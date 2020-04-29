Successfully reported this slideshow.
4+x=5 , x = 1, 4+1=5 Розв'язати рівняння – це означає знайти всі його корені або довести, що рівняння коренів не має . 1 3 18:x= -2, x= -9, 18:(-9) =-2 -x+6=8 , x= -2, -( -2) +6=8
Якщо у будь- якій частині рівняння розкрити дужки або звести подібні доданки, то дістанемо рівняння, рівносильне даному; В...
Розкриття дужок і зведення подібних доданків Перенесення доданків із однієї частини в іншу, змінивши їх знак на протилежни...
0 x = 0 x R 0 x = а а x = 0 0х x 
Раціональними рівняннями називаються рівняння, ліва і права частини яких є раціональними виразами. 1) 2) 3) 4) ;72)1(3 ...
Раціональні рівняння стандартного вигляду можно розв’язати використовуючи наступне правило:  ;0 В А
1 .0 1 1 2     x x Розв’язування 0 1 1 2     x x     0 1 112    x xx 0 1 122    x xx 0 1 3    x x...
Раціональні рівняння стандартного вигляду можно розв’язати використовуючи наступне правило:  ; D С В А 
Розв’язати рівняння I варіант II варіант 1) 2) 1) 3) 4) 5) 3) 2) 5) 4) 6) 6) 2 4 5 -4 0 0 4 4 -5 -4 6 5 ;0 2   x x ;0 4 ...
Розв’язати дробове раціональне рівняння, можна : за допомогою тотожних перетворень звести рівняння до виду прирівняти чисе...
Раціональі рівняння

  1. 1. 4+x=5 , x = 1, 4+1=5 Розв’язати рівняння – це означає знайти всі його корені або довести, що рівняння коренів не має . 1 3 18:x= -2, x= -9, 18:(-9) =-2 -x+6=8 , x= -2, -( -2) +6=82
  2. 2. Якщо у будь- якій частині рівняння розкрити дужки або звести подібні доданки, то дістанемо рівняння, рівносильне даному; Властивості рівняння : якщо у рівнянні переносити доданки з однієї частини в другу, змінивши його знак на протилежний, то дістанемо рівняння , рівносильне даному; якщо обидві частини рівняння помножити або поділити на одне й теж саме число, відмінне від нуля, то дістанемо рівняння , рівносильне даному
  3. 3. Розкриття дужок і зведення подібних доданків Перенесення доданків із однієї частини в іншу, змінивши їх знак на протилежний Множення і ділення обох частин рівняння на одне й теж саме число, відмінне від нуля
  4. 4. 0 x = 0 x R 0 x = а а x = 0 0х x 
  5. 5. Раціональними рівняннями називаються рівняння, ліва і права частини яких є раціональними виразами. 1) 2) 3) 4) ;72)1(3  ххх ; 6 7 3 2х х х     ;14 1х 2   .3 1 1 1 1     хх
  6. 6. Раціональні рівняння стандартного вигляду можно розв’язати використовуючи наступне правило:  ;0 В А
  7. 7. 1 .0 1 1 2     x x Розв’язування 0 1 1 2     x x     0 1 112    x xx 0 1 122    x xx 0 1 3    x x 03x 3x Відповідь: 3 Розв’яжіть рівняння: 01x 1x
  8. 8. Раціональні рівняння стандартного вигляду можно розв’язати використовуючи наступне правило:  ; D С В А 
  9. 9. Розв’язати рівняння I варіант II варіант 1) 2) 1) 3) 4) 5) 3) 2) 5) 4) 6) 6) 2 4 5 -4 0 0 4 4 -5 -4 6 5 ;0 2   x x ;0 4   x x ;0 6 5    x x ;0 6 4    x x ;0 1  x x ;0 2  x x ;0 2 )2)(4(    x xx ;0 5 )5)(4(    x xx ;0 5 252    x x ;0 4 162    x x .0 6 6    x x .0 5 5    x x
  10. 10. Розв’язати дробове раціональне рівняння, можна : за допомогою тотожних перетворень звести рівняння до виду прирівняти чисельник а до нуля і розв’язати утворене ціле рівняння виключити з його коренів ті, при яких знаменник дробу b дорівнює нулю 1 2 3 ; D С В А 

