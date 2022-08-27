SUCESSFUL Entrepreneur.ppt

4.
Dhirubhai Ambani was born on
December 28, 1932, at Chorwad,
Gujarat.
His father was a school teacher.
Dhirubhai Ambani started his
entrepreneurial career by selling
"bhajias" to pilgrims in Mount
Girnar over the weekends.
5.
After doing his matriculation at the age of 16,
Dhirubhai moved to Aden, Yemen.
He worked there as a gas-station attendant, and
as a clerk in an oil company.
He returned to India in 1958 with Rs 50,000
and set up a textile trading company.
Dhiru Bhai Ambani built India's largest private
sector company, Reliance India Limited, from a
scratch.
6.
Assisted by his two sons, Mukesh and Anil.
His business has diversified into a core
specialization in petrochemicals
Additional interests in telecommunications,
information technology, energy, power,
retail, textiles, infrastructure services,
capital markets, and logistics.
7.
N.R.Narayana Murthy
Chairman of Infosys.
An Indian IT chief
who's really made it big without
dropping his ethical precepts
Born in 1946, Murthy's father
was a schoolteacher in Kolar
district, Karnataka, India.
A bright student, Murthy a
passed degree in Electrical
Engineering from Mysore
University
8.
The Infosys legend began in
1981
when Narayana Murthy
wants to start his own
company, along with six
friends.
He didn't have any seed
money.
Luckily, like many Indian
women who save secretly
without their husband's
knowledge,
His wife Sudha-than an
engineer with Tata-had
saved Rs 10,000.
This was Murthy's first big
break.
9.
Infosys.
Till 1990 was a tough period when the couple
lived in a one-room house.
The break came in 1991
when Indian doors to liberalization were flung
open…
Murthy grabbed the opportunity with both
hands and has never looked back ever since.
Today, Infosys is the first Indian company to
be listed on the US NASDAQ.
Infosys and its subsidiaries have 1,05,453
employees as on September 30, 2009
10.
Food King
A boy hailing from Tamil Nadu wants to be
the Food King In world one day.
Once upon a time this guy was selling Idlis
with his mother in the street of Chennai.
Born and brought up in a slum in
Madipakkam in Chennai
11.
Food king
27-year old Sarath babu
graduated from the IIM,
Ahmedabad,
He refused a job that offered
him a huge salary.
He preferred to start his own
enterprise
Food king Catering Service --
in Ahmedabad.
14.
Nirma
Dr. Karsanbhai Khodidas Patel
Born into a farmer family from north
Gujarat,
Karsanbhai finished his B.Sc. in
Chemistry at age 21 and
worked as a lab technician, &
At the Geology and Mining Department of
the state Government
15.
Karsanbhai Patel used to make detergent
powder in the backyard of his house in
Ahmedabad
He carry out door to door selling of his
hand made product.
He gave a money back guarantee with
every pack that was sold.
16.
In 1969, Karsanbhai set up Nirma,
Named after daughter Nirupama
At the time, detergent and soap
manufacture was dominated by SURF –
Hindustan Lever.
Rs. 13 per kg. But Nirma sold it for Rs.
3 per kg, It was an instant success
Within a decade, Nirma was the largest
selling detergent in India.
Since production was labour intensive,
Nirma also became a leading employer.
17.
Success formula
Nirma became a huge success and all this
was a result of Patel’s entrepreneurial
skills
He was able to successfully target the
middle and lower middle income segment
Patel had good knowledge of chemicals
A innovative combination of the
important ingredients.
Indigenous method was used ,and also
the detergent was more environment
friendly