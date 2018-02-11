Lesson planning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ УРОКА ИНОСТРАННОГО ЯЗЫКА Центр иноязычного образования Екатерина Толстова г. Красноярск 11.01.18.
План вебинара Подходы Особенности Этапы
Планирование урока иностранного языка Подходы к планированию
Традиционный подход к планированию урока • Подскажите материалы для проведения урока (7кл) по теме "Giving the directions»...
Pitfalls in planning effective lessons • Designing a lesson plan starting with assignments or activities first • Rushing t...
Lesson Plan can be incomplete due to not know the goal the teacher wants the students to reach.
Begin with the end in mind
Backward Design Topic Learning activities Assessment Learning outcomes Assessment Learning activities
Цель – отсрочен ный результат = Реальный Результат Цель = Резуль тат Понятие «цели»
To begin with the end in mind means to start with a clear understanding of your destination. In the Backwards Design each ...
Outcome-based approach A process of curriculum design, teaching, learning and assessment that focuses on what students can...
The language learning objective is to develop students’ ability and knowledge to: • DO smth in the foreign language which ...
Деятельностный урок по ФГОС • Цель и результат: «научился делать» • Конечной целью обучения является освоенный способ дейс...
Goal setting formula By the end of the lesson Students will be able to …
Планирование урока иностранного языка Особенности планирования урока с учетом развития речевых умений и языковых навыков
Цель урока • Выражена конкретным действием • Соответствует предметным результатам ФГОС
Результаты обучения иностранным языкам 1. Коммуникативные умения – говорение (монологическая и диалогическая речь) – аудир...
Пример Социокультурные знания и умения • Цель урока (40 минут. 5кл.): формирование целостного представления о культуре, тр...
State Standards (ФГОС) • Which outcomes to start with • Which standards to break into smaller units • Which to teach as a ...
Цель - Действие • читать и понимать основное содержание (ООО) • читать про себя и находить в тексте необходимую информацию...
Планирование урока иностранного языка Основные этапы урока и их функции
1 The main part of the lesson Reading/Listening lesson Pre While Post Speaking/Writing lesson Lead-in Practice activities ...
2 The main part of the lesson Presentation Practice Production Notice Understand Use Engage Study Activate Grammar/Vocabul...
Не выводишь в речь, не трать время 30.06.2017 Суханова О.Н. “Я знаю пароль, или еще раз о методике обучения английскому яз...
От репродуктивного умения к продуктивному Something must be done to help the students use what they now know so that these...
Post-reading activity 1. recycle what they have obtained from the text 2. go beyond the text and enter the real world, equ...
Plan of the lesson •Warm-up/Warmer •Goal-setting •Activate schemata (prior knowledge) Beginning of the lesson • Pre (Intro...
Методическая компетенция учителя • Goal-setting • Warm-up/Warmer • Introduction/Lead-in Beginning of the lesson • Pre • Wh...
Ресурсы для первого этапа урока
Коммуникативный подход: новые методики • Test, Teach, Test • Guided Discovery • Task-Based Learning • Problem-Based Learni...
Create a realistic timeline • Estimate how much time each of the activities will take, then plan some extra time for each ...
Технологическая карта урока иностранного языка • Цель урока. Задачи урока (Предметные результаты) • Метапредметные, личнос...
Затруднения учителей • Знание новых терминов (этапы уроков) - Неумения пользоваться этими терминами • Технологическая карт...
The most important elements of effective lesson design Clear, measurable, specific learning goals related to state standar...
Lesson planning
Lesson planning
  1. 1. ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ УРОКА ИНОСТРАННОГО ЯЗЫКА Центр иноязычного образования Екатерина Толстова г. Красноярск 11.01.18.
  2. 2. Out of the mouths of babes • A 10-year old asked her four-year old sister what she wanted to be for Halloween, adding that it should be “something really scary.” • The little girl replied, “How about a math teacher?”
  3. 3. План вебинара Подходы Особенности Этапы
  4. 4. Планирование урока иностранного языка Подходы к планированию
  5. 5. Традиционный подход к планированию урока • Подскажите материалы для проведения урока (7кл) по теме "Giving the directions» • Очень нужны ваши советы. Участвую в конкурсе "Педагог года" Не за горами открытый урок. Тема "Праздники". Поделитесь, пожалуйста своими идеями. Что бы Вы сделали интересное согласно ФГОС? • Уважаемые коллеги, предстоит провести открытый урок в 3 классе. тема "Игрушки". Хочется как - то связать с рождеством. Может у кого есть интересные идейки, как провести интересно.
  6. 6. Pitfalls in planning effective lessons • Designing a lesson plan starting with assignments or activities first • Rushing through content • Focus on covering the entire book without a clear purpose • Focus on breadth of coverage vs depth of coverage • Focus on completing set assignments instead of on learning • Activities are “hands-on” not “minds-on” Effective Lesson Planning & Design https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV9tqGy7Pck&t=3s
  7. 7. Lesson Plan can be incomplete due to not know the goal the teacher wants the students to reach.
  8. 8. Begin with the end in mind
  9. 9. Backward Design Topic Learning activities Assessment Learning outcomes Assessment Learning activities
  10. 10. Цель – отсрочен ный результат = Реальный Результат Цель = Резуль тат Понятие «цели»
  11. 11. To begin with the end in mind means to start with a clear understanding of your destination. In the Backwards Design each lesson begins with a goal that both teachers and students can use to judge their achievement during the class period. (Jones, Vermette, & Jones, 2009).
  12. 12. Outcome-based approach A process of curriculum design, teaching, learning and assessment that focuses on what students can actually do (i.e., learning outcomes) after they are taught.
  13. 13. The language learning objective is to develop students’ ability and knowledge to: • DO smth in the foreign language which they were unable to do before • DO smth in the foreign language better they could before
  14. 14. Деятельностный урок по ФГОС • Цель и результат: «научился делать» • Конечной целью обучения является освоенный способ действий • Способ должен быть освоен только в учебной деятельности, которая специально организуется
  15. 15. Goal setting formula By the end of the lesson Students will be able to …
  16. 16. Планирование урока иностранного языка Особенности планирования урока с учетом развития речевых умений и языковых навыков
  17. 17. Цель урока • Выражена конкретным действием • Соответствует предметным результатам ФГОС
  18. 18. Результаты обучения иностранным языкам 1. Коммуникативные умения – говорение (монологическая и диалогическая речь) – аудирование – чтение – письменная речь 2. Языковые средства и навыки оперирования ими – Орфография и пунктуация – Фонетическая сторона речи – Лексическая сторона речи – Грамматическая сторона речи 3. Социокультурные знания и умения
  19. 19. Традиционный подход к планированию урока • Подскажите материалы для проведения урока (7кл) по теме "Giving the directions» • Очень нужны ваши советы. Участвую в конкурсе "Педагог года" Не за горами открытый урок. Тема "Праздники". Поделитесь, пожалуйста своими идеями. Что бы Вы сделали интересное согласно ФГОС? • Уважаемые коллеги, предстоит провести открытый урок в 3 классе. тема "Игрушки". Хочется как - то связать с рождеством. Может у кого есть интересные идейки, как провести интересно.
  20. 20. Пример Социокультурные знания и умения • Цель урока (40 минут. 5кл.): формирование целостного представления о культуре, традициях разных народов мира на примере традиций празднования Рождества в Великобритании и Нового Года в России. Выпускник научится: • употреблять в устной и письменной речи в ситуациях формального и неформального общения основные нормы речевого этикета, принятые в странах изучаемого языка; • представлять родную страну и культуру на английском языке; • понимать социокультурные реалии при чтении и аудировании в рамках изученного материала.
  21. 21. State Standards (ФГОС) • Which outcomes to start with • Which standards to break into smaller units • Which to teach as a whole • Which to teach continuously • How to scaffold skills and knowledge appropriately • Which topic to start teaching … планируемые результаты могут конкретизироваться применительно к курсу, разделу, теме. Wiggins & McTighe, 2012 П ООП ООО
  22. 22. Цель - Действие • читать и понимать основное содержание (ООО) • читать про себя и находить в тексте необходимую информацию Тип задания • Read the text • Match • Fill the gaps • Complete the sentence • Listen to the dialogue • Make up sentences
  23. 23. Планирование урока иностранного языка Основные этапы урока и их функции
  24. 24. 1 The main part of the lesson Reading/Listening lesson Pre While Post Speaking/Writing lesson Lead-in Practice activities Post-task activities
  25. 25. 2 The main part of the lesson Presentation Practice Production Notice Understand Use Engage Study Activate Grammar/Vocabulary lesson
  26. 26. Не выводишь в речь, не трать время 30.06.2017 Суханова О.Н. “Я знаю пароль, или еще раз о методике обучения английскому языку” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4Bk5z28s9I&feature=yo utu.be
  27. 27. От репродуктивного умения к продуктивному Something must be done to help the students use what they now know so that these new things will become more than just knowledge. Interactive post-reading activities that work Arwijati Wahjudi
  28. 28. Post-reading activity 1. recycle what they have obtained from the text 2. go beyond the text and enter the real world, equipped with the newly-obtained information.
  29. 29. Plan of the lesson •Warm-up/Warmer •Goal-setting •Activate schemata (prior knowledge) Beginning of the lesson • Pre (Introduction/Lead-in) • While • Post The main part of the lesson • Assessment • Feedback • Reflection Lesson Closure
  30. 30. Методическая компетенция учителя • Goal-setting • Warm-up/Warmer • Introduction/Lead-in Beginning of the lesson • Pre • While • Post The main part of the lesson • Assessment • Feedback • Reflection The conclusion Уровень профессионализма Уровень профессионал ьного творчества Методы, техники, приемы, способы и формы организации
  31. 31. Ресурсы для первого этапа урока
  32. 32. Коммуникативный подход: новые методики • Test, Teach, Test • Guided Discovery • Task-Based Learning • Problem-Based Learning 1. The flipped classroom 2. Project-based learning 3. Process drama & devising Effective Lesson Planning & Design https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m V9tqGy7Pck&t=3s14/02/18 Новые методы обучения иностранным языкам
  33. 33. Create a realistic timeline • Estimate how much time each of the activities will take, then plan some extra time for each • Plan an extra activity or discussion question in
  34. 34. Технологическая карта урока иностранного языка • Цель урока. Задачи урока (Предметные результаты) • Метапредметные, личностные результаты Ход урока Этап урока Цель этапа/ предназначение этапа Время Деятельность Оргформа
  35. 35. Затруднения учителей • Знание новых терминов (этапы уроков) - Неумения пользоваться этими терминами • Технологическая карта VS сценарий урока • Обилие целей, задач, результатов
  36. 36. The most important elements of effective lesson design Clear, measurable, specific learning goals related to state standards Assessment tasks developed to measure student’s learning Engaging activities planned to achieve desired learning outcomes Effective Lesson Planning & Design https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV9tqGy7Pck&t=3s

