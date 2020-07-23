Successfully reported this slideshow.
MGA PAHAYAG NA NAGBIBIGAY PATUNAY
Panoorin ang video dahil magkakaroon tayo mamaya ng dugtungang pagkukuwento
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkFnvmmyecQ
Suriin kung ang pahayag o pangungusap ay may patunay o wala. Isulat ang letrang P kung ang pahayag ay may patunay at W nam...
1. Ang Lanao del Sur kung saan nagmula ang kuwentong- bayan na “Ang Munting Ibon” ay isa sa limang lalawigang kabilang sa ...
2. Ang Lanao del Sur ay binubuo ng 39 na bayan at isang lungsod,ang lungsod ng Marawi na siya ring kabisera ng lalawigan.
3. Meranao ang tawag sa wikang sinasalita ng mga tao sa lalawigan ng Lanao del Sur.
4. Mapalad ang mga Meranao sa pagkakaroon ng magandang panahon.
5. Ang pangalang Lanao ay nagmula sa salitang ranao na nangangahulugang “lawa”.
Pagwawasto
1. P 2. P 3. P 4. P 5. P
Ano ang masasabi sa mga sitwasyon sa larawan?
Paano mo masasabi na ang isang pahayag ay may patunay o gumamit ng patunay?
Panoorin ang Video upang masagot ang mga tanong sa ibaba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKSvAQLkyZU
1. Ano ang pangalan at role na ginagampanan ng pangunahing tauhan sa palabas?
2. Sa iyong palagay, nabibigyang hustisya ba ni Cardo ang kanyang pagganap bilang pulis? Magbigay ng mga patunay.
3. Sa totoong buhay, maayos ba ang palakad ng ating mga kapulisan sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan sa bansa? patunayan ang i...
4. Magbigay ng mga eksena sa palabas na “Ang Probinsiyano” na totoong nangyayari sa ating lipunan.
5. Sa kabuuan , ano ang aral na pwede nating makuha o mapulot mula sa palabas na “Ang Probinsiyano” na maaari nating magam...
MGA PAHAYAG SA PAGBIBIGAY PATUNAY
May mga pahayag sa na ginagamit sa pagpapatunay ng katotohanan ng isang bagay. Makatutulong ang mga pahayag na ito upang t...
1. Nagpapahiwatig - ito ang tawag sa pahayag na hindi direktang makikita, maririnig o mahihipo ang mga ebidensiya subalit ...
2. Nagpapakita - salita ang nagsasaad na ang isang bagay na pinatutunayan ay at totoo.
3. May Dokumentaryong Ebidensya - ito ay mga patunay o ebidensya na maaaring nakasulat, larawan o video.
4. Nagpapatunay/Katunayan - ito ang salitang nagsasabi o nagsasaad ng pananalig o paniniwala sa ipinahahayag.
5. Taglay ang matibay na Konklusyon - ang tawag sa katunayang pinalalakas ng ebidensiya, pruweba, o impormasyon na totoo a...
6. Kapani-paniwala - salita ang nagpapakita na ang ebidensiya ay makatotohanan at maaaring makapagpatunay.
7. Pinatutunayan ng mga Detalye - Makikita mula sa mga detalye ang patunay ng isang pahayag. Mahalagang masuri ang mg deta...
Lanao del Sur (Filipino: Timog Lanao) ay isang lalawigan ng Pilipinas na matatagpuan sa Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindan...
1. Batay sa binasa, ano- ano ang magpapatunay na mahalaga ang Lawa ng Lanao sa buhay ng mga Meranao?
2. Anong ebidensiya mula sa binasa ang magpapatunay na malikhain at may katutubong sining ang mga Meranao?
3. Ano-ano ang mga patunay na maganda ang uri ng panahong umiiral sa Lanao del Sur?
Kilalanin at isulat sa patlang ang P kung ang pangungusap ay nagbibigay ng patunay. Lagyan naman ng DP kung hindi ito nagp...
1. Katunayan, sa bawat taon ay may 8 hanggang 9 na bagyo ang pumapasok sa ating PAR o Philippine Area of Responsibility.
2. Umaasa silang huwag na sanang magkaroon ng malakas na bagyo sa bansa.
3. Ang mahigit anim na libong bilang ng mga nasawi dahil sa bagyong Yolanda ang magpapatunay sa lakas at bagsik ng bagyong...
4. Pinatutunayan ng datos mula sa National Economic and Development Authority na kakailanganin natin ng 361 bilyong piso p...
5. Malungkot makita ang ilan nating kababayang nawawalan ng mga mahal sa buhay at ari-arian.
1. P 2. P 3. P 4. P 5. P
Pag –aralan ang larawan at mag-isip ng apat na salitang maiuugnay. Patunayan ang bawat sagot.
Paano nakatutulong ang paggamit ng mga pahayag sa pagbibigay ng mga patunay sa araw araw nating pamumuhay? Ipaliwanag ang ...
1. Ano ang aking natutunan sa aralin? 2. Ano ang kahalagahan ng paggamit ng mga patunay sa isang pahayag?
TAKDANG-ARALIN
Sumulat ng buod ng isang kuwentong-bayan na kilala sa Lungsod ng Imus gamit ang mga pahayag na nagbibigay ng patunay sa mg...
Isulat kwaderno, journal o portfolio ang iyong nararamdaman o realisasyon gamit ang mga sumusunod na prompt. Naunawaan ko ...
  1. 1. MGA PAHAYAG NA NAGBIBIGAY PATUNAY
  2. 2. Panoorin ang video dahil magkakaroon tayo mamaya ng dugtungang pagkukuwento
  3. 3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkFnvmmyecQ
  4. 4. Suriin kung ang pahayag o pangungusap ay may patunay o wala. Isulat ang letrang P kung ang pahayag ay may patunay at W naman kung wala.
  5. 5. 1. Ang Lanao del Sur kung saan nagmula ang kuwentong- bayan na “Ang Munting Ibon” ay isa sa limang lalawigang kabilang sa ARMM a Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
  6. 6. 2. Ang Lanao del Sur ay binubuo ng 39 na bayan at isang lungsod,ang lungsod ng Marawi na siya ring kabisera ng lalawigan.
  7. 7. 3. Meranao ang tawag sa wikang sinasalita ng mga tao sa lalawigan ng Lanao del Sur.
  8. 8. 4. Mapalad ang mga Meranao sa pagkakaroon ng magandang panahon.
  9. 9. 5. Ang pangalang Lanao ay nagmula sa salitang ranao na nangangahulugang “lawa”.
  10. 10. Pagwawasto
  1. P 2. P 3. P 4. P 5. P
  12. 12. Ano ang masasabi sa mga sitwasyon sa larawan?
  13. 13. Paano mo masasabi na ang isang pahayag ay may patunay o gumamit ng patunay?
  14. 14. Panoorin ang Video upang masagot ang mga tanong sa ibaba
  15. 15. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKSvAQLkyZU
  16. 16. 1. Ano ang pangalan at role na ginagampanan ng pangunahing tauhan sa palabas?
  17. 17. 2. Sa iyong palagay, nabibigyang hustisya ba ni Cardo ang kanyang pagganap bilang pulis? Magbigay ng mga patunay.
  18. 18. 3. Sa totoong buhay, maayos ba ang palakad ng ating mga kapulisan sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan sa bansa? patunayan ang iyong sagot.
  19. 19. 4. Magbigay ng mga eksena sa palabas na “Ang Probinsiyano” na totoong nangyayari sa ating lipunan.
  20. 20. 5. Sa kabuuan , ano ang aral na pwede nating makuha o mapulot mula sa palabas na “Ang Probinsiyano” na maaari nating magamit nsa pang-araw-araw nating pamumuhay?
  21. 21. MGA PAHAYAG SA PAGBIBIGAY PATUNAY
  22. 22. May mga pahayag sa na ginagamit sa pagpapatunay ng katotohanan ng isang bagay. Makatutulong ang mga pahayag na ito upang tayo ay makapagpatunay at ang ating paliwanag ay maging katanggap-tanggap at kapani-paniwala sa mga taga pakinig. Karaniwang ang mga pahayag na ito ay dinurugtungan na rin ng datos o ebidensya na lalo pang makapagpapatunay sa katotohanan ng inilalahad.
  23. 23. 1. Nagpapahiwatig - ito ang tawag sa pahayag na hindi direktang makikita, maririnig o mahihipo ang mga ebidensiya subalit sa pamamagitan nito ay masasalamin ang katotohanan.
  24. 24. 2. Nagpapakita - salita ang nagsasaad na ang isang bagay na pinatutunayan ay at totoo.
  25. 25. 3. May Dokumentaryong Ebidensya - ito ay mga patunay o ebidensya na maaaring nakasulat, larawan o video.
  26. 26. 4. Nagpapatunay/Katunayan - ito ang salitang nagsasabi o nagsasaad ng pananalig o paniniwala sa ipinahahayag.
  27. 27. 5. Taglay ang matibay na Konklusyon - ang tawag sa katunayang pinalalakas ng ebidensiya, pruweba, o impormasyon na totoo ang pinatutunayan.
  28. 28. 6. Kapani-paniwala - salita ang nagpapakita na ang ebidensiya ay makatotohanan at maaaring makapagpatunay.
  29. 29. 7. Pinatutunayan ng mga Detalye - Makikita mula sa mga detalye ang patunay ng isang pahayag. Mahalagang masuri ang mg detalye para makita ang katotohanan sa pahayag.
  30. 30. Lanao del Sur (Filipino: Timog Lanao) ay isang lalawigan ng Pilipinas na matatagpuan sa Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). Ang Lungsod Marawi ang kabisera nito. Napapalibutan ang Lanao del Sur ng mga lalawigan. Ang Plantang Hidroelektriko na inatayo sa Lawa ng Lanao at Ilog ng Agus ay lumilikha ng pitumpung porsyento (70% ) ng elektrisidad sa buong Mindanaw.Ang lawa ay tirahan ng mga alamat at mitolohiyang mula sa tribo ng Maranaw. Ang Maranaw ay hinango mula sa pangalan ng lawa na ang ibig sabihin ay "mga taong nakatira sa palibot ng lawa".
  31. 31. 1. Batay sa binasa, ano- ano ang magpapatunay na mahalaga ang Lawa ng Lanao sa buhay ng mga Meranao?
  32. 32. 2. Anong ebidensiya mula sa binasa ang magpapatunay na malikhain at may katutubong sining ang mga Meranao?
  33. 33. 3. Ano-ano ang mga patunay na maganda ang uri ng panahong umiiral sa Lanao del Sur?
  34. 34. Kilalanin at isulat sa patlang ang P kung ang pangungusap ay nagbibigay ng patunay. Lagyan naman ng DP kung hindi ito nagpapatunay.
  35. 35. 1. Katunayan, sa bawat taon ay may 8 hanggang 9 na bagyo ang pumapasok sa ating PAR o Philippine Area of Responsibility.
  36. 36. 2. Umaasa silang huwag na sanang magkaroon ng malakas na bagyo sa bansa.
  37. 37. 3. Ang mahigit anim na libong bilang ng mga nasawi dahil sa bagyong Yolanda ang magpapatunay sa lakas at bagsik ng bagyong humambalos sa maraming Lalawigan sa Kabisayaan noong 2013.
  38. 38. 4. Pinatutunayan ng datos mula sa National Economic and Development Authority na kakailanganin natin ng 361 bilyong piso para sa muling pagbangon ng mga lugar na labis na nasalanta ng bagyong Yolanda.
  39. 39. 5. Malungkot makita ang ilan nating kababayang nawawalan ng mga mahal sa buhay at ari-arian.
  40. 40. 1. P 2. P 3. P 4. P 5. P
  41. 41. Pag –aralan ang larawan at mag-isip ng apat na salitang maiuugnay. Patunayan ang bawat sagot.
  42. 42. Paano nakatutulong ang paggamit ng mga pahayag sa pagbibigay ng mga patunay sa araw araw nating pamumuhay? Ipaliwanag ang kasagutan.
  43. 43. 1. Ano ang aking natutunan sa aralin? 2. Ano ang kahalagahan ng paggamit ng mga patunay sa isang pahayag?
  44. 44. TAKDANG-ARALIN
  45. 45. Sumulat ng buod ng isang kuwentong-bayan na kilala sa Lungsod ng Imus gamit ang mga pahayag na nagbibigay ng patunay sa mga tradisyon o kaugalian na sumasalamin sa lugar kung saan ito nagmula.
  46. 46. Isulat kwaderno, journal o portfolio ang iyong nararamdaman o realisasyon gamit ang mga sumusunod na prompt. Naunawaan ko na _____________________________________ Nabatid ko na ______________________________________

