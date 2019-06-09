Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Θεσσαλία Ειρήνη και Νικόλ Δ'Τάξη 2018-2019 133o Δημοτικό Σχολείο Αθηνών
  2. 2. Νομοί της Θεσσαλίας
  3. 3. Μεγάλες πόλειςΜεγάλες πόλεις: Λάρισα Η πόλη της Λάρισας έχει 144.651 κατοίκους.
  4. 4. Βόλος Ο Βόλος έχει πολλά ωραία λιμάνια.
  5. 5. Τρίκαλα Τα Τρίκαλα έχουν πολύ πράσινο.
  6. 6. ΑξιοθέαταΑξιοθέατα: Μετέωρα Στα μετέωρα υπάρχουν πολλά μοναστήρια πάνω σε ψηλά βράχια
  7. 7. Σκόπελος Η Σκόπελος είναι ένα από τα νησιά των Βορείων Σποράδων.
  8. 8. Πήλιο Το Πήλιο είναι ένα βουνό στον νομό Μαγνησίας δίπλα στον Βόλο.
  9. 9. ΒουνάΒουνά Τριγγία Όρθυς Όλυμπος
  10. 10. ΠροϊόνταΠροϊόντα Κουραμπιέδες Μηλόξιδο Ολύμπου τυρί Τρικάλων

