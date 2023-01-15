Successfully reported this slideshow.
Writing and Good Abstract to Improve Your Article Quality

Jan. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Writing and Good Abstract to Improve Your Article Quality

Jan. 15, 2023
Engineering

Writing and Good Abstract to Improve Your Article Quality

Writing and Good Abstract to Improve Your Article Quality

Engineering
Writing and Good Abstract to Improve Your Article Quality

  1. 1. Presentation On Writing and Good Abstract to Improve Your Article Quality Presented By: Dr. Neeraj Kumar Misra Associate Professor Department of SENSE, VIT-AP University Google Scholar: https://scholar.google.co.in/citations?user=_V5Af5kAAAAJ&hl=en Research Gate profile: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Neeraj_Kumar_Misra ORCHID ID: https://orcid.org/0000-0002-7907-0276
  2. 2. Research Quotes ▪ Necessity is the mother of invention. ▪Writing the perfect paper is a lot like a military operation. It takes discipline, foresight, research, strategy, and, if done right, ends in total victory. ▪Never Dreamed about Success Work for it.
  3. 3. Agenda 1. Journal Ranking 2. Mendeley introduction 3. Graphical Abstract 4. Process of Writing-building the article 5. How the editor look at your paper 6. Scopus journals search weblink 7. Acceptance rate, Cite score, H-index
  4. 4. Journal Ranking a. Science Citation Index (SCI) Journals, http://mjl.clarivate.com/cgi-bin/jrnlst/jloptions.cgi?PC=K b. Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) Journals http://mjl.clarivate.com/cgi-bin/jrnlst/jloptions.cgi?PC=K c. Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) http://mjl.clarivate.com/cgi-bin/jrnlst/jloptions.cgi?PC=K d. Scopus indexed Journal https://www.scopus.com/source/eval.uri http://www.scimagojr.com/ e. UGC Approved Journals https://ugccare.unipune.ac.in/site/Applicant/login.aspx
  5. 5. UGC Search Weblink
  6. 6. Scopus Journal Search Weblink • Scimago Journal & Country Rank • https://www.scimagojr.com/
  7. 7. SCI/SCIE/ESCI Search Weblink
  8. 8. CATEGORY I – OUTSTANDING RESEARCH PUBLICATION • Nature • Harvard Business Review
  9. 9. CATEGORY II – PREMIER RESEARCH PUBLICATION 1. Proceedings of Royal Society 2. American Mathematical Society 3. American Physical Society 4. American Society for Civil Engineers (ASCE) 5. American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME) 6. IEEE Transactions 7. Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Transactions 8. Institute of Civil Engineering Publishing, London 9. Institute of Mechanical Engineering, London 10. American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM) 11. Nature Publishing Group
  10. 10. CATEGORY III – COMMENDABLE RESEARCH PUBLICATION 1. IEEE Journals 2. Springer 3. Elsevier (Science Direct) 4. Oxford University Press 5. Cambridge University Press 6. Wiley- Blackwell 7. Blackwell Publishing 8. John Wiley & Sons 9. Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) 10. Biomedical Central Ltd 11. MIT Press 12. Indiana University Press 13. American Meteorological Society
  11. 11. 14. American Physiological Society 15. American Society of Microbiology 16. American Chemical Society 17. American Institute of Physics 18. IOP Publishing Ltd. 19. Massachusetts Medical Society 20. IOS Press 21. Princeton University Press 22. Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics 23. Proceedings of National Academy of Science of the USA 24. Hindawi
  12. 12. Structure of Article Correctly Title Abstract Keywords Section 1. Introduction Section 2. Methods Section 3. Results and Discussion Section 4. Conclusion References
  13. 13. Around your results Data your research to prove Usually the most official order to building the work is not the reading it. Keywords define the field, subfield, topic, research issue, etc. that are covered by the article.
  14. 14. Installation Guide for Mendeley Desktop for Windows • Steps for download the mendeley software Weblink: https://www.mendeley.com/download-desktop/ click on download Mendeley Desktop for windows Register now for free
  15. 15. Use of Mendeley Software • Access your library, everywhere • Easy referencing • Build your Research network • Career development and funding
  16. 16. Document Details Lookup Enter the DOI, PubMed or Ar Xiv ID and click on the magni fying glass to start lookup
  17. 17. Search Your Documents Enter your search term in the search field The main view will be filtered accordingly Click on a specific folder to search within it Use the clear button to remove the search filter Mendeley’s search tool will look at reference metadata, but will also search within the full text of PDF papers.
  18. 18. Checking for duplicates
  19. 19. Read and work in the PDF Viewer
  20. 20. Annotate & Highlight
  21. 21. Install the Citation Plug-in
  22. 22. The Citation Tool Bar Appears in Word Automatically Windows Mac
  23. 23. Mendeley: https://www.mendeley.com/library/
  24. 24. Drawing in Visio 2013 Items available in • Fundamental items> Battery (If rotate ctrl+R) • Semiconductor and electron tubes> Diode, BJT, UJT, Varactor, Tunnel diode and Photodiode (Known as LED) etc. • Pointing tool is used to set the wire • Go to line and change the point of line> Weight change is also possible.
  25. 25. Electrical circuit drawing in Visio
  26. 26. “A graphical abstract is a graphical or visual equivalent of a written abstract”
  27. 27. How editor look at your paper Editor ask reviewers to look into Novelty, Importance and clarity of research hypothesis, strength and weakness of article, methodology, ethics concern, appropriateness of title, abstract and conclusion.
  28. 28. Peer Reviewing • Scholarly peer review is the process of subjecting an author's research to the scrutiny of others who are experts in the same field, before a paper describing this work is published in a journal. • Singly blind (Reviews anonymous) • Double blind (Both author and reviewers anonymous) • Open (Reviews identify disclosed) Types of peer review
  29. 29. Review Reports • General Impression • Major Revision • Minor Revision • Reject How Editor identify peer reviews • Reviewer database of the journal • Scopus, PubMed
  30. 30. Rejection without External Review • Lack of sufficient conceptual novelty. • English language is beyond repair. • Clean ethics issue with the manuscript.
  31. 31. Acceptance Rate • Acceptance Rate = C/D where: C = the number of accepted papers, D= the number of submitted papers. Note: Withdrawn Papers are not considered for the numbers C and D.
  32. 32. How to Calculate Cite Score for Journal CiteScore 2017 counts the citations received in 2017 to documents published in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and divides this by the number of documents published in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
  33. 33. Research Accounts • Google Scholar • Research Gate • Orchid • Scopus • Researcher ID • Publons • Mendeley • Linked in
  34. 34. Useful Research Links Research Articles Download • https://sci-hub.se/ • http://sci-hub.tw/ • http://sci-hub.cc/ • http://sci-hub.is/ • http://sci-hub.la/ • http://sci-hub.hk/ • http://sci-hub.name/ • http://sci-hub.ty/ • http://libgen.io/scimag/index.php • http://twin.sci-hub.la/ • http://tree.sci-hub.la/ • http://tree.sci-hub.tv/ • http://tree.sci-hub.hk/ • http://www.researchgate.net/
  35. 35. • Journals • https://mjl.clarivate.com/ • https://www.scimagojr.com/ • http://www.ourglocal.com/journal/ • http://journalseek.net/ • Conferences • http://conferencealerts.com • http://allconferencealert.com • http://www.ourglocal.com • http://www.wikicfp.com/cfp • Books • http://gen.lib.rus.ec • http://libgen.pw • http://libgen.unblocker.cc/ • http://libgen.unblockall.org/ • https://libgen.unblocker.win/ • https://libgen.unblocked.gdn/
  36. 36. • Plagiarism Detection • https://turnitin.com/ • https://ithenticate.com/ • Article Editing • https://mendeley.com • https://typeset.io/ • https://endnote.com/ • English Corrections • https://grammarly.com/ • https://prowritingaid.com/ • https://cdn.gingersoftware.com/ • https://afterthedeadline.com/
  37. 37. H- Index (Hirsch Index) • The h-index is an author-level metric that attempts to measure both the productivity and citation impact of the publications of a scientist or scholar. • The index is based on the set of the scientist's most cited paper and the number of citations that they have received in other publications. • The index was suggested in 2005 by Jorge E. Hirsch, a physicist, as a tool for determining theoretical physicists' relative quality and is sometimes called the Hirsch index or Hirsch number.
  38. 38. Cross reference: https://search.crossref.org/
  39. 39. Reference • https://researcheracademy.elsevier.com/ • https://www.mendeley.com • https://www.researchgate.net/post/How_can_I_find_the_impact_fac tor_and_rank_of_a_journal • https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Journal ranking
  40. 40. Author Mapper • https://www.authormapper.com/search.aspx?phr=name%3aMisra%2 c+Neeraj+Kumar&q=N&Facet=publication
  41. 41. THANK YOU! 74

