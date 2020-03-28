Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERSONALITY : HUMAN LIFE AND STYLE FOR BEING Dr. Sankar Prasad Mohanty Associate Professor of Education, PG Department of ...
3/28/2020 2
3/28/2020 3
3/28/2020 4
3/28/2020 5
3/28/2020 6
Variables Influencing Individual Behavior The Environment • Organization • Work group • Job • Personal life The Person • S...
People having: • Poor Personality • Fine Personality • Having good manner • Good body language • Short temper • Well behav...
PERSONALITY Latin word: Persona (Mask) Covering face by Greek actors An individual’s characteristic pattern of thinking, f...
Personality -A relatively stable set of characteristics that influences an individual’s behavior A stimulus: • Social stim...
Summative approach: • Sum total various activities • Habits, impulses, emotional activities, innate qualities etc. Integra...
G.W.Allport (1948): “Personality is dynamic organization within the individual of those psycho-physical systems that deter...
Thus, Personality: • is something unique and specific • exhibits self consciousness • it is internal as well as external •...
Theories to study personality 1930’s and 1940’s-Allport and Murray began writing about personality and theories of persona...
TYPE THEORY OF PERSONALITY Human personalities are classified: • Behavioural characteristics • Somatic structure • Blood t...
Ancient Classifications (Ayurveda) Entire Universe- Living and Non- living entities: • made up of Air, Fire, Water, Earth ...
Elements Somatic Characteristics Personality Charcteristics Air and Space (Vata) Slightly built, dark hair & eyes, dry ski...
Hippocrate’s Classification 460 BC-370 BC Typology on the basis of body fluids: Blood, Yellow bile, Phlegm (mucus) and Bla...
Ernest Kretschmer’s Type Typology on the basis of physical constitution of human beings: (1888-1964) Constitutional Type C...
Eduard Spranger’ Type (1882-1963) • Theoretical : Theoretical in nature neglect social and political participation • Econo...
William H. Sheldon’s Type (1898-1977) Typology on the basis of Somatic structure of Human Beings: Types Somatic Characteri...
Carl Gustav Jung ’s Type (1875-1961) Based on the Behavioural dimensions of Human Beings: • Introvert: Shy, Avoids people,...
Sigmund Freud’s Type (1856-1939)3/28/2020 23
Sigmund Freud’s Type Based on the fixation of sexual energy at a particular stage of sex development: • Oral-erotic type: ...
Trait Theory of Personality • Trait..?: a property within the individual that accounts for his unique and stable reactions...
Properties of Traits • Scalability • Inference from one’s activities • Flexibility • Universal • Psychological process • T...
Classifications of Traits • Allport’s Classifications • Cattell’s Classification • Eysenck’s Classification 3/28/2020 27
G.W.Allport’s Classifications Three Categories Cardinal Trait: Primary, dominating traits, may be common trait Central Tra...
R.B.Cattel’s Clasifications Four Categories: • Common traits: widely distributed in general population, honesty, aggressio...
MAJOR PERSONALITY FACTORS • outgoing—reserved • more intelligent—less intelligent • stable—emotional • assertive—humble • ...
H.J.Eysenck’s Classifications (1916-1998):, A British Psychologist • He explored personality traits by conducting research...
• Trait - means a relatively stable and enduring tendency to behave in a particular way (e.g. being punctual, considerate,...
Three dimensions: • Introversion- extroversion (extraversion)-how outgoing we are. • Extraversion - Introversion: – Introv...
• High Extraversion: – Outgoing, Social, Lively, Friendly. • Low Extraversion [Introversion]: – Shy, Passive, Withdrawn. 3...
• Neuroticism (how emotionally stable we are) Neuroticism-stability (N) is associated with arousability of the limbic circ...
Thank you 3/28/2020 36
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PERSONALITY: HUMAN LIFE AND STYLE FOR BEING

41 views

Published on

PERSONALITY :HUMAN LIFE AND STYLE FOR BEING

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PERSONALITY: HUMAN LIFE AND STYLE FOR BEING

  1. 1. PERSONALITY : HUMAN LIFE AND STYLE FOR BEING Dr. Sankar Prasad Mohanty Associate Professor of Education, PG Department of Education Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar, India E-mail: sankarprasadmohanty@rdwu.ac.in 3/28/2020 1
  2. 2. 3/28/2020 2
  3. 3. 3/28/2020 3
  4. 4. 3/28/2020 4
  5. 5. 3/28/2020 5
  6. 6. 3/28/2020 6
  7. 7. Variables Influencing Individual Behavior The Environment • Organization • Work group • Job • Personal life The Person • Skills & abilities • Personality • Perceptions • Attitudes • Values • Ethics 3/28/2020 7
  8. 8. People having: • Poor Personality • Fine Personality • Having good manner • Good body language • Short temper • Well behaviour • Well dressed 3/28/2020 8
  9. 9. PERSONALITY Latin word: Persona (Mask) Covering face by Greek actors An individual’s characteristic pattern of thinking, feeling, and acting 3/28/2020 9
  10. 10. Personality -A relatively stable set of characteristics that influences an individual’s behavior A stimulus: • Social stimulus value • Affects other persons with contact • Impressive, dominating, submissive personality • Physical appearance, clothing, talking style • Selection in interviews for job.. 3/28/2020 10
  11. 11. Summative approach: • Sum total various activities • Habits, impulses, emotional activities, innate qualities etc. Integrative approach: • Organization of all the cognitive, affective, conative and physical characteristics 3/28/2020 11
  12. 12. G.W.Allport (1948): “Personality is dynamic organization within the individual of those psycho-physical systems that determine his unique adjustment to his environment.” 3/28/2020 12
  13. 13. Thus, Personality: • is something unique and specific • exhibits self consciousness • it is internal as well as external • Is more than collection of so many traits (elephant story) • remains stable for a large extent • Is dynamic; continuous adjustment to environment • Is subjected to disorganization (illness, injury, stress, brain damage) • is determined by both heredity and environment. • can be measured 3/28/2020 13
  14. 14. Theories to study personality 1930’s and 1940’s-Allport and Murray began writing about personality and theories of personality • Type theory • Trait theory • Psycho analytic theory 3/28/2020 14
  15. 15. TYPE THEORY OF PERSONALITY Human personalities are classified: • Behavioural characteristics • Somatic structure • Blood types, fluids in the body Great Minds behind Type Theory:  Ancient thoughts (Ayurvedic Concept)  Hippocrates of Cos (Ancient Greek physician, Father of Western Medicine)  Ernest Kretschmer (German Psychiatrist)  E. Spranger (German Philosopher)  William H. Sheldon (American Psychologist)  C.G. Jung (Swiss Psychiatrist)  Sigmund Freud (Austrian Neurologist)3/28/2020 15
  16. 16. Ancient Classifications (Ayurveda) Entire Universe- Living and Non- living entities: • made up of Air, Fire, Water, Earth and Space (Panchamahabhutas) • Human body is constituted of these Panchamahabhutas and controlled by them. • Such elements (Vata, Kapha, Pitta) are responsible for physiological and psychological characteristics 3/28/2020 16
  17. 17. Elements Somatic Characteristics Personality Charcteristics Air and Space (Vata) Slightly built, dark hair & eyes, dry skin, suffer from joint pain, constipation etc Restless , active mind, emotionally insecure, poor memory, night dream, enjoy travelling, solitary, resisting authority Water and Earth (Kapha) Over weight, eyes are wide and attractive, sinus problem, lethargy, nausea, Big bones, shining hair Sleepy, rational speech, move slowly, emotionally secure, romantic and sentimental Fire and Water (Pitta) Average built, red hair, moles, acne, may be bald, green and piercing eyes argumentative, sharp intelligence, , enjoy sports and politics, vivid dreams 3/28/2020 17
  18. 18. Hippocrate’s Classification 460 BC-370 BC Typology on the basis of body fluids: Blood, Yellow bile, Phlegm (mucus) and Black bile (Four types of humours) Fluid type Personality type Characteristics Blood Sanguine Optimistic, happy, hopeful Yellow Bile Choleric Irritable, angry,, active imagination Phlegm (Mucus) Phlegmatic Cold, Calm, Slow, Sluggish, Indifferent Black Bile Melancholic Sad, Depressed, Pessimistic, Slow, Bad tempered3/28/2020 18
  19. 19. Ernest Kretschmer’s Type Typology on the basis of physical constitution of human beings: (1888-1964) Constitutional Type Characteristics Pyknic (Fat body) Popular, Sociable, Jolly, Easy- going, Asthenic (Leptosomic) (Lean and thin) Unsociable, Reserve, Shy, Pessimistic Athletic (strong) Energetic, Optimistic, Accommodating Dysplastic (Balanced) Mixed type 3/28/2020 19
  20. 20. Eduard Spranger’ Type (1882-1963) • Theoretical : Theoretical in nature neglect social and political participation • Economic: Interested in money Hoarding • Aesthetic: Lover of Beauty, form and harmony • Social: love of people, interested in social activities • Political: Dominating, Power desirous • Religious: Unity, Religious activities 3/28/2020 20
  21. 21. William H. Sheldon’s Type (1898-1977) Typology on the basis of Somatic structure of Human Beings: Types Somatic Characteristics/ temperament Endomorphic Weak somatic, highly developed structure (Soft and Round) Viscerotonic: Easy-going, Sociable, Affectionate, Extrovert, Needs Physical Comfort Mesomorphic Balanced (Muscular and strong) Somatotonic: Craving Muscular activities, Loves risk, Adventure, Energetic Ectomorphic Weak somatic, undeveloped viscera Cerebrotonic: Fearful, Introvert, Unsociable, Pessimistic 3/28/2020 21
  22. 22. Carl Gustav Jung ’s Type (1875-1961) Based on the Behavioural dimensions of Human Beings: • Introvert: Shy, Avoids people, Enjoys to be alone. Scientists, Philosophers are introverts • Extrovert: orientation towards external world. Deals intelligently in social situations. Conventional, outgoing, friendly, free from worries. Social workers, politicians, business executives 3/28/2020 22
  23. 23. Sigmund Freud’s Type (1856-1939)3/28/2020 23
  24. 24. Sigmund Freud’s Type Based on the fixation of sexual energy at a particular stage of sex development: • Oral-erotic type: Sex is located in mouth. Excessive degree of pleasures associated with oral activity. Sucking,, Putting anything in mouth • Oral Passive Type: Dependent, optimistic, immature thinking, Child like activities, Expect help from elders • Oral sadistic type: Pessimistic, aggressive, Bitter in dealing with others • Anal Type: Gratification through anal activities.. Obstinacy, miserliness, Orderliness etc. • Phallic Type: Self-love, exhibitionism, Draws attention of others, at early adolescence. 3/28/2020 24
  25. 25. Trait Theory of Personality • Trait..?: a property within the individual that accounts for his unique and stable reactions to environment • Type and Trait theories/approaches are interrelated • Typology classifies individuals in broad types (outdated) • Trait approach labels a person by his/her mode of behaviour (widely accepted and used): we label by trait e.g., irritable, Slow etc. 3/28/2020 25
  26. 26. Properties of Traits • Scalability • Inference from one’s activities • Flexibility • Universal • Psychological process • Traits are learned (interaction with env.) 3/28/2020 26
  27. 27. Classifications of Traits • Allport’s Classifications • Cattell’s Classification • Eysenck’s Classification 3/28/2020 27
  28. 28. G.W.Allport’s Classifications Three Categories Cardinal Trait: Primary, dominating traits, may be common trait Central Trait: less Universal, honesty, submissiveness Secondary Dispositions: Specific, Narrow- Attitudes 3/28/2020 28
  29. 29. R.B.Cattel’s Clasifications Four Categories: • Common traits: widely distributed in general population, honesty, aggression etc. • Unique traits: among particular persons, emotional reactions, energy etc. • Surface traits: as overt behaviour, honestys, life kills, dependability etc • Source traits: are determined fromn one’s behavious, emotional status, 3/28/2020 29
  30. 30. MAJOR PERSONALITY FACTORS • outgoing—reserved • more intelligent—less intelligent • stable—emotional • assertive—humble • happy-go-lucky—sober • conscientious—expedient • venturesome—shy • tender-minded—tough-minded • suspicious—trusting • imaginative—practical • shrewd—forthright • apprehensive—placid 3/28/2020 30
  31. 31. H.J.Eysenck’s Classifications (1916-1998):, A British Psychologist • He explored personality traits by conducting research on 10,000 soldiers who had been psychologically damaged in World War II. • Jeffrey A. Gray's personality theory as a modification to the Eysenck theory • has a genetic basis - we’re born that way • has a biological explanation - personality shaped by a part of the mid brain called the reticular activating system • He said that our personality is shaped by the activity and arousal of parts of our nervous system network - we can’t help being disagreeable, shy, open etc.3/28/2020 31
  32. 32. • Trait - means a relatively stable and enduring tendency to behave in a particular way (e.g. being punctual, considerate, happy or helpful) • Eysenck believed that a combination of personality traits was the self or identity of a person 3/28/2020 32
  33. 33. Three dimensions: • Introversion- extroversion (extraversion)-how outgoing we are. • Extraversion - Introversion: – Introversion: tender mindedness; introspectiveness; seriousness; performance interfered with by excitement; easily aroused but restrained, inhibited; preference for solitary vocations; sensitivity to pain. – Extraversion: tough-mindedness; impulsiveness; tendency to be outgoing; desire for novelty; performance enhanced by excitement; preference for vocations involving contact with other people; tolerance for pain.3/28/2020 33
  34. 34. • High Extraversion: – Outgoing, Social, Lively, Friendly. • Low Extraversion [Introversion]: – Shy, Passive, Withdrawn. 3/28/2020 34
  35. 35. • Neuroticism (how emotionally stable we are) Neuroticism-stability (N) is associated with arousability of the limbic circuit, such that neurotics become more aroused than stable individuals as a consequence of emotion- inducing stimulation. Below-average emotional control, will-power, and capacity to exert self; slowness in thought and action; suggestibility; lack of persistence; tendency to repress unpleasant facts; lack of sociability; below- average sensory acuity but high level of activation 3/28/2020 35
  36. 36. Thank you 3/28/2020 36

×