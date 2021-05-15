NGHIÊN CỨU MAGNASAFE VÀ MỞ RỘNG CHỈ ĐỊNH CHỤP MRI Ở VIỆT NAM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
11-2016 Trần Thống Ts Trần Thống, Life Fellow IEEE Northwest Signal Processing nwspi@comcast.net Nghiên cứu MagnaSafe và m...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Lời mở đầu • Ở VN, đa số Bs MRI có quan niệm là mang máy điều trị nhịp tim cấy trong cơ thể không đạt c...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Russo RJ, Determining the risks of magnetic resonance imaging at 1.5 Tesla for patients wit...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Chỉ có 1 ICD đã cần phải thay sau đó. Lý do là lập trình ICD không đúng tiêu chuẩn đưa đến ...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Pin giảm ≥ 0,04V xảy ra trong 0,5% máy tạo nhịp (MTN) và 7% ICD. • Trở kháng tạo nhịp thay ...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Nói chung xác suất sự kiện xảy ra trong 12% MTN và 29% ICD. • Kiểm tra lại 6 tháng sau khôn...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Tuy nhiên phải hiểu là ngay cả với 1.500 ca, đây không phải là bằng chứng an toàn, mà chỉ n...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Protocol MagnaSafe ở http://magnasafe.org/protocolsummary.html • Chỉ định – BN > 18 tuổi – ...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Tóm tắt thao tác – Cần Bs nhịp hay Bs từng làm việc quen với máy theo dõi – Cần có thiết bị...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • So với các máy đạt MRc – BN cần ký giấy cam kết tự chịu trách nhiệm • BN với nhu cầu chụp M...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Máy tạo nhịp ở VN • MagnaSafe là một nghiên cứu Mỹ • Có một số khác biệt giữa các dây điện cực được sử ...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Máy • Khác biệt ở VN (tiếp theo) – Điện cực mỏ neo được dùng nhiều. Các high impedance lead có diện tíc...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafeVN • Đề giúp mở rộng chụp MRI, chúng tôi đề nghị các khoa nhịp ở VN hãy đồng ý giúp BN mang má...
Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafeVN • Trong bài này chúng tôi chỉ bàn đến máy tạo nhịp vì đây là số lượng lớn các máy ởVN. • Sẽ...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Dịch vụ này có nhiều cấp 1. BN mang bộ máy tạo nhịp MRc: kiểm tra x- quang t...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Dịch vụ này có nhiều cấp (tiếp theo) 2. MagnaSafeVN. • BN cần ký giấy cam kế...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI BN mang máy • Giới hạn ngoài vùng ngực (isocenter từ mắt trở lên và từ xương chậu trở xuống) c...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI BN mang máy • Quý vị dang dự khóa này, nghĩ có nên chấp nhận mở rộng chỉ định ở VN bao gồm Mag...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Ngoài ra còn có thêm một cấp nữa, giữa 1 và 2. – Đã có một số dây điện cực t...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • BN mang máy không MRc với bộ dây MRc, theo lập trình MagnaSafe – Vì tổn thươ...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Quý vị đang dự khóa này, nghĩ có nên chấp nhận mở rộng chỉ định ở VN cho các...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Đã có một số trung tâm chụp MRI không giới hạn vùng ngực với kết quả an toàn...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • BN mang máy không MRc, thế hệ 2005+, với bộ dây MRc, thì lập trình như Magna...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Mở rộng chụp MRI ở VN • Sau buổi họp này chúng tôi sẽ gửi e- mail đến quý vị Bs cấy máy có trong danh s...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Kết luận • Vì MagnaSafeVN đòi hỏi một trung tâm tim mạch làm việc với trung tâm MRI, với Bs nhịp là ngư...
Trần Thống 11-2016 Cám ơn quý vị đã quan tâm theo dõi 26 Mở rộng chỉ định chụp MRI cho BN mang máy là một điều đáng mừng
May. 15, 2021

NGHIÊN CỨU MAGNASAFE VÀ MỞ RỘNG CHỈ ĐỊNH CHỤP MRI Ở VIỆT NAM

  1. 1. 11-2016 Trần Thống Ts Trần Thống, Life Fellow IEEE Northwest Signal Processing nwspi@comcast.net Nghiên cứu MagnaSafe và mở rộng chỉ định chụp MRI ở VN 1
  2. 2. Trần Thống 11-2016 Lời mở đầu • Ở VN, đa số Bs MRI có quan niệm là mang máy điều trị nhịp tim cấy trong cơ thể không đạt chứng nhận tương thích MRI (MRc) là chống chỉ định chụp MRI, một phương tiện chẩn đoán hàng đầu không xâm nhập và không phóng xạ. • Ở Mỹ, từ những ngày đầu của MRI đã có một số bác sỹ nghiên cứu về sự tương tác giữa MRI và các máy điều trị nhịp tim (tạo nhịp, phá rung), và đã đề nghị cho phép chụp MRI các BN mang các máy không đạt tương thích MRI trong những điều kiện chặt chẻ 2
  3. 3. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Russo RJ, Determining the risks of magnetic resonance imaging at 1.5 Tesla for patients with non-MRI conditional pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators: final results of the MagnaSafe Registry, AHA 2014. • MagnaSafe Registry là một nghiên cứu đa trung tâm ở Mỹ để đánh giá nguy cơ chụp MRI 1,5 T ngoài vùng ngực. – Đây là nghiên cứu đa trung tâm lớn nhất. Đã có nhiều nghiên cứu tương tự ở các BV. • Từ 04/2009 đến 04/2015, 1.500 ca (1.000 máy tạo nhịp, 500 ICD, 2923 dây) chụp MRI cần thiết ngoài vùng ngực (41% cột sống, 35% não) được thực hiện ở 21 trung tâm • Không có tử vong, máy hay dây hư, tạo nhịp không thành công, hay loạn nhịp. 3
  4. 4. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Chỉ có 1 ICD đã cần phải thay sau đó. Lý do là lập trình ICD không đúng tiêu chuẩn đưa đến điều trị loạn nhịp được kích hoạt trong khi chụp MRI. – Do từ trường MRI mạnh, mạch điện nạp điện dùng một bộ phận biến điện đã không thể hoạt động được! Dòng điện quá lớn đã làm hư pin và mạch điện. • 6 cơn rung nhĩ tự dứt (< 49 giờ) đã xảy ra • 6 máy đã lâp lại nhưng đã có thể điều chỉnh để hoạt động bình thường. 4
  5. 5. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Pin giảm ≥ 0,04V xảy ra trong 0,5% máy tạo nhịp (MTN) và 7% ICD. • Trở kháng tạo nhịp thay đổi ≥50 Ω trong 3% các MTN và 4% ICD • Trở kháng sốc thay đổi ≥3 Ω trong 17% ICD • Biên độ sóng p giảm ≥ 50% trong 5 MTN và 1 ICD • Biên độ sóng R giảm ≥25% trong 4% MTN và 2% ICD, với giảm ≥50% trong 1 ICD • Ngưỡng tăng ≥0,5V@0,4ms trong 1% các MTN và ICD. 5
  6. 6. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Nói chung xác suất sự kiện xảy ra trong 12% MTN và 29% ICD. • Kiểm tra lại 6 tháng sau không có dấu hiệu thay đổi gì đáng kể. • Tóm lại, đã chụp MRI cần thiết cho 1.500 BN mang máy điều trị nhịp tim không đạt MRc, mà không tạo nguy cơ lâu dài nếu máy được lập trình thích hợp 6
  7. 7. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Tuy nhiên phải hiểu là ngay cả với 1.500 ca, đây không phải là bằng chứng an toàn, mà chỉ nói lên là xác suất an toàn cao khi theo hướng dẫn lập trình máy. – An toàn chỉ có thể đạt từ thiết kế • Do đó chỉ các máy đạt chứng nhận CE/FDA MRc là an toàn • Vì vậy các BN MagnaSafe đã phải ký giấy cam kết chịu trách nhiệm mọi rủi ro. 7
  8. 8. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Protocol MagnaSafe ở http://magnasafe.org/protocolsummary.html • Chỉ định – BN > 18 tuổi – Đã được cấy máy sau 2001 – Có nhu cầu cao chụp MRI 1,5T ngoài vùng ngực – Chống chỉ định 8
  9. 9. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • Tóm tắt thao tác – Cần Bs nhịp hay Bs từng làm việc quen với máy theo dõi – Cần có thiết bị cấp cứu bên ngoài phòng MRI – Kiểm tra máy trước khi chụp ngoài vùng ngực. BN ICD không có nhịp thoát khi tạo nhịp 40 n/p hay có triệu chứng, không đạt tiêu chuẩn chương trình – OFF magnet mode các máy tạo nhịp – Cần được theo dõi với Pulse Oximetry, ghi lại điện tâm đồ, và đo huyết áp trước và sau ca chụp – Kiểm tra sau khi chụp, kể cả ngưỡng. • Không có thay đổi: kiểm tra lại 3-6 tháng • Có thay đổi đáng kể: kiểm tra 2-7 ngày, 3 tháng, 6 tháng 9
  10. 10. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafe • So với các máy đạt MRc – BN cần ký giấy cam kết tự chịu trách nhiệm • BN với nhu cầu chụp MRI, không thể thay thế với CT hay cách chẩn đoán khác – Cần Bs nhịp hay điều dưỡng nhịp theo dõi trong suốt thời gian chụp và cần có dụng cụ cấp cứu bên ngoài phòng MRI – BN ICD cần tạo nhịp không được chấp nhận – Cần có theo dõi tối thiểu 3-6 tháng – Xác suất không nhỏ sẽ phải có theo dõi 2-7 ngày + 3 tháng + 6 tháng khi có thay đổi lớn – Chi phí cao hơn, và cần sự hỗ trợ khoa nhịp nhiều hơn 10
  11. 11. Trần Thống 11-2016 Máy tạo nhịp ở VN • MagnaSafe là một nghiên cứu Mỹ • Có một số khác biệt giữa các dây điện cực được sử dụng ở VN và ở Mỹ – Hố sơ BN ở VN không đầy đủ như ở Mỹ, nhất là về dây điện cực còn bỏ lại trong cơ thể. Do đó cần phải chụp hình x-quang ngực để xác nhận là không có dây bỏ lại – Dây điện cực unipolar vẫn được dùng cho đến khoảng 2007. Do đó cần kiểm tra với x- quang và tạo nhịp bipolar. • Không phải chỉ là vấn đề tạo nhịp, mà với thiết kế bipolar cuộn dây nhẫn là tấm chắn sóng RF (tạo nhiệt) cho cuộn dây đầu 11
  12. 12. Trần Thống 11-2016 Máy • Khác biệt ở VN (tiếp theo) – Điện cực mỏ neo được dùng nhiều. Các high impedance lead có diện tích thấp sẽ đưa đến mức tăng nhiệt độ cao. Đã có 1 báo cáo high impedance (Z) lead gây tổn thương (Baser, PACE 2011). Thường trở kháng > 900W (?) là dấu hiệu high Z . • Có thể chấp nhận loại điện cực mỏ neo với diện tích bằng các dây đã đạt MRc: 2,1 mm2 với fractal Ir (Solia T), 3,5 mm2 TiN (Isoflex Optim) 12
  13. 13. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafeVN • Đề giúp mở rộng chụp MRI, chúng tôi đề nghị các khoa nhịp ở VN hãy đồng ý giúp BN mang máy không đạt MRc, đứng ra bảo lãnh với trung tâm MRI để BN được chụp MRI trong các điều kiện tương tự chương trình MagnaSafe – Hoặc trung tâm MRI làm việc với Bs nhịp. • Chúng ta nên thay đổi protocol MagnaSafe đôi chút với các đề nghị trang trước (x- quang ngực, tạo nhịp bipolar, high Z) và kêu đó là MagnaSafeVN. 13
  14. 14. Trần Thống 11-2016 MagnaSafeVN • Trong bài này chúng tôi chỉ bàn đến máy tạo nhịp vì đây là số lượng lớn các máy ởVN. • Sẽ là một dịch vụ của phòng khám của BV có khoa nhịp cấy máy và có trung tâm MRI (trong hay ngoài BV) – Sẽ cần huấn luyện một điều dưỡng nhịp để điều chỉnh các máy và theo dõi BN khi chụp MRI, và được huấn luyện cấp cứu. 14
  15. 15. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Dịch vụ này có nhiều cấp 1. BN mang bộ máy tạo nhịp MRc: kiểm tra x- quang từ sau khi được cấy máy (dây bỏ lại!), điều chỉnh máy, rồi người nhà dìu qua trung tâm MRI, khi chụp MRI nhân viên phòng MRI theo dõi nhịp, trở lại khoa nhịp điều chỉnh máy • Cần kiểm tra chỉ định của máy trong cơ thể và thông báo cho BS MRI – từ trường MRI (1,5 T hay 3 T), – năng lượng SAR (4 W/Kg, 2 W/Kg, 1,6 W/kg), – vùng cơ thể có thể chụp (toàn thân, ngoài vùng ngực, giới hạn hơn), – thời gian chụp (không giới hạn, 30/4, 30/30) 15
  16. 16. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Dịch vụ này có nhiều cấp (tiếp theo) 2. MagnaSafeVN. • BN cần ký giấy cam kết chịu trách nhiệm • Đạt điều kiện MagnaSafeVN • Giới hạn 1,5 Tesla, ngoài vùng ngực, 2 W/Kg, 30 phút. • Sẽ phải kiểm tra đầy đủ các số liệu trước khi chụp MRI (ngưỡng tạo nhịp, biên đố sóng, trở kháng tạo nhịp) • Sẽ có điều dưỡng nhịp theo dõi trong suốt thời gian chụp và có sẵn sàng các thiết bị cấp cứu bên ngoài phòng MRI • Kiểm tra các số liệu sau khi chụp MRI • Nếu máy không bị lập lại, điều chỉnh chương trình trở lại như trước • Tùy thay đổi thông số sẽ có theo dõi – 3-6 tháng, – hay cần 2-7 ngày + 3 tháng + 6 tháng. 16
  17. 17. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI BN mang máy • Giới hạn ngoài vùng ngực (isocenter từ mắt trở lên và từ xương chậu trở xuống) có quá giới hạn? – Theo tài liệu Biotronik: 88,4% các ca MRI vẫn tiến hành được! 17
  18. 18. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI BN mang máy • Quý vị dang dự khóa này, nghĩ có nên chấp nhận mở rộng chỉ định ở VN bao gồm MagnaSafeVN cho BN mang máy tạo nhịp không đạt MRc không? • Sẽ giúp được khoảng 6.000 BN. • Đề nghị biểu quyết. 18
  19. 19. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Ngoài ra còn có thêm một cấp nữa, giữa 1 và 2. – Đã có một số dây điện cực trước đây không MRc đã được thừa nhận MRc • BIOTRONIK: Setrox, Siello • Medtronic: 5076 • St Jude (với thêm giới hạn): Tendril STS. – Vậy BN mang máy tạo nhịp không MRc với bộ dây MRc thì nên xử lý thế nào? 19
  20. 20. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • BN mang máy không MRc với bộ dây MRc, theo lập trình MagnaSafe – Vì tổn thương cơ tim là do nhiệt độ đầu dây điện cực tăng quá cao, với bộ dây MRc không cần quan tâm nếu áp dụng chỉ định của dây điện cực – Nếu máy thế hệ 2005 trở về sau (Biotronik Talos, Cylos, Phylos II; Medtronic Sensia, Adapta; St Jude Sustain) nếu chụp đúng chỉ định loại dây với 1,5T SAR 2 W/Kg < 30 phút ngoài vùng ngực thì không cần kiểm tra lại, chỉ cần xác định là máy không bị lập lại (khi lập lại chương trình ban đầu) • Biotronik: Siello, Solia, Setrox, Safio; Medtronic 5076; St Jude Tendril STS với isocenter ở đầu 10 cm trên mắt (chup não thôi) • Dây 5086MRI, Tendril MRI chỉ được cung cấp với máy MRc nên không phải trong diện này. 20
  21. 21. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Quý vị đang dự khóa này, nghĩ có nên chấp nhận mở rộng chỉ định ở VN cho các BN mang máy không MRc thế hệ 2005+, với dây đạt MRc để được chụp MRI 1,5T với mức SAR 2 W/Kg, <30 phút, ngoài vùng ngực, mà không cần kiểm tra lại các số liệu, đơn giản hóa quy trình chụp MRI? • Sẽ giúp được khoảng 3.000 BN • Đề nghị biểu quyết. 21
  22. 22. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • Đã có một số trung tâm chụp MRI không giới hạn vùng ngực với kết quả an toàn – Martin ET, Coman JA, Shellock FG, Pulling CC, và c.s., Magnetic Resonance Imaging and cardiac pacemaker safety at 1.5 Tesla, JACC 2004. 22
  23. 23. Trần Thống 11-2016 Chụp MRI cho BN mang máy • BN mang máy không MRc, thế hệ 2005+, với bộ dây MRc, thì lập trình như MagnaSafe – mở rộng chỉ định II • Nếu dây điện cực đạt MRc toàn thân 2 W/kg, có nên chấp nhận cho chụp vùng ngực? • Sẽ giúp được khoảng 3.000 BN – Đề nghị biểu quyết. 23
  24. 24. Trần Thống 11-2016 Mở rộng chụp MRI ở VN • Sau buổi họp này chúng tôi sẽ gửi e- mail đến quý vị Bs cấy máy có trong danh sách e-mail của chúng tôi để tóm tắt kết quả • Nếu vị nào chưa từng nhận được e-mail của tôi về các thông tin liên quan lĩnh vực nhịp, thì hãy e-mail tôi ở thongt@comcast.net để được nhận e- mail này. 24
  25. 25. Trần Thống 11-2016 Kết luận • Vì MagnaSafeVN đòi hỏi một trung tâm tim mạch làm việc với trung tâm MRI, với Bs nhịp là người quyết định giới thiệu BN để chụp MRI, chúng tôi muốn yêu cầu các khoa tim mạch đồng ý lãnh trách nhiệm này hãy hãy liên lạc với chúng tôi • Sẽ chia sẽ thông tin với nhau. • Hy vọng là đến kỳ Hội Nghị Nhịp sau, sẽ có báo cáo chung về kết quả MagnaSafeVN 25
  26. 26. Trần Thống 11-2016 Cám ơn quý vị đã quan tâm theo dõi 26 Mở rộng chỉ định chụp MRI cho BN mang máy là một điều đáng mừng

