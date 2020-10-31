Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAHASA INGGRIS (ENGLISH) TENSES (PART 1)
Tenses time 2 mode genus
time durative past perfective present future past-future simple perfect continous perfect-continous lampau sekarang masa d...
mode interrogative subjunctiveimperativeindicative
genus active passive
simple perfect continuous perfect-cont past simple past past perfect past continuous past perfect- continuous present simp...
simple (verb) perfect (to have+ past participle) continuous (to be + present participle) perfect-cont (to have + been + pr...
simple (to be + past participle) perfect (to have+ been+ past participle) continuous (to be + being + present participle) ...
  1. 1. BAHASA INGGRIS (ENGLISH) TENSES (PART 1)
  2. 2. Tenses time 2 mode genus
  3. 3. time durative past perfective present future past-future simple perfect continous perfect-continous lampau sekarang masa depan masa depan dari perspektif masa lalu tanpa keterangan Sudah selesai sedang berlangsung sedang berlangsung dan akan selesai
  4. 4. mode interrogative subjunctiveimperativeindicative
  5. 5. genus active passive
  6. 6. simple perfect continuous perfect-cont past simple past past perfect past continuous past perfect- continuous present simple present present perfect present continuous present perfect- continuous future simple future future perfect future continuous future perfect- continuous past-future simple past-future past-future perfect past-future continuous past-future perfect- continuous 16 Time-based Tenses
  7. 7. simple (verb) perfect (to have+ past participle) continuous (to be + present participle) perfect-cont (to have + been + present participle) past (past verb) S + (past verb) S + had + past participle S + was/were + present participle S + had + been + present participle present (present verb) S + (present verb) S + have/has + past participle S + am/is/are + present participle S + have/has + been + present participle future (will) S + will + infinitive S + will + have + past participle S + will + be + present participle S + will + have + been + present participle past-future (would) S + would + infinitive S + would + have + past participle S + would + be + present participle S + would + have + been + present participle Active Indicative Tenses
  8. 8. simple (to be + past participle) perfect (to have+ been+ past participle) continuous (to be + being + present participle) perfect-cont (to have + been + present participle) past (past verb) was/were + past participle had + been + past participle was/were + being + past participle had + been + being + past participle present (present verb) am/is/are + past participle have/has + been + past participle am/is/are + being + past participle Have/has + been + being + past participle future (will) will + be + past participle will + have + been + past participle will + be + being + past participle will + have + been + being + past participle past-future (would) would + be + past participle would + have + been + past participle would + be + being + past participle would + have + been + being + past participle Passive Indicative Tenses

