Hibiscus

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Hibiscus

Apr. 15, 2023
Environment

Also called China rose. a woody plant, Hibiscus rosa-sinensis, of the mallow family, having large, showy flowers: the state flower of Hawaii. any of numerous other plants, shrubs, or trees of the genus Hibiscus, characterized by lobate or dentate leaves and usually profusely blooming flowers.

https://www.santhionlineplants.com/

Also called China rose. a woody plant, Hibiscus rosa-sinensis, of the mallow family, having large, showy flowers: the state flower of Hawaii. any of numerous other plants, shrubs, or trees of the genus Hibiscus, characterized by lobate or dentate leaves and usually profusely blooming flowers.

https://www.santhionlineplants.com/

Environment
Hibiscus

  1. 1. Hibiscus
  2. 2. Hibiscus Hibiscus The Hibiscus flower is often called Sembaruthi. This plant is an evergreen perennial shrub and is good for Vastu. Trees are small, woody, and ideal stand-alone hedges.
  3. 3. Hibiscus hibiscus rosa-sinensis Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis is the scientific name of the hibiscus plant it belongs to the Malvaceae family.
  4. 4. Hibiscus Hibisus Flower This flower have vibrant color with a stunning appearance which light up garden areas and attract butterflies and hummingbirds.
  5. 5. Hibiscus Leaves Arranged in alternately, long and glossy green simple leaf.
  6. 6. Hibiscus This plant is a sun lover and it grows well in full sunlight.
  7. 7. Hibiscus Hibiscus plant requires adequate water levels frequently, especially in summer. Avoid over-watering in the winter season.
  8. 8. Hibiscus Prefers to grow in well-drained sandy loam or potting mix rich in organic matter.
  9. 9. Hibiscus Trim the old, affected, and dried plant branches, flowers.
  10. 10. Hibiscus Use neem oil in diluted form to spray over the plants and prevent pest attacks. For soil fertility improvement application of any organic fertilizer monthly once around the plants.
  11. 11. Hibiscus Prefer a container or pot that is slightly larger than a plant with proper drainage holes.
  12. 12. Hibiscus Flowers are used to making herbal tea, foods,& other related. Benifits
  13. 13. Hibiscus It has highly beneficial properties like antioxidant, anti- cancer and antiseptic properties. Benifits
  14. 14. Hibiscus Hibiscus is also used for medicinal, ayurvedic, and culinary purposes. Benifits
  15. 15. Hibiscus www.santhionlineplants.com Phone : +91 63844 11222 Thankyou

