Jan. 14, 2023
Biodiversity_iNaturalist_Crowdsourcing.pdf

  1. 1. 1 Biodiversity Around You: iNaturalist for Crowdsourcing M. Rafee Majid Dept. of Urban & Regional Planning Universiti Teknologi Malaysia 19 Julai 2017 Biodiversiti Di Sekeliling Anda: iNaturalist untuk Crowdsourcing* * Sumber khalayak
  2. 2. 2 A. Makna Biodiversiti
  3. 3. 3 A. Jenis Biodiversiti Kepelbagaian Ekosistem Kepelbagaian Genetik Kepelbagaian Spesis
  4. 4. 4 A. Biodiversiti di Malaysia Malaysia dalam salah satu hotspot biodiversiti dunia
  5. 5. 5 A. Biodiversiti di Malaysia
  6. 6. 6 A. Kenapa Biodiversiti Penting?
  7. 7. 7 A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Mammals Beruang Malayan Sun Bear (Helarctos malayanus)
  8. 8. 8 A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Mammals Seladang Gaur (Bos gaurus)
  9. 9. 9 Birds A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Sewah Tahu Asian Koel (Eudynamys scolopaceus)
  10. 10. 10 Birds A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Burung Tukang Malaysian Nightjar (Bos gaurus)
  11. 11. 11 Birds A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Kunyit Besar/Dendang Selayang Black-naped oriole (Oriolus chinensis)
  12. 12. 12 Fishes A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Keli Catfish species (Clarias spp.)
  13. 13. 13 Fishes A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Kelah Masheer (Tor tambroides)
  14. 14. 14 Reptiles & Amphibian A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Ular sawa Reticulated Phyton (Malayopython reticulatus)
  15. 15. 15 Reptiles & Amphibian Katak Beracun Poisonous Rock Frog Odorrana hosii A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis
  16. 16. 16 Insects Sibu-sibu/Pepatung Scarlet Basker Dragonfly (Urothemis signata) A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis
  17. 17. 17 Insects Sibu-sibu/pepatung Bicolored Damselfly (Ceriagrion cerinorubellum) A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis
  18. 18. 18 Insects 22-inche stick insect The world's largest insect is two feet long, lives only in isolated pockets of Malaysia A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis
  19. 19. 19 TV Fauna A. Uji pengetahuan anda tentang biodiversiti spesis Cimpanzi Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes) Orang utan Orang utan (Pongo pygmaeus) vs
  20. 20. 20 Apa masalahnya sekarang?
  21. 21. 21 Puncanya di Malaysia? Hutan semakin berkurangan
  22. 22. 22 Puncanya di Malaysia? Habitat dipecah belah
  23. 23. 23 Puncanya di Malaysia? Poaching
  24. 24. 24 Puncanya di Malaysia? Malaysian Biodiversity Information System ???? Kita Tak Tahu Apa Yang Kita Ada Tak Kenal Maka Tak Cinta ..and Remember!! "In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we are taught." (Baba Dioum, 1968)
  25. 25. 26 B. iNaturalist iNaturalist makes it easy for people to share what they see C.E. Seltzer. CC BY
  26. 26. 27 Elements of an observation C.E. Seltzer. CC BY What? Who? When? Where? Details? Community ID Evidence (photo or sound) B. iNaturalist
  27. 27. 28 Crowd source species IDs C.E. Seltzer, National Geographic. CC BY B. iNaturalist
  28. 28. 29 What Are Observations? An observation records an encounter with an individual organism at a particular time and location. When you make an observation, you’ll record: B. iNaturalist
  29. 29. 33 B. iNaturalist
  30. 30. 34 B. iNaturalist
  31. 31. 35 Lotong Dusky Leaf Monkey (Trachypithecus obscurus) B. From iNaturalist pages
  32. 32. 36 Kuda Laut Pigmi Pygmy Seahorse (Hippocampus bargibanti) B. From iNaturalist pages
  33. 33. 38 Ricaniid Planthoppers Family Ricaniidae B. From iNaturalist pages
  34. 34. 39 Lady Beetles Family Coccinellidae B. From iNaturalist pages
  35. 35. 40 Genus Micronia Swallowtail Moths Family Uraniidae B. From iNaturalist pages
  36. 36. 41 Orang Belanda Proboscis Monkey (Nasalis larvatus) B. From iNaturalist pages
  37. 37. 42 Golden-spotted Tiger Beetle (Cicindela aurulenta) B. From iNaturalist pages
  38. 38. 43 Raja Udang/Pekaka Blue-eared Kingfisher (Alcedo meninting) B. From iNaturalist pages
  39. 39. 44 Durian (Durio zibethinus) Lesser Long-tongued Fruit Bat (Macroglossus minimus) B. From iNaturalist pages ß Any connection? à
  40. 40. 45 C. Kesimpulan
  41. 41. 46 Thanks Scarlet-rumped Trogon (Harpactes duvaucelli) Kesumba Puteri ..and Remember!! "In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we are taught." (Baba Dioum, 1968) Tak Kenal Maka Tak Cinta rafee@utm.my
  42. 42. 47
  43. 43. 48
  44. 44. 49
  45. 45. 50 A. Biodiversity (30min) Biodiversity dan SDG – 1 sld
  46. 46. 51 BURUNG/AVIFAUNA Gagak Hantu Gembala kerbau Merbah Pekaka/Raja Udang
  47. 47. 52 MAMALIA/MAMMALS Seladang Tenuk/Badak Cipan Memerang Beruang Tenggiling
  48. 48. 53 IKAN/FISHES Keli Haruan Puyu/Betok Sepat Bawal Siakap
  49. 49. 54 TV-FAUNA Panda Kanggaru Kuda Belang Sloth Burung Unta Sid
  50. 50. 55 = ? Cimpanzi Orang Utan TVFAUNA

