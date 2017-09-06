Календарне планування з образотворчого мистецтва в 5-7 класи

«ПОГОДЖЕНО» заступник директора з навчально-виховної роботи _____________________________ "______" _________________ 2012р...
5 клас - Образотворче мистецтво ХУДОЖНІЙ ОБРАЗ (35 год., 1 год. на тиждень) І семестр Розділ І. Мова образотворчого мистец...
скульптури: об’єм, пластика форми, фактура. Композиція у скульптурі. Види скульптури: рельєф, барельєф, горельєф, контррел...
орнаментах; декоративна форма (стилізація, колір і символ); символіка «Дерево життя» в ДПМ. Творче завдання створення комп...
№ уроку Дата проведення Навчальні завдання та тема уроку Орієнтовні тематичні вправи та завдання, техніка виконання практи...
пластилін. 7. Прикладна діяльність. Стилізоване рішення мотивів різних за формою дерев у підсумковій декоративній композиц...
14. Сприйняття мистецтва. Відтворення святкового настрою. Підсумкова творча робота "Карнавальна маска". Техніка виконання ...
1. Види образотворчого мистецтва. Художні засоби передавання простору у різних видах мистецтва. Творча робота: «Чарівний с...
гармонія) наших предків». Матеріали: колаж; гуаш, акварель. 11. Інтер’єр, екстер’єр (історичний або сучасний). Поняття фро...
«ПОГОДЖЕНО» заступник директора з навчально-виховної роботи _____________________________ "______" _________________ 2013р...
на 2012/2013 навчальний рік ІІ семестр вчителя ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст._________________ _____________________________________ Календ...
розцвів». Акварель, гуаш. 19 Композиція в живописі. Колорит. Кольорова гама (холодна, тепла); кольорова палітра. 1 Вправи ...
заставки, кінцівки); характерні особливості композиції в книжковій графіці. титулу, фронтиспису, ілюстрації, заставки, кін...
6 клас образотворчого мистецтва «Духовний та предметний світ людини» 35 год., 1 год. на тиждень (4 год. резервний час) ІІ ...
18 ДПМ. Композиційні закономірності. Форма та орнаментація предметів побуту на основі стилізації природних форм. 1 Вправи ...
(побутовий, історичний) Сюжетна композиція. міміки. Творче завдання: «Запорізька Січ», «Козак». Акварель, гуаш. 28 Продовж...
людини (ландшафтна архітектура) 20 Прикладна графіка. Плакат. Види плакатів. Екологічний плакат як один із видів плакатног...
29 Проектування в ескізній формі проектного середовища. Трансформація архітектурної форми з метою підсилення виразності ху...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Календарне планування з образотворчого мистецтва в 5-7 класи

33 views

Published on

Календарне планування з образотворчого мистецтва в 5-7 класи

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
7
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Календарне планування з образотворчого мистецтва в 5-7 класи

  1. 1. «ПОГОДЖЕНО» заступник директора з навчально-виховної роботи _____________________________ "______" _________________ 2012р. на 2012/2013 навчальний рік І семестр вчителя ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст._________________ _____________________________________ Календарне планування розроблене згідно діючої програми з образотворчого мистецтва для учнів 5-7-х класів, яка затверджена Міністерством освіти і науки України - за редакцією Е. Бєлкіної (Художньо-естетичний цикл. Програми для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів 5-11 класи. К.:Перун Ірпінь, 2005.); програми з художньої культури автор Л.Масол та з урахуванням методичних рекомендацій, що розміщенні в Інформаційному збірнику МОН № 19-20, 2012 рік 1
  2. 2. 5 клас - Образотворче мистецтво ХУДОЖНІЙ ОБРАЗ (35 год., 1 год. на тиждень) І семестр Розділ І. Мова образотворчого мистецтва (16 год.) Тема 1. Асоціативно-образна мова (площина, об’єм) 8 год. № уроку Дата проведення Навчальні завдання та тема уроку Орієнтовні тематичні вправи та завдання, техніка виконання практичних завдань 1. Мова образотворчого мистецтва. Види образотворчого мистецтва. Графіка. Живопис. Скульптура. ДПМ. Творча робота за уявою. Сприйняття мистецтва. Виражальні можливості ліній, їх вплив на емоційний стан людини. Матеріал: олівці, фломастери, акварель. 2. Графіка як вид образотворчого мистецтва. Основні засоби графічної мови. Крапка, лінія, штрих, фактура. Тема практичного завдання: «Лагідна та зла рослини». Створення малюнку з використання виразних ліній, крапок, штрихів, плям (на вибір учня). Матеріал: простий олівець, фломастер 3. Графіка як вид образотворчого мистецтва. Основні засоби графічної мови. Основні правила композиції. Пляма. Силует. Ритм ліній і плям.Створення силуетної композиції «Натюрморт». Відтворення настрою за допомогою використання групи ахроматичних кольорів. Матеріал: гуаш, акварель, туш. 4. Живопис як вид образотворчого мистецтва. Основні засоби виразності живопису: колір, мазок, пляма, тонова розмивка. Колір та його властивості (хроматичний, ахроматичний, утворення кольорів). Практичне завдання: створення композиції: «Люблю я осінні квіти» Вправи різними прийомами накладання фарб акварелі та гуаші (мазки, розтяжка кольору «по вологому», «по сухому»). 5. Живопис як вид образотворчого мистецтва. Основні засоби живопису. Композиція у живописі. Кольорові асоціації (сум – радість, спокій - напруження) на основі сприймання музичних та літературних творів, стану природи. Практичне завдання: «Радість і сум в природі» або «Вже сумно вечір колір свій міняє». Вправи з одним кольором, гра з насиченістю кольору. Техніка виконання монотипія або робота гуашшю чи аквареллю (змішана техніка). 6. Скульптура як вид образотворчого мистецтва. Основні виражальні засоби Вправи на створення об’ємної пластики. 2
  3. 3. скульптури: об’єм, пластика форми, фактура. Композиція у скульптурі. Види скульптури: рельєф, барельєф, горельєф, контррельєф, кругла скульптура. Практичне завдання: «Пори року». Практичне завдання створення рельєфної композиції, робота в групах. Матеріал: пластилін. 7. ДПМ. Засоби виразності декоративного мистецтва: орнамент, декоративна форма, стилізація. Практичне завдання: створення орнаменту або орнаментованої закладки для книжки. Вправи на створення елемента орнаменту. Техніка виконання практичного завдання: витинанка. 8. ДПМ. Композиція у ДПМ: цілісність форми і декору; орнаментальна композиція (стрічкова, сітчаста); декоративна композиція (симетрія, асиметрія, рівновага). Творче завдання: «Свято осені». Колективна творча робота. Матеріал: кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці. Тема 2. Асоціативно-образна форма 8 год. 9. Графіка та засоби виразності. Пляма, силует, контур. Виявлення характеру форм, використання графіки у створенні асоціативних образів. Практичне завдання: «Дерева - силуети». Вправи на створення плям- силуетів дерев. Техніка: гратографія, силуетна графіка (чорним по білому і навпаки). Матеріал: гуаш, туш, акварель, гелеві ручки. 10. Композиція у графіці: штрихова композиція (буква, слово); буквиця, декор літери, буква-образ, слово-образ. Творче практичне завдання: написати ім’я або ініціали у вигляді монограми. Вправи з написання однієї літери різними інструментами та матеріалами (буква-образ). 11. Живопис та засоби виразності: Колір і форма; кольоровий контраст, різні відтінки одного кольору. Творче завдання: створення двох робіт з однакових форм але різних кольорів (засобами контрасту, нюансу). Вправи на створення споріднених та доповнюючи кольорів. Матеріал: гуаш, акварель, аплікація. 12. Композиція у живописі: пейзажний жанр (марина): мінлива форма і колір (небо, хмари); композиційний центр. Творче завдання створення краєвиду з хмарами: «Хмари над морем», «У горах», «У долині». Вправи різними техніками з утворення хмаринок. Техніка та матеріали: акварель, штампування поролоном, монотипія, олівці, фарби. 13 Засоби виразності скульптури: монументальна скульптура малих форм, дрібна пластика. Практичне творче завдання: «Пустотливі ведмежата» або «Герої казки «Колобок». Створення образів, які уособлюють поняття добра і зла. Матеріали: пластилін, солоне тісто. 14. Засоби виразності ДПМ: символи, знаки вТехніка виконання та 3
  4. 4. орнаментах; декоративна форма (стилізація, колір і символ); символіка «Дерево життя» в ДПМ. Творче завдання створення композиції «Зимова квітка». матеріал: аплікація, витинанка, кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці, картон. 15. Декоративна композиція: у крузі, квадраті, прямокутнику; сюжетно- декоративна композиція; цілісність композиції (гармонійне поєднання декору, форми, кольору). Творче завдання: «Райські птахи» або «Новорічне свято» Вправи на створення елемента орнаменту для композиції в крузі, квадраті на вибір. Творче завдання (колективна робота) створення декоративної композиції. 16. Продовження роботи над темою. Декоративна композиція: «Райські птахи» або «Новорічне свято» Техніка виконання та матеріал: аплікація, витинанка, кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці, картон. 17. Урок узагальнення. Асоціативно-образна форма в образотворчому мистецтві. Творча робота за уявою. Вправи на закріплення вивченого матеріалу. Техніка виконання творчої роботи за вибором. 6 клас - Образотворче мистецтво ДУХОВНИЙ ТА ПРЕДМЕТНИЙ СВІТ ЛЮДИНИ (35 год., 1 год. на тиждень) І семестр Розділ І. Форма в образотворчому мистецтві (14 год.) Тема 1. Форма (площина, конструкція, об’єм) 8 год. 4
  5. 5. № уроку Дата проведення Навчальні завдання та тема уроку Орієнтовні тематичні вправи та завдання, техніка виконання практичних завдань 1. Види образотворчого мистецтва. Форма в образотворчому мистецтві. Поняття «форма». Геометрична подібність зображення природних форм, предметів (овочі, фрукти). Силует. Творча робота за уявою. Сприйняття мистецтва. Виражальні можливості форми, її вплив на емоційний стан людини. Вправи на елементарну побудову природних форм, в основі яких лежить геометрична подібність зображення (овочі, фрукти). Матеріал: олівці, фломастери, акварель. 2. Засоби виявлення об’ємно-пластичних якостей форми. Лінійна перспектива. Практичне завдання: зображення куба, циліндра з урахуванням перспективних скорочень. Створення геометричних форм з використання перспективи. Матеріал: простий олівець. 3. Зображення на площині. Побудова складних за формою предметів шляхом вичленення в їх будові простих геометричних форм (різні за формою глечики, вази тощо). Силуетне рішення. Створення натюрморту із об’ємних речей. Вправи на спрощення природних форм та їх аналіз. Матеріал: простий олівець. 4. Прикладна діяльність. Відтворення тональних співвідношень в декоративній композиції. Локальний колір та форма у декоративному вирішені натюрморту (колорит, холодна гамма, колірна гамма). Декоративний натюрморт. Вправи з одним кольором, гра з насиченістю кольору. Матеріал для виконання: гуаш, акварель. 5. Прикладна діяльність. Відтворення тональних співвідношень в декоративній композиції (колорит, тепла гамма, колірна гармонія). Творча робота: "Гілка дерева з плодами та листям" або «Дивне дерево»(як себе прикрашають дерева). Вправи з одним кольором, гра з насиченістю кольору. Матеріал для виконання: гуаш, акварель. 6. Скульптура як вид образотворчого мистецтва. Виявлення форми пластичними засобами рельєфу (фактура, випуклий чи заглиблений візерунок). Творче завдання рельєфна композиція: «Свято врожаю» Вправи на створення рельєфних форм. Практичне завдання створення рельєфної композиції. Робота в групах. Матеріал: 5
  6. 6. пластилін. 7. Прикладна діяльність. Стилізоване рішення мотивів різних за формою дерев у підсумковій декоративній композиції "Ліс моєї фантазії". Вправи на створення рельєфних форм. Практичне завдання створення рельєфної композиції. Колективна робота. Матеріал: пластилін. 8. Сприйняття мистецтва. Урок узагальнення: «Що ж таке форма?» Бесіда. Робота в групах. Тема 2. Світлотінь 6 год. 9. Зображення на площині. Розвиток просторової уяви учнів та відтворення об’єму форми. Графіка та засоби виявлення об’ємної форми, фактури, матеріалу предмета (лінія, штрих, світлотінь, тінь, що падає). Практичне завдання: геометричний натюрморт. Виконання вправ на побудову об’ємних геометричних тіл (куб, циліндр), які розміщені на різному рівні відносно лінії горизонту (вище, нижче, по середині). Матеріал: простий олівець. 10. Виявлення зумовленого кольору куба (білий куб у різному кольоровому оточені). Етюди з натури. Техніка виконання:грийзайль. Вправи з відтворення впливу оточуючого кольорового середовища на предмет білого кольору (куля) в трьох варіантах колірного середовища (жовто-синього, жовто- червоного, синьо- червоного). Матеріал: акварель. 11. Засоби живопису виявлення об’єму. Вплив світла на колір у пейзажному живописі. Практична робота: «І місто все стоїть заледеніле» або «Зима – чаруюча пора». Вправи різними техніками, що утворюють фактуру природніх форм. Техніка та матеріали: акварель, штампування поролоном, монотипія, олівці, фарби. 12. Засоби живопису виявлення настрою. Колірний та тоновий стан. «Мій настрій у пейзажі». Робота у кольорі з використанням техніки крап кування та мішана техніка. Вправи на гру кольору. Зображувальні форми, що передають настрій у природі. Матеріали: акварель, гуаш, гелеві ручки. 13 Сприйняття мистецтва. Відтворення святкового настрою. Підсумкова творча робота "Карнавальна маска". Техніка виконання та матеріал: аплікація, витинанка, кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці, картон. 6
  7. 7. 14. Сприйняття мистецтва. Відтворення святкового настрою. Підсумкова творча робота "Карнавальна маска". Техніка виконання та матеріал: аплікація, паперопластика, витинанка, кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці, картон. 15. Сприйняття мистецтва. Продовження роботи над творчою роботою "Карнавальна маска". Техніка виконання та матеріал: аплікація, паперопластика, витинанка, кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці, картон. 16. Урок узагальнення. Світлотінь. Творча робота за уявою. Вправи на закріплення вивченого матеріалу. 17. Урок узагальнення. Світлотінь. Творча робота за уявою. Вправи на закріплення вивченого матеріалу. 7 клас – Образотворче мистецтво КУЛЬТУРНЕ ТА ПРОСТОРОВЕ СЕРЕДОВИЩЕ ЛЮДИНИ (35 год., 1 год. на тиждень) І семестр Розділ І. Простір і об’ємно-просторова форма (14 год.) Тема 1. Художні засоби зображення простору 6 год. № уроку Дата проведення Навчальні завдання та тема уроку Орієнтовні тематичні вправи та завдання, техніка виконання практичних завдань 7
  8. 8. 1. Види образотворчого мистецтва. Художні засоби передавання простору у різних видах мистецтва. Творча робота: «Чарівний світ мистецтва». Сприйняття мистецтва. Матеріал: олівці, фломастери, акварель. 2. Ритм ліній і плям, колір (оптичні властивості). Передача умовного простору: віддалення наближення кольору. Повітряна перспектива у живописі. Творча робота: «Карпатські гори» або «Пейзаж за вікном». Техніка виконання та матеріали: акварель, гуаш, пастель, кольорові олівці. 3. Повітряна перспектива засобами графіки. Перспектива вулиць. Штрих, лінія, тон. Творча робота: «Моя вулиця» Техніка виконання та матеріали: грийзаль, акварель, простий олівець. 4. Об’ємна форма у відкритому просторі та в інтер’єрі (геометрична форма, паркова скульптура, дрібна пластика). Продуманість виразності силуету. Урахування масштабу та характеру декору, що сприймається на відстані Творча робота: «Скульптура в парку» або «Фонтан із використанням зооморфних та антропоморфних,фантаст ичних мотивів». Матеріал: пластилін, простий олівець. 5. Умовно-графічне або ілюзорно- просторове зображення. Творча робота: композиція «Простір». Матеріали: графічні. 6. Сприйняття мистецтва. Урок узагальнення: «Що ж таке художні засоби зображення простору?» Бесіда. Робота в групах. Тема 2. Об’ємно-просторова форма. Архітектура і місто 8 год. 7. Сприймання мистецтв. Архітектура (вид мистецтва, стилі).Архітектурний образ. Етюдні замальовки. Сприймання мистецтва: «Архітектурні мотиви» або «Шедеври архітектурного мистецтва». Матеріали для виконання за вибором учнів. 8. Гармонія архітектури з природним середовищем. Багатопланова композиція. Творча робота: «Замок у горах». Матеріали: гуаш, акварель, змішана техніка. 9. Повітряна перспектива засобами графіки. Перспектива вулиць. Творча робота: «Вулиця рідного міста (села)». Матеріали: простий олівець, гелеві ручки. 10. Архітектура історичного міста, гармонія з природним середовищем (кольорова Творча робота: «Стара фортеця» або «Фортеці 8
  9. 9. гармонія) наших предків». Матеріали: колаж; гуаш, акварель. 11. Інтер’єр, екстер’єр (історичний або сучасний). Поняття фронтальної перспективи. Творча робота: «Про що може розповісти інтер’єр» Техніка за вибором учня. 12. Монументальне мистецтво (імітація вітражу). Творча робота: «Вітраж старовинного замку». Техніка та матеріали: аплікація, акварель, гуаш, фломастери, кольоровий папір. 13 Сценічний простір. Робота художника- декоратора у театрі. Поняття умовного простору. Колективна творча робота: декорації до спектаклю за улюбленим літературним твором. Техніка та матеріали: аплікація, колаж, акварель, гуаш, фломастери, кольоровий папір. 14. Сценічний простір. Робота художника- декоратора у театрі. Поняття умовного простору. Колективна творча робота: декорації до спектаклю за улюбленим літературним твором. Техніка та матеріали: аплікація, колаж, акварель, гуаш, фломастери, кольоровий папір. 15. Сприйняття мистецтва. Відтворення святкового настрою. Підсумкова творча робота Техніка виконання та матеріал: аплікація, витинанка, кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці, картон. 16. Продовжити роботу над темою: "Новорічна стіннівка". Техніка виконання та матеріал: аплікація, витинанка, кольоровий папір, клей, ножиці, картон. 17. Урок узагальнення. Творча робота за уявою. Вправи на закріплення вивченого матеріалу. 9
  10. 10. «ПОГОДЖЕНО» заступник директора з навчально-виховної роботи _____________________________ "______" _________________ 2013р. 10
  11. 11. на 2012/2013 навчальний рік ІІ семестр вчителя ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст._________________ _____________________________________ Календарне планування розроблене згідно діючої програми з образотворчого мистецтва для учнів 5-7-х класів, яка затверджена Міністерством освіти і науки України - за редакцією Е. Бєлкіної (Художньо-естетичний цикл. Програми для загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів 5-11 класи. К.:Перун Ірпінь, 2005.); програми з художньої культури автор Л.Масол та з урахуванням методичних рекомендацій, що розміщенні в Інформаційному збірнику МОН № 19-20, 2012 рік 5 клас образотворчого мистецтва «Художній образ» 35 год., 1 год. на тиждень (4 год. резервний час) ІІ семестр РОЗДІЛ ІІ. ПРИРОДНІ ФОРМИ ТА ОБРАЗИ У МИСТЕЦТВІ (19 год.) Тема 1: Природні форми (8 годин) № уроку Дата проведення Навчальні завдання та тема уроку К-сть годин Орієнтовні тематичні вправи та завдання, матеріали та техніка виконання практичних завдань 16 Засоби виразності графіки: лінія, штрих, тон. Силует. Засоби виявлення будови природних форм (листя, дерева, птахи). 1 Вправи на спрощення природних форм (виявлення основних елементів). «Пливли наді мною за обрій лелеки». Графічні матеріали за вибором учителя. 17 Композиція в графіці: пропорції, масштаб. Визначення пропорцій різних природних форм. 1 Вправи на передачу масштабності та пропорцій різних тварин. «Дивовижний птах» . Графічні матеріали. 18 Засоби виразності живопису: колір природних форм, контраст, нюанс. Колір природної форми. Кольорова гама різних форм. 1 Вправа: малювання різноманітних форм квітів (пухнастих, гладеньких, з великими або дрібними пелюстками), використовуючи контрастне або нюанс не тло. «Серед поля мак 11
  12. 12. розцвів». Акварель, гуаш. 19 Композиція в живописі. Колорит. Кольорова гама (холодна, тепла); кольорова палітра. 1 Вправи на уяву. Створення абстрактної композиції на музичний твір (за вибором0). «Смарагдове місто» (птахи, квіти). Акварель, гуаш. Техніка монотипія. 20 Скульптура. Засоби виразності об’ємної пластики: статика, динаміка. Виявлення характеру природних форм. 1 Вправи із зображення тварин в статичному положенні або в русі без зайвої деталізації. Створення динамічного образу тварини: «Сердитий пес», «Злякана кішка», «Птахи з улюбленої казки». Пластилін, глина, солоне тісто. 21 Скульптура. ДПМ. Композиція в об’ємній пластиці: природні форми; розробка об’ємної форми (лаконічність, декор, фактура). Об’ємні композиції з природних матеріалів (флористика). 1 Вправи: експериментування у створенні образів з природних матеріалів. Створення композиції з природних матеріалів (флористика) на тему «Казковий персонаж», «Букет». 22 Засоби виразності ДПМ. Візерунок, фактура, форма, текстура природних форм і предметів (зв‘язок із характером форми) 1 Вправи на визначення візерунку природної форми (метелик, змія, мушлі). Створення декоративної композиції в крузі з використанням визначеного візерунку. «Декоративна композиція для тканини». Акварель, гуаш, пастель. 23 Декоративна композиція: організація елементів композиції (з орнаментів та візерунків природних форм); імітація (вітраж, розпис на склі). 1 Вправи на створення імітації вітражу в техніці витинанки, аплікація. Творче завдання: імітація вітражу «Чарівні птахи на квітковій галявині» Тема 2: Художні образи та композиції в різних видах образотворчого мистецтва (11 годин) 24 Види графіки: станкова, книжкова, промислова, плакатна. Техніки графіки: естамп, ксилографія, офорт, літографія, ліногравюра. Жанри графіки. 1 Створення образів казкових чи фантастичних героїв на основі вивчення природних форм та явищ із використанням різних художніх засобів графіки. Передача характерних особливостей образу (комічного, доброго, розумного). «Казкова істота», «Інопланетний персонаж». Графічні матеріали. 25 Книжкова графіка: основні елементи книжки: (обкладинка, титул, фронтиспис, ілюстрації, 1 Колективна робота: створення книжки-розкладки з усіма головними елементами книжкової графіки: обкладинки, 12
  13. 13. заставки, кінцівки); характерні особливості композиції в книжковій графіці. титулу, фронтиспису, ілюстрації, заставки, кінцівки. 26 Види живопису: станковий, монументальний, театрально- декораційний, мініатюра; монументальний живопис (фреска, мозаїка, вітраж). 1 Вправи на створення ескізу костюма для героя власної казки, декорації до улюбленої театральної вистави. Акварель, гуаш. 27 Жанри живопису: натюрморт, пейзаж, портрет, анімалістичний, батальний, міфологічний; портрет(камерний, парадний, парний, груповий, автопортрет). 1 Вправи з зображення обличчя дитини, дорослої людини. Створення автопортрета, портрета матусі або друга (на вибір). Акварель, гуаш. 28 Скульптура: види та жанри. Українська народна іграшка. Сучасна іграшка. 1 Створення пам’ятної медалі (рельєф) «За успіхи у навчанні», «Казкове місто», «Місто моєї мрії». Пластилін, бісер, шматочки тканини, фольга. 29 Види архітектури: житлова, культова, громадська, промислова. 1 Розробка проекту казкового будинку-палацу, декорації лялькового театру. «Казковий будинок» макет. Олівці, фломастери, папір, клей, гуаш, акварель. 30 Види ДПМ: килимарство, ткацтво, розпис, лозоплетіння, флористика, різьба по дереву, ковальство, гончарство і т.д. Петриківський розпис. 1 Вправи на виконання елементів петриківського розпису: «зернятко», «кривеньке зернятко», «гребінець», «перехідний мазок». Виконання нескладної композиції за мотивами петриківського розпису. Гуаш, акварель. 31 ДПМ. Петриківський розпис і основи композиції: «вазон», «букет», «гілочка», «фриз». 1 Створення роботи: панно «Чарівні птахи», «Ранкові роси». Гуаш, акварель. 32 ДПМ. Петриківський розпис і основи композиції: «вазон», «букет», «гілочка», «фриз». 1 Створення роботи: панно «Чарівні птахи», «Ранкові роси». Гуаш, акварель. 33 Узагальнення знань за темою Підсумковий урок за рік 1 13
  14. 14. 6 клас образотворчого мистецтва «Духовний та предметний світ людини» 35 год., 1 год. на тиждень (4 год. резервний час) ІІ семестр РОЗДІЛ ІІ. ВЗАЄМОЗВЯЗКО ФОРМИ ТА ЗМІСТУ В ОБРАЗОТВОРЧОМУ МИСТЕЦТВІ (17 год.) Тема 1: Форма і зміст (8 годин) № уроку Дата проведення Навчальні завдання та тема уроку К-сть годин Орієнтовні тематичні вправи та завдання, матеріали та техніка виконання практичних завдань 16 Графіка. Виявлення змісту форми. Загальні відомості про правила стилізації. Узагальнення і стилізація природних форм. 1 Вправи на спрощення предметів. Творче завдання «Стоять веселі соняхи у цвіті». Графічні матеріали. 17 ДПМ. Символіка та стилізація форми. Створення орнаментальної композиції (символіка орнаментів і кольору). 1 Вправи на відтворення та спрощення предметів. Обговорення специфіки орнаментів різних народів. Орнаментальна композиція «Український рушник». Акварель, гуаш. 14
  15. 15. 18 ДПМ. Композиційні закономірності. Форма та орнаментація предметів побуту на основі стилізації природних форм. 1 Вправи на спрощення природних елементів. Створення композиції «Святкова таріль» використовуючи елементи орнаменту природних форм. Гуаш, акварель. 19 Живопис. Композиційні закономірності та прийоми в різних видах та жанрах образотворчого мистецтва. Натюрморт. 1 Вправи на пошук та побудову натюрморту, композиційний центр. Творчий натюрморт (з предметів, що визначають епоху, країну). Творча робота: «Натюрморт і час», «Речі минулого», «Світ моїх речей». 20 Продовження. Живопис. Композиційні закономірності та прийоми в різних видах та жанрах образотворчого мистецтва. Натюрморт. 1 Вправи на пошук та побудову натюрморту, композиційний центр. Сюжетно-тематичний натюрморт (з предметів, що визначають епоху, країну). Творча робота: «Натюрморт і час», «Речі минулого», «Світ моїх речей». 21 Графіка. Проектування предметів побуту на основі трансформації природних форм. 1 Вправи для роботи уяви, стилізація природних форм. Створення меблів для казкових персонажів. Ескіз. «Стільчик для Дюймовочки». 22 ДПМ. Спрощення та стилізація предметів на площині. Перехід від площинного зображення до об’ємного . 1 Вправи на утворення геометричних форм від природніх. Творче завдання «Листівка до свята 8 Березня». Кольоровий картон, папір, клей ножиці, фольга, бісер і т.д. 23 Графіка. Фігура людини: пропорції та рух. Пропорції постаті людини залежно від віку, зросту, образу. 1 Вправи на уяву: вікові зміни пропорцій людської фігури. Етапи послідовності малювання фігури людини. Начерки постаті людини. Графічні матеріали. Тема 2: Людина та предметний світ (9 годин) 24 Графіка. Портрет як жанр образотворчого мистецтва (види портретів). Портрет у графіці, скульптурі, живописі. 1 Бесіда. Творча колективна робота створення колажу «Портрет і всесвіт». 25 Портрет як жанр образотворчого мистецтва. Особливості пропорцій та будови голови людини, та її елементів. 1 Вправи на створення образу людини з урахуванням власного бачення, одягу та предметного оточення. Творче завдання: «Автопортрет», «Мій однокласник», «Бабуся». Графічні матеріали. 26 Продовження. Портрет як жанр образотворчого мистецтва. Особливості пропорцій та будови голови людини, та її елементів. 1 Вправи на створення образу людини з урахуванням власного бачення, одягу та предметного оточення. Творче завдання: «Автопортрет», «Мій однокласник», «Бабуся». Графічні матеріали. 27 Живопис. Жанри портрету 1 Вправи на передачу настрою, 15
  16. 16. (побутовий, історичний) Сюжетна композиція. міміки. Творче завдання: «Запорізька Січ», «Козак». Акварель, гуаш. 28 Продовження. Живопис. Жанри портрету (побутовий, історичний) Сюжетна композиція. 1 Вправи на передачу настрою, міміки. Творче завдання: «Запорізька Січ», «Козак». Акварель, гуаш. 29 Портрет. Колір і форма у створенні сценічних та літературних образів, шаржів, карикатур. 1 Вправи на розвиток уяви та образного мислення. Творче завдання: «Попелюшка», «Котигорошко». Акварель, гуаш, графічні матеріали. 30 Дизайн. Моделювання та його поняття. Моделювання ескізу одягу. 1 Вправи на розвиток уяви та образного мислення. Творче завдання: Ескіз одягу літературного героя. Акварель, гуаш, графічні матеріали. 31 Графіка. Пропорції фігури людини. Людина в русі. 1 Створення колективних робіт «Спортивні змагання». «Гра у волейбол», Змагання лижників. Графічні матеріали. 32 Графіка. Прикладна графіка. Плакат (шрифтовий). 1 Творче завдання: «Екологічний плакат», «Театральна афіша». 33 Узагальнення знань за темою. Підсумковий урок за рік. 1 7 клас образотворчого мистецтва «Культурне та просторове середовище людини» 35 год., 1 год. на тиждень(4 год. резервний час) ІІ семестр РОЗДІЛ ІІКУЛЬТУРНО-ПРОСТОРОВЕ СЕРЕДОВИЩЕ (17 год.) Тема 1: Природне і культурне середовище людини (8 годин) № уроку Дата проведення Навчальні завдання та тема уроку К-сть годин Орієнтовні тематичні вправи та завдання, матеріали та техніка виконання практичних завдань 16 Пейзаж. Розвиток пейзажного жанру. Природний світ, гармонія природних форм у середовищі. 1 Спостереження та аналіз навколишнього середовища. Творче завдання: «Зимовий пейзаж», «Морські глибини». Акварель, гуаш. 17 Природне середовище очима птахів та комах (низька лінія горизонту, перспектива пташиного польоту). 1 Специфіка розташування лінії горизонту. Творче завдання: «Дивний погляд», «степ та степ навкруги». Акварель, гуаш. 18 Природно-ландшафтний вплив на організацію простору культурне середовище людини (малі архітектурні форми). 1 Ознайомлення з ландшафтним дизайном. Творче завдання: «Ландшафтна архітектура», «Парк моєї мрії». Акварель, гуаш. 19 Продовження. Взаємозв’язок природного середовища, природних форм в середовищі 1 Ознайомлення з ландшафтним дизайном. Творче завдання: «Ландшафтна архітектура», «Парк моєї мрії». Акварель, гуаш. 16
  17. 17. людини (ландшафтна архітектура) 20 Прикладна графіка. Плакат. Види плакатів. Екологічний плакат як один із видів плакатного мистецтва. 1 «Екологія», «Щоб планета була чистою» 21 Інтер’єр. Взаємозв’язок природного середовища, природних форм у середовищі людини. Використання природних форм у середовищі людини. Ікебана. 1 Вправи на виражальні засоби ікебани. Знайомство з видом мистецтва аранжування. Творче завдання: «Ікебана в інтер’єрі». Мішана техніка. 22 Інтер’єр. Культурні, національні традиції у дизайні середовища. 1 Порівняльна характеристика національних традицій дизайну. Творче завдання: «Інтер’єр української оселі», «Інтер’єр японського житла». Мішана техніка. 23 Продовження. Інтер’єр. Культурні, національні традиції у дизайні середовища. Урок узагальнення 1 Порівняльна характеристика національних традицій дизайну. Творче завдання: «Інтер’єр української оселі», «Інтер’єр японського житла». Мішана техніка. Тема 2:Предметне середовище (9 годин) 24 Основи дизайнерського мистецтва. Прикладна графіка. Художні прийоми зображення шрифтів. Створення вітальної листівки з текстом і зображенням. 1 Вправи на формування образного, просторового мислення. Творче завдання вітальна листівка: «Зі святом!», «Великдень». Мішана техніка. 25 Дизайн-графіка. Графіка та її різновиди. Умовність графічного зображення і кольору, використання змістових акцентів. 1 Вправи на розвиток та образного мислення, інтерпретації та уяви. Творче завдання: «Емблема моєї школи», «Екслібрис». Графічні техніки. 26 Дизайн-графіка. Графіка та її різновиди. Художні прийоми візуальної комунікації. 1 Створення ескізу афіші, рекламного оголошення або привітання. Творче завдання афіша: «Циркова», «Театральна». Мішана техніка. 27 Продовження. Дизайн-графіка. Графіка та її різновиди. Художні прийоми візуальної комунікації. 1 Створення ескізу афіші, рекламного оголошення або привітання. Творче завдання афіша: «Циркова», «Театральна». Мішана техніка. 28 Проектування в ескізній формі проектного середовища. Трансформація архітектурної форми з метою підсилення виразності художнього образу. 1 Створення ескізу власного будинку, інтер’єр. Творче завдання: «Кімната моєї мрії», «Інтер’єр моєї кімнати». Мішана техніка. 17
  18. 18. 29 Проектування в ескізній формі проектного середовища. Трансформація архітектурної форми з метою підсилення виразності художнього образу. 1 Створення ескізу дитячого майданчика. Творче завдання: «Дитячий майданчик». Акварель, гуаш. Мішана техніка. 30 Проектна діяльність архітектора. Використання біонічних форм у проектній діяльності. Культурні, національні традиції в дизайн- середовищі. 1 Творча робота: «Місто майбутнього». Мішана техніка. 31 Передавання святковості настрою. Виразні фронтальні силуети. 1 Творча робота: «Свято в моєму селі». Мішана техніка. 32 Продовження. Передавання святковості настрою. Виразні фронтальні силуети. 1 Творча робота: «Свято в моєму місті, селі». Мішана техніка. 33 Узагальнення знань за темою. Підсумковий урок за рік. 1 «Мистецтво навколо нас» 18

×