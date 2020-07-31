SCD - Understand settlement payout report

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
New and Updated settlements-wise payout report In this module, we will discuss : 1. Overview of new settlements wise payou...
What is new in the settlements wise payout report? The new settlements wise payout report is now made more simpler and upd...
New details included in the new settlements wise payout report Now the new settlements wise payout report contains 7 sub r...
Download the new settlements wise payout report
Download the new settlements wise payout report Click on Payments tab Select Payouts To download the new settlements wise ...
Download the new settlements wise payout report Click on Settlements Select the date range (You can select a maximum of 31...
Download the new settlements wise payout report Click on Download Payment Details Settlements wise payout report will be d...
Understanding the new settlements-wise payout report
Once you download the file you will be able to see multiple sheets which will help you to understand the settlements bette...
Next sheet is the summary sheet which summarizes the payout made to you for the settlements done within the selected date ...
UTR Number – A unique transaction reference number of the transaction through which the payment has been credited to your ...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Orders sheet Here you can check the order level payout detai...
Order Id– A unique ID for your order Order Item Id – A unique ID for your items in an order PG UTR – This is generated whe...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Payment Type– The type of payout • Payout Forward – the payout made t...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Amount Paid By/ Reversed To Customer– The amount paid by the customer...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Logistics Charges– The shipping charges applicable for an order( for ...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Marketing Fees– Any marketing fee charged to you for the order (if ap...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Total Taxes – Total taxes deducted for the order (includes GST and TC...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report HSN– The HSN code of your product Invoice Number– The Invoice number ...
Order Created At– The date & time at which the order was placed by a customer Journey– Current status of the order Mid– Un...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Ship By Date – Expected date & time by which the order must be marked...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Product Id – A unique Id for your product in your catalogue Promo Cod...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Merchant SKU– A unique alphanumeric ID for your product (provided by ...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Mode– Mode of the logistics used for the order ( Air or Surface) Volu...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Dimensions– Dimension of the product after final packaging Weight Ite...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report GST Source Pin code– Area pin code of your warehouse ( from where the...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Additional Charges Sheet Here you can check the additional c...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Order Id– Unique ID for your order Order Item Id– Unique ID for your ...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report PG UTR– the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the or...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Adjustments sheet Here you can check the adjustments which w...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Order Id – The order id against which the adjustment is done Order It...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report PG UTR – the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the o...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Taxes sheet Here you can check the taxes deducted within a s...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Order Id – The unique id of the order Order Item Id – The unique id o...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report MP Commission – Marketplace commission charged to you for the order M...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report PG Commission – Payment gateway fee charged to you for the order PG C...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Closing Fee – Closing fee charged to you for the order Closing Fee GS...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Logistic Charges – The shipping charges applicable for an order( for ...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report SLA Breach – Penalty charged to you for the SLA breach SLA Breach GST...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Merchant Cancellation – Penalty charged in case the order is cancelle...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Penalty – Any other penalty is charged on the order ( if applicable) ...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Marketplace Commission – Adjusted amount in the Marketplace Commissio...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Payment Gateway – Adjusted amount for the PG charges Payment Gateway ...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Forward Logistic Charges (Weight/Mode Change) – Adjusted amount for f...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Reverse Logistic Charges (Weight/Mode Change) – Adjusted amount for r...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report SLA Breach – Adjusted amount in SLA breach penalty (if any) SLA Breac...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Merchant Cancellation – Adjusted amount on Merchant cancellation pena...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Customer Shipping Amount GST details – GST charged on shipping amount...
Understanding the new settlements wise payout report TCS Details – TCS charged to you for the order Eighth section is TCS,...
Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SCD - Understand settlement payout report

25 views

Published on

SCD - Understand settlement payout report

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SCD - Understand settlement payout report

  1. 1. New and Updated settlements-wise payout report In this module, we will discuss : 1. Overview of new settlements wise payout report 2. Download the new settlements wise payout report 3. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report
  2. 2. What is new in the settlements wise payout report? The new settlements wise payout report is now made more simpler and updated with more payout details This helps you to- Deductions and payout explained in details All Payout related details available in single file Reconciliation of accounts gets easier Easy to interpret and understand
  3. 3. New details included in the new settlements wise payout report Now the new settlements wise payout report contains 7 sub reports/sheets which are- Report Help Summary Payment Details Orders Additional Charges Adjustments Taxes It helps you to understand the content and attributes of all sub-reports available in the settlements wise payout report Gives you the summary of settlements (like why the credits or debits were made from your seller account)done within the selected date range Helps you to check the details of the payout basis the UTR generated for the selected time period Helps you with the details of the order level payout details of the settlement within the selected date range Helps you with the details of additional charges which have been levied on your orders e.g. SLA breach & merchant cancellation penalty, etc. Helps you to check the details of the adjustments which were made to your payout Helps you with the details of all taxes deducted within a settlement
  4. 4. Download the new settlements wise payout report
  5. 5. Download the new settlements wise payout report Click on Payments tab Select Payouts To download the new settlements wise payout report, follow these steps
  6. 6. Download the new settlements wise payout report Click on Settlements Select the date range (You can select a maximum of 31 days)
  7. 7. Download the new settlements wise payout report Click on Download Payment Details Settlements wise payout report will be downloaded in the File center Click on the icon to download the report
  8. 8. Understanding the new settlements-wise payout report
  9. 9. Once you download the file you will be able to see multiple sheets which will help you to understand the settlements better The first sheet is Report Help This section helps you to: • Understand the content of the other sheets available in this file • Understand the attributes of the columns which are available in the reports Understanding the new settlements wise payout report
  10. 10. Next sheet is the summary sheet which summarizes the payout made to you for the settlements done within the selected date range. This sheet help you with the following details: • Total amount paid by a customer or reversed to a customer • Total commission charged • Total Logistic Charges • Total adjustment made to the settlement • Total of the additional charges (e.g. SLA breach penalty, etc.) • Total bulk payments charged on the account (e.g. FC charges) • Total of any other charges paid (e.g. Deal Set-up Fees, etc.) • Total taxes charged • Final Payout released Understanding the new settlements wise payout report
  11. 11. UTR Number – A unique transaction reference number of the transaction through which the payment has been credited to your bank account Bank Name, Beneficiary Name, Bank Account Number and IFSC – These are your bank details in which the payment has been transferred Payment Date – Date on which the payout was initiated Payment Mode – The mode of payment through which the payment was received through customer end (e.g. PG, COD) Payment Type – It shows the type of the payment such as: Orders - against which payment is credited, FC charges - against which payment is debited ( if the fulfilment services are availed) Amount Paid – The credited/debited payment amount PAN – Your Permanent Account Number GSTIN – GSTIN of the warehouse from where the product was dispatched Next sheet is Payment Details wherein you will find the details of the payout basis the UTR generated for the selected time period Understanding the new settlements wise payout report
  12. 12. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Orders sheet Here you can check the order level payout details done within the selected date range which has four sections : a) Transaction summary, b) Order details, c) Logistic Charges and d) the Buyer’s Information
  13. 13. Order Id– A unique ID for your order Order Item Id – A unique ID for your items in an order PG UTR – This is generated when the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid online COD UTR – This is generated when the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid cash First section is Transaction summary, it is composed of the details which help you to understand the payment made to you. The attribute of this report are: Understanding the new settlements wise payout report
  14. 14. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Payment Type– The type of payout • Payout Forward – the payout made to you when a product is delivered to the customer • Payout Reverse – The amount debited against a DTO order • Adjustment – Any adjustment made to the payout for Logistics/commissions, RTO/DTO, etc. • Additional Charges – Any additional amount charged to you for an order (e.g. SLA breach penalty, merchant cancellation penalty, etc.)
  15. 15. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Amount Paid By/ Reversed To Customer– The amount paid by the customer or the amount reversed to the customer Marketplace Commission - Marketplace commission charged to you for the order Payment Gateway Fees – Payment gateway fee charged to you for the order
  16. 16. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Logistics Charges– The shipping charges applicable for an order( for LMD sellers) Customer Shipping Amount – Shipping Fee paid by the customer ( if any) FC Charges– Charges on account of using FC services ( if applicable) Paid Promotion Charges – Promotion fee charged to you for the order (if any)
  17. 17. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Marketing Fees– Any marketing fee charged to you for the order (if applicable) Additional Charges – Any additional charges levied on the order (e.g. SLA breach penalty, merchant cancellation penalty, etc.) Adjustments– If any adjustment is done to the payout (e.g. logistics/RTO/DTO adjustments, etc.) Closing Fee – Closing Fee charged on the order
  18. 18. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Total Taxes – Total taxes deducted for the order (includes GST and TCS) Amount Paid By PG Mode– Amount paid to you for the orders where customer had paid online Amount Paid By COD Mode– Amount paid to you for the orders where customer had paid cash Amount Paid SUM – Total amount paid to you for both PG mode and COD mode
  19. 19. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report HSN– The HSN code of your product Invoice Number– The Invoice number of the order Invoice Generation Date– Date on which the Invoice was generated for the order
  20. 20. Order Created At– The date & time at which the order was placed by a customer Journey– Current status of the order Mid– Unique ID of your seller account on Paytm Mall Wid- Unique ID of your warehouse at which you have received the order Second section is Order details, which gives you the following details: Understanding the new settlements wise payout report
  21. 21. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Ship By Date – Expected date & time by which the order must be marked as shipped Shipped At – Actual date and time at which the order was marked as shipped Returned Date – Date on which the order was marked as returned Payment Creation Date – Date on which payout is initiated
  22. 22. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Product Id – A unique Id for your product in your catalogue Promo Code – Promo code applied by customer for the order Fulfillment Type – It is the type of Fulfillment type selected for your orders ( e.g. dropship) SKU Name – Name of your product
  23. 23. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Merchant SKU– A unique alphanumeric ID for your product (provided by you) Qty Ordered– Quantity ordered by customer in the said order
  24. 24. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Mode– Mode of the logistics used for the order ( Air or Surface) Volumetric Weight– Volumetric weight of the product after final packaging Shipping Zone- Shipping zone ( decided basis the pin code of product’s pick up and delivery location) Dead Weight- Weight of the product on the weighing scale after final packaging Third section is Logistic Charges, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  25. 25. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Dimensions– Dimension of the product after final packaging Weight Item– Weight considered to calculate logistics charge (the higher of volumetric or dead weight) Forward Logistic Charges- Logistics fee charged in forward journey of the order Reverse Logistic Charges- Logistics fee charged in reverse journey of the order Logistics Charges (W/o Taxes)- Logistic charges exclusive of taxes (sum of Forward and Reverse logistic charges)
  26. 26. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report GST Source Pin code– Area pin code of your warehouse ( from where the product was picked) GST Source State– Name of the state in which your ware house is located GST Destination Pin code- Pin code of the customer’s area GST Destination State- Name of the state of the customer Customer GSTIN- The GSTIN details of the customer ( if provided by customer while placing an order) Fourth section is Buyer’s Information, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  27. 27. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Additional Charges Sheet Here you can check the additional charges which have been levied on your orders e.g. SLA breach & merchant cancellation penalty, etc.
  28. 28. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Order Id– Unique ID for your order Order Item Id– Unique ID for your items in an order Item Status- current status of the order Reason- Reason for which additional charges is applied This sheet has one section i.e. Additional Charges, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  29. 29. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report PG UTR– the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid online COD UTR– the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid cash Amount- Total amount deducted against the additional charges
  30. 30. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Adjustments sheet Here you can check the adjustments which were made to your payout
  31. 31. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Order Id – The order id against which the adjustment is done Order Item Id – The item id against which the adjustment is done Item Status Text – Current status of the order Reason – Reason for the adjustment made This sheet has one section i.e. Order Specific Adjustments, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  32. 32. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report PG UTR – the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid online COD UTR – the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid cash Amount Paid By PG Mode – Amount adjusted by PG mode if the customer has paid via the Online/Wallet payment mode Amount Paid By COD mode – Amount adjusted by COD mode if the customer has paid via the Cash on Delivery payment mode Amount –Total amount adjusted
  33. 33. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Click on Taxes sheet Here you can check the taxes deducted within a settlement, this sheet has eight sections : a) Order and TAX rate b) Commission Taxes c) Closing Fee Taxes d) Logistics e) Additional Charges Taxes f) Adjustment Taxes, g) Customer Shipping Charges h) TCS
  34. 34. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Order Id – The unique id of the order Order Item Id – The unique id of the item in the order PG UTR – the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid online COD UTR – the UTR generated while the payment is made to you for the orders for which customer had paid cash GST rate details of the Order– rate of the applicable GST charged on Commissions, Logistics, etc. First section is Order and TAX rate, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  35. 35. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report MP Commission – Marketplace commission charged to you for the order MP Commission GST Details– GST charged on the marketplace commission for the order Second section is Commission Taxes, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  36. 36. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report PG Commission – Payment gateway fee charged to you for the order PG Commission GST details – GST charged on the payment gateway fee
  37. 37. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Closing Fee – Closing fee charged to you for the order Closing Fee GST details – GST charged on the closing fee Third section is Closing Fee Taxes, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  38. 38. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Logistic Charges – The shipping charges applicable for an order( for LMD sellers) Logistic Charges GST details – GST charged on logistics charges Fourth section is Logistics, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  39. 39. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report SLA Breach – Penalty charged to you for the SLA breach SLA Breach GST details – GST charged on SLA breach penalty Fifth section is Additional Charges Taxes, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  40. 40. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Merchant Cancellation – Penalty charged in case the order is cancelled from your end Merchant Cancellation GST details – GST charged on merchant cancellation penalty
  41. 41. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Penalty – Any other penalty is charged on the order ( if applicable) Penalty GST details – GST charged on penalty Suspicious Charges –Penalty is charged to you on the order for any suspicious activity Suspicious Charges GST details – GST charged on suspicious charges
  42. 42. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Marketplace Commission – Adjusted amount in the Marketplace Commission Marketplace Commission GST details – GST amount applicable on the adjusted Marketplace Commission Sixth section is Adjustment Taxes, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  43. 43. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Payment Gateway – Adjusted amount for the PG charges Payment Gateway GST details – GST amount applicable on the adjusted Payment Gateway charges
  44. 44. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Forward Logistic Charges (Weight/Mode Change) – Adjusted amount for forward logistics( if any) Forward Logistic Charges (Weight/Mode Change) GST details – GST amount applicable on the adjusted forward logistic charges
  45. 45. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Reverse Logistic Charges (Weight/Mode Change) – Adjusted amount for reverse logistics( if any) Reverse Logistic Charges (Weight/Mode Change) GST details – GST amount applicable on the adjusted reverse logistic charges
  46. 46. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report SLA Breach – Adjusted amount in SLA breach penalty (if any) SLA Breach GST details – GST amount applicable on the adjusted SLA breach penalty
  47. 47. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Merchant Cancellation – Adjusted amount on Merchant cancellation penalty Merchant Cancellation GST details – GST amount applicable on the adjusted merchant cancellation penalty
  48. 48. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report Customer Shipping Amount GST details – GST charged on shipping amount paid by customer for the order Customer Shipping Amount TCS details – TCS charged on shipping amount paid by customer for the order Seventh section is Customer Shipping Charges, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  49. 49. Understanding the new settlements wise payout report TCS Details – TCS charged to you for the order Eighth section is TCS, follow these steps to understand all its headers
  50. 50. Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

×