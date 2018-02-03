Workforce passport program session 6&7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROBLEM A perceived gap between the existing state and a desired state, or a deviation from a norm or standard.
DECISION Choice between alternative solutions to a specific problem.
PROBLEMS ARE CLASSIFIED INTO: 1. Have already happened. 2. Lie ahead. 3. Wanna prevent from happening.
APPROACHING PROBLEMS, 3 WAYS: 1. Delay your reaction. 2. Snap decision, little or no thinking. 3. Professional approach us...
SUSTAINABLE PROBLEM SOLVING Every one Every idea Build on Secondary data whenever possible. Creativity counts.
WIN-WIN DECISIONS, HOW? Data based. Seek needed information or data. Discuss criteria( $, T, impact…) Explore different in...
DECISION TYPES, 3: 1. Autocratic. 2. Consultative. 3. Group decision. Poor decisions? Way out.. Making Decisions Shouldn't...
FACTS VS. INFORMATION Facts Knowledge Experience Analysis judgment Information Advice Experimentation intuition Dynamic wo...
INGREDIENTS OF GOOD DM 1) Focus on the most important thing. Of all the things you're judging, one factor is the most impo...
4) Consider the decisions sitting on the back burner. "The best decision you'll ever make is probably the one you've been ...
6) Look ahead. Figure out how your decision will play out over time. 7) Turn big decisions into a series of little decisio...
9) Get what you need to feel safe. For some people, that means knowing the worst that can happen; or needing to know they ...
THE EARTHQUAKE Group workshop 10 minutes Individual score Group score
PROBLEM SOLVING STYLES
PROBLEM SOLVING MODEL What is my problem? Why is that a problem? What are some ways I can solve my problem?
• Identify problem • Seek causes • Define real problem definition • Alternative solutions • Choose the best solution Decis...
OTHER WAY Perception Definition analysis GO/ No GO Alternative generation Evaluation DM Divergers accommodators
THE RIGHT WAY!  T/E  Experience  Repertoire  Carpenter  Formal steps helps to create flexible, workable solutions
PROBLEM DEFINITION & IDENTIFICATION  Perception • Whose? How? Why? What? • Legitimize it, OK! • Different POV • Group agr...
 Definition • PAG – PAU • What, What is not a problem. • Diagram  Analysis • Ask basic Q. • Breakdown: Revenues are down...
DECISION MAKING Brainstormig
Checkerboard Main solution Possible specific solutions Increase R via Products New pdct Factory X2 Decrease expenses Fire ...
 Evaluation • Sort • Pros, cons. • Like don’t like. • Order ideas. • Then develop criteria checkerboard Doable? Like it? ...
 Decision making • Group consensus • Both/and method, not ! Option only. • Facilitate voting, discard the nonimportant op...
 Planning • What needs to be done? • Who will do? • Resources needed? • Deadlines? Small task + small task + small task =...
B  Implmentation • 3 activities cycle: 1. What you are gonna do 2. Doing it 3. Reacting – feedback. P28 Case study: Spagh...
THE PROBLEM SOLVING TOOLKIT Basic tools Is/is not Graphics Basic questions Criteira Analysis Break it up
FISHBONE PROBLEM SOLVING TOOL
Workforce passport program session 6&7

  1. 1. What is problem solving? 10 Ingredients of good decision making. Earthquake! Problem solving styles Problem solving workshop
  2. 2. decision1.mp4
  3. 3. OUTCOMES 1. Aware of Problem solving steps & tools. 2. Root causes differs from Symptoms 3. Identify your own problem solving style 4. Improve problem solving and decision making skills 5. Improve creative thinking 6. Top 10 rules of decision making
  4. 4. Leaders face problems Paid more? Solve problems. Success is the ability to solve problems and make right decisions. Learnable or gift!
  5. 5. 7 STEPS PROBLEM SOLVING 1- Define, real facts. 2-Causes, why and why? number of reasons matter. 3- Possible solutions 4-any decision is better than no decision at all, make a decision. 5-Assign to act, who, when, standards 6-schedule of reporting, deadlines! Measurs. 7-action, action, action, you or someone else.
  6. 6. PROBLEM A perceived gap between the existing state and a desired state, or a deviation from a norm or standard.
  7. 7. DECISION Choice between alternative solutions to a specific problem.
  8. 8. PROBLEMS ARE CLASSIFIED INTO: 1. Have already happened. 2. Lie ahead. 3. Wanna prevent from happening.
  9. 9. APPROACHING PROBLEMS, 3 WAYS: 1. Delay your reaction. 2. Snap decision, little or no thinking. 3. Professional approach using decision making practices.
  10. 10. SUSTAINABLE PROBLEM SOLVING Every one Every idea Build on Secondary data whenever possible. Creativity counts.
  11. 11. WIN-WIN DECISIONS, HOW? Data based. Seek needed information or data. Discuss criteria( $, T, impact…) Explore different interpretations of data.
  12. 12. DECISION TYPES, 3: 1. Autocratic. 2. Consultative. 3. Group decision. Poor decisions? Way out.. Making Decisions Shouldn't be this Hard - The Lunch Decision.mp4
  13. 13. FACTS VS. INFORMATION Facts Knowledge Experience Analysis judgment Information Advice Experimentation intuition Dynamic world Absence of facts go to info + opinion
  14. 14. INGREDIENTS OF GOOD DM 1) Focus on the most important thing. Of all the things you're judging, one factor is the most important and must be given greater weight than anything else. 2) Don't decide until you're ready. Don't act on impulse or succumb to decision panic. 3) Look for all the good things that can happen. Make your decisions as if you were afraid of missing a wonderful opportunity.
  15. 15. 4) Consider the decisions sitting on the back burner. "The best decision you'll ever make is probably the one you've been putting off," he stresses. 5) Base your decision on self-acceptance. Look yourself in the mirror and ask: What about me needs to be true for this decision to work out? If you understand and accept who you really are, decisions will work out.
  16. 16. 6) Look ahead. Figure out how your decision will play out over time. 7) Turn big decisions into a series of little decisions. "Instead of doing something because you guess it's the best thing to do, you take small steps, get more information, and then finally decide," he says. 8) Don't feel you're locked into only one or two alternatives. There are always more, if you look for them.
  17. 17. 9) Get what you need to feel safe. For some people, that means knowing the worst that can happen; or needing to know they can back out at the last moment; or needing to know everyone they care about agrees with the decision; or fully understanding the situation they are in and how to win. Identify your safety needs related to the decision at hand. 10) Do what you really want. People who make good choices ask themselves what they want and give a lot of weight to that.
  18. 18. THE EARTHQUAKE Group workshop 10 minutes Individual score Group score
  19. 19. PROBLEM SOLVING STYLES
  20. 20. PROBLEM SOLVING MODEL What is my problem? Why is that a problem? What are some ways I can solve my problem?
  21. 21. • Identify problem • Seek causes • Define real problem definition • Alternative solutions • Choose the best solution Decision making • Plan a course of action • Implement (ACT, ACT, ACT) Plan organize
  22. 22. OTHER WAY Perception Definition analysis GO/ No GO Alternative generation Evaluation DM Divergers accommodators
  23. 23. THE RIGHT WAY!  T/E  Experience  Repertoire  Carpenter  Formal steps helps to create flexible, workable solutions
  24. 24. PROBLEM DEFINITION & IDENTIFICATION  Perception • Whose? How? Why? What? • Legitimize it, OK! • Different POV • Group agreement • Avoid perception wars
  25. 25.  Definition • PAG – PAU • What, What is not a problem. • Diagram  Analysis • Ask basic Q. • Breakdown: Revenues are down: factory, shipping, salespeople! • Exemplify not generalize • Experts!
  26. 26. DECISION MAKING Brainstormig
  27. 27. Checkerboard Main solution Possible specific solutions Increase R via Products New pdct Factory X2 Decrease expenses Fire CEO Close factory Digitize Increase R via Marketing Hire mascot New TV ad Liaison with marketing agent
  28. 28.  Evaluation • Sort • Pros, cons. • Like don’t like. • Order ideas. • Then develop criteria checkerboard Doable? Like it? Afordable? A y y Not sure B N N Y
  29. 29.  Decision making • Group consensus • Both/and method, not ! Option only. • Facilitate voting, discard the nonimportant options. • Focus on agreement
  30. 30.  Planning • What needs to be done? • Who will do? • Resources needed? • Deadlines? Small task + small task + small task = overall time.
  31. 31. B  Implmentation • 3 activities cycle: 1. What you are gonna do 2. Doing it 3. Reacting – feedback. P28 Case study: Spaghetti problem Balloon problem
  32. 32. THE PROBLEM SOLVING TOOLKIT Basic tools Is/is not Graphics Basic questions Criteira Analysis Break it up
  33. 33. FISHBONE PROBLEM SOLVING TOOL
  34. 34. OPEN QUSTI

