Summary of MAST

Sangjun Son (SNU) 1 Multi-Aspect Streaming Tensor Completion (Qingquan Song et al., KDD 2017) Sangjun Son Data Mining Lab ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 2 Keywords ◼ Multi-Aspect Streaming Tensor (MAST) ❑ Incomplete, Multiple-mode streaming ◼ MAST Completio...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 3 Outline ◼ Introduction ◼ Preliminaries ◼ Proposed Method ◼ Experiments ◼ Conclusion
Sangjun Son (SNU) 4 Tensor ◼ An N-way array which is a generalization of vectors and matrices.
Sangjun Son (SNU) 5 Real-world Tensor ◼ Recommendation ❑ A 3rd order tensor Index: (user, movie, time) ❑ Value: movie rati...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 6 Tensor Completion (1/2) ◼ Real-world tensors are often incomplete. ❑ Due to missing at random, limited...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 10 Tensor Completion (2/2) user topic ≈ 𝐔 𝐓 𝐄 user topic = ◼ Fill missing entries of partially observed ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 11 Streaming Tensor ◼ High velocity streaming tensors in real world. ❑ Due to popularity of online infor...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 12 Multi-Aspect Streaming Tensor ◼ Existing methods ignore that, ❑ A tensor may develop in multiple dime...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 13 Multi-Aspect Streaming Tensor ◼ Existing methods ignore that, ❑ A tensor may develop in multiple dime...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 14 Outline ◼ Introduction ◼ Preliminaries ◼ Proposed Method ◼ Experiments ◼ Conclusion
Sangjun Son (SNU) 15 Notation for Tensor
Sangjun Son (SNU) 16 Khatri-Rao Product ⨀ ◼ Given matrices 𝐀 ∈ ℝ𝐼×𝐾 and 𝐁 ∈ ℝ 𝐽×𝐾, Khatri–Rao product is denoted by 𝐀 ⨀ 𝐁....
Sangjun Son (SNU) 17 Hadamard Product ⊛ ◼ Given matrices in the same dimension 𝐀, 𝐁 ∈ ℝ𝐼×𝐽 , Hadamard product is denoted b...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 18 Unfolding Figure from Lieven De Lathauwer et al, A Multi-Linear Singular Value Decomposition, 𝓧 𝓧 𝓧 𝐗...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 19 CP Decomposition (CPD) ◼ Given a 𝑁th order tensor 𝓧 ∈ ℝ𝐼1×⋯×𝐼 𝑁, CPD is an approximation form of 𝑁 ma...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 20 Alternating Least Square Update 𝐀 ≈ 𝐗(1) 𝐂 ⨀ 𝐁 T † 𝐁 ≈ 𝐗(2) 𝐂 ⨀ 𝐀 T † 𝐂 ≈ 𝐗(3) 𝐁 ⨀ 𝐀 T † = 𝐗(1) 𝐂 ⨀ 𝐁...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 21 ◼ Find factor sequence 𝐀 𝑛 that minimizes 𝓛 𝐀1, … , 𝐀 𝑁 = 𝓧 − 𝐀1, … , 𝐀 𝑁 F 2 ❑ Optimize factor matri...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 22 Problem Definition ◼ Multi-Aspect Steaming Tensor Completion ❑ Given MAST sequence 𝓧(𝑇) with missing ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 23 Outline ◼ Introduction ◼ Preliminaries ◼ Proposed Method ◼ Experiments ◼ Conclusion
Sangjun Son (SNU) 24 Challenges ◼ Uncertainty of tensor mode changes ◼ Incompleteness: missing data problem ◼ Higher time ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 25 MAST Framework ◼ Dynamic Tensor Decomposition (DTD) ❑ Model the incremental pattern of MAST ◼ Low Ran...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 26 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition ◼ Given the recovered tensor in previous step, ෩𝓧 ෩𝓧 𝓧 𝐼1 𝐼2 𝐼3 𝐼2 + 𝑑2 ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 27 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition Partition → Substitution → Re-decomposition ෩𝓧 𝓧 𝐼2 + 𝑑2 𝐼1+𝑑1 ෩𝓧
Sangjun Son (SNU) 28 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition Partition → Substitution → Re-decomposition ෩𝓧 𝓧 𝐼2 + 𝑑2 𝐼1+𝑑1 𝓧1,1,1 𝓧1...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 29 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition Partition → Substitution → Re-decomposition 𝓧1,1,1 𝓧1,0,1 𝓧1,1,0 𝓧0,1,1 ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 30 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition Partition → Substitution → Re-decomposition 𝓧1,1,1 𝓧1,0,1 𝓧1,1,0 𝓧0,1,1 ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 31 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition ◼ Loss function ❑ 𝓛 𝐀, 𝐁, 𝐂 = 𝓧 − 𝐀, 𝐁, 𝐂 F 2 = ෍ (𝑖,𝑗,𝑘)∈Θ 𝓧𝑖,𝑗,𝑘 − 𝐀 𝑖...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 32 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition ◼ ALS update ❑ Static ◼ 𝓛 𝐀, 𝐁, 𝐂 = 𝓧0,0,0 − 𝐀0, 𝐁0, 𝐂0 F 2 + 𝓛0 𝐀0 ← σ ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 33 Dynamic Tensor Decomposition ◼ ALS update ❑ Static ◼ 𝓛 𝐀, 𝐁, 𝐂 = 𝓧0,0,0 − 𝐀0, 𝐁0, 𝐂0 F 2 + 𝓛0 𝐀0 ← 𝐗(...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 34 Low Rank Tensor Completion ◼ Generalized from matrix completion problem. minimize 𝓧 𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘(𝓧) subject t...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 35 Low Rank Tensor Completion ◼ Relaxation objective function minimize 𝓧 𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘(𝓧) subject to 𝛀 ⊛ 𝓧 = 𝓣 mi...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 36 MAST Framework ◼ Loss function ❑ 𝓛DTD = 𝜇 ෪𝐀1, ෪𝐀2, … , ෪𝐀 𝑁 − 𝐀1 (0) , 𝐀2 (0) , … , 𝐀 𝑁 (0) F 2 + 𝓛0...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 37 MAST Framework Auxiliary variables for ADMM Termination Criterion ← 𝓣 + 𝛀C ⊛ 𝐀1, … , 𝐀 𝑁
Sangjun Son (SNU) 38 T-MAST vs MAST user 𝑡 + 2 𝑡 + 1 𝑡 item user 𝑡 + 2 𝑡 + 1 𝑡 𝑶 𝑶 𝑶 item 𝐀3 (𝑡) 𝐀1 (𝑡) 𝐀1 (𝑡+1) 𝐀3 (𝑡+1) ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 39 T-MAST user 𝑡 + 2 𝑡 + 1 𝑡 item 𝐀3 (𝑡) 𝐀1 (𝑡+1) 𝐀3 (𝑡+1) 𝐀3 (𝑡) 𝐀1 (𝑡) Given recovered slices 𝓧(1:𝑇−1)...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 40 Outline ◼ Introduction ◼ Preliminaries ◼ Proposed Method ◼ Experiments ◼ Conclusion
Sangjun Son (SNU) 41 Experimental Setup ◼ Datasets ◼ Baselines ❑ Static CP-ALS: CPD with ALS ❑ TNCP: trace norm based CPD ...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 42 Evaluation Metric ◼ How effective? ❑ Running Average Area Under Curve, RA-AUC ❑ 1 𝑇 σ 𝑡=1 𝑇 AUC 𝑡 ◼ H...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 43 Evaluation of Effectiveness ◼ MAST has commensurate performance w. static CPD method. ◼ T-MAST outper...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 44 Evaluation of Efficiency ◼ MAST outperforms all the others. ◼ Computation of T-MAST is faster than st...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 45 Outline ◼ Introduction ◼ Preliminaries ◼ Proposed Method ◼ Experiments ◼ Conclusion
Sangjun Son (SNU) 46 Conclusion ◼ Define the problem of MAST completion. ❑ Propose a CP-based general algorithm MAST. ❑ Pr...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 47 Relevance to My Research ◼ This is the first work on streaming analysis which solved multi-aspect str...
Sangjun Son (SNU) 48 Thank you !
