Biodiversity_iNaturalist_Crowdsourcing.pdf

1.
1
Biodiversity Around You:
iNaturalist for Crowdsourcing
M. Rafee Majid
Dept. of Urban & Regional Planning
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
19 Julai 2017
Biodiversiti Di Sekeliling Anda:
iNaturalist untuk
Crowdsourcing*
* Sumber khalayak
24.
24
Puncanya di Malaysia?
Malaysian Biodiversity
Information System
????
Kita Tak Tahu Apa Yang Kita Ada
Tak Kenal Maka Tak Cinta
..and Remember!!
"In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love
only what we understand; and we will understand only what
we are taught." (Baba Dioum, 1968)
25.
26
B. iNaturalist
iNaturalist makes it easy for people to
share what they see
C.E. Seltzer. CC BY
26.
27
Elements of an observation
C.E. Seltzer. CC BY
What? Who? When?
Where?
Details?
Community ID
Evidence
(photo or sound)
B. iNaturalist
27.
28
Crowd source species IDs
C.E. Seltzer, National Geographic. CC BY
B. iNaturalist
28.
29
What Are Observations? An observation records an
encounter with an individual organism at a particular time
and location. When you make an observation, you’ll record:
B. iNaturalist
41.
46
Thanks
Scarlet-rumped Trogon
(Harpactes duvaucelli)
Kesumba Puteri
..and Remember!!
"In the end we will conserve
only what we love; we will love
only what we understand; and
we will understand only what we
are taught." (Baba Dioum, 1968)
Tak Kenal Maka Tak Cinta
rafee@utm.my