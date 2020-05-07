Successfully reported this slideshow.
Un nuovo me Esercitazione finale.
I prigioni • Pieni di vizi • Ricoperti di materia • Imprigionati David • Perfetto • Libero • Un modello
Pietro e gli apostoli 1. Fortezza Teresa d’Avila 2. Riflessività Domenico di Guzman 3. Sincerità Benedetto 4. Laboriosità ...
Esercitazione: vlog Facciamo emergere i frutti di un lungo lavoro di ricerca su di sé che ci ha portati per un anno intero...
Top e flop delle virtù:  Tieni come riferimento la scheda «aggiorna le tue app» con la sintesi di tutte le virtù colorate...
Vlog Prepara su una pagina del quaderno le cose da dire con la seguente traccia:  Buongiorno a tutti sono…  Le mie virtù...
info@quellodireligione.it | www.quellodireligione.it
