Panduan Tutor Ciloto Learning Center

BADAN PPSDM KESEHATAN BALAI BESAR PELATIHAN KESEHATAN (BBPK) CILOTO
Panduan Tutor LJJ CILOTO LEARNING CENTER BBPK CILOTO KEMENKES RI 1. Masuk Ke Halaman Utama Ketika masuk pada halaman awal ...
2. Masuk Ke Nama/Jenis Pelatihan Setelah meng-klik pada KELAS DIGITAL maka akan muncul tampilan sbb, kemudian pilih salah ...
Setelah Anda memilih salah satu materi, maka Anda akan dihadapi dengan sejumlah kegiatan belajar, pilihlah salah satunya. ...
Tunggu beberapa saat hingga berubah menjadi Turn Editing Off, setelah mode ubah di ganti anda dapat mulai meng-edit mata p...
1. E d i t settings, untuk mengatur informasi terkait materi yang akan disampaikan 2. Move Right, Untuk memindahkan halama...
Fungsi Tools Add an Activity or Resource pada materi di setiap Kegiatan Belajar 1. Fungsi Add an Activites Berfungsi untuk...
a) Forum, sebagai aktivitas diskusi. b) Assignment/Penugasan, sebagai aktivitas bagi peserta dalam pengerjaan tugas c) Qui...
terdiri atas: a) Bo o k, m e n a m b a hk a n b u k u / b a h a n b a c a a n b) File, menambahkan file bisa berbentuk ZIP...
3. Masuk ke dalam konten pembelajaran Setiap Kegiatan Belajar memiliki empat kategori, yakni Pengantar, Materi, Tugas, dan...
Jika ingin melakukan proses penambahan dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan fasilitas Label di bagian add an activity or res...
1) Ketik isi dari Label yang hendak ditampilkan 2) Common Module Settings, availability Show on course page (tampilan terl...
b) Materi Pada bagian Materi kita menggunakan model lesson. Anda sebagai tutor hanya tinggal menggunakan lesson yang telah...
1) Langkah Awal Meng-upload file bahan belajar
Langkah awal meng-upload dengan memilih fasilitas Add a resources, kemudian yang dipilih adalah File. Ketik Nama File Keti...
Pilih Upload a file Klik browse untuk memilih file Ketik save as Upload this file
c) Diskusi Pada bagian Diskusi, kita akan menggunakan Forum. Langkah Awal Add an Activity, kemudian pilih forum maka akan ...
1) Isi nama forum 2) Isi deskripsi forum 3) Pada bagian forum type pilihlah a single simple discussion 4) Isi Rating/penil...
Setelah anda selesai membuat suatu diskusi maka akan muncul tampilan sebagai berikut:
Anda dapat meng-edit forum yang sudah ada dengan mengklik tombol edit pada forum tersebut, kemudian menyimpannya kembali M...
1. Memberikan nilai pada diskusi i) Pada kolom bawah diskusi terdapat kolom average rating, pilihlah kolom itu ii) Berikan...
iii) Nilai bersifat rata-rata. Artinya jumlah total nilai diskusi diperoleh dari jumlah total nilai dibagi dengan banyakny...
d) Tugas Langkah untuk membuat Tugas masuk ke menu Add an Activity, kemudian assignment. Langkah selanjutnya adalah sebaga...
Maka kemudian akan muncul tampilan sbb:
Memberikan nilai dengan Fasilitas assignment Selain menggunakan fasilitas Quiz, ternyata penilaian juga bisa dibuat dengan...
4) Pilih grade, lalu pilih kolom grade, isilah nilai sesuai dengan kualitas jawaban yag diberikan
5) Setelah itu save change, lalu pilihlah see all grades jika anda ingin melihat total skor yang sudah anda berikan
e) Test Formatif Langkah sebelum dalam membuat test formatif, masuk menu Add an Activity kemudian pilih Quiz. Maka akan mu...
1) Isi nama Test Formatif 2) Isi deskripsi Test Formatif Langkah berikutnya ada pada sesuai dengan tampilan berikut ini: 3...
5) Atur hanya 2 kali student boleh mengikuti Test Formatif 6) Beri grade dengan pilihan Highest Grade 7) Atur Test Formati...
8) Atur Tracking dengan mengubah Show activity as complete when condition are met 9) Check List Student must view this act...
Setelah itu anda akan kembali ke tampilan sbb: f) Evaluasi Klik shortcut yang ditandai, setelah itu maka akan muncul tampi...
Pilih edit quiz maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
Pilih edit quiz, setelah itu akan muncul tampilan sbb:
Pilih Multiple Choice maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
1) Isi Nama Test formatif 2) Isi pertanyaan yang akan diberikan
Pada tampilan selanjutnya, ada pilihan jawaban, anda harus mengisinya dan memberikan grade 100% pada kunci jawaban soal. S...
Setelah itu akan muncul jumlah dan rincian keseluruhan nilai para peserta LJJ. Rekapitulasi nilai hanya berlaku untuk satu...
Referensi Pusdiklat Aparatur, 2014. Buku Pedoman Pelaksanaan LJJ, Badan PPSDM Kesehatan, Kemenkes RI. http://clc-bbpkcilot...
  1. 1. BADAN PPSDM KESEHATAN BALAI BESAR PELATIHAN KESEHATAN (BBPK) CILOTO
  2. 2. Panduan Tutor LJJ CILOTO LEARNING CENTER BBPK CILOTO KEMENKES RI 1. Masuk Ke Halaman Utama Ketika masuk pada halaman awal dari website LJJ CILOTO LEARNING CENTER (http://clc-bbpkciloto.id/) maka akan muncul tampilan gambar seperti berikut: Untuk masuk terlebih dahulu pastikan anda sudah terdaftar sebagai tutor dalam sistem LJJ ini, ketikkan username dan password (lihat bagian yang ditandai) sesuai dengan username dan password anda yang anda peroleh dari admin. Setelah masuk ditandai dengan perubahan Nama Tutor yang muncul, kemudian anda geser kebawah pilih KELAS DIGITAL kemudian KLIK.
  3. 3. 2. Masuk Ke Nama/Jenis Pelatihan Setelah meng-klik pada KELAS DIGITAL maka akan muncul tampilan sbb, kemudian pilih salah satu PELATIHAN sesuai dengan yang akan Anda ikuti : (misal: PPIH)
  4. 4. Setelah Anda memilih salah satu materi, maka Anda akan dihadapi dengan sejumlah kegiatan belajar, pilihlah salah satunya. Pengelolaan kelas dilakukan untuk setiap kegiatan belajar per materi pelatihan. Untuk mulai meng-edit setiap kegiatan belajar dalam mata diklat tersebut, ganti mode ubah dengan meng-klik Turn Editing On di sebelah kanan monitor (lihat bagian yang ditandai)
  5. 5. Tunggu beberapa saat hingga berubah menjadi Turn Editing Off, setelah mode ubah di ganti anda dapat mulai meng-edit mata pelatihan yang anda bimbing. Untuk melakukan proses editing, maka kita haris meng-klik turn editing on pada kolom yang terletak disebelah kiri. Setelah itu akan timbul berbagai macam icon tools dimana Fungsi Tools Editing pada materi di setiap Kegiatan Belajar adalah sebagai berikut:
  6. 6. 1. E d i t settings, untuk mengatur informasi terkait materi yang akan disampaikan 2. Move Right, Untuk memindahkan halaman lebih ke kanan 3. Hide, Untuk membuka dan menutup materi 4. Duplicate, Untuk memperbanyak/menggandakan materi yang diupload 5. Assign Role, Untuk melihat siapa saja yang dapat mengakses materi 6. Delete, Untuk menghapus materi
  7. 7. Fungsi Tools Add an Activity or Resource pada materi di setiap Kegiatan Belajar 1. Fungsi Add an Activites Berfungsi untuk menambahkan kegiatan yang akan dijadikan sebagai bagian dari kegiatan pembelajaran Pelatihan Jarak Jauh. Pada LJJ Ciloto Learning Center aktivitas yang digunakan hanya berpusat pada 3 kegiatan yakni Forum, Assignment dan Quiz.
  8. 8. a) Forum, sebagai aktivitas diskusi. b) Assignment/Penugasan, sebagai aktivitas bagi peserta dalam pengerjaan tugas c) Quiz, sebagai aktivitas penugasan dan test. 2. Fungsi Add Resources Terdapat pada bagian bawah activities (scroll kebawah) Berfungsi untuk menambah sumber belajar yang hendak diupload sebagai materi. Add a Resources antara lain
  9. 9. terdiri atas: a) Bo o k, m e n a m b a hk a n b u k u / b a h a n b a c a a n b) File, menambahkan file bisa berbentuk ZIP, Doc, PPT c) Folder, menambahkan folder ke dalam LMS d) IMS content package, menambahkan file exe yang berbentuk ZIP dengan maksimal upload 2 MB e) Label, menambahkan sebuah informasi dalam materi f) Page, menambahkan halaman pada materi g) URL, menambahkan link atau alaamat website yang terkait
  10. 10. 3. Masuk ke dalam konten pembelajaran Setiap Kegiatan Belajar memiliki empat kategori, yakni Pengantar, Materi, Tugas, dan Test Formatif (Evaluasi). Langkah pertama ketika Anda akan melakukan proses updating ataupun editing, maka Anda harus mengaktifkan mode editing/Turn editing on a) Pendahuluan Pada Bagian pendahuluan kita bisa melakukan proses editing dan juga penambahan, jika ingin melakukan proses editing cukup klik icon yang ditandai (tombol edit)
  11. 11. Jika ingin melakukan proses penambahan dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan fasilitas Label di bagian add an activity or resource. Langkah awal pilih Add a Resources, kemudian pilih Label setelah itu maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  12. 12. 1) Ketik isi dari Label yang hendak ditampilkan 2) Common Module Settings, availability Show on course page (tampilan terlihat peserta) Hide (tersembunyi dari tampilan peserta) 3) Atur tracking dengan mode do not indicate activity completion 4) Save and return to course
  13. 13. b) Materi Pada bagian Materi kita menggunakan model lesson. Anda sebagai tutor hanya tinggal menggunakan lesson yang telah selesai dikembangkan. Jika Anda ingin melakukan proses editing juga sama langkahnya dengan langkah editing sebelumnya, yaitu dengan mengklik pilihan edit (seperti tampilan sebelumnya). Selain menggunakan fasilitas lesson, Anda juga dapat mengupload secara langsung materi yang ada ke dalam kolom bahan bacaan. Konsep lesson dengan bahan bacaan sangat berbeda. Jika di dalam lesson peserta diwajibkan mempelajari materi langsung secara online, dan dapat teridentifikasi bahwa peserta itu memang sudah benar- benar belajar. Sedangkan bahan bacaan merupakan referensi bahan belajar yang dapat dipelajari oleh peserta kapan saja dan dimana saja. Adapun cara untuk mengupload bahan belajar adalah:
  14. 14. 1) Langkah Awal Meng-upload file bahan belajar
  15. 15. Langkah awal meng-upload dengan memilih fasilitas Add a resources, kemudian yang dipilih adalah File. Ketik Nama File Ketik deskripsi dari file bahan belajar Pilih File Bahan belajar Atur File baru dapat di baca setelah peserta selesai membaca Pendahuluan Atur Tracking dengan mode Show activity as complete when condition are met Check list pada kotak Student must view this activity to complete it Save and return to course Catatan ketika akan meng-upload file bahan ajar dengan meng-klik Choose a file maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  16. 16. Pilih Upload a file Klik browse untuk memilih file Ketik save as Upload this file
  17. 17. c) Diskusi Pada bagian Diskusi, kita akan menggunakan Forum. Langkah Awal Add an Activity, kemudian pilih forum maka akan muncul tampilan sebagai berikut:
  18. 18. 1) Isi nama forum 2) Isi deskripsi forum 3) Pada bagian forum type pilihlah a single simple discussion 4) Isi Rating/penilaian dengan Average Rating 5) Nilai rating dengan skala nilai 100 6) Atur Forum baru dapat dibuka setelah membuka Modul Utama (contoh nama materi) 7) Atur Tracking dengan mengubah Show activity as complete when condition are met 8) Check List Student must view this activity to complete it 9) Check List Student must receive a grade to complete this activity 10) Save and return to course
  19. 19. Setelah anda selesai membuat suatu diskusi maka akan muncul tampilan sebagai berikut:
  20. 20. Anda dapat meng-edit forum yang sudah ada dengan mengklik tombol edit pada forum tersebut, kemudian menyimpannya kembali Memberikan Balasan dan memberikan nilai pada forum diskusi (tanda lingkaran) i) Klik tombol reply yang tersedia pada kolom diskusi anda ii) Setelah itu akan muncul gambar seperti di bawah ini, isilah message yang akan anda balas iii) Jika ingin memberikan lampiran pilihlah attachment iv) Setelah dirasa cukup kemudian pilih post to forum
  21. 21. 1. Memberikan nilai pada diskusi i) Pada kolom bawah diskusi terdapat kolom average rating, pilihlah kolom itu ii) Berikanlah nilai sesuai dengan kualitas diskusi dari para peserta
  22. 22. iii) Nilai bersifat rata-rata. Artinya jumlah total nilai diskusi diperoleh dari jumlah total nilai dibagi dengan banyaknya si peserta memberi tanggapan di dalam forum
  23. 23. d) Tugas Langkah untuk membuat Tugas masuk ke menu Add an Activity, kemudian assignment. Langkah selanjutnya adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Klik Upload a single file. 2. Ketik judul penugasan pada kotak isian Assignment name* 3. Ketik instruksi penugasan pada kota isian Description* 4. Pada bagian Submission setting, kita atur berapa kali peserta diizinkan mengumpulkan tugas melalui fasilitas maximum attemps 5. Klik Save and return to course jika ingin kembali kehalaman kelas yang dikelola atau klik Save and display jika ingin melihat hasilnya.
  24. 24. Maka kemudian akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  25. 25. Memberikan nilai dengan Fasilitas assignment Selain menggunakan fasilitas Quiz, ternyata penilaian juga bisa dibuat dengan fasilitas assignment. Caranya adalah sebagai berikut 1) Pilihlah tugas yang akan anda berikian nilai melalui fasilitas assignment 2) Pilihlah view/grade all submission 3) Setelah itu pilihlah peserta yang akan anda berikan nilai, kemudian scroll mouse kearah kanan sampai menemukan kolom status
  26. 26. 4) Pilih grade, lalu pilih kolom grade, isilah nilai sesuai dengan kualitas jawaban yag diberikan
  27. 27. 5) Setelah itu save change, lalu pilihlah see all grades jika anda ingin melihat total skor yang sudah anda berikan
  28. 28. e) Test Formatif Langkah sebelum dalam membuat test formatif, masuk menu Add an Activity kemudian pilih Quiz. Maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  29. 29. 1) Isi nama Test Formatif 2) Isi deskripsi Test Formatif Langkah berikutnya ada pada sesuai dengan tampilan berikut ini: 3) Atur waktu Quiz untuk dapat diakses, kapan mengikuti Test Formatif oleh student dan waktu ditutupnya 4) Beri grade dengan pilihan Highest Grade Langkah berikutnya ada pada sesuai dengan tampilan berikut ini:
  30. 30. 5) Atur hanya 2 kali student boleh mengikuti Test Formatif 6) Beri grade dengan pilihan Highest Grade 7) Atur Test Formatif baru dapat dibuka setelah Tugas
  31. 31. 8) Atur Tracking dengan mengubah Show activity as complete when condition are met 9) Check List Student must view this activity to complete it 10) Check List Student must receive a grade to complete this activity 11) Save and return to course
  32. 32. Setelah itu anda akan kembali ke tampilan sbb: f) Evaluasi Klik shortcut yang ditandai, setelah itu maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  33. 33. Pilih edit quiz maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  34. 34. Pilih edit quiz, setelah itu akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  35. 35. Pilih Multiple Choice maka akan muncul tampilan sbb:
  36. 36. 1) Isi Nama Test formatif 2) Isi pertanyaan yang akan diberikan
  37. 37. Pada tampilan selanjutnya, ada pilihan jawaban, anda harus mengisinya dan memberikan grade 100% pada kunci jawaban soal. Setelah selesai klik save change Penilaian pada evaluasi formatif bersifat otomatis, artinya secara sistem nilai akan diproses oleh fasilitas yang telah tersedia di dalam LJJ. 4. Melihat Nilai Student Tutor dapat melihat nilai dari student dengan meng-klik icon Gradebook setup. Langkah Awal, masuk pada mata pelatihan yang dibimbing, kemudian masuk kegiatan belajar setelah itu baru klik icon Gradebook setup seperti pada tampilan berikut ini :
  38. 38. Setelah itu akan muncul jumlah dan rincian keseluruhan nilai para peserta LJJ. Rekapitulasi nilai hanya berlaku untuk satu kegiatan belajar saja, bukan untuk total keseluruhan nilai pelatihan.
  39. 39. Referensi Pusdiklat Aparatur, 2014. Buku Pedoman Pelaksanaan LJJ, Badan PPSDM Kesehatan, Kemenkes RI. http://clc-bbpkciloto.id/ (2020, 17 Juni)

