủ các khoản phải nộp NSNN ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 42 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 tiền thuế đã thu của người nộp thuế vào tài khoả...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 43 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Bảng 3: TỶ LỆ THU THUẾ XUẤT KHẨU, NHẬP KHẨU QUA ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 44 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 khoảng trên dưới 10% giai đoạn 2004 -2009) và đế...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 45 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 kê nộp thuế là được xem như đã hoàn thành nghĩa ...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 46 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 cao. Quy định KBNN có thể uỷ quyền cho Ngân hàng...
Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 47 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Việc bố trí 2 điểm thu như hiện nay đã gây khó k...
  1. 1. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 1 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Chuyển sang nền kinh tế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa (XHCN), Ngân sách Nhà nước (NSNN) được sử dụng như một công cụ tài chính rất quan trọng, góp phần to lớn vào việc phát triển kinh tế-xã hội. Thu NSNN (chủ yếu là thuế) không chỉ đáp ứng nhu cầu chi tiêu của Nhà nước mà còn là công cụ hữu hiệu để điều tiết, điều chỉnh nền kinh tế. Trong xu thế hội nhập của kinh tế thế giới, đặc biệt từ khi Việt Nam gia nhập tổ chức thương mại thế giới, nguồn thu chủ yếu của NSNN là thuế có sự biến động mạnh, số thu một số loại thuế bị sụt giảm, đồng thời số thu một số loại thuế lại tăng lên; vấn đề đặt ra là làm sao trong mọi hoàn cảnh đều phải thu đúng, thu đủ, thu kịp thời các loại thuế để đảm bảo sự ổn định cho NSNN. Hoạt động xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu đóng vai trò quan trọng với nền kinh tế, và thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu được coi như một công cụ để quản lý hoạt động này có hiệu quả. Nhà nước sử dụng chính sách thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu như một công cụ để điều tiết vĩ mô nền kinh tế , bảo hộ hợp lý sản xuất trong nước, khuyến khích đầu tư, góp phần thúc đẩy quá trình chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế và hơn nữa thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu còn góp phần tăng ngân sách nhà nước. Trước năm 1990, việc thu thuế nói chung và thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu nói riêng do hệ thống Ngân hàng đảm nhận. Từ ngày 01/04/1990, hệ thống KBNN được thành lập, toàn bộ các khoản thuế đều phải nộp trực tiếp vào Kho bạc. Với vai trò quản lý quỹ NSNN, việc trực tiếp thu thuế vào Kho bạc đã khắc phục được những khiếm khuyến trong công tác quản lý thu thuế dưới thời kỳ thu nộp thuế tại Ngân hàng. Tốc độ nộp các loại thuế vào NSNN nhanh hơn, việc hạchtoán các loại thuế vào NSNN được thực hiện kịp thời; đặc biệt với vai trò kế toán NSNN, số liệu thuế do cơ quan Kho bạc cung cấp luôn đảm bảo sự chính xác cao, giúp ích hữu hiệu cho các cơ quan quản lý nắm kịp
  2. 2. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 2 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 thời tìnhhình thực hiện nghĩa vụ thuế của đối tượng nộp thuế để có những biện pháp quảnlý đúngđắn, qua đó đãkhắc phục được tình trạng trốn thuế, biển thủ thuế, gian lận về thuế của nhiều đối tượng. Tuy đã thu được nhiều kết quả tốt trong công tác thu thuế nói chung và thu thuế xuất, nhập khẩu nói riêng, nhưng cùng với sự phát triển của nển kinh tế đất nước, trong xu thế hội nhập thế giới, công tác thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua hệ thống KBNN vẫn còn những tồn tại nhất định. Công tác phối kết hợp giữa hai cơ quan Hải quan và Kho bạc để tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho người nộp thuế, để thu đầy đủ, nhanh chóng, kịp thời các khoản thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu còn nhiều hạn chế đòi hỏi phải tiếp tục hoàn thiện hơn nữa công tác phối kết hợp thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua Kho bạc để phù hợp với sự phát triển của đất nước, tiếp tục thực hiện mục tiêu: đảm bảo tập trung nguồn thu, thu đúng, thu đủ, thu kịp thời, tăng cường bồi dưỡng nguồn thu cho NSNN, qua đó bảo đảm đủ nguồn lực, phục vụ tốt các nhiệm vụ chiến lược của Đảng và Nhà nước. Luận văn “ Cơ chế phối kết hợp trong quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN Bắc Giang” được thực hiện với hy vọng từ môi trường và thực tế công việc để nghiên cứu và tìm tòi những ý tưởng và định hướng nói riêng, và ít nhiều hoàn thiện cơ chế phối hợp thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu giữa cơ quan hải quan và KBNN nói chung và KBNN Bắc Giang nói riêng trong giai đoạn hiện nay và trong những năm sắp tới. 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu của đề tài. Mục đích của Luận văn là đưa ra cái nhìn tổng quát nhất các vấn đề lý luận về cơ chế phối kết hợp trong công tác thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN; thực trạng công tác thu thuế xuất, nhập khẩu qua Kho bạc nhà nước Bắc Giang. Từ đó chỉ ra mối quan hệ giữa cơ quan Hải
  3. 3. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 3 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 quan và Kho bạc trong việc thực hiện thu thuế qua KBNN nói chung và KBNN nói riêng. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của đề tài. Luận văn nghiên cứu cả về mặt lý luận và thực tiễn quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua hệ thống KBNN Bắc Giang. Trong hệ thống các cơ quan quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, luận văn chủ yếu tập trung nghiên cứu sự phối kết hợp giữa hai cơ quan Hải quan và Kho bạc, phân tích sâu vai trò của KBNN trong công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. 4. Ý nghĩa khoa học và thực tiễn của đề tài Thứ nhất: Hệ thống hoá và làm rõ thêm những vấn đề chung như khái niệm, đặc điểm và vai trò của thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Vai trò, nhiệm vụ của cơ quan Hải quan và Kho bạc trong việc thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Thứ hai: Nghiên cứu, phân tích, đánh giá có hệ thống thực trạng công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN Bắc Giang và chỉ rõ nguyên nhân ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN Bắc Giang thời gian qua. Thứ ba: Đề xuất được các giải pháp có tính khả thi, đổi mới công tác phối kết hợp trong quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN nói chung và KBNN Bắc Giang nói riêng. 5. Phạm vi nghiên cứu. Luận văn tập trung nghiên cứu các quy định hiện hành về quản lý nhà nước trong lĩnh vực thu thuế xuất, nhập khẩu ở KBNN Bắc Giang. Mối quan hệ giữa Chi cục Hải quan các khu công nghiệp tỉnh Bắc Giang và KBNN Bắc Giang trong việc thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang. 6. Phương pháp nghiên cứu. Luận văn được nghiên cứu dựa trên cơ sở phương pháp luận các quan điểm triết học Mác – Lê nin về chủ nghĩa duy vật lịch sử và duy vật biện
  4. 4. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 4 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 chứng, các quan điểm của Đảng và Nhà nước ta về các chính sách xây dựng Nhà nước. Tác giả sử dụng phương pháp so sánh, đối chiếu với các chính sách, chế độ của Nhà nước. Phương pháp thống kê, tổng hợp số liệu từ các báo cáo định kỳ của cơ quan Nhà nước có thẩm quyền để đánh giá một cách chính xác, khách quan thực trạng công tác quản lý nhà nước trong lĩnh vực thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. 7. Kết cấu của luận văn. Ngoài phần mở đầu và kết luận, luận văn được trình bày thành 3 chương: - Chương 1 : Một số vấn đề cơ bản về cơ chế kết hợp giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN trong công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. - Chương 2: Thực trạng công tác phối kết hợp trong thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN Bắc Giang. - Chương 3: Hoàn thiện cơ chế phối kết hợp giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN Bắc Giang trong quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN.
  5. 5. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 5 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Chương 1 MỘT SỐ VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CƠ CHẾ PHỐI KẾT HỢP GIỮA CƠ QUAN HẢI QUAN VÀ KBNN TRONG QUẢN LÝ THU THUẾ XUẤT KHẢU, NHẬP KHẨU 1.1 Một số vấn đề cơ bản về quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu 1.1.1 Những vấn đề chung về thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. 1.1.1.1 Khái niệm thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, quản lý thu thuế. - Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là một loại thuế gián thu, một yếu tố cấu thành trong giá cả hành hóa; do các tổ chức, cá nhân xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hang hóa thuộc đối tượng chịu thuế, thực hiện nghĩa vụ và quyền lợi đóng góp cho Nhà nước theo Luật định. Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là một bộ phận quan trọng trong hệ thống chính sách kinh tế tài chính, thương mại vĩ mô tổng hợp, gắn liền với cơ chế quản lý xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu và chính sách đối ngoại của một quốc gia. - Quản lý thu thuế là quá trình tổ chức, điều khiển các hoạt động thu thuế do cơ quan thu thực hiện dựa trên cơ sở phối hợp chặt chẽ với các cơ quan hữu quan nhằm hoàn thành và hoàn thành vượt mức dự toán thu thuế đã được các cơ quan có thẩm quyên thông qua. Đó là quá trình sử dụng các phương pháp, biện pháp và các công cụ thích hợp. Quản lý nhà nước trong lĩnh vực thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu theo nghĩa rộng là việc Nhà nước tác động có tổ chức và bằng pháp quyền đối với các quá trình kinh tế - xã hội và hành vi của con người nhằm thực hiện các mục tiêu chung thông qua công cụ thuế quan. Theo nghĩa hẹp, quản lý Nhà nước trong lĩnh vực thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là việc cơ quan Hải quan, Kho bạc sử dụng quyền lực Nhà nước để tổ chức thực hiện các quy định về thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu đối với hành hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu.
  6. 6. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 6 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 1.1.1.2Bản chấtvà vai trò của thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu 1.1.1.2.1 Bản chất của thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hay thuế quan là tên gọi chung để gọi hai loại thuế trong lĩnh vực thương mại quốc tế. Đó là thuế xuất khẩu và thuế nhập khẩu. Thuế nhập khẩu là thuế đánh vào hàng hóa nhập khẩu, thuế xuất khẩu là thuế đánh vào hàng hóa xuất khẩu. Trongthời cổ đạivà trung cổ, thuếxuất khẩu, nhập khẩu được thubởi các chính quyền địa phương, nhưng hiện nay điều này là rất hiếm và thông thường nó được nhà nước giao cho một tổ chức nhà nước chuyên trách về thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là hải quan thực hiện công việc kiểm tra,tính thuế và thu thuế. Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu đóng vai trò quan trọng trong chính sách ngoại thương của mỗi quốc gia. Đây là công cụ quan trọng trong việc kiểm soát hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, tạo nguồn thu cho ngân sách nhà nước và bảo hộ sản xuất trong nước. Các quốcgia ngoài côngcụthuế quan, còncó thể sử dụng hàng rào phi thuế quan( như hạn ngạch nhập khẩu,tài trợ xuất khẩu,thu chênh lệch giá nhập khẩu,dùng bảng giá tối thiểu để áp giá hàng nhập khẩu…) để bảo hộ nền sảnxuất trongnước. Tuy nhiên, một khi đãtham gia hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế thì về nguyên tắc hàng rào phithuế quanphải được thực hiện để loại bỏ. Trong tiến trình hội nhập, đòi hỏi các quốc gia phải tuân thủ các nguyên tắc ràng buộc về thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu và phải xác lập lộ trình để thực hiện các cam kết đó. Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là công cụ quan trọng của nhà nước trong chính sách ngoại thương, thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu có đặc điểm cơ bản sau: Thứ nhất, thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là thuế gián thu. Nhà nước sử dụng thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu để điều chỉnh hoạt động ngoại thương thông qua việc tác động vào cơ cấu giá cả của hàng hoá xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Vì vậy, thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là một yếu tố cấu thành trong giá của hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Người nộp thuế là người thực hiện hoạt động xuất
  7. 7. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 7 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa, người chịu thuế là người tiêu dùng cuối cùng. Việc tăng, giảm thuế xuất thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu sẽ tác động trực tiếp tới giá hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, từ đó ảnh hưởng tới nhu cầu và việc lựa chọn hàng hóa của người tiêu dùng, buộc các nhà sản xuất và xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa phải điều chỉnh sản xuất kinh doanh của mình cho phù hợp. Thứ hai, thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là thuế gắn liền với hoạt động ngoại thương. Hoạt động ngoại thương giữ một vai trò quan trọng trong sự phát triển của nền kinh tế quốc dân, tuy nhiên hoạt động này đòi hỏi phải có sự quản lý chặt chẽ của nhà nước. Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là một công cụ quan trong của nhà nước nhằm kiểm soát hoạt động ngoại thương thông qua việc triển khai, kiểm tra, tính thuế đối với các hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Việc đánh thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu thường căn cứ vào giá trị và chủng loại hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Giá trị của hàng hóa được xác định làm căn cứ tính thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là giá trị của hàng hóa tại cửa khẩu đầu tiên. Giá trị tính thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu phải phản ánh khách quan, trung thực giá trị giao dịch thực tế của hàng hóa nhập khẩu. Thứ ba, thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu chịu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp của các yếu tố quốc tế như: sự biến động kinh tế thế giới, xu hướng thương mại quốc tế, những quy định của các tổ chức kinh tế, tài chính của thế giới… Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu điều chỉnh vào hoạt động xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa của một quốc gia. Sự biến động của kinh tế thế giới, xu hướng thương mại quốc tế trong từng thời kỳ sẽ tác động trực tiếp tới hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu của các quốc gia, nhất là trong xu thế tự do hóa thương mại, mở cửa và hội nhập kinh tế như hiện nay. Từ đó, các yếu tố quốc tế sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp tới chính sách thuế nhập khẩu từng quốc gia. Để đạt được những mục tiêu đặt ra, đòi hỏi chính sách thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu phải có tính linh hoạt cao, có sự thay đổi phù hợp tùy theo sự biến động của kinh tế thế giới và thương mại
  8. 8. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 8 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 quốc tế, ngoài ra chính sách thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu còn phải đảm bảo phù hợp với hiệp định, cam kết quốc tế mà mỗi quốc gia ký kết, tham gia. 1.1.1.2.2 Vai trò của thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu đóng vai trò hết sức quan trọng trong việc điều tiết nền kinh tế đất nước, bảo hộ và khuyến khích sản xuất trong nước phát triển, đóng góp số thu cho ngân sách.Thuế quan là thuế chính phủ đánh vào hàng hóa chuyên chở qua biên giới quốc gia hoặc lãnh thổ hải quan. Thuế quan gồm thuế đánh vào hàng hóa nhập khẩu và xuất khẩu ( thuế nhập khẩu và thuế xuất khẩu). Thuế xuất khẩu là một công cụ mà các nước phát triển, hay sử dụng để đánh vào một số mặt hàng nhằm tăng lợi ích quốc gia. Mục đích của áp dụng thuế xuất nhập khẩu nhằm: - Huy động nguồn lực tài chính cho ngân sách nhà nước. - Hạn chế xuất khẩu các mặt hàng cần thiết và những loại vật tư, nguyên liệu quý hiếm để phát triển nền kinh tế trong nước, thỏa mãn nhu cầu thị trường hay bảo vệ môi trường sinh thái - Thúc đẩy sản xuất nội địa - Tăng cường hoặc hạn chế hàng hóa ra vào thị trường trong nước - Thông qua công cụ thuế Nhà nước khuyến khích và thu hút đầu tư nước ngoài. Nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu - Góp phần hướng dẫn tiêu dùng trong nước - Góp phần mở rộng quan hệ kinh tế đối ngoại, hợp tác quốc tế Do thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu có vai trò quan trọng đối với nền kinh tế, nên nhà nước phải có chính sách phù hợp để quản lý đối với loại thuế này. Nhìn chung chính sách thuế quan của các quốc gia trong điều kiện hiện nay đều có ảnh hưởng nới lỏng sự hạn chế thương mại, từng bước giảm dần các mức thuế trên cơ sở các hiệp định đa phương và song phương. Thương lượng trong việc xây dựng biểu thuế quan được coi như là một đặc trưng cơ bản của
  9. 9. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 9 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 chính sách thuế nhập khẩu trong những thập kỷ gần đây. Sự hình thành của liên minh thuế quan có ảnh hưởng nhất định đến lượng hàng hóa được trao đổi giữa các nước trong liên minh và các nước ngoài liên minh. Chính sách liên minh thuế quan đã có tác động làm tăng đáng kể khối lượng thương mại giữa các nước liên minh, trong khi đó nó lại tạo ra một hàng rào ngăn cản hàng hóa các nước ngoài liên minh. Do đó, Việt Nam đang nỗ lực mở rộng quan hệ ngoại giao với các nước trên thế giới để tạo điều kiện cho hoạt động xuất nhập khẩu. 1.1.1.3Đối tượng chịu thuế và đối tượng nộp thuế Đối tượng chịu thuế: là hàng hóa được phép xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua cửa khẩu, biên giới, kể cả hàng hóa trong nước đưa vào khu chế xuất và từ khu chế xuất đưa ra thị trường trong nước. - Hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua cửa khẩu, biên giới Việt Nam. Hàng hóa được đưa từ thị trường trong nước vào khu phi thuế quan và từ khu phi thuế quan vào thị trường trong nước - Hàng hóa mua bán, trao đổi khác được coi là hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu Một số hàng hóa sau đây không chịu thuế xuất khẩu, thuế nhập khẩu: - Hàng hóa vận chuyển quá cảnh hoặc mượn đường qua cửa khẩu, biên giới việt nam, hàng hóa vận chuyển theo quy định của chính phủ - Hàng hóa viện trợ nhân đạo, hàng hóa viện trợ không hoàn lại - Hàng hóa từ khu phi thuế quan xuất khẩu ra nước ngoài, hàng hóa nhập khẩu từ nước ngoài vào khu phi thuế quan và chỉ sử dụng trong khu phi thuế quan, hàng hóa đưa từ khu phi thuế quan này sang khu phi thuế quan khác - Hàng hóa là phần dầu khí thuộc thuế tài nguyên của nhà nước khi xuất khẩu
  10. 10. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 10 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Đối tượng nộp thuế: là tổ chức, cá nhân xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa hoặc nhận ủy thác xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa. - Chủ hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu - Tổ chức nhận ủy thác xuất, nhập khẩu - Cá nhân có hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu khi xuất cảnh, nhập cảnh; gửi hay nhận hàng hóa qua cửa khẩu, biên giới Vệt Nam 1.1.2 Những vấn đề chung về quản lýthu thuế xuấtkhẩu, nhập khẩu 1.1.2.1 Khái niệm, mô hình quản lý thu thuế Quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là nội dung quan trọng trong công tác quản lý thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, bao gồm việc tổ chức bộ máy thu thuế và xây dựng quy trình quản lý thu. Hay có thể hiểu quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là việc tổ chức các biện pháp hành thu nhằm tập trung đầy đủ, kịp thời số thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu vào Ngân sách nhà nước. Cho đến nay trên thế giới nhìn chung tồn tại hai mô hình quản lý thu thuế: Mô hình quản lý thu thuế do cơ quan thuế tính thuế và mô hình quản lý thu thuế theo cơ chế người nộp thuế tự kê khai, tự nộp. Với mô hình thu thuế theo cơ chế cơ quan thuế tính thuế thì nhiệm vụ của cơ quan thuế là phải tự tính thuế dựa trên những số liệu có được từ việc kiểm tra toàn bộ tờ khai của đối tượng nộp thuế, trên cơ sở số thuế đã xác định cơ quan thuế ra thông báo số thuế phải nộp cho từng đối tượng nộp thuế. Nhận được thông báo nộp thuế, đối tượng nộp thuế có trách nhiệm thực hiện đầy đủ nghĩa vụ thuế đối với Nhà nước. Mô hình này có nhược điểm là: Không có niềm tin đối với đối tượng nộp thuế; mang tính chất áp đặt, chủ yếu dựa vào quyền lực của cơ quan thuế; gây tranh cãi giữa người nộp thuế và cơ quan thu thuế trong quá trình tính tính số thuế phải nộp; tiến độ thu thuế diễn ra chậm chạp; gia tăng chi phí nộp thuế nhất trong điều kiện đối tượng nộp thuế phát triển nhiều.
  11. 11. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 11 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Với mô hình quản lý thu thuế theo cơ chế đối tượng tự khai tự nộp, người nộp thuế căn cứ vào tình hình sản xuất kinh doanh của mình tự khai báo và tự tính số thuế mà mình phải thực hiện nghĩa vụ đối với Nhà nước. Nhìn chung so với mô hình quản lý thu thuế theo cơ chế cơ quan tự tính thuế ra thông báo số thuế thì mô hình quản lý thu thuế theo cơ chế người nộp tự khai nộp có nhiều ưu điểm hơn: thủ tục quản lý thuế rõ ràng minh bạch; trách nhiệm của đối tượng nộp thuế được nâng cao; cơ quan thuế có nhiều thời gian và nguồn lực hoạt động hiệu quả hơn; khắc phục được nhược điểm của cơ chế cơ quan thuế tự tính thuế, ra thông báo số thuế phải nộp. Tuy nhiên, để thực hiện được cơ chế tự khai tự nộp đòi hỏi phải có những điều kiện nhất định. Những điều kiện đó là: Người nộp thuế phải hiểu rõ nghĩa vụ nộp thuế của mình; Thủ tục nộp thuế phải đơn giản; Hệ thống thưởng phạt phải nghiêm minh và công bằng; Công tác thanh tra giám sát việc thu nộp thuế phải được đẩy mạnh; Đội ngũ cán bộ thuế và cán bộ các cơ quan liên quan đến lĩnh vực thu nộp thuế phải tinh thông nghiệp vụ, có đạo đức nghề nghiệp. Thực hiện quản lý thu thuế theo cơ chế tự khai nộp, cơ quan thuế phải có trách nhiệm: Hỗ trợ, hướng dẫn người nộp thuế trong việc thực hiện nghĩa vụ đối với Nhà nước; xử lý tờ khai, kế toán thuế; thu nợ và cưỡng chế thuế; thực hiện QLRR thuế. 1.1.2.2 Đặc điểm, nội dung, tổ chức thực hiện thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. 1.1.2.2.1 Đặc điểm của quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu Quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là giai đoạn khó khăn và phức tạp bởi việc giải quyết những mâu thuẫn nảy sinh trong việc thực thi pháp luật thuế và mối quan hệ về lợi ích giữa Nhà nước và người nộp thuế. Các biện pháp quản lý thu thuế phải được thể chế hóa bằng những văn bản pháp quy để chuẩn hóa các khâu quản lý thu thuế, đảm bảo tính công bằng, công khai, dân
  12. 12. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 12 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 chủ trong quản lý thuế.Việc tổ chức quy trình quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu chịu sự chi phối bởi tư duy quản lý thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, các điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội, trình độ quản lý, trình độ trang thiết bị quản lý của cơ quan hải quan, trình độ nhận thức của người nộp thuế, tổ chức bộ máy thu thuế của cơ quan Hải quan và các quy định của pháp luật. Đó là những đặc điểm cơ bản của quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Mục tiêu, yêu cầu và nguyên tắc quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu Quản lý thu thuế nói chung và quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu nói riêng đểu phải thực hiện cho được các mục tiêu, yêu cầu và những nguyên tắc nhất định.  Mục tiêu đặt ra cho công tác quản lý thu thuế là: - Bảo đảm hoàn thành và hoàn thành vượt mức dự toán thu thuế do cơ quan có thẩm quyền phê duyệt; - Bảo đảm các văn bản pháp luật về thuế được thực hiện nghiêm từ đối tượng nộp thuế cũng như đối tượng thu thuế; - Phát huy được vai trò tích cực của công cụ thuế trong việc thực hiện các mục tiêu của kinh tế vĩ mô.  Nhằm đạtđược các mục tiêu trên, công tác quản lý thu thuế phải đảm bảo các yêu cầu chủ yếu sau đây: - Quán triệt đầy đủ các quy định của các văn bản pháp luật về thuế, tổ chức triển khai các biện pháp, phương pháp thu đúng quy định trong các văn bản pháp luật về thuế. - Các biện pháp và phương pháp thu thuế phải được hoạch định và triển khai thực hiện sát với yêu cầu của thực tiễn. - Thực hiện đầy đủ các yêu cầu về điều hành kinh tế vĩ mô của Nhà nước trong từng giai đoạn phát triển kinh tế xã hội.  Các nguyên tắc cần quán triệt trong quá trình quản lý thu thuế
  13. 13. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 13 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Nhằm thực hiện có kết quả những mục tiêu và yêu cầu trên, trong quá trình triển khai các biện pháp quản lý thu thuế, cần phải quán triệt đầy đủ các nguyên tắc sau: - Nguyên tắc thống nhất tập trung dân chủ. Nội hàm của nguyên tắc này là: Bảo đảm đầy đủ các quy định trong các văn bản pháp luật về thuế trong quá trình triển khai các biện pháp quản lý thu thuế; Thống nhất quy trình, nghiệp vụ quản lý thu thuế và vận dụng thống nhất các văn bản pháp luật về thuế; Thống nhất về trình tự, thời gian, yêu cầu và hình thức mẫu biểu trong lập dự toán và quyết toán thuế; Thống nhất việc chỉ đạo thu thuế từ trung ương đến địa phương; Phát huy tính chủ động linh hoạt của cơ sở trong việc khai thác nguồn thu của thuế; Tôn trọng quy trình xây dựng dự toán thuế bắt nguồn từ cơ sở. - Nguyên tắc tiết kiệm và hiệu quả. Thực hiện nguyên tắc này trong quá trình quản lý thu thuế được thể hiện trên các khía cạnh sau đây: Tạo ra được số thu cao nhất, song với chi phí hành thu thấp nhất; Không ngừng nuôi dưỡng nguồn thu, không vì mục tiêu thu thuế trước mắt mà làm cản trở quá trình sản xuất, kinh doanh của người nộp thuế được pháp luật thừa nhận. - Nguyên tắc phù hợp. Trong quá trình quản lý thu thuế đòi hỏi các biện pháp triển khai công tác thu thuế phải: Phù hợp với những quy định trong các văn bản pháp luật về thuế hiện hành; Phù hợp với thực tế diễn biến tình hình kinh tế tài chính của đất nước nói chung và tính hình thực tế sản xuất kinh doanh của đối tượng nộp thuế nói riêng; Phù hợp với những quy định mang tính chất thông lệ quốc tế trong lĩnh vực quản lý thu thuế được áp dụng phổ biến ở các nước. Quy trình quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu.
  14. 14. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 14 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Một hệ thống thuế hiện đại phải được thể hiện ở quy trình quản lý thu thuế hiện đại, tối ưu. Quy trình quản lý thu thuế bao gồm nhiều khâu, mỗi khâu đều có gắn bó hữu cơ với nhau.  Đăng ký đối tượng nộp thuế Mục tiêu của việc kê khai đăng ký thuế là nhằm giúp cho cơ quan hải quan quản lý chặt chẽ đối tượng nộp thuế, quản lý hồ sơ đối tượng nộp thuế, lưu giữ, tra cứu, kiểm tra khi cần thiết. - Theo phương thức thủ công, mỗi đối tượng nộp thuế được cấp sổ đăng ký riêng lẻ. Quá trình lập sổ bộ được thực hiện thông qua sổ sách, giấy tờ và lưu giữ hồ sơ. Nhược điểm của phương thức này là khó tra cứu khi cần thiết, dễ bị thất lạc, tốn thời gian và chi phí. - Trong phương thức hiện đại là phải xây dựng một hệ thống mã số đối tượng nộp thuế thống nhất trên toàn quốc. Mỗi đối tượng nộp thuế được gắn với một mã số duy nhất. Hệ thống mã số đối tượng nộp thuế là tiền đề cho việc ứng dụng tin học trong quản lý thu thuế, việc tra cứu, cung cấp thông tin, quản lý đối tượng nộp thuế trở nên nhanh chóng, thuận tiện và chính xác.  Tiếp nhận xử lý tờ khai Nếu một đơn vị hoặc một cá nhân muốn xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hoá thì chủ hàng đó phải khai báo các thông tin liên quan tới lô hàng (số lượng mặt hàng, trị giá, trọng lượng, tiền thuế) thông qua tờ khai hải quan. Trong mô hình quản lý thủ công, toàn bộ các thủ tục để mở tờ khai hải quan được thực hiện tại các Chi cục hải quan. Nhưng trong phương pháp quản lý hải quan hiện đại áp dụng tin học hóa, các doanh nghiệp có thể khai báo trực tiếp tại các Chi cục hải quan hoặc có thể đăng kí mở tờ khai hải quan qua mạng. Việc tin học hoá hải quan điện tử đã làm cho các thủ tục hải quan được rút ngắn, giảm bớt chi phí thu của cơ quan Hải quan và chi phí của các doanh nghiệp khi tham gia vào hoạt động xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu.
  15. 15. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 15 Lớp: CQ47/05.04  Kiểm tra hàng hóa Trong phương pháp quản lý hải quan truyền thống, áp dụng cách thức quản lý thủ công thực hiện kiểm tra đối với toàn bộ hàng hóa ra vào lãnh thổ. Phương pháp quản lý này dẫn tới sự thiếu thống nhất, tùy tiện, thiếu khách quan trong quá trình làm thủ tục thông quan cho hàng hóa; các chủ hàng gặp nhiều bất lợi khi phải mất nhiều thời gian thông quan cho một lô hàng. Ngoài ra cũng là một kẽ hở để chủ hàng có thể lợi dụng, dễ dẫn tới một số hành vi tiêu cực từ phía lực lượng hải quan. Theo phương pháp quản lý hải quan hiện đại, hệ thống xử lý dữ liệu của cơ quan hải quan sẽ tự động xác định lô hàng được phân vào luồng xanh (miễn kiểm tra), luồng vàng (kiểm tra toàn bộ chứng từ) hoặc luồng đỏ (kiểm tra thực tế hàng hóa) đã tạo nên sự khách quan trong xử lý và tăng khối lượng công việc được giải quyết, giảm bớt phần việc của công chức hải quan đồng thời hạn chế được những tiêu cực xảy đến với lực lượng hải quan.  Tính thuế và thông báo thuế Theo quy trình nộp thuế truyền thống, cơ quan Hải quan tính thuế và ra thông báo số thuế phải nộp. Định kì theo thời gian hoặc theo chuyến hàng, trên cơ sở những quy định trong luật thuế và các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, các đối tượng nộp thuế phải kê khai thuế và nộp tờ khai thuế cho cơ quan Hải quan. Trong phương pháp quản lý hải quan hiện đại, các đối tượng nộp thuế phải tự kê khai, tự tính thuế, và nộp thuế. Số thuế phải nộp căn cứ vào thông báo nộp thuế của các cơ quan Hải quan. Cơ quan Hải quan có trách nhiệm kiểm tra sự chính xác trong kê khai và tính thuế của đối tượng nộp thuế, trên cơ sở đó phát hành thông báo thuế.  Thông quan hàng hóa
  16. 16. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 16 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Khi các doanh nghiệp hoàn thành những thủ tục trên thì tuỳ theo mặt hàng mà các cơ quan Hải quan ra quyết định thông quan hàng hoá được bảo quản trong kho vận của hệ thống.  Kiểm tra sau thông quan Với mục tiêu đơn giản hóa thủ tục hành chính, cơ quan Hải quan đã giảm bớt việc kiểm tra thực tế hàng hóa mà chuyển sang quá trình kiểm tra sau thông quan. Đây là hoạt động kiểm tra của cơ quan Hải quan nhằm thẩm định tính chính xác, trung thực của nội dung các chứng từ mà các đối tượng nộp thuế đã xuất trình với cơ quan Hải quan để ngăn chặn kịp thời các trường hợp vi phạm chính sách quản lý đối với hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu đã được thông quan. Đối tượng kiểm tra sau thông quan là các chứng từ, sổ sách kế toán, các chứng từ khác có liên quan đến lô hàng xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu; hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu được thông quan. Việc kiểm tra sau thông quan chỉ được tiến hành khi phát hiện có dấu hiệu vi phạm pháp luật hải quan với hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu đã được thông quan. 1.1.2.2.2 Nội dung quản lý thu thuế. Nội dung cơ bản của quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu bao gồm: Quản lý đối tượng nộp thuế; quản lý căn cứ tính thuế; quản lý thu nộp tiền thuế; quản lý miễn, giảm, hoàn thuế - Quản lý đối tượng nôp thuế Quản lý đối tượng nộp thuế là khâu đầu tiên và quan trọng nhất đối với công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Để quản lý đối tượng nộp thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, cơ quan Hải quan cần quản lý chặt chẽ các đối tượng kinh doanh có hoạt động xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu thường xuyên thông qua việc cấp mã số thuế. Cơ quan Hải quan sẽ xây dựng các cơ sở dữ liệu vê quá trình chấp hành pháp luật, đặc điểm kinh doanh của đối tượng nộp thuế. Trên cơ sở các thông tin thu thập được, cơ quan Hải quan có căn cứ để phân loại
  17. 17. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 17 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 các đối tượng nộp thuế để áp dụng hình thức kiểm tra hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu phù hợp theo quy định và tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho việc đôn đốc, thu nộp tiền thuế sau này. - Quản lý thu nộp tiền thuế Đây là nội dung quan trọng trong công tác quản lý thu thuế, do vậy cần có những cách thức quản lý phù hợp để tập trung đầy đủ, kịp thời số thu thuế vào Ngân sách. Bên cạnh việc đẩy mạnh quá trình cải cách thủ tục hành chính: Tự kê khai, tính và thu nộp tiền thuế của các đối tượng nộp thuế, cơ quan Hải quan cần tổ chức chặt chẽ khâu tổ chức thu nộp. Mối quan hệ giữa Hải quan, Thuế, Kho bạc và Ngân hàng phải được tăng cường; đẩy nhanh việc nối mạng giữa các cơ quan này để thuận lợi cho quá trình trao đổi thông tin, đảm bảo việc thanh khoản, xác định nộp thuế kịp thời. Ngoài ra, cơ quan Hải quan cần tập trung quản lý chặt chẽ các đối tượng kinh doanh nhập khẩu không thường xuyên, hoặc mới ra kinh doanh, các đối tượng có hàng hóa xuất, nhập khẩu được hưởng thời hạn nộp thuế kéo dài,… để đảm bảo việc đôn đốc, thu nộp thuế; phát hiện các trường hợp vi phạm như: sử dụng hàng hóa nhập khẩu sai mục đích đã đăng ký, dây dưa, nợ đọng tiền thuế… Từ đó, có các biện pháp xử lý triệt để. - Quản lý miễn, giảm, hoàn thuế Chính sách miễn, giảm, hoàn thuế xuất, nhập khẩu nhằm thực hiện các mục tiêu, chính sách ưu đãi thuế của nhà nước đối với một số đối tượng và đảm bảo thực hiện đúng các thông lệ, tập quán thương mại quốc tế. Tuy nhiên, đây cũng là yếu tố để các đối tượng lợi dụng trốn thuế. Vì vậy, cơ quan Hải quan cũng cần phải quản lý chặt chẽ các trường hợp này. Căn cứ vào những nguyên tắc mang tính phổ biến, các nước tùy theo hoàn cảnh cụ thể mà đưa ra những nội dung quản lý thu thuế khác nhau.
  18. 18. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 18 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Ở Việt Nam theo Luật quản lý thuế được Quốc hội thông qua năm 2006, thì nội dung quản lý thu thuế bao gồm: + Đăng ký thuế, khai thuế, nộp thuế, ấn định thuế. + Thủ tục hoàn thuế, miễn thuế, giảm thuế. + Xoá nợ tiền thuế, tiền phạt. + Quản lý thông tin về người nộp thuế. + Kiểm tra thuế, thanh tra thuế. + Cưỡng chế thi hành quyết định hành chính thuế. + Xử lý vi phạm pháp luật về thuế. + Giải quyết khiếu nại, tố cáo thuế. Tóm lại, thuế và quản lý thu thuế là một lĩnh vực rất nhạy cảm đối với quá trình phát triển kinh tế của mỗi quốc gia. Trong bối cảnh phát triển kinh tế thị trường, hội nhập, mở cửa hầu hết các quốc gia đều theo đuổi con đường cải cách, đổi mới hệ thống thuế bao gồm cải cách đổi mới hệ thống chính sách thuế và cải cách, đổi mới cơ chế quản lý thu thuế nhằm làm cho thuế thực sự là công cụ quan trọng trong quản lý vĩ mô của nền kinh tế. Quá trình cải cách, đổi mới công tác quản lý thu thuế là một quá trình phối kết hợp chặt chẽ giữa các cơ quan hữu quan, trong đó có cơ quan Kho bạc nhà nước. 1.1.2.3 Sự cần thiết tăng cường công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa. Trong điều kiện giao lưu kinh tế với nước ngoài, tăng cường công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa đối với nước ta là một đòi hỏi khách quan, xuất phát từ các lý do sau:  Xuấtpháttừ tầm quan trọng thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu khẩu hàng hóa Thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu với vai trò quan trọng là công cụ bảo hộ sản xuất trong nước, là công cụ để kiểm soát hoạt động ngoại thương và là nguồn
  19. 19. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 19 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 thu chủ yếu của NSNN. Đảm bảo nguồn thu cho NSNN là một yêu cầu quan trọng của thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, trong điều kiện nước ta hiện nay do nguồn thu thuế, phí khác còn hạn chế. Trong tiến trình hội nhập kinh tế, việc cắt giảm thuế suất theo các cam kết quốc tế dẫn đến xu hướng giảm về tỷ trọng thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu trong tổng số thu ngân sách nhà nước, đòi hỏi công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu phải được tăng cường hiệu quả kết hợp với việc mở rộng phạm vi, đối tượng áp dụng, thu hẹp ưu đãi thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu để đảm bảo thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu vẫn là một nguồn thu lớn và có vai trò quan trọng trong tổng số thu NSNN ở nước ta trong tương lai ngắn và trung hạn.  Xuấtpháttừ tính phức tạp của quá trình xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa Xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là việc mua bán hàng hoá với nước ngoài nhằm phát triển sản xuất kinh doanh và đời sống. Song việc mua hàng ở đây có những nét riêng phức tạp hơn mua bán trong nước: như giao dịch với những người có quốc tịch khác nhau, thị trường rộng lớn khó kiểm soát, mua bán qua trung gian chiếm tỷ trọng lớn, đồng tiền thanh toán là ngoại tệ mạnh, hàng hoá phải vận chuyển qua biên giới, cửa khẩu các quốc gia khác nhau, phải tuân thủ các tập quán, thông lệ quốc tế cũng như của địa phương. Chính vì vậy, quá trình xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa trong điều kiện hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế lại càng đặt ra những yêu cầu cấp thiết đối với việc tổ chức quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa, đảm bảo được mục tiêu kiểm soát chặt chẽ hoạt động ngoại thương cũng như thu đúng, thu đủ số thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu vào NSNN.  Xuấtpháttừ thực tế công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hàng hóa. Thực tế ở nước ta cho thấy công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu hiện nay tuy đã có những cải tiến quan trọng theo hướng cải cách thủ tục
  20. 20. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 20 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 hành chính, đơn giản hóa, đảm bảo điều kiện thuận lợi cho hoạt động xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, song vẫn có nhiều lỗ hổng nhất định dẫn tới Ngân sách nhà nước bị thất thoát hàng chục, hàng trăm tỉ đồng mỗi năm. Những quy định về thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu chưa đảm bảo tính chặt chẽ làm giảm hiệu lực, hiệu quả và gây nên tình trạng nợ đọngthuế kéo dài; Các quy định liên quan đến thủ tục thu, nộp thuế còn rườm rà, gây cản trở đến tiến trình cải cách hành chính, hiện đại hóa hệ thống Thuế, Kho bạc và Hải quan;... Để đáp ứng được yêu cầu phát triển kinh tế và hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế, đảm bảo nguồn thu cho ngân sách, đảm bảo tính ổn định, rõ ràng và minh bạch; phù hợp với tiến trình cải cáchđồng bộ hệ thống chính sách thuế thì công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu cần được hoàn thiện, tăng cường hiệu quả là một yêu cầu tất yếu. 1.2. Quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN. 1.2.1 Sựcần thiết quản lýthu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN Ở Việt Nam, việc chuyển một phần công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu sang Kho bạc được coi là một yêu cầu cần thiết. Sự cần thiết đó bắt nguồn từ những lý do chủ yếu sâu đây: Thứ nhất, trong những năm gần đây Việt Nam đã có sự chuyển mạnh sang mô hình quản lý thu thuế theo cơ chế tự khai, tự nộp. Một trong những yêu cầu thực hiện cơ chế tự khai tự nộp là tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho đối tương nộp thuế thực hiện nghĩa vụ đối với NSNN. Nhận thấy việc nộp thuế qua kho bạc có nhiều thuận lợi cho người nộp thuế bởi lẽ đa phần các đối tượng nộp thuế đều có tài khoản tiền gửi ở Kho bạc hoặc Ngân hàng thương mại. Mặt khác, giữa Ngân hàng thương mại và KBNN có mối quan hệ khá chặt chẽ trong hoạt động tài chính, tiền tệ. Vì vậy, việc nộp thuế qua kho bạc sẽ tạo được điều kiện thuận lợi về thời gian và chi phí cho người nộp thuế. Thứ hai, việc chuyển một phần công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu cho kho bạc đảm nhận sẽ tạo ra sự giám sát lẫn nhau giữa cơ quan
  21. 21. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 21 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Hải quan, Kho bạc và đối tượng nộp thuế trong việc thực hiện nghĩa vụ đối với NSNN. Thứ ba, về phía cơ quan Hải quan, chuyển một phần công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu sang KBNN tạo điều kiện thuận cho cơ quan Hải quan có thời gian để thúc đẩy công tác kiểm tra, thanh tra thuế, tăng cường công tác tư vấn thuế cho đối tượng nộp thuế, đồng thời giảm được nguồn nhân lực và chi phí hành thu. Từ những lý do trên có thể nói, việc chuyển một phân công tác quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu sang kho bạc đảm nhận được coi là một trong những điểm có tính chất đột phá của công tác quản lý thu thuế và hết sức cần thiết. Ở Việt Nam, hệ thống KBNN được thành lập vào năm 1990, thực hiện chức năng quản lý Nhà nước về quỹ NSNN, các quỹ tài chính Nhà nước và các quỹ khác của Nhà nước được giao theo quy định của pháp luật; thực hiện việc huy động vốn cho NSNN, cho đầu tư phát triển qua hình thức phát hành công trái, trái phiếu theo quy định của pháp luật. Do vậy, nhiệm vụ hàng đầu của hệ thống KBNN là tập trung các khoản thu NSNN (trong đó thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là một trong những khoản thu chủ yếu của NSNN), thực hiện hạch toán số thu NSNN cho các cấp Ngân sách theo quy đinh của pháp luật. Theo quy định của luật NSNN, mọi khoản thu NSNN đều được nộp trực tiếp tại KBNN. Vì thế, KBNN là cơ quan trực tiếp thu thuế, trực tiếp hạch các khoản thuế vào các cấp Ngân sách. Qua số liệu thu thuế của KBNN, ta nắm được tình hình thực tế của số thuế đã huy động được của từng loại thuế, và tình hình hoàn thành nhiệm vụ thuế của từng cấp Ngân sách, trên cơ sở đó đề ra các văn bản, chính sách, chế độ thuế phù hợp với tình hình thực tế. Vậy cần thiết quản lý tốt công tác thu thuế qua KBNN để góp phần huy động tối đa các khoản thuế cho NSNN. 1.2.2 Nội dung quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN
  22. 22. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 22 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 *Thu và nộp thuế vào NSNN Trường hợp đối tượng nộp thuế tự tính thuế thì đối tượng nộp thuế tự kê khai, tính số thuế phải nộp và nộp số thuế phải nộp vào KBNN; đồng thời gửi hồ sơ khai thuế cho cơ quan Hải quan. Cơ quan Hải quan có trách nhiệm thực hiện công tác kiểm tra, thanh tra việc tự khai, tính và nộp thuế của các đối tượng nộp thuế thuộc phạm vi quản lý. Đối tượng nộp thuế tự chịu trách nhiệm trước pháp luật về tính trung thực, chính xác cua việc tự kê khai, tính và nộp thuế. Cơ quan Hải quan phối hợp với KBNN tổ chức quản lý, tập trung đầy đủ kịp thời các khoản thuế vào KBNN. Các tổ chức cá nhân có nghĩa vụ nộp thuế đầy đủ, đúng hạn vào NSNN theo đúng quy định của pháp luật. Trường hợp chậm nộp mà không được phép sẽ bị cưỡng chế nộp và xử lý theo quy định của pháp luật, pháp lệnh thuế và các văn bản luật khác của Nhà nước. Theo Luật Quản lý thuế, thời hạn nộp thuế được quy định như sau: Trường hợp đối tượng nộp thuế tự tính thuế: thời hạn nộp thuế chậm nhất là ngày cuối cùng của thời hạn nộp hồ sơ khai thuế. Trường hợp cơ quan quảnlýthuế tính thuế hoặc ấn định thuế: thời hạn nộp thuế là thời hạn ghi trên thông báo của cơ quan quản lý thuế. Thời hạn nộp thuế đối với hàng hoá xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là ba mươi ngày kể từ ngày đăng ký tờ khai Hải quan đối với hàng hoá xuất khẩu; trước khi nhập hàng hoặc không quá ba mươi ngày kể từ ngày đăng ký tờ khai Hải quan nếu có bảo lãnh về số tiền thuế phải nộp đối với hàng hoá nhập khẩu là hàng tiêu dùng; hai trăm bảy lăm ngày kể từ ngày đăng ký tờ khai Hải quan đối với hàng hoá nhập khẩu là vật tư, nguyên liệu để sản xuất hàng hoá xuất khẩu, trường hợp đặc biệt theo quy định của Chính phủ có thể kéo dài hơn hai trăm bảy lăm ngày kể từ ngày hết thời hạn tạm nhập, tái xuất hoặc tạm xuất, tái
  23. 23. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 23 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 nhập; ba mươi ngày kể từ ngày đăng ký tờ khai Hải quan đối với hàng hoá khác. Trường hợp hàng hoá xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu bị tạm giữ chờ xử lý của cơ quan Hải quan hoặc cơ quan Nhà nước có thẩm quyền thì thời hạn nộp thuế được tính từ ngày ra quyết định xử lý. Ngày nộp thuế được xác định là ngày KBNN, Ngân hàng thương mại, tổ chức tín dụng hoặc tổ chức dịch vụ xác nhận trên chứng từ nộp thuế của đối tượng nộp thuế trong trường hợp nộp thuế bằng chuyển khoản; KBNN; cơ quan quản lý thuế hoặc tổ chức được uỷ nhiệm thu thuế cấp chứng từ thu tiền trong trường hợp nộp thuế bằng tiền mặt. 1.3 Cơ chế phối kết hợp giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN trong quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. 1.3.1 Sự cần thiết phối kết hợp giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN trong quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. - Xuất phát từ sự gia tăng của đối tương nộp thuế xuất, nhập khẩu. Trong những năm gần đây, Nhà nước tăng cường chủ trương mở cửa hội nhập quốc tế nên giao dịch quốc tế ngày càng tăng, khối lượng giao dịch ngày càng lớn, kim ngạch xuất, nhập khẩu của Việt nam hàng năm tăng lên đã tác động tới số thu thuế từ hoạt động xuất, nhập khẩu . Người nộp thuế xuất, nhập khẩu ngày càng tăng về cả số lượng người nộp và doanh số thu nộp. Do đó đòi hỏi sự phối kết hợp chặt chẽ giữa cơ quan Kho bạc và cơ quan Hải quan trong việc bố trí các điểm thu, phương thức thu hợp lý, đảm bảo tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho người nộp. - Xuất phát từ yêu cầu công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa đất nước. Việc triển khai phối hợp giữa Kho bạ và Hải quan trong việc thu thuế xuất, nhập khẩu thông qua chương trình mở rộng hiện đại hóa thu ngân sách sẽ giúp nâng cao hiệu lực quản lý nhà nước về ngành Hải quan chuyển từ phương thức hải quan thủ công sanh Hải quan hiện đại, là tiền đề để triển khai
  24. 24. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 24 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 cơ chế một cửa. Đó chính là con đường tất yếu cho sự phát triển tất yếu trước yêu cầu thực tiễn việc gia tăng hoạt động xuất, nhập khẩu. - Xuất phát từ yêu cầu cải cách thủ tục hành chính của Chính phủ. Hiện nay nhiệm vụ cải cách thủ tục hành chính trong các cơ quan hành chính sự nghiệp nói chung và cơ quan Kho bạc và Hải quan nói riêng là một yêu cầu cấp thiết vì còn nhiều thủ tục rườm rà và phúc tạp đối với người nộp thuế. Vì vậy việc phối kết hợp chặt chẽ giữa cơ quan Hải quan và Kho bạc trong việc thu thuế xuất, nhập khẩu sẽ mang lại lợi ích thiết thực cho người nộp thuế, giảm thiểu được các thủ tục không cần thiết, tiết kiệm được chi phí cho cả cơ quan Kho bạc, Hải quan và người nộp thuế. 1.3.2 Nội dung phối kết hợp giữa cơ quan Hải quan và KBNN trong quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu. Quá trình thực hiện cơ chế thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu tại KBNN có liên quan đến nhiều cơ quan chức năng. Cụ thể nhiêm vụ của các cơ quan liên quan trong quá trình tổ chức thu thuế và trao đổi thông tin số liệu thuế như sau: a. Cơ quan Hải quan: - Tính toán, xác định mức thu và ra thông báo thu; chịu trách nhiệm về tính chính xác về chương, loại, khoản, mục, tiểu mục theo mục lục ngân sách nhà nước đối với từng khoản thu ghi trong thông báo thu. - Theo dõi, quản lý, đôn đốc các đối tượng nộp thuế vào Ngân sách nhà nước. - Trực tiếp thu các khoản thuế theo nhiệm vụ được giao và nộp vào Kho bạc Nhà nước đầy đủ, kịp thời theo quy định. - Quyết định các trường hợp tạm thu để Kho bạc Nhà nước làm căn cứ hạch toán kế toán; quyết định xử lý các khoản tạm thu theo chế độ quy định. - Kiểm tra, xem xét và ra lệnh hoàn trả đối với các khoản thu sai chế độ hoặc được hoàn trả theo chế độ quy định.
  25. 25. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 25 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Kiểm tra và giải quyết các khiếu nại về thu nộp thuế; quyết định xử phạt các hành vi vi phạm chế độ thu nộp thuế theo quy định của pháp luật. - Tổ chức kế toán thu ngân sách nhà nước theo chế độ kế toán thống kê do Bộ Tài chính quy định. - Kiểm tra, đối chiếu số liệu, lập và gửi báo cáo thu thuế, báo cáo quyết toán thuế thuộc phạm vi quản lý theo quy định của Bộ Tài chính. - Phối hợp với Kho bạc Nhà nước xác định đối tượng thu trực tiếp qua Kho bạc Nhà nước và thu qua cơ quan thu để tổ chức thu thuế vào Ngân sách Nhà nước có hiệu quả. b. Kho bạc Nhà nước Tập trung các khoản thuế vào Ngân sách Nhà nước và phân chia các khoản thuế cho ngân sách các cấp theo đúng tỷ lệ phần trăm (%) phân chia được cấp có thẩm quyền quyết định đối với từng khoản thu; - Tổng hợp, lập báo cáo thu thuế gửi cơ quan Tài chính và các cơ quan hữu quan theo chế độ quy định. Phối hợp kiểm tra và đối chiếu số liệu thu thuế với các cơ quan Hải quan bảo đảm chính xác, đầy đủ, kịp thời; xác nhận số liệu thu NSNN theo yêu cầu của các cơ quan Nhà nước có thẩm quyền. - Thực hiện hoàn trả các khoản thuế theo lệnh của cơ quan Hải quan. c. Cơ quan Tài chính: - Phối hợp với cơ quan thu, KBNN trong việc tập trung các khoản thuế vào NSNN; đôn đốc các đối tượng thuộc phạm vi quản lý nộp đầy đủ, kịp thời các khoản thuế vào KBNN.
  26. 26. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 26 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 d. Ngân hàng nơi đối tượng nộp mở tài khoản: - Có trách nhiệm chuyển tiền theo yêu cầu của đối tượng nộp vào KBNN để nộp NSNN; lập và gửi các chứng từ đầy đủ, kịp thời, đúng mẫu biểu do Bộ Tài chính quy định để KBNN làm căn cứ hạch toán thu NSNN. - Thực hiện trích tài khoản tiền gửi của đối tượng nộp theo yêu cầu (bằng văn bản) của cơ quan thu để nộp ngân sách nhà nước. 1.3.3 Tổ chức thực hiện thu thuế Hải quan Để tiến hành thu thuế Hải quan, một hệ thống quản lý thu thuế được thiết lập và vận hành, từ cấp trung ương (là Tổng cục Hải quan) đến từng điểm thu (là tất cả các Cục Hải quan). Bên cạnh đó, cơ quan Hải quan được cơ quan Kho bạc nhà nước hỗ trợ trong việc tiếp nhận các tài khoản thu nộp vào NSNN. Đến nay, Tổng cục Hải quan và Kho bạc Nhà nước còn phối hợp với các Ngân hàng thương mại để đẩy nhanh tốc độ xử lý thông tin thu nộp, tạo điều kiện cho việc thông quan hàng hóa được nhanh chóng hơn. Việc phối kết hợp giữa ba cơ quan, về cơ bản được mô tả như sau:
  27. 27. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 27 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Người nộp thuế khai báo số thuế phải nộp trên tờ khai Hải quan. Nếu được cơ quan Hải quan chấp nhận, hoặc phải có điều chỉnh, người nộp thuế ghi nhận và ra lệnh cho Ngân hàng phục vụ chuyển tiền vào tài khoản của cơ quan Hải quan tại Kho bạc Nhà nước. - Ngân hàng phục vụ thực hiện lệnh chuyển tiền, đồng thời gửi thông tin nộp thuế vào hệ thống quản lý của cơ quan Hải quan. Trên cơ sở thông tin nộp thuế từ Ngân hàng chuyển đến, cơ quan Hải quan thực hiện giải phóng hàng hóa và thông quan lô hàng. - Khi Kho bạc Nhà nước nhận được số tiền từ Ngân hàng chuyển đến, Kho bạc Nhà nước gửi thông tin đối chiếu đến cơ quan Hải quan để quan để xác nhận số tiền thuế đã thực nộp. Cơ quan hải quan căn cứ vào thông tin của Kho bạc Nhà nước để quyết toán khoản tiền thuế trên hệ thống quản lý của cơ quan Hải quan. Khai báo số thuế phải nộp Đốichiếuthông tin Phátlệnhnộp tiềnvàokhobạc Thông tin nộp thuế Chuyển tiền vào tài khoản hải quan Ngân hàng Kho bạc nhà nước Người nộp thuế Cơ quan hải quan
  28. 28. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 28 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Nếu trong thời gian quy định, Kho bạc Nhà nước chưa nhận được số tiền, và chưa đối chiếu được với cơ quan Hải quan, thông tin sẽ được cơ quan Hải quan gửi đến Ngân hàng để Ngân hàng tự động trích tài khoản của người nộp thuế để chuyển tiền vào cho Kho bạc Nhà nước. Ngân hàng có trách nhiệm tự thông báo về yêu cầu thanh toán của người nộp thuế. Việc thu thuế hải quan phải đảm bảo một số yêu cầu cơ bản: Một là, cơ quan Hải quan được đảm bảo số thu đủ số thuế trước khi giải phóng hàng, đối với những hàng hóa phải nộp thuế trước khi giải phóng hàng, hoặc trong thời gian ân hạn nộp thuế của hàng hóa, đối với những loại hàng hóa có ân hạn nộp thuế. Hai là, Thông tin thu nộp thuế trên cơ sở dữ liệu của cơ quan phải cân đối với số tiền thực thu thuế trên tài khoản thu ngân sách của cơ quan Hải quan tại Kho bạc Nhà nước, do Kho bạc Nhà nước quản lý. Ba là, Thông tin thu nộp thuế phải thể hiện rõ được số tiền thuế phải nộp theo từng sắc thuế của từng tờ khai hải quan cụ thể. Bốn là, Kết quả thu nộp thuế chỉ có hiệu lực khi giữa cơ quan Hải quan và Kho bạc Nhà nước đã có thông tin đối chiếu. Kho bạc Nhà nước đã báo với cơ quan Hải quan số tiền đã được ghi nhận vào tài khoản của cơ quan Hải quan về số tiền đã được ghi nhận vào tài khoản của cơ quan Hải quan tại Kho bạc Nhà nước.
  29. 29. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 29 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG SỰ PHỐI KẾT HỢP GIỮA CƠ QUAN HẢI QUAN VÀ KBNN BẮC GIANG TRONG QUẢN LÝ THU THUẾ XUẤT KHẨU, NHẬP KHẨU 2.1 Giới thiệu khái quát về KBNN Bắc Giang 2.1.1 Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của KBNN Bắc Giang Cùng với sựra đờicủa nước Việt nam dân chủcộnghoà (năm 1945), Nha ngân khố trực thuộc Bộ Tàichínhđãđược thành lập theo sắc lệnh số 45/TTgcủa Thủ tướng Chínhphủ, với chức năng nhiệm vụ chủ yếu là in tiền, phát hành tiền của Chínhphủ, quảnlý quỹ Ngân sáchNhà nước, quảnlý một số tài sảnquý của Nhà nước bằng hiện vật như vàng, bạc, kim khí quý, đá quý... Từ năm 1951, nhiệm vụ của Nha Ngân khố được chuyển giao sang hệ thống Ngân hàng cùng với việc thành lập Ngân hàng Quốc gia Việt Nam (sau đổi tên là Ngân hàng Nhà nước). Trong giai đoạn này, trên nền tảng của cơ chế kế hoạch hóa tập trung, Ngân hàng Nhà nước vừa thực hiện chức năng: Quản lý Nhà nước và kinh doanhtrên lĩnh vực tiền tệ - tín dụng, thực hiện vai trò là 3 trung tâm tiền tệ - tín dụng - thanh toán trong nền kinh tế quốc dân, vừa thực hiện nhiệm vụ của Nha Nhân khố bao gồm các công việc như chấp hành quĩ Ngân sách Nhà nước, tập trung các nguồn thu của Ngân sách nhà nước, tổ chức cấp phát chi trả các khoản chi Ngân sách Nhà nước theo lệnh của cơ quan Tài chính, làm nhiệm vụ kế toán thu, chi quỹ Ngân sách Nhà nước, in tiền, phát hành tiền, quản lý dự trữ Nhà nước về vàng bạc kim khí đá quý. Những năm cuối của thập kỷ 90, công cuộc đổi mới cơ chế quản lý kinh tế đất nước diễn ra một cáchsâu sắc và toàn diện. Ðể phù hợp với cơ chế quản lý kinh tế mới, cơ chế quản lý tài chính tiền tệ đã có sự thay đổi, đặc biệt là các vấn đề có liên quan đến chức năng nhiệm vụ của Tài chính và Ngân
  30. 30. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 30 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 hàng. Hệ thống Ngân hàng được tổ chức lại thành hệ thống Ngân hàng hai cấp : Ngân hàng Nhà nước thực hiện chức năng quản lý Nhà nước trên lĩnh vực tiền tệ tín dụng, các Ngân hàng thương mại thực hiện kinh doanh tiền tệ - tín dụng. Nhiệm vụ quản lý quỹ Ngân sách Nhà nước, các quỹ tài chính Nhà nước được chuyển giao từ Ngân hàng Nhà nước cho Bộ Tài chính để hệ thống Tài chính thực hiện chức năng quản lý và điều hành Ngân sách Nhà nước tài chính quốc gia. Quan điểm thành lập hệ thống Kho bạc trực thuộc Bộ Tài chính để quản lý quỹ Ngân sách Nhà nước và tài sản quốc gia đã được Hội đồng Bộ trưởng (nay là Chính phủ) quyết định tại Nghị định số 155/HÐBT ngày 15/10/1988 về chức năng nhiệm vụ và tổ chức bộ máy của Bộ Tài chính. Thực hiện nghị định của Hội đồng Bộ trưởng, từ năm 1988 - 1989, Bộ Tài chính đã có đề án thành lập hệ thống Kho bạc Nhà nước và tiến hành thử nghiệm tại hai tỉnh Kiên Giang (từ tháng 10/1988) và An Giang (từ tháng 7/9189); kết quả cho thấy: việc quản lý quỹ Ngân sách Nhà nước tại địa bàn hai tỉnh trên thực hiện tốt, tập trung nhanh các nguồn thu, đáp ứng đầy đủ kịp thời các nhu cầu chi Ngân sách Nhà nước, trợ giúp đắc lực cho cơ quan Tài chính và chính quyền địa phương trong việc quản lý và điều hành Ngân sách Nhà nước, mặt khác đã tạo điều kiện cho các Ngân hàng Thương mại trên địa bàn sắp xếp tổ chức lại hoạt động theo hướng kinh doanh trong lĩnh vực tiền tệ - tín dụng có hiệu quả. Cùng với hệ thống KBNN trên cả nước, KBNN tỉnh Bắc Giang (trước đây là KBNN tỉnh Hà Bắc) đã được thành lập và đi vào hoạt động từ 01/4/1990 theo Quyết định 07/QĐ-HĐBT ngày 04/01/1990 của Hội đồng Bộ trưởng (nay là Chính phủ) do yêu cầu của việc thay đổicơ chế quản lý theo hướng tách bạch hoạt động kinh doanh, quản lý tiền tệ với nhiệm vụ quản lý nhà nước về tài chính, ngân sách.
  31. 31. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 31 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.1.2 Chức năng và nhiệm vụ của KBNN Bắc Giang Cũng như hệ thống KBNN, KBNN Bắc Giang có các chức năng quản lý tiền, tài sản của Nhà nước và một chức năng quan trọng và ngày càng được khẳng định là quản lý quỹ NSNN trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang. Từ Quyết định 07/QĐ-HĐBT ngày 04/01/1990 của Hội đồng Bộ trưởng (nay là Chính phủ) đến nay, chức năng, nhiệm vụ của hệ thống KBNN nói chung và KBNN Bắc Giang nói riêng ngày càng được hoàn thiện và định hình rõ nét hơn, qua Nghị định 25/CP ngày 5/4/1995 của Chính phủ và gần đây là Quyết định 235/2003/QĐ-TTg ngày 13/11/2003 của Thủ tướng chính phủ. Theo quyết định của Thủ tướng Chính phủ, KBNN Bắc Giang là tổ chức trực thuộc KBNN, có chức năng thực hiện nhiệm vụ KBNN trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang. Như vậy, KBNN Bắc Giang có chức năng, nhiệm vụ: thực hiện chức năng quản lý nhà nước về quỹ NSNN, các quỹ tài chính nhà nước và các quỹ khác của nhà nước được giao theo quy định của pháp luật, huy động vốn cho NSNN, cho đầu tư phát triển qua hình thức phát hành công trái, trái phiếu theo quy định của pháp luật. Do đó, nhiệm vụ của KBNN Bắc Giang có liên quan đến công tác thu NSNN nói chung và thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu nói riêng trên địa bàn tỉnh trong cả chu trình NSNN. 2.2 Khái quát công tác quản lý NSNN đối với thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN 2.2.1 Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của công tác quản lý NSNN đối với thu thuế xuất khẩu nhập khẩu qua KBNN Ngay từ những ngày đầu thành lập năm 1990, hệ thống KBNN Bắc Giang đã phối hợp chặt chẽ với cơ quan Thuế, Hải quan và cơ quan được uỷ quyền thu và chính quyền các cấp bước đầu tổ chức thí điểm thành công thu trực tiếp qua KBNN tại những nơi có nguồn thu lớn và có số hộ kinh doanh
  32. 32. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 32 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 tương đốitập trung, trên cơ sở đó mở rộng công tác thu thuế qua KBNN cả về địa điểm và đối tượng. Hệ thống Hải quan Việt Nam được thành lập theo Nghị định 16/CP ngày 7/3/1994 của Chính phủ. Mục đích là để thực hiện chức năng quản lý Nhà nước về Hải quan trên phạm vi cả nước. Hệ thống Hải quan Việt Nam có các nhiệm vụ và quyền hạn chủ yếu là: Xây dựng các dự án luật pháp (luật, pháp lệnh), chính sách, chế độ và các văn bản pháp qui khác về quản lý hải quan; chỉ đạo, hướng dẫn, kiểm tra việc thực hiện công tác nghiệp vụ hải quan như: thu các loại thuế đánh vào hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu như thuế xuất khẩu, thuế nhập khẩu và các khoản thu thuế khác theo qui định của Chính phủ; kiểm soát chống buôn lậu; kiến nghị với Nhà nước các chủ trương, biện pháp đối với hoạt động quản lý xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, xuất nhập cảnh, quá cảnh, mượn đường Việt Nam, chính sách thuế quan, biện pháp chống buôn lậu và vận chuyển trái phép qua biên giới có liên quan đến quản lý hải quan. Chi cục Hải quan các khu công nghiệp tỉnh Bắc Giang trực thuộc Cục Hải quan Bắc Ninh. Cũng như hệ thống Hải quan, Chi cục Hải quan các khu công nghiệp tỉnh Bắc Giang có nhiệm vụ phối kết hợp với Kho bạc và các cơ quan chức năng trên địa bàn thu các loại thuế đánh vào hàng hóa xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu như thuế xuất khẩu, thuế nhập khẩu và các khoản thu thuế khác theo qui định của Chính phủ trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang; kiểm soát chống buôn lậu; kiến nghị với Nhà nước các chủ trương, biện pháp đối với hoạt động quản lý xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, xuất nhập trên địa bàn tỉnh.
  33. 33. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 33 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Bảng 1. KIM NGẠCH XNK CỦA BẮC GIANG GIAI ĐOẠN 2008 - 2012 Đơn vị: USD Năm Xuất khẩu Nhập khẩu Tổng số 2008 310.882.054 320.981.473 631.863.527 2009 621.764.108 573.181.203 1.194.945.311 2010 797.133.427 754.185.793 1.551.319.220 2011 996.416.841 919.738.773 1.916.155.614 2012 1.423.452.631 1.352.557.020 2.776.009.651 Cộng 4.149.649.061 3.920.644.262 8.070.293.323 Nguồn: Báo cáo Chi Cục Hải quan Từ ngày thành lập đến nay, các chế tài về quản lý thu NSNN nói chung và thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu nói riêng qua hệ thống KBNN trong đó có KBNN Bắc Giang đã có nhiều thay đổi qua các giai đoạn khác nhau của cơ chế quản lý tài chính của đất nước. Theo số liệu tại Bảng 1, kim ngạch xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu của tỉnh Bắc Giang ngày càng tăng qua các năm, năm 2012 tăng 44% so với năm 2011, trong đó nhập khẩu tăng 47%, xuất khẩu tăng 42%. Từsựgia tăng của kim ngạchxuất khẩu, nhập khẩu trên địa bàn, công tác tổ chức thu của KBNN Bắc Giang cần phảiđáp ứng một cáchkịp thời, đồng thời cần phải có những giải pháp triển khai thực hiện một cách hữu hiệu. Trong những năm qua, Hệ thống KBNN Bắc Giang luôn quan tâm xây dựng và mở rộng các điểm thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu để phù hợp với khối lượng gia tăng của đốitượng nộp cũngnhư số thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu trên địa bàn; đồng thời, cùng với sựtiến bộ, pháttriển của khoahọc, phươngthức và quy trìnhquản lý thu luôn luôn được đổi mới nhằm tập trung nhanh nhất các khoản thu vào NSNN và quản lý các khoản thu một cách hiệu quả nhất.
  34. 34. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 34 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.2.2 Vận hành cơ chế quản lý nhà nước đối với thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN Bắc Giang Theo Luật NSNN 2002 (có hiệu lực thi hành từ năm ngân sách 2004) và các văn bản dưới luật khác, thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua hệ thống KBNN được thực hiện thống nhất theo những quy định cụ thể. Vì vậy qua các quy định đó có thể xem xét cơ chế quản lý nhà nước đối với thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN thông qua hiện trạng việc vận hành cơ chế tại KBNN Bắc Giang. Sơ đồ vận hành thu thuế xuất khẩu nhập khẩu qua KBNN Bắc Giang (1) Cơ quan thu ra thông báo thu (2) Đối tượng nộp tiền theo các trường hợp: 2a. Đối tượng nộp tiền mặt vào KBNN 2b. Đề nghị ngân hàng chuyển tiền vào tài khoản của KBNN 2c. Nộp tiền mặt cho cơ quan thu, sau đó cơ quan thu nộp cho KBNN (3) Hoạch toán thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu (4) Đối chiếu, kiểm tra giữa KBNN và cơ quan thu (5) Hoạch toán, báo cáo và quyết toán thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu KBNN tỉnh,huyện Cơ quan thu Hoạch toán thu thuế Đối chiếu kiểm tra Đối tượng nộp Ngân hàng 2c 5 4 1 c 2c 2a 2b 4 3 2c
  35. 35. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 35 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Qua sơ đồ trên có thể thấy cơ chế quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang đã phản ánh khá đầy đủ cơ chế quản lý thu NSNN nói chung và thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu nói riêng. Từ khi thành lập đến nay dưới sự chỉ đạo, điều hành của KBNN, Hội đồng Nhân dân, Uỷ ban Nhân dân tỉnh Bắc Giang, KBNN Bắc Giang đã phối kết hợp với cơ quan Hải quan và các cơ quan khác có liên quan thực hiện thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu theo cơ chế quản lý nhà nước đối với thu ngân sách với kết quả thu NSNN ngày càng tăng (Bảng 2). Trong 5 năm thực hiện theo cơ chế quản lý được quy định tại luật NSNN năm 2002, công tác thu thuế xuất, nhập khẩu qua KBNN trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang đã đạt được kết quả cụ thể như sau: Bảng 2. SỐ THU THUẾ XUẤT KHẨU, NHẬP KHẨU CỦA BẮC GIANG GIAI ĐOẠN NĂM 2008 – 2012 Đơn vị: Triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 Tổng thu 43.638 65.862 91.942 123.330 285.472 Thuế GTGT hàng nhập khẩu 39.826 56.894 72.941 88.953 160.140 GTGT NK qua biên giới đất liền 1.167 1.671 2.199 2.682 4.577 Thuế tiêu thụ đặc biệt qua biên giới đất liền 34 Thuế xuất khẩu 67 111 149 189 486 Thuế xuất khẩu qua biên giới đất liền 157 394 729 1.122 1.497 Thuế nhập khẩu 2.188 6.251 15.247 30.495 117.380 Thuế nhập khẩu qua biên giới đất liền 233 541 677 1.011 1.358 Nguồn: Kho bạc nhà nước Bắc Giang
  36. 36. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 36 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.2.2.1. Nguyên tắc thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN Nguyên tắc thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN được quy định tại Thông tư số 128/2008/TT-BTC ngày 24/12/2008 của Bộ Tài chính. Các nguyên tắc này được vận hành cụ thể ở địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang với các nội dung: - Các tổ chức, cá nhân, kể cả các tổ chức, cá nhân nước ngoài hoạt động trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang có trách nhiệm và nghĩa vụ nộp đầy đủ, đúng hạn các khoản thuế vào NSNN theo quy định của pháp luật. - Cơ quan Hải quan; cơ quan Tài chính phối hợp với các đơn vị KBNN trên địa bàn tổ chức quản lý, tập trung các khoản thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, thường xuyên kiểm tra, đôn đốc, bảo đảm mọi khoản thu phải được tập trung đầy đủ, kịp thời vào NSNN. - Toàn bộ các khoản thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu được nộp qua Ngân hàng hoặc nộp trực tiếp vào KBNN. - Mọi khoản thu NSNN được hạch toán bằng đồng Việt Nam. - Các khoản thu thuế được phân chia cho ngân sách các cấp theo đúng tỷ lệ phần trăm (%) phân chia do Hội đồng Nhân dân cấp tỉnh Bắc Giang quyết định đối với các khoản thu. Để thực hiện nguyên tắc này Hội đồng Nhân dân tỉnh Bắc Giang đã ban hành Nghị quyết số 30/2010/NQ-HĐND ngày 10/12/2010 quy định phân cấp ngân sách các cấp chính quyền địa phương tỉnh Bắc Giang giai đoạn 2011 – 2015. - Các khoản thu không đúng chế độ phải được hoàn trả cho đối tượng nộp. Các khoản thu đã tập trung vào NSNN, nhưng được miễn giảm hoặc hoàn trả, KBNN hoàn trả cho các đối tượng nộp theo lệnh của cơ quan Hải quan.
  37. 37. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 37 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 2.2.2.2. Trách nhiệm của các cơ quan trong quá trình thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu ở tỉnh Bắc Giang. Theo quy định hiện hành của Luật NSNN và các văn bản hướng dẫn Luật các cơ quan, tổ chức, cá nhân có liên quan trong quá trình thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua KBNN Bắc Giang có trách nhiệm: a. Cơ quan Hải quan Chi cục Hải quan quản lý các khu công nghiệp tỉnh Bắc Giang trực thuộc Cục Hải quan Bắc Ninh. Tháng 01 năm 2013 tách Chi cục Hải quan các khu công nghiệp Bắc Giang từ Cục Hải quan Lạng Sơn và sát nhập vào Cục Hải quan tỉnh Bắc Ninh. Theo quy định tại Quyết định 1027/QĐ_BTC ngày 19/5/2009 của Bộ trưởng Bộ Tài chính và Thông tư số 194/2010/TT-BTC ngày 06/12/2010 của Bộ Tài chính, trách nhiệm của các cơ quan Hải quan trong việc thực hiện quy trình thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là: + Cơ quan Hải quan có trách nhiệm hướng dẫn thủ tục hải quan, cung cấp thông tin, tài liệu, công khai các thủ tục hải quan, thủ tục thuế để người khai hải quan, người nộp thuế thực hiện đúng các quy định của pháp luật hải quan, pháp luật thuế, thực hiện quyền và nghĩa vụ của mình theo đúng quy định của pháp luật. + Xác định mã mục lục ngân sách cho từng người nộp thuế, chịu trách nhiệm điều chỉnh mã mục lục ngân sách khi phát hiện xác định mục lục ngân sách cho người nộp có sai sót. + Tính toán, xác định mức thu và ra thông báo thu; + Hướng dẫn cho người nộp thuế lập một bảng kê thuế cho một tờ Hải quan. + Cung cấp đầy đủ, chính xác thông tin về mã số thuế, tờ khai hải quan, mục lục ngân sách cho Kho bạc, Ngân hàng được Kho bạc ủy quyền thu.
  38. 38. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 38 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 + Theo dõi, quản lý, đôn đốc các đối tượng nộp tiền vào NSNN. + Quyết định các trường hợp tạm thu để KBNN làm căn cứ hạch toán kế toán; quyết định xử lý các khoản tạm thu theo chế độ quy định. + Kiểm tra, xem xét ra lệnh hoàn trả đối với các khoản thu sai chế độ hoặc được hoàn trả theo chế độ quy định. + Kiểm tra và giải quyết các khiếu nại về thu nộp NSNN; quyết định xử phạt các hành vi vi phạm chế độ thu nộp NSNN theo quy định của pháp luật. + Truyền và nhận dữ liệu danh mục dùng chung theo quy định. b. Kho bạc Nhà nước - Hệ thống KBNN Bắc Giang gồm: Văn phòng KBNN tỉnh và 09 KBNN huyện trực thuộc. Tuy nhiên số thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu chỉ phát sinh tại Văn phòng KBNN tỉnh.
  39. 39. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 39 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy Văn phòng KBNN tỉnh Bắc Giang - Trách nhiệm của KBNN Bắc Giang và Ngân hàng nông nghiệp thành phố Bắc Giang được KBNN Bắc Giang ủy quyền thu: + Tổ chức các điểm thu thuế đảm bảo thu đầy đủ, nhanh chóng, an toàn và thuận lợi cho người nộp thuế. + In, quản lý chứng từ phục vụ cho việc nộp tiền. + Phối hợp với Ngân hàng để nhận đầy đủ, kịp thời thông tin về chứng từ nộp thuế của người nộp thuế qua Ngân hàng. BAN GIÁM ĐỐC Phòng Tổ chức cán bộ Phòng Kho quỹ Phòng Hành chính Phòng Tin học Phòng Kế toán Phòng Kế hoạch tổng hợp Phòng Thanh tra Phòng Kiểm soát chi Phòng giao dịch
  40. 40. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 40 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 + Hướng dẫn người nộp thuế kê khai mối tờ hải quan vào một bảng kê nộp thuế để lập Giấy nộp tiền vào NSNN. + Truyền và nhận dữ liệu dung chung theo quy định. + Truyền thông tin về số thuế đã thu và gửi Bảng kê nộp thuế cho cơ quan Hải quan. + Tập trung các khoản thu và phân chia các khoản thu cho ngân sách các cấp theo đúng tỷ lệ phần trăm (%) phân chia được cấp có thẩm quyền quyết định đối với từng khoản thu. + Tổng hợp, lập báo cáo thu thuế gửi cơ quan Tài chính và các cơ quan hữu quan theo chế độ quy định. + Phối hợp kiểm tra và đối chiếu số liệu thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu với các cơ quan hải quan bảo đảm chính xác, đầy đủ, kịp thời; xác nhận số liệu thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu theo yêu cầu của các cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền. + Thực hiện hoàn trả các khoản thu thuế theo lệnh của cơ quan Hải quan. d. Ngân hàng nơi đối tượng nộp NSNN mở tài khoản Các Ngân hàng nơi đối tượng có nghĩa vụ nộp thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu mở tài khoản có trách nhiệm: Chuyển tiền theo yêu cầu của đối tượng nộp vào KBNN để nộp NSNN; lập và gửi các chứng từ đầy đủ, kịp thời, đúng mẫu biểu do Bộ Tài chính quy định để KBNN làm căn cứ hạch toán thu NSNN. Thực hiện trích tài khoản tiền gửi của đối tượng nộp theo yêu cầu (bằng văn bản) của cơ quan Hải quan để nộp NSNN theo quy định tại Điều 46 Nghị định số 60/2003/NĐ-CP ngày 06/6/2003 của Chính phủ. e. Tổ chức cá nhân có nghĩa vụ nộp thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu Các đơn vị, tổ chức, cá nhân nộp thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu có trách nhiệm:
  41. 41. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 41 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 - Kê khai và nộp đầy đủ các khoản phải nộp NSNN theo đúng chế độ; chấp hành nghiêm thông báo thu NSNN của cơ quan thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu của cơ quan hải quan; thực hiện đúng quy trình, thủ tục nộp NSNN. - Có quyền khiếu nại các vấn đề vi phạm chế độ thu nộp thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu của các cơ quan chức năng. - Người khai hải quan, người nộp thuế có trách nhiệm cung cấp kịp thời cho cơ quan Hải quan những thông tin liên quan đến hàng hoá xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, quá cảnh, phương tiện vận tải xuất cảnh, nhập cảnh, quá cảnh, về vi phạm pháp luật hải quan nhằm góp phần bảo đảm môi trường cạnh tranh lành mạnh trong thương mại. - Việc phối hợp, trao đổi cung cấp thông tin giữa cơ quan Hải quan với người khai hải quan, người nộp thuế có thể thực hiện thông qua biên bản ghi nhớ để bảo đảm tuân thủ nghĩa vụ, trách nhiệm của các bên tham gia ký kết. 2.2.2.3 Địa điểm, hình thức nộp thuế Kho bạc nhà nước Bắc Giang tổ chức thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu theo quy định tại Thông tư số 194/2010/TT-BTC ngày 06/12/2010 của Bộ Tài chính Người nộp thuế nộp tiền thuế đối với hàng hoá xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu trực tiếp vào Kho bạc Nhà nước hoặc thông qua Ngân hàng thương mại, tổ chức tín dụng và tổ chức dịch vụ khác theo quy định tại khoản 13 Điều 1 Nghị định số 106/2010/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ. Trường hợp tại thời điểm đăng ký tờ khai hải quan, người nộp thuế có nợ tiền thuế, nợ tiền phạt tại các cơ quan Hải quan khác và muốn nộp ngay số tiền nợ đó tại cơ quan Hải quan nơi đang làm thủ tục hải quan; người nộp thuế tự khai báo và nộp tiền tại điểm thu Kho bạc hoặc cho cơ quan Hải quan nơi làm thủ tục. Trong thời hạn tám giờ làm việc, kể từ khi thu tiền thuế của người nộp thuế; Kho bạc Nhà nước, Ngân hàng thương mại phải thực hiện chuyển số
  42. 42. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 42 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 tiền thuế đã thu của người nộp thuế vào tài khoản tiền gửi của cơ quan Hải quan tại Kho bạc Nhà nước đối với số tiền thuế của nguyên liệu nhập khẩu để sản xuất hàng xuất khẩu, hàng tạm nhập – tái xuất, hàng tạm xuất – tái nhập, hoặc nộp vào ngân sách Nhà nước đối với các trường hợp khác. Đối với số tiền thuế đã nộp vào tài khoản tiền gửi của cơ quan Hải quan tại kho bạc Nhà nước, quá một trăm ba mươi lăm ngày kể từ ngày đã thực nộp thuế nhưng người nộp thuế chưa nộp hồ sơ thanh khoản, thì cơ quan Hải quan làm thủ tục chuyển tiền vào ngân sách Nhà nước theo quy định.
  43. 43. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 43 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Bảng 3: TỶ LỆ THU THUẾ XUẤT KHẨU, NHẬP KHẨU QUA CÁC GIAI ĐOẠN Đơn vị tính: % Cơ quan TB giai đoạn (1990-1996) TB giai đoạn (1997-2003) TB giai đoạn (2004-2009) TB giai đoạn (2009-2012) Qua Ngân hàng 0 30 84 97 Qua Kho bạc 25 15 6 3 Qua Hải quan 75 55 10 0 Nguồn: Kho bạc Nhà nước Bắc Giang Ngân hàng Kho bạc Hải quan Ngân hàng Kho bạc Hải quan Ngân hàng Kho bạc Hải quan Ngân hàng Kho bạc Hải quan Luật NSNN ra đời đã thay đổi ban đầu các cơ chế quản lý thu NSNN nói chung, cơ chế về quản lý thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu nói riêng. Việc quản lý các khoản thu thuế đã được nâng lên một bước, phần nào hạn chế các tồn tại của cơ chế cũ. Các khoản thuế đã được tập trung nhanh chóng và kịp thời hơn vào KBNN. Tỷ lệ thu qua cơ quan Hải quan giảm nhiều (chỉ còn
  44. 44. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 44 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 khoảng trên dưới 10% giai đoạn 2004 -2009) và đến giai đoạn 2009 – 2012 thì cơ quan Hải quan không trực tiếp thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, nhiệm vụ này đã chuyển toàn bộ cho cơ quan Kho bạc và cơ quan Ngân hàng. Nếu so sánh tỷ lệ thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu qua cơ quan Hải quan và thu trực tiếp qua KBNN qua các thời kỳ (theo Bảng số 3), có thể thấy được mức độ của việc các khoản thuế tập trung ngay vào NSNN hay qua một cơ quan trung gian là cơ quan thu. Việc tập trung nhanh và trực tiếp vào NSNN đem lại rất nhiều hiệu quả trong công tác quản lý điều hành NSNN, mặt khác, tránh được nhiều các tiêu cực có thể nảy sinh trong quá trình cơ quan thu giữ tiền chưa kịp nộp. Ngày 24/12/2008, Bộ Tài chính ra thông tư 128/TT-BTC về việc hướng dẫn tập trung, quản lý các khoản thu NSNN qua KBNN thay thế thông tư 80/2003/TT-BTC. Những bổ sung điều chỉnh tích cực trong thông tư 128 đã làm thay đổi hẳn diện mạo của một quy trình thu thuế qua Kho bạc nói chung và Kho bạc nhà nước Bắc Giang nói riêng. Cụ thể: - Với đối tượng nộp thuế: Đối tượng nộp thuế không phải ghi đầy đủ chính xác các yếu tố trên Giấy nộp tiền vào NSNN như quy định trước đây, mà chỉ cần cung cấp cho người thu (nhân viên Kho bạc, Ngân hàng) hai thông tin đơn giản là tên người nộp và mã số thuế trên bảng kê nộp thuế. Khi hai thông tin này được nhập vào chương trình TCS ( Tax Collection System - phần mềm ứng dụng của hệ thống thông tin thu NSNN theo dự án hiện đại hoá thu, nộp NSNN), hệ thống sẽ tự động cung cấp toàn bộ thông tin liên quan đến người nộp thông qua đường truyền từ Trung tâm trao đổi dữ liệu trung ương về điểm thu và tự động hoàn thiện các yếu tố trên Giấy nộp tiền vào NSNN (mẫu C1-02/NS). Người nộp thuế chỉ cần ký trích tài khoản (nếu nộp bằng chuyển khoản), hoặc ký nộp tiền (nếu nộp bằng tiền mặt) vào Bảng
  45. 45. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 45 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 kê nộp thuế là được xem như đã hoàn thành nghĩa vụ nộp thuế của mình mà không cần xác nhận của kho bạc về việc đã nộp tiền vào quỹ NSNN hay chưa. - Đối với Kho bạc: Số thu được sau khi hạch toán sẽ được truyền vào hệ thống tác nghiệp của cơ quan Hải quan thông qua Trung tâm trao đổi dữ liệu trung ương. Các cơ quan Hải quan không còn phải tốn công sức và thời gian để nhập lại các thông tin, dữ liệu về số thuế đã nộp NSNN vào cơ sở tác nghiệp của mình mà vẫn có được đầy đủ, kịp thời và chính xác các thông tin, dữ liệu về tình hinh thu nộp thuế. Hiệu quả mang lại cho cơ quan Hải quan rõ ràng nhất là dữ liệu về thu nộp thuế từ Kho bạc được tập trung thống nhất vào Hệ thống Cơ sở dữ liệu dùng chung để từ đó cung cấp một cách đầy đủ kịp thời và chính xác các thông tin về tình trạng thu nộp thuế của mọi đối tượng, ở mọi lúc, ở mọi nơi phục vụ cả cơ quan Kho bạc, cơ quan Hải quan. Ngoài ra, một vấn đề đổi mới quan trọng về quy trình thu thuế qua Kho bạc trong thông tư 128/TT-BTC nữa, đó là việc mở rộng áp dụng quy trình thu thuế đến các Ngân hàng thương mại. Trên cơ sở thông tư 128/TT-BTC, KBNN đã phối hợp với Tổng cục Thuế, Tổng cục Hải quan và một số Ngân hàng thương mại ( Ngân hàng Công thương Việt Nam, Ngân hàng Đầu tư và Phát triển Việt Nam, Ngân hàng Nông nghiệp và Phát triển Nông thôn Việt Nam) tổ chức lễ ký kết văn bản thoả thuận hợp tác về việc tổ chức phối hợp thu thuế cho NSNN. Đây là hướng đi tích cực và cần thiết vì phần lớn đối tượng nộp thuế đều có tài khoản tại các NHTM, khi nộp tiền thuế bằng chuyển khoản, người nộp thuế thường đến NHTM để làm thủ tục trích tài khoản nộp NSNN. Mặt khác, tuy tỷ lệ đối tượng nộp thuế bằng tiền mặt chỉ chiếm khoảng 10% tổng thu NSNN, song đây lại là những khoản thu có số món, số đối tượng nộp rất lớn và thường phát sinh dồn vào một số thời điểm nhất định (cuối tháng, cuối năm) gây nên tình trạng quá tải tại các điểm thu của Kho bạc, nhất là tại các địa phương có mật độ kinh doanh thương mại
  46. 46. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 46 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 cao. Quy định KBNN có thể uỷ quyền cho Ngân hàng thương mại thu thuế bằng tiền mặt vừa giảm tải cho Kho bạc vừa tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho đối tượng nộp thuế có thể lựa chọn cho mình điểm thu thuận lợi. Ngoài ra, thông tư 128/2008/TT-BTC còn quy định thêm hình thức nộp thuế qua máy rút tiền tự động ATM, mở đường cho hướng đi hiện đại, tạo điều kiện hội nhập khu vực và thế giới. Theo số liệu Bảng 3, từ năm 2009 – 2012 tỷ lệ thu tiền mặt qua Kho bạc đối với thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu là chiếm tỷ trong không đáng kể (3%), còn chủ yếu là thu qua Ngân hàng (97%). Nhưng từ đầu năm 2013 Chi Cục Hải quan các khu công nghiệp Bắc Giang tách từ Cục Hải quan Lạng Sơn về Cục Hải quan Bắc Ninh nên việc thực hiện thu hộ tiền mặt lại phát sinh tại phòng Kế toán nhà nước (3 tháng đầu năm 2013 tỷ lệ thu hộ tiền mặt chiếm 2% trong tổng thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu). Nếu so sánh tỷ lệ thu qua cơ quan thu và thu trực tiếp qua KBNN Bắc Giang qua các thời kỳ (theo Bảng số 3), có thể thấy được mức độ của việc các khoản thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang được tập trung ngay vào NSNN. Việc tập trung nhanh và trực tiếp vào NSNN đem lại rất nhiều hiệu quả trong công tác quản lý điều hành NSNN. Kho bạc Nhà nước Bắc Giang thực hiện thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu tại Văn phòng KBNN tỉnh tại hai địa điểm là phòng Kế toán Nhà nước và phòng Giao dịch: - Tại phòng Kế toán nhà nước thực hiện thu trực tiếp bằng tiền mặt và thu bằng chuyển khoản từ các Ngân hàng chuyển sang qua đường thanh toán bù trừ điện tử. - Tại phòng Giao dịch thực hiện ủy quyền thu qua Ngân hàng nông nghiệp thành phố Bắc Giang.
  47. 47. Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Phạm ĐìnhDuy 47 Lớp: CQ47/05.04 Việc bố trí 2 điểm thu như hiện nay đã gây khó khăn trong công tác tổng hợp đối chiếu số liệu và báo cáo giữa cơ quan Kho bạc và cơ quan Hải quan. 2.2.2.4 Quy trình thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu Quy trình thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu trên địa bàn tỉnh Bắc Giang được thực hiện theo đúng quy định tại Quyết định số 1027/QĐ-BTC của Bộ Tài chính, cụ thể: - Thu bằng tiền mặt qua Kho bạc hoặc Ngân hàng Nông nghiệp thành phố Bắc Giang được KBNN Bắc Giang ủy quyền thu: Khi nộp tiền vào NSNN, người nộp thuế căn cứ vào tờ khai hải quan lập Bảng kê nộp thuế. Ngân hàng căn cứ vào Bảng kê nộp thuế nhập thông tin vào chương trình máy, kiểm tra các yếu tố trên chứng từ: mã số thuế, MLNS,… và in Giấy nộp tiền vào NSNN, hạch toán kế toán. Nếu mã số thuế không có trong cơ sở dữ liệu thì nhập mã tạm thời. Cơ quan Hải quan khi nhận được chứng từ thiếu mã số, căn cứ vào tên người nộp trong cơ sở dữ liệu để tìm mã số thuế. Nếu không có mã số thuế trong cơ sở dữ liệu thì cơ quan Hải quan đề nghị người nộp thuế xuất trình Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký thuế để kiểm tra, đối chiếu, cho thông quan hàng hóa, nếu không khớp đúng tạm cho thông quan hàng hóa và yêu cầu người nộp thuế đến cơ quan Hải quan làm thủ tục đăng ký thuế để thanh khoản nợ thuế. - Thu bằng chuyển khoản từ tài khoản tiền gửi qua Ngân hàng nơi người nộp thuế mở tài khoản. Ngân hàng có trách nhiệm trích tài khoản tiền gửi của đối tượng nộp để nộp kịp thời vào NSNN qua kênh thanh toán bù trừ điện tử tại phòng Kế toán nhà nước. Kho bạc nhập vào chương trình TCS để hạch toán thu NSNN . Từ năm 2012 trở về trước việc thực hiện nhiệm vụ thu thuế xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu KBNN Bắc Giang giao cho phòng Giao dịch. Từ năm 2013 nhiệm vụ thu này được thực hiện tại phòng Kế toán nhà nước và tại phòng Giao dịch.

×