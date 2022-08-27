Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2022
SUCESSFUL Entrepreneur.ppt

Aug. 27, 2022
Business

SUCESSFUL Entrepreneur

SUCESSFUL Entrepreneur

Business

  1. 1. Successful Entrepreneur Today’s Youth tomorrows Entrepreneur NSIC TSC, Hyderabad
  2. 2. WELCOME ENTREPRENEUR ORIENTATION PROGRAM NSIC TECHNICAL SERVICES CENTRE, Hyderabad
  3. 3. The Builder of Indian Industry J R D TATA
  4. 4. Dhirubhai Ambani was born on December 28, 1932, at Chorwad, Gujarat. His father was a school teacher. Dhirubhai Ambani started his entrepreneurial career by selling "bhajias" to pilgrims in Mount Girnar over the weekends.
  5. 5. After doing his matriculation at the age of 16, Dhirubhai moved to Aden, Yemen. He worked there as a gas-station attendant, and as a clerk in an oil company. He returned to India in 1958 with Rs 50,000 and set up a textile trading company. Dhiru Bhai Ambani built India's largest private sector company, Reliance India Limited, from a scratch.
  6. 6. Assisted by his two sons, Mukesh and Anil. His business has diversified into a core specialization in petrochemicals Additional interests in telecommunications, information technology, energy, power, retail, textiles, infrastructure services, capital markets, and logistics.
  7. 7. N.R.Narayana Murthy Chairman of Infosys. An Indian IT chief who's really made it big without dropping his ethical precepts Born in 1946, Murthy's father was a schoolteacher in Kolar district, Karnataka, India. A bright student, Murthy a passed degree in Electrical Engineering from Mysore University
  8. 8. The Infosys legend began in 1981 when Narayana Murthy wants to start his own company, along with six friends. He didn't have any seed money. Luckily, like many Indian women who save secretly without their husband's knowledge, His wife Sudha-than an engineer with Tata-had saved Rs 10,000. This was Murthy's first big break.
  9. 9. Infosys. Till 1990 was a tough period when the couple lived in a one-room house. The break came in 1991 when Indian doors to liberalization were flung open… Murthy grabbed the opportunity with both hands and has never looked back ever since. Today, Infosys is the first Indian company to be listed on the US NASDAQ. Infosys and its subsidiaries have 1,05,453 employees as on September 30, 2009
  10. 10. Food King A boy hailing from Tamil Nadu wants to be the Food King In world one day. Once upon a time this guy was selling Idlis with his mother in the street of Chennai. Born and brought up in a slum in Madipakkam in Chennai
  11. 11. Food king 27-year old Sarath babu graduated from the IIM, Ahmedabad, He refused a job that offered him a huge salary. He preferred to start his own enterprise Food king Catering Service -- in Ahmedabad.
  12. 12. Food king
  13. 13. The Motivating Force of Food King
  14. 14. Nirma Dr. Karsanbhai Khodidas Patel Born into a farmer family from north Gujarat, Karsanbhai finished his B.Sc. in Chemistry at age 21 and worked as a lab technician, & At the Geology and Mining Department of the state Government
  15. 15. Karsanbhai Patel used to make detergent powder in the backyard of his house in Ahmedabad He carry out door to door selling of his hand made product. He gave a money back guarantee with every pack that was sold.
  16. 16. In 1969, Karsanbhai set up Nirma, Named after daughter Nirupama At the time, detergent and soap manufacture was dominated by SURF – Hindustan Lever. Rs. 13 per kg. But Nirma sold it for Rs. 3 per kg, It was an instant success Within a decade, Nirma was the largest selling detergent in India. Since production was labour intensive, Nirma also became a leading employer.
  17. 17. Success formula Nirma became a huge success and all this was a result of Patel’s entrepreneurial skills He was able to successfully target the middle and lower middle income segment Patel had good knowledge of chemicals A innovative combination of the important ingredients. Indigenous method was used ,and also the detergent was more environment friendly

