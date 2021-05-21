Task 3 assess english learners group 14

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Task 3 Assess English Learners TESTING AND EVALUATION IN ELT Brayan Arley Ortiz Juana Helena Mendoza Vivian Daniela Tapier...
Community chosen by: Brayan Arley Ortiz LEARNERS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS Students with special needs. To describe this communit...
- It is slow in responding to the orders that are given. -When you are asked to do many tasks in a short time, you get con...
- Presents delay in emotional evolutionary development. -Mental age always lower than chronological age. Age The populatio...
Written Comprehension Workshop (Reading): The activity proposed for this tool is based on reading detailed by the students...
Questions.  What was the first drawing you made when you were six years old?  Teach the drawing to the elderly, what do ...
Community chosen by Juana: Helena Mendoza DEAF LEARNERS To talk about deaf people, you must first know the exact definitio...
 Delays and limitations in the control and acquisition of certain behaviors.  From a certain severity of the hearing def...
this learning, for which their economic level is low. On the other hand, the purpose of teaching you through this activity...
Annex 1
Community chosen by: Vivian Daniela Tapiero MONITORING ENGLISH LEARNERS In order to have a good teaching in the English la...
- At the time of being monitored, there are students who have learned more than others. AgeBetween 8 and 11 years old Inte...
COLLABORATIVE Community chosen by the Group: LEARNERS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS 2. According to the characteristics of the Commun...
EVALUATION DESIGN (Writting) Read each sentence and write yes or no according to the image Examples 1) There is a toothbru...
Now read the questions. Write one-word answers. Examples The duck is inside? …Bath…….. The chair is colored? …. Purple……. ...
(Reading) Read the story. Write some words to complete the sentences: Maria and her first day of work Maria gets up at 6 a...
REFERENCES BIBLIOGRAPHY  Purmensky, K. L. (2009). Service-learning for Diverse Communities : Critical Pedagogy and Mentor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
48 views
May. 21, 2021

Task 3 assess english learners group 14

EDUCACIÓN

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Task 3 assess english learners group 14

  1. 1. Task 3 Assess English Learners TESTING AND EVALUATION IN ELT Brayan Arley Ortiz Juana Helena Mendoza Vivian Daniela Tapiero Group N°: 551020_14 Tutor: Vanessa Villarraga Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia Licenciatura en Inglés como Lengua Extranjera Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación April 2021
  2. 2. Community chosen by: Brayan Arley Ortiz LEARNERS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS Students with special needs. To describe this community, it is first necessary to be clear about the term "special educational needs", it refers to students with significant learning difficulties due to various physical, psychic, sensory, affective-emotional causes, among others. In which the need for integration of those students with special needs is described with the help of some significant adaptations of access, curricular, methodological, among others, in order to achieve the maximum objectives proposed by the curriculum. These students present greater difficulties than the rest of their classmates to access learning, so they require support and technical and human resources to "compensate for difficulties, difficulties" and access or curricular adaptations. This is how we, educators, must stop making these students invisible and forcing them to learn in the same way that those without special educational disabilities do. Find ways to adapt our methodological strategies to the needs of these students and make them more confident and willing to overcome their limitations and enhance their strengths. Community analysis Characteristics -Difficulty in attention, perception and memory (you tire quickly, your attention is not maintained for a long time; it is difficult for you to distinguish between right and left, lack of interest in what you are doing ..). -It is not organized to learn from the events of daily life.
  3. 3. - It is slow in responding to the orders that are given. -When you are asked to do many tasks in a short time, you get confused and reject the situation. - It does not occur to him to invent or look for new situations. - When you are asked to do many tasks in a short time, you get confused and reject the situation. -It does not occur to him to invent or look for new situations. -Has difficulty in solving new problems, even if they are similar to others previously experienced. -You can learn best when you have been successful in the above activities. -When the positive results of their activity are known immediately, they are more interested in continuing to collaborate. -When you actively participate in homework, you learn it better and forget it less.
  4. 4. - Presents delay in emotional evolutionary development. -Mental age always lower than chronological age. Age The population is between the age of 9 to 12 years. Intensity of the English hour in the institution where they are studying the English language, etc. The hourly intensity in the educational institution is 5 hours per week, of which 4 are allocated in blocks on Monday and Thursday. Context (economy, geographic location, educational level, etc.) and your learning purpose (why are they studying English). The context of the students is normal, a quiet environment where their parents support their children's learning and have the basics to carry out learning. They belong to a community called Villahermosa, Tolima. The people of this place are very hard-working people and they dedicate themselves to coffee and livestock. Their level of education is basic since they have had difficulties due to their learning problems. The learning purpose of this community is to learn the foreign language and learn to use tools related to foreign language learning. E. After having completed the individual part the student must propose an evaluation of these students through technology).
  5. 5. Written Comprehension Workshop (Reading): The activity proposed for this tool is based on reading detailed by the students of a story and / or tale created by the teacher. They should read the text carefully so that at the end of the reading, answer some related questions. Thus, the teacher so simple a record of the level of written comprehension of each of the students. In Annex 1 you can find an example of a story created with the tool and comprehension questions corresponding to it. Annex 1
  6. 6. Questions.  What was the first drawing you made when you were six years old?  Teach the drawing to the elderly, what do they say?  What do older people need? Why?  He leaves his career as a painter and becomes a pilot, what people are he going to meet?  How do you know the Little Prince?  What did the Little Prince want?  Was he a lost child?
  7. 7. Community chosen by Juana: Helena Mendoza DEAF LEARNERS To talk about deaf people, you must first know the exact definition of deafness. Deafness is the difficulty or inability to use the sense of hearing due to partial (hearing loss) or total loss of hearing (cophosis). The causes for which hearing difficulty develops range from genetics to the consumption of aggressive medications for the nervous system, through degenerative or congenital diseases. For the inclusion of deaf students to be more real, both the administration, teachers and families should promote a greater use and knowledge of the Spanish sign language so that these girls and boys can count on a tool that seems decisive in their learning. But also in socializing with other boys and girls. Community analysis Characteristics  Hearing problems control, to a greater or lesser extent, the generation and development of phonological representations, which are mental representations based on sounds and / or phonological groups of speech.  Delay in vocabulary as a consequence of slow phonological development,  Late development of symbolic play, which can affect intellectual evolution.
  8. 8.  Delays and limitations in the control and acquisition of certain behaviors.  From a certain severity of the hearing deficit, difficulties begin to occur in the acquisition and assimilation of knowledge due to problems in the  reception of information and its proper preparation.  Problem in reading texts. Age The population is between the age of 4 to 8 years. Intensity of the English hour in the institution where they are studying the English language, etc. The hourly intensity in the school is 6 hours per week, of which 4 are assigned in blocks on Monday and Wednesday and 2 hours on Friday Context (economy, geographic location, educational level, etc.) and your learning purpose (why are they studying English). 1. The factors and difficulties that children with this special need present is like learning a second language, which is the English language, because first they are in an institution that does not have the professional trained with the language, it is as difficult for them as the professional and the student. get this learning. It is located in a rural area where they do not have enough technologies to carry out
  9. 9. this learning, for which their economic level is low. On the other hand, the purpose of teaching you through this activity in English will be carried out, strengthen visual stimulation through images and put your creativity into practice, in this case the language that is English is put into practice, learning the subject proposed that it is a specific value "companionship" and creativity. E. After having completed the individual part the student must propose an evaluation of these students through technology). Activity 1 The activity proposed in this first session, An explanation will be made about the values by means of memo files in this case a specific one that is the fellowship but in English. 2. After the first session, which is the explanation, a visual activity is carried out to strengthen visual stimulation, in which a story of an animated short presented by the teacher about the value to be promoted must be detailed. They must visualize very carefully so that at the end of the video, they capture with a drawing what value they identified in the video and in the memos cards. 3. In this way, the teacher easily records the level of understanding of each of the students. In Annex 1 you can find the image of the memos, video and the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnSM63vhtXI
  10. 10. Annex 1
  11. 11. Community chosen by: Vivian Daniela Tapiero MONITORING ENGLISH LEARNERS In order to have a good teaching in the English language, we must have good monitoring in teaching and learning, so that students return to learning in a good way. As teachers we must be very attentive and make sure that students are really learning in the classroom, so for this we must take into account the evaluations that must be done in the classroom in order to know if the student has been able to learn or to know what gaps are being made in their learning and to be able to measure their performance in the basic, intermediate or advanced content areas according to the grade level. In the same way, there are workshops that help students to learn and express what they have learned, for example exhibitions or songs, from there we can really verify that the student has learned or has errors in their pronunciation or grammar or also in the use of vocabulary. Monitoring for English students is not only about evaluating them, but also in the classroom we can carry out complex and creative monitoring, that we can also verify and monitor the students and the learning they have or are having. Similarly, the teacher must take into account the procedure in order to give feedback or correct the students. Community analysis Characteristics - Students with a basic level in the English language, answer basic questions such as name, age, years, daily routine, plans. - Some have difficulties in pronunciation and lack of vocabulary - They learn slowly, they do not develop knowledge all at once, but slowly. - When they do not understand a particular topic, they ask their doubts or simply do not say anything.
  12. 12. - At the time of being monitored, there are students who have learned more than others. AgeBetween 8 and 11 years old Intensity of the English hour in the institution where they are studying the English language, etc.In educational institutions the English language area is 5 hours per week Context: economics, geographical location, education level, etc.), and their learning purpose (why they are studying English) San Jose de Oporapa Huila educational institution, the population is between stratum 1 and 2. The students are in the fourth grade of elementary school. The students' English level is a basic level A1. Why they are studying English? Most students do not like to learn the English language because it seems very difficult, in the same way now it is a requirement that they can learn to handle the language since it is the language of world power and in Colombia all institutions have the area English language, Some students intend to learn more every day because they know that in the future it will help them to know some English. After having completed the individual part the student must propose an evaluation of these students through technology) https://forms.gle/MivQBA5kkbkGbTi86
  13. 13. COLLABORATIVE Community chosen by the Group: LEARNERS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS 2. According to the characteristics of the Community of English Learners, how does the concept of Validity apply in their evaluation process? The evaluation proposed for the community of learners with Special Needs applies the concept of validity since it has an adequate and well-designed procedure. The evaluation method coincides with the content of the work and the needs of the students, the content is in accordance with their characteristics (age, time intensity) and the elements used are accessible to the learning community in question. In addition, the evaluation process provides data to the teacher about the level of understanding of each student, which is of vital importance since this allows making the necessary adaptations to achieve the objectives proposed by the curriculum. 4. According to the characteristics of the Community of English Learners, what aspects could affect the reliability of the evaluation process? Reliability in the evaluation process could be affected if the teacher does not have full knowledge of the individual and group characteristics of the students, since not all have the same cognitive abilities to capture information, the same capacity for perception, attention, memory or comprehension of reading or writing or it may be that due to their sociocultural, geographical or economic level they do not have the same possibilities. The teacher must be clear about the strengths and weaknesses of the students.
  14. 14. EVALUATION DESIGN (Writting) Read each sentence and write yes or no according to the image Examples 1) There is a toothbrush ….Yes……. 2) The carpet is yellow …..Not……. Questions 3) Is there a mirror in the bathroom …………… 4) Are the 2 windows open …………… 5) The duck is red …………… 6) The shirt is on the floor …………… 7) The bathroom lid is closed ……………
  15. 15. Now read the questions. Write one-word answers. Examples The duck is inside? …Bath…….. The chair is colored? …. Purple……. Questions 1) The towel is color? ……………… 2) The windows in the bathroom are? ………………. 3) How many clothes can be seen? ………………… 4) The mirror is used for? ………………….. 5) Is the carpet colored? …………………...
  16. 16. (Reading) Read the story. Write some words to complete the sentences: Maria and her first day of work Maria gets up at 6 am, brushes her feet and takes a bath, then makes breakfast, makes some eggs and sausage, has breakfast and goes to work. María is a nurse and she is very happy, it is Monday and is her first day of work, she loves her work because she is very happy to attend to her patients. When she gets to work she meets two friends Juan and Bella, they also go to work in the same place. Juan is the Doctor and Bella the Head of Nursing. María felt very happy because her friends and she, they will work together. Maria had a nice day at her work and she went home very happy. Questions Made some breakfast______________ Maria is _____________and is very happy She loves her job because_____________________ They also go to work in the same place. Juan is _____ and Bella is______ Maria, Juan and Bella ________ Together
  17. 17. REFERENCES BIBLIOGRAPHY  Purmensky, K. L. (2009). Service-learning for Diverse Communities : Critical Pedagogy and Mentoring English Language Learners. Charlotte, N.C.: Information Age Publishing. https://bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/login?url=https://search-ebscohost- com.bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/login.aspx?direct=true&db=e000xww&AN=470230&l ang=es&site=ehost-live

×