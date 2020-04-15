Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lecture No.4 Permanent Mold Casting Processes By Ass. Lect. Ali H. Almaily enginerali1989@gmail.com
4.1 Die Casting • A permanent mold casting process in which molten metal is injected into mold cavity under high pressure ...
1. Hot-Chamber Die Casting Metal is melted in a container attached to the machine, and a piston injects liquid metal under...
Figure 4.1: Cycle in hot chamber casting: (1) with die closed and plunger withdrawn, molten metal flows into the chamber; ...
Figure 4.2: Cycle in cold-chamber casting: (1) with die closed and ram withdrawn, molten metal is poured into the chamber;...
Molds for Die Casting • Usually made of tool steel, mold steel, or maraging steel. • Tungsten and molybdenum (good refract...
Die-casting dies (Fig. 4.3) may be single cavity, multiple cavity (with several identical cavities), combination cavity (...
Figure 4.3 Various types of cavities in a die-casting die.
4.2 Centrifugal Casting: Centrifugal casting refers to several casting methods in which the mold is rotated at high speed ...
A. Horizontal centrifugal casting: One possible setup is illustrated in Figure 4.4. Molten metal is poured into a horizont...
………4.2 ………….4.3 Velocity v can be expressed as: …… 4.4 Where N=rotational speed, rev/min. Substituting this expression int...
where D = inside diameter of the mold,( m). Example 4.1: A true centrifugal casting operation is to be performed horizonta...
B. vertical centrifugal casting: The effect of gravity acting on the liquid metal causes the casting wall to be thicker at...
4.3 Cleaning of Castings: After the casting has solidified and been removed from the mold, a number of additional steps ar...
4.4 Inspection of casting: Generally, the inspection of castings is carried out to ascertain the required surface finish, ...
×