the influence of feminism on language by sara

 NAME SARA ISLAM  RL NO 16  SUBJECT LANGUAGE AND GENDER  TOPIC The influence of feminism on language  Submitted to MA...
 Feminism is the belief that women should have equal rights to men. It is a women’s movement to struggle for the equality...
The history of modern western feminist movements is divided into waves. Each is described as dealing with different aspect...
Historical content: Women widely are consider to be:  Intellectually inferior  Physically weak  Women could not vote  ...
 Women could attend schools  Society is patriarchal  Women may have legal rights but they are still treated as inferior...
 Women seem to be more equal to men.  Women are no longer obligated to marry or have children.  The legal system is bet...
 Language was a particular feature and target of western women’s movement. Feminism is influencing linguistic because it ...
The American feminist Robin Morgan claim that we don’t even have our own names, but bear that of the father until we excha...
 Claim that term of endearment for women is also terms for food.(honey, sweetie)  Through lexical items such as Mrs/Miss...
 Focus on how, in mixed sex talk, men dominate the conversation, interupt their conversational partner and are more succe...
 In language and women’s place concerned with the language, She discuss at length the asymmetry of the pairs bachelor/spi...
The vital features which distinguish women language are:  Use of super polite  Correct Grammar  Direct quotation  Lexi...
• A general criticisms of English language is it exclusion of women in every day language. • Feminism and its different mo...
ThankYou
