Writing and Good Abstract to Improve Your Article Quality
1.
Presentation
On
Writing and Good Abstract to Improve
Your Article Quality
Presented By:
Dr. Neeraj Kumar Misra
Associate Professor
Department of SENSE,
VIT-AP University
Google Scholar: https://scholar.google.co.in/citations?user=_V5Af5kAAAAJ&hl=en
Research Gate profile: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Neeraj_Kumar_Misra
ORCHID ID: https://orcid.org/0000-0002-7907-0276
2.
Research Quotes
▪ Necessity is the mother of invention.
▪Writing the perfect paper is a lot like a military operation. It
takes discipline, foresight, research, strategy, and, if done
right, ends in total victory.
▪Never Dreamed about Success Work for it.
3.
Agenda
1. Journal Ranking
2. Mendeley introduction
3. Graphical Abstract
4. Process of Writing-building the article
5. How the editor look at your paper
6. Scopus journals search weblink
7. Acceptance rate, Cite score, H-index
4.
Journal Ranking
a. Science Citation Index (SCI) Journals,
http://mjl.clarivate.com/cgi-bin/jrnlst/jloptions.cgi?PC=K
b. Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) Journals
http://mjl.clarivate.com/cgi-bin/jrnlst/jloptions.cgi?PC=K
c. Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI)
http://mjl.clarivate.com/cgi-bin/jrnlst/jloptions.cgi?PC=K
d. Scopus indexed Journal
https://www.scopus.com/source/eval.uri
http://www.scimagojr.com/
e. UGC Approved Journals
https://ugccare.unipune.ac.in/site/Applicant/login.aspx
8.
CATEGORY I – OUTSTANDING RESEARCH PUBLICATION
• Nature
• Harvard Business Review
9.
CATEGORY II – PREMIER RESEARCH PUBLICATION
1. Proceedings of Royal Society
2. American Mathematical Society
3. American Physical Society
4. American Society for Civil Engineers (ASCE)
5. American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME)
6. IEEE Transactions
7. Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Transactions
8. Institute of Civil Engineering Publishing, London
9. Institute of Mechanical Engineering, London
10. American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM)
11. Nature Publishing Group
10.
CATEGORY III – COMMENDABLE RESEARCH PUBLICATION
1. IEEE Journals
2. Springer
3. Elsevier (Science Direct)
4. Oxford University Press
5. Cambridge University Press
6. Wiley- Blackwell
7. Blackwell Publishing
8. John Wiley & Sons
9. Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)
10. Biomedical Central Ltd
11. MIT Press
12. Indiana University Press
13. American Meteorological Society
11.
14. American Physiological Society
15. American Society of Microbiology
16. American Chemical Society
17. American Institute of Physics
18. IOP Publishing Ltd.
19. Massachusetts Medical Society
20. IOS Press
21. Princeton University Press
22. Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics
23. Proceedings of National Academy of Science of the USA
24. Hindawi
12.
Structure of Article Correctly
Title
Abstract
Keywords
Section 1. Introduction
Section 2. Methods
Section 3. Results and Discussion
Section 4. Conclusion
References
13.
Around your results
Data your research to prove
Usually the most official order to building the work is not the reading it.
Keywords define the field,
subfield, topic, research issue,
etc. that are covered by the article.
14.
Installation Guide for Mendeley Desktop for Windows
• Steps for download the mendeley software
Weblink: https://www.mendeley.com/download-desktop/
click on download Mendeley Desktop for windows
Register now for free
15.
Use of Mendeley Software
• Access your library, everywhere
• Easy referencing
• Build your Research network
• Career development and funding
16.
Document Details Lookup
Enter the DOI, PubMed or Ar
Xiv ID and click on the magni
fying glass to start lookup
17.
Search Your Documents
Enter your search term
in the search field
The main view will be
filtered accordingly
Click on a specific folder
to search within it
Use the clear button to
remove the search filter
Mendeley’s search tool
will look at reference
metadata, but will also
search within the full text
of PDF papers.
24.
Drawing in Visio 2013
Items available in
• Fundamental items> Battery (If rotate ctrl+R)
• Semiconductor and electron tubes> Diode, BJT, UJT, Varactor, Tunnel
diode and Photodiode (Known as LED) etc.
• Pointing tool is used to set the wire
• Go to line and change the point of line> Weight change is also
possible.
26.
“A graphical abstract is a graphical or visual equivalent of a
written abstract”
27.
How editor look at your paper
Editor ask reviewers to look into
Novelty, Importance and clarity of research hypothesis, strength and
weakness of article, methodology, ethics concern, appropriateness of
title, abstract and conclusion.
28.
Peer Reviewing
• Scholarly peer review is the process of subjecting an author's research to the
scrutiny of others who are experts in the same field, before a paper describing
this work is published in a journal.
• Singly blind (Reviews anonymous)
• Double blind (Both author and reviewers anonymous)
• Open (Reviews identify disclosed)
Types of peer review
29.
Review Reports
• General Impression
• Major Revision
• Minor Revision
• Reject
How Editor identify peer reviews
• Reviewer database of the journal
• Scopus, PubMed
30.
Rejection without External Review
• Lack of sufficient conceptual novelty.
• English language is beyond repair.
• Clean ethics issue with the manuscript.
31.
Acceptance Rate
• Acceptance Rate = C/D
where: C = the number of accepted papers,
D= the number of submitted papers.
Note: Withdrawn Papers are not considered for the numbers C and D.
32.
How to Calculate Cite Score for Journal
CiteScore 2017 counts the citations received in 2017 to documents published in 2014,
2015 and 2016, and divides this by the number of documents published in 2014, 2015 and
2016.
33.
Research Accounts
• Google Scholar
• Research Gate
• Orchid
• Scopus
• Researcher ID
• Publons
• Mendeley
• Linked in
37.
H- Index (Hirsch Index)
• The h-index is an author-level metric that attempts to measure both the
productivity and citation impact of the publications of a scientist or scholar.
• The index is based on the set of the scientist's most cited paper and the
number of citations that they have received in other publications.
• The index was suggested in 2005 by Jorge E. Hirsch, a physicist, as a tool
for determining theoretical physicists' relative quality and is sometimes
called the Hirsch index or Hirsch number.