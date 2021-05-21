Task 4 group 14 brayan arley ortiz

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Task 4 Assessment Proposal TESTING AND EVALUATION IN ELT Brayan Arley Ortiz Code: 1088975388 Group N°: 551020_14 Tutor Vanessa Villarraga
The typical student who presents the ICFES Saber 11 The student who presents the state test know 11, is a teenager usually between 16 and 18 years of age
The main objectives of the ICFES Saber 11º test are:  Check the degree of performance of students who are about to finish the eleventh grade.
PARTE 1 RESPONDA LA PREGUNTA 1 DE ACUERDO CON EL EJEMPLO ¿Dónde puede ver estos avisos?
PARTE 2 RESPONDA LAS PREGUNTAS 2 A 6 DE ACUERDO CON EL EJEMPLO Lea las descripciones de la columna de la izquierda (2 - 6).
PARTE 3 Responda las preguntas 7 a 10 de acuerdo al siguiente enunciado. "Once upon a time there was a young milkmaid who carried a bucket of milk on her head
10. What happened to the girl's expectations A. They got lost B. he fulfilled them C. are pending
ANSWERS PAPER GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS: • Fill in the cells on the answer sheet neatly using a pencil.
REFEENCES BIBLIOGRAPHY
  1. 1. Task 4 Assessment Proposal TESTING AND EVALUATION IN ELT Brayan Arley Ortiz Code: 1088975388 Group N°: 551020_14 Tutor Vanessa Villarraga Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia Licenciatura en Inglés como Lengua Extranjera Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación Villahermosa, Tolima May 2021
  2. 2. The typical student who presents the ICFES Saber 11 The student who presents the state test know 11, is a teenager usually between 16 and 18 years of age, who have not yet defined their life project, these students at the time of presenting the test are a little nervous and with the purpose of obtaining a high score to enter a public university and thus have your professional career assured. Their behavior before the test is a bit nervous and worried, because the vast majority of students cannot obtain the score they want, another very important thing is that the great majority arrive very early on the day of the test. , with the fear of being late and that they will not be allowed to enter the campus, in addition, Saturday night is eternal for many, even sometimes they cannot sleep from nerves and fear for everything that comes the next day, for some students This day may be the best or the worst of your entire life. Also during the test, time plays a fundamental role, since there are questions that take a long time to understand, but always with the interest of answering correctly to stand out among others. We can say that young people need in the test to apply all their knowledge acquired during the development of their school stage, from reading comprehension to mathematics and reflection. Once the test is finished, the student lives a nervous uncertainty for several months until the results of the state test come out, this moment on a personal level was very difficult to face because that day I was so nervous to look at the results, to the point of asking my friends to do it for me, because I was afraid to look and disappoint me with a low score, since many people believe that this type of tests are the only ones that qualify young people, and get low scores It means turning off all illusions and options to continue with higher studies
  3. 3. The main objectives of the ICFES Saber 11º test are:  Check the degree of performance of students who are about to finish the eleventh grade.  Provide elements to the student for the realization of their self-evaluation and the development of their life project.  Provide educational institutions with updated information on applicants for higher education programs, as well as on those who are admitted, for the design of academic leveling and dropout prevention programs.  Monitor the quality of education in educational establishments in the country.  Serve as a source of information for the construction of education quality indicators, as well as for the exercise of inspection and surveillance of the educational public service.  Offer information that serves as a strategic reference for the establishment of national, territorial and institutional educational policies.
  4. 4. PARTE 1 RESPONDA LA PREGUNTA 1 DE ACUERDO CON EL EJEMPLO ¿Dónde puede ver estos avisos? En la pregunta 1, marque A, B o C en su hoja de respuestas. Ejemplo 0. 1. A. In the park B. In the restaurant C. In the beach 2. A. in the hospital B. in the Street C. in the club
  5. 5. PARTE 2 RESPONDA LAS PREGUNTAS 2 A 6 DE ACUERDO CON EL EJEMPLO Lea las descripciones de la columna de la izquierda (2 - 6). ¿Cuál palabra de la columna de la derecha (A - H) concuerda con cada descripción? Una opción (A - H) se usa para el ejemplo. Sobran dos opciones más. En las preguntas 2 - 6, marque la letra correcta A - H en su hoja de respuestas. BEACH DAY Ejemplo: 0. On the beach we can swim in. 1. On the beach we can use. A. short 2. The right clothes to wear is. B. surf 3. The heat is strong during. C. vacation 4. The sport that is practiced is. D. sea 5. Most go on time. E. Happies 6. Children are very. F. Glasses G. Fly H. day
  6. 6. PARTE 3 Responda las preguntas 7 a 10 de acuerdo al siguiente enunciado. “Once upon a time there was a young milkmaid who carried a bucket of milk on her head, on her way to the market to sell it. Along the way, the dreamy young woman imagined what she could achieve with milk. She thought that in the first place and with the money from the sale she would buy a basket of eggs, which once hatched she would allow her to set up a small chicken farm. Once these grew, she could sell them, which would give her money to buy a piglet. Once the sale of the animal grew, it would be enough to buy a calf, with the milk from which she would continue to obtain benefits and in turn she could have calves. However, while she was thinking all these things, the young woman stumbled, which caused the jug to fall to the ground and break. And with him, her expectations of what she could have done with her. " 7. A title for the above text could be. A. The story of the milkmaid B. The girl and the cow C. The girl's misfortune 8. The girl he wore on his head? A. a glass of water B. a nice hat C. A bucket of milk on your head 9. What did you plan to buy first with the money? A. A car B. Eggs C. Apples
  7. 7. 10. What happened to the girl's expectations A. They got lost B. he fulfilled them C. are pending
  8. 8. ANSWERS PAPER GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS: • Fill in the cells on the answer sheet neatly using a pencil.
