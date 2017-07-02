Practical Manual of Comp.Ani.Physiology

Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 1 PRACTICAL MANUAL OF COMPARATIVE ANIMAL PHYSIOLOGY As P...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 2 Date: Name of the student: Practical No: 1 Title of th...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 3 Title of the Experiment: Study of nitrogenous waste pr...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 4 In the liver of the animals, ammonia is detoxified to ...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 5 Test for Urea: 1The testing of urea is performed by ta...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 6 Test For Uric acid:
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 7 Date: Name of the student: Practical No: 2 Title of th...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 8 Title of the Practical: RBCs in different vertebrates ...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 9 The word "HYPER" means more, so hypertonicity refers t...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 10 The word "HYPO" means less, in this case there are le...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 11 Isotonic Isotonic: A cell in an isotonic environment ...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 12 Date: Name of the student: Practical No: 11 Title: De...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 13 Practical No: 11 Title: Determination of the heart be...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 14 carapace can be opened as if on a hinge attached at t...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 15 muscle. Heartbeat is regulated by neurons within the ...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 16 In crustaceans i.e. Crab heart is a single chambered,...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 17 Date: Name of the student: Practical No: EFFECT OF EY...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 18 EFFECT OF EYE STALK ABLATION ON GLUCOSE CONTENT IN TH...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 19 Reaction of glucose with sulphuric acid PROCEDURE 1. ...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 20 Result: A: Amount of glucose BEFORE eye stalk ablatio...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 21 Unknown A- before O.4 O.6 1 3 B-After O.4 O.6 1 3 CAL...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 22 RESULTS: The crustacean eyestalk is the source of one...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 23 Date: Name of the student Practical No: Estimation of...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 24 Estimation of sugar in rat/crab/human blood. Principl...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 25 The supernatant of the samples were taken and additio...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 26 Calculations: Date:
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 27 Name of the student Aim: To determine bleeding time a...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 28 Principle- Homeostasis is a process of maintaining th...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 29 3. Blood clotting- It is a complex cascade of the enz...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 30 5. First drop of the blood was wiped out with the fil...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 31 Date: Name of the student Practical: Body size and ox...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 32 Aim: Body size and oxygen consumption in aquatic anim...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 33 In strong acid medium, manganese ion are reduced due ...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 34 Dissolve 700 gm of KOH and 150 gm of KI in DW and dil...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 35 4. 1 ml of alkaline iodide solution was also added in...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 36 FORMULA : O2 / Lit ( mg ) = used volume of titrant in...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 37 Date: Name of the student Aim: Capillary circulation ...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 38 Aim: Capillary circulation in the foot-web of frog/ta...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 39 5. Place the petri dish on the stage of the microscop...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 40 The most important process associated with the circul...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 41 deproteinized to remove protein and filtrate is treat...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 42 1. Take 25 ml of 1 % phosphotungstic acid. 2. Add 1 m...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 43 TO STUDY THE EFFECT OF INSULIN ON BLOOD SUGAR LEVEL O...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 44 12. A graph was plotted for standard solution of gluc...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 45 DETERMINATION OF URIC ACID CONCENTRATION IN SERUM Pri...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 46 Principles Of Colorimetry Colorimetry is the techniqu...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 47 where, IE = intensity of emerging light Io = intensit...
Comparative Animal Physiology/M.Sc. Zoo-I/Modern College G.K page 48 Table for choosing the wavelength of absorption:
×