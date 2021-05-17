Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Islam La religione del profeta Maometto
 I musulmani sono coloro che praticano la religione islamica  Le origini dell’Islam risalgono al VII sec. d.c.  È Maome...
 Il simbolo ha origini preislamiche.  Possiamo dire che già i turchi Ottomani che conquistarono Costantinopoli nel 1453 ...
Le credenze islamiche In cosa credono i musulmani?
 Per la religione islamica Dio è uno solo: Allah (letteralmente «Il Dio»)  Allah è riconosciuto dai musulmani con «99 no...
 Il termine Islam significa «sottomissione a Dio», pertanto l’uomo, creato da Dio, ha come fine ultimo quello di servirlo...
 Allah è creatore e giudice Credenze sul mondo
 Il testo sacro per i musulmani è il Corano  Il Corano è stato rivelato dall’arcangelo Gabriele al profeta Maometto  Sc...
Il culto L’insieme dei riti dell’islam
Corano, VII: 180 Ad Allah appartengono i nomi più belli: invocatelo con quelli.
 Togliersi le scarpe nei luoghi sacri  Compiere le abluzioni rituali  Prostrarsi col viso verso La Mecca durante la pre...
 La moschea è l’edificio in cui si svolgono le pratiche religiose dell’islam e la preghiera del venerdì.  La prima mosch...
 I momenti più significativi del tempo religioso islamico sono: › Il venerdì, giorno della preghiera comunitaria. › Ramad...
 La fede islamica si pratica attraverso 5 regole fondamentali: 1. Credere in un solo Dio, Allah, e in Maometto suo profet...
 Pensando al cibo proibito (haram in arabo) nella religione musulmana ci viene subito in mente il maiale. In generale per...
Esistono diverse tipologie di velo islamico legate all’appartenenza geografica.  Hijab, normale foulard che copre i capel...
 Imam: riferimento della comunità islamica. A lui sono affidati il servizio divino, le celebrazioni di funerali e matrimo...
Contenuti extra: due diverse tradizioni coraniche Due modi di leggere e interpretare il corano
Oggi tutti i musulmani del mondo concordano sul fatto che Allah sia l’unico dio e che Maometto sia il suo profeta.  I sun...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
30 views
May. 17, 2021

Islam

elementi essenziali della religione islamica

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Islam

  1. 1. Islam La religione del profeta Maometto
  2. 2.  I musulmani sono coloro che praticano la religione islamica  Le origini dell’Islam risalgono al VII sec. d.c.  È Maometto il profeta che riceve una rivelazione e avvia una nuova esperienza religiosa  L’Islam è una religione praticata da oltre 1,5 miliardi di persone nel mondo Chi sono i musulmani
  3. 3.  Il simbolo ha origini preislamiche.  Possiamo dire che già i turchi Ottomani che conquistarono Costantinopoli nel 1453 ereditarono questo simbolo e lo utilizzarono come segno di identità.  Con il tempo oltre che segno polito acquisì anche valenza religiosa.  Oggi la mezzaluna e la stella sono visibili sia sulle cupole delle moschee e dei minareti, ma anche sulle bandiere di molti stati islamici. La mezzaluna e la stella
  4. 4. Le credenze islamiche In cosa credono i musulmani?
  5. 5.  Per la religione islamica Dio è uno solo: Allah (letteralmente «Il Dio»)  Allah è riconosciuto dai musulmani con «99 nomi» che ne descrivono anche il suo mistero. Il primo di questi nomi è: il misericordioso. Credenze su Dio
  6. 6.  Il termine Islam significa «sottomissione a Dio», pertanto l’uomo, creato da Dio, ha come fine ultimo quello di servirlo ed essergli fedele. Credenze sull’uomo
  7. 7.  Allah è creatore e giudice Credenze sul mondo
  8. 8.  Il testo sacro per i musulmani è il Corano  Il Corano è stato rivelato dall’arcangelo Gabriele al profeta Maometto  Scritto in arabo, si legge da destra a sinistra. Il testo sacro
  9. 9. Il culto L’insieme dei riti dell’islam
  10. 10. Corano, VII: 180 Ad Allah appartengono i nomi più belli: invocatelo con quelli.
  11. 11.  Togliersi le scarpe nei luoghi sacri  Compiere le abluzioni rituali  Prostrarsi col viso verso La Mecca durante la preghiera I riti
  12. 12.  La moschea è l’edificio in cui si svolgono le pratiche religiose dell’islam e la preghiera del venerdì.  La prima moschea è fondata a Medina da Maometto. Ma la più importante si trova a La Mecca (Arabia Saudita).  Le torri della moschea si chiamano Minareti Luoghi sacri
  13. 13.  I momenti più significativi del tempo religioso islamico sono: › Il venerdì, giorno della preghiera comunitaria. › Ramadan, mese sacro di digiuno che prepara alla festa id al-fitr (festa della rottura dal digiuno). Tempi sacri
  14. 14.  La fede islamica si pratica attraverso 5 regole fondamentali: 1. Credere in un solo Dio, Allah, e in Maometto suo profeta. 2. Pregare 5 volte al giorno prostrandosi verso La Mecca. 3. Offrire l’elemosina ai poveri attraverso la mediazione della comunità. 4. Rispettare il digiuno durante il Ramadan. 5. Fare almeno una volta nella vita il grande pellegrinaggio nella città santa de La Mecca. Le regole di vita
  15. 15.  Pensando al cibo proibito (haram in arabo) nella religione musulmana ci viene subito in mente il maiale. In generale però la carne può essere consumata solo se macellata secondo il rituale islamico.  L’altro grande divieto islamico sono gli alcolici, definiti “opera di Satana” dal Corano. Approfondimento: alimentazione
  16. 16. Esistono diverse tipologie di velo islamico legate all’appartenenza geografica.  Hijab, normale foulard che copre i capelli e il collo della donna, lasciando scoperto il viso. Il più diffuso in Europa.  Burqa: con una griglia all'altezza degli occhi, copre interamente il corpo della donna. Il più diffuso in Afghanistan. Il principio religioso richiama al decoro, al pudore, al rispetto della sacralità della donna. Approfondimento: il velo
  17. 17.  Imam: riferimento della comunità islamica. A lui sono affidati il servizio divino, le celebrazioni di funerali e matrimoni, la guida della comunità.  Muezzin: è la persona che dal minareto richiama i fedeli alla preghiera 5 volte al giorno. Persone sacre
  18. 18. Contenuti extra: due diverse tradizioni coraniche Due modi di leggere e interpretare il corano
  19. 19. Oggi tutti i musulmani del mondo concordano sul fatto che Allah sia l’unico dio e che Maometto sia il suo profeta.  I sunniti basano la loro pratica religiosa anche sugli atti del profeta e sui suoi insegnamenti (la sunna). Il riferimento dei sunniti è il califfo, successore di Maometto.  Gli sciiti vedono nei loro leader religiosi, gli ayatollah, un riflesso di Dio sulla Terra. Un potente miscuglio di religione e politica ha acuito le divisioni tra il governo sciita dell’Iran e gli stati del golfo, che hanno governi sunniti. Sunniti e Sciiti

×