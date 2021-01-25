Chapter 2: array and array list data structure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DATA STRUCTURE Chapter 2: Array & Array List Prepared & Presented by Mr. Mahmoud R. Alfarra 2011-2012 College of Science &...
Out Line  Print the elements of Arrays  Storing data in Arrays  Swap two elements in array.  How to delete an element ...
Array data structure 3 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬
Array data structure 4 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬
Print the elements of 1-D Arrays 5 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫مح...
Print the elements of 2-D Arrays 6 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫مح...
Storing data in 1-D Arrays 7 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1...
Storing data in 2-D Arrays 8 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1...
Swap two elements in 1-D array 9 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمو...
How to delete an element from array? 10 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق...
How to delete an element from array? 11 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق...
How to delete an element from array? 12 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق...
How to insert a new element in array? 13 2 7 80 88 90 99 9 12 15 23 30 45 70 77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 array 0 13 1...
How to insert a new element in array? 14 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفي...
How to insert a new element in array? 15 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفي...
‫الخوارزميات‬ ‫دراسـة‬ ‫مفهوم‬ 16 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محم...
‫الخوارزميات‬ ‫دراسـة‬ ‫مفهوم‬ 17 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محم...
Array List 18 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫اادارها‬‫ا‬‫إ...
‫الـ‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ArrayList 19 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫...
‫الـ‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ArrayList 20 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫...
‫الـ‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ArrayList 21 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫...
How to use Array List? 22 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. s...
How to use Array List? 23 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. s...
How to use Array List? 24 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. s...
How to use Array List? 25 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. s...
Thank you … 26 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ Remember that: ...
Ahl Eljanna  ِ ‫د‬ْ‫ل‬ُْ ‫اْل‬ ُ‫ة‬َّ‫ن‬َ ‫ج‬ ْ ‫َم‬‫أ‬ ٌ ‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬َ ‫خ‬ َ ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬ ْ ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ َ ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ ‫ْ...
  1. 1. DATA STRUCTURE Chapter 2: Array & Array List Prepared & Presented by Mr. Mahmoud R. Alfarra 2011-2012 College of Science & Technology Dep. Of Computer Science & IT BCs of Information Technology http://mfarra.cst.ps
  2. 2. Out Line  Print the elements of Arrays  Storing data in Arrays  Swap two elements in array.  How to delete an element from array?  How to insert a new element in array  The concept of complexity  What is Array List? How to use? 2 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬
  3. 3. Array data structure 3 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬
  4. 4. Array data structure 4 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬
  5. 5. Print the elements of 1-D Arrays 5 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. string[] names = { "Ali", "Mahmoud", "Hussam", "Ala" }; 4. for (int i = 0; i < names.Length; i++) 5. Console.WriteLine("The next name is "+names[i]); 6. Console.Read(); 7. }
  6. 6. Print the elements of 2-D Arrays 6 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. string[,] names = { {"Ali", "Mahmoud"}, {"Hussam", "Ala"} }; 4. for (int i = 0; i < names.GetLength(0); i++) 5. Console.WriteLine("The next name is " + names[i,0]+" “ + names[i,1]); 6. Console.Read(); 7. }
  7. 7. Storing data in 1-D Arrays 7 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] id = new int[5]; 4. for (int i = 0; i < 5; i++) 5. id[i] =int.Parse(Console.ReadLine()); 6. Console.WriteLine("==== The numbers in Array are ====="); 7. for (int i = 0; i < 5; i++) 8. Console.WriteLine(" Next Number is " + id[i]); 9. Console.ReadLine(); 10. }
  8. 8. Storing data in 2-D Arrays 8 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. string[,] names = new string[2, 3]; 4. for (int i = 0; i < 2; i++) 5. for (int j = 0; j < 3; j++) 6. names[i, j] = Console.ReadLine(); 7. for (int i = 0; i < 2; i++) 8. { 9. for (int j = 0; j < 3; j++) 10. Console.Write(names[i, j]); 11. Console.WriteLine(); 12. } 13. Console.Read(); 14. }
  9. 9. Swap two elements in 1-D array 9 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] numbers = { 3, 5, 7, 23, 56, 12 }; 4. int x; 5. x = numbers[0]; 6. numbers[0] = numbers[1]; 7. numbers[1] = x; 8. Console.WriteLine(" "); 9. Console.WriteLine(" The elements of array after swap"); 10. for (int i = 0; i < numbers.Length; i++) 11. Console.WriteLine(" "+numbers[i]); 12. Console.Read(); 13. } Try to implement the above example with 2-D array
  10. 10. How to delete an element from array? 10 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 2 7 80 88 90 99 9 12 15 23 30 45 70 77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 array 0 15 14 To delete the 5’th cell 2 7 80 88 90 99 9 12 15 23 30 45 15 77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 array 0 14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 9 array 0 2 7 80 88 90 99 9 12 23 30 45 15 77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 99 14 Null
  11. 11. How to delete an element from array? 11 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] id = { 10, 12, 11, 45 }; 4. // to delete the value 12 5. int i; 6. for ( i = 0; i < id.Length-1; i++) 7. { 8. if (id[i] == 12) 9. { 10. break; 11. } } 12. for (int j =i ; j < id.Length-1; j++) 13. id[j] = id[j + 1]; 14. for (int k = 0; k < id.Length; k++) 15. Console.WriteLine(" "+id[k]); 16. Console.Read(); }
  12. 12. How to delete an element from array? 12 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] id = { 10, 12, 11, 45 }; 4. // to delete the value of index 2 5. for (int i =2 ; i < id.Length-1; i++) 6. id[i] = id[i + 1]; 7. for (int k = 0; k < id.Length; k++) 8. Console.WriteLine(" "+id[k]); 9. Console.Read(); 10. }
  13. 13. How to insert a new element in array? 13 2 7 80 88 90 99 9 12 15 23 30 45 70 77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 array 0 13 14 To insert value 2 7 80 88 90 99 9 12 15 23 30 45 70 77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 array 0 14 13 ‫تصاعدي‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫القيمة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫مرتبـة‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫في‬ ‫عنصر‬ ‫إضافة‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫العلوي‬ ‫الشكل‬
  14. 14. How to insert a new element in array? 14 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] salary = new int [6]; 4. salary[0] = 1200; 5. salary[1] = 2000; 6. salary[2] = 1000; 7. salary[3] = 3210; 8. salary[4] = 4310; 9. // to add value 3000 in the position 3 10. for (int i = salary.Length - 1; i > 3; i--) 11. salary[i] = salary[i - 1]; 12. salary[3] = 3000; 13. Console.WriteLine(" === Values of Array after inserting === "); 14. for (int j = 0; j < salary.Length; j++) 15. Console.WriteLine(" Value: "+salary[j]); 16. Console.Read(); 17. }
  15. 15. How to insert a new element in array? 15 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) { 2. int[] salary = new int[6]; 3. salary[0] = 100; 4. salary[1] = 200; 5. salary[2] = 300; 6. salary[3] = 1210; 7. salary[4] = 2310; 8. // To add value 250 9. int i; 10. for (i = 0; i < salary.Length; i++) 11. if (salary[i] > 250) 12. break; 13. for (int j = salary.Length - 1; j > i; j--) 14. salary[j] = salary[j - 1]; 15. salary[i] = 250; 16. Console.WriteLine(" "); 17. Console.WriteLine(" === Values of Array after inserting === "); 18. for (int j = 0; j < salary.Length; j++) 19. Console.WriteLine(" Value: " + salary[j]); 20. Console.Read(); } ‫ت‬ ‫تددد‬ ‫ذاتي‬ ‫تدددب‬ : ‫ت‬ ‫قددد‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ددددددددد‬‫د‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دددددددددبذ‬‫د‬‫بالتع‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دددا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دد‬‫د‬‫ددافيتح‬‫د‬‫ن‬ ‫لب‬ ‫دد‬ ‫نا‬ ‫كانددكتكاحددات‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دددد‬‫د‬ ‫ددددأصحات‬‫د‬ ‫لف‬ ‫بت‬ ‫لفددد‬ ‫لةذفدددات‬ ‫فدددلت‬ ‫إبخالها‬
  16. 16. ‫الخوارزميات‬ ‫دراسـة‬ ‫مفهوم‬ 16 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫ما‬ ‫الخوارزمياات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تحتاجه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫دراسـة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫الخوارزميات‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫بمفهوم‬ ‫يقصد‬ ‫للحل‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫تخزي‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫و‬ ‫وقت‬ , ‫باسام‬ ‫العلام‬ ‫هاذا‬ ‫يعرف‬ ‫و‬ Complexity of Algorithms  ‫الوقت‬ ( ‫خطوات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫على‬ ‫يعتمد‬ )  ‫تخزي‬ ‫مساحة‬ ( ‫ال‬ ‫الذاكرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫لتخزينها‬ ‫نحتاج‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫على‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫عشوائية‬ )  ‫فمثـال‬ : ‫المصافوفة‬ ‫فاي‬ ‫جدياد‬ ‫عنصار‬ ‫تخازي‬ ‫أردناا‬ ‫إذا‬ , ‫ل‬ ‫نحتااج‬ ‫هناا‬ ‫فانح‬ ‫حسااب‬ ‫التخازي‬ ‫لعملياة‬ ‫بااضاافة‬ ‫لتحريكهاا‬ ‫نحتااج‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫عدد‬ , ‫لنحسا‬ ‫و‬ ‫الوقات‬ ‫ب‬ ‫المساحة‬ . n log n exp (n)  ‫الوقاات‬ ‫اد‬‫ا‬‫تعقي‬ ‫ادا‬‫ا‬‫لم‬ ‫عامااة‬ ‫مقااادير‬ ‫اام‬‫ا‬‫هن‬ ‫و‬ ‫المستخدم‬ , ‫المقاب‬ ‫بالشكل‬ ‫موضحة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ .
  17. 17. ‫الخوارزميات‬ ‫دراسـة‬ ‫مفهوم‬ 17 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫اااارف‬‫ا‬‫يع‬ ‫و‬ Time complexity ‫ااااام‬‫ا‬‫البرن‬ ‫ااااذ‬‫ا‬‫لتنفي‬ ‫ااااالزم‬‫ا‬‫ال‬ ‫اااات‬‫ا‬‫الوق‬ ‫ااااه‬‫ا‬‫بأن‬ ( ‫الخوارزمية‬ ) ‫المدخالت‬ ‫بعدد‬ ‫مقارنة‬ ( ‫المصفوفة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫مثال‬ .)  ‫يعرف‬ ‫و‬ Space complexity ‫البرنا‬ ‫لتنفياذ‬ ‫الالزماة‬ ‫التخزي‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫ام‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫بعدد‬ ‫مقارنة‬ .  ‫بالمدخالت‬ ‫مرتبطـة‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫طالما‬ ‫و‬ , ‫ت‬ ‫الخوارزمياـة‬ ‫تعقياد‬ ‫درجاة‬ َّ ‫أ‬ ‫فستجد‬ ‫بماا‬ ‫قاا‬ ‫بـ‬ ‫يعرف‬ O(n) ‫أو‬ Big o notation َّ ‫بأ‬ ‫علما‬ n ‫مارات‬ ‫عادد‬ ‫بهاا‬ ‫يقصاد‬ ‫هناا‬ ‫التخزي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المعالجة‬ , ‫قيمة‬ ‫قلة‬ ‫كلما‬ ‫و‬ n ‫ما‬ ‫أفضال‬ ‫الخوارزمياـة‬ ‫هاذه‬ ‫كانات‬ ‫كلماا‬ ‫التخزي‬ ‫و‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫حيث‬ . n log n exp (n) ‫ادتهاتبعن‬ ‫تب‬ ‫تذدت‬ ‫لتد‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دص‬ ‫لع‬ ‫تفلت‬ ‫لفأهص‬ ‫ت‬ ‫هي‬ ‫اذدات‬ ‫شبذبةتفدلت‬ ‫د‬ ‫فتخ‬ ‫اادصات‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دص‬ ‫ص‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ددن‬‫د‬‫ل‬ , ‫دد‬‫د‬ ‫ددبصلت‬‫د‬‫تذعتف‬ ‫دد‬‫د‬‫ه‬ ‫ددبتتجع‬‫د‬‫دداتق‬‫د‬‫أللتنتذجته‬ ‫ى‬ ‫خ‬ ‫زفذـاتبصلت‬ ‫خص‬
  18. 18. Array List 18 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫اادارها‬‫ا‬‫إص‬ ‫ااي‬‫ا‬‫ف‬ ‫ااـة‬‫ا‬‫المصفوف‬ ‫ااا‬‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫ااا‬‫ا‬‫تعاملن‬ ‫ااالل‬‫ا‬‫خ‬ ‫اات‬‫ا‬‫انتبه‬ ‫اام‬‫ا‬‫أن‬ ‫اام‬‫ا‬‫الش‬ ‫الب‬ ‫عمال‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫زيادته‬ ‫يمك‬ ‫ال‬ ‫و‬ ‫ثابت‬ ‫حجمها‬ َّ ‫أ‬ ‫التقليدي‬ ‫رناام‬ , ‫و‬ ‫البرام‬ ‫م‬ ‫لكثير‬ ‫مناسبة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫جعلها‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫هذا‬ .  ‫يعارف‬ ‫ماا‬ ‫اساتخدام‬ ‫المشاكلة‬ ‫لهاذه‬ ‫الحلاول‬ ‫م‬ Dynamic Data Structure ‫اام‬ ‫الن‬ ‫اذ‬‫ا‬‫تنفي‬ ‫خاالل‬ ‫زيادتاه‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫يمك‬ ‫الحجام‬ ‫حياث‬ , ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫التراكيب‬ ‫هذه‬ :  Stack  Queue  Array List
  19. 19. ‫الـ‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ArrayList 19 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫الـ‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫و‬ ArrayList ‫قدره‬ ‫مبدئي‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫على‬ 4 ‫عناصار‬ , ‫بمجارد‬ ‫إضاافة‬ ‫تلقاائي‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫له‬ ‫الوصول‬ 4 ‫هكاذا‬ ‫و‬ ‫جديادة‬ ‫عناصار‬ , ‫بالتاالي‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحجم‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫لخطأ‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫فال‬ , ( ‫الخا‬ ‫ما‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يمكننا‬ ‫ناات‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫م‬ .)  ‫اـ‬‫ا‬‫ال‬ ‫تعتبار‬ ArrayList ‫اي‬‫ا‬‫ف‬ ‫اـا‬‫ا‬‫سلف‬ ‫اـة‬‫ا‬‫المبني‬ ‫اات‬‫ا‬‫البيان‬ ‫اب‬‫ا‬‫تراكي‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫اة‬‫ا‬‫لغ‬ ‫اارب‬‫ا‬‫ش‬ ‫اي‬‫ا‬‫س‬ , ‫المك‬ ‫امي‬‫ا‬‫لتض‬ ‫ااج‬‫ا‬‫نحت‬ ‫اا‬‫ا‬‫معه‬ ‫ال‬‫ا‬‫التعام‬ ‫اا‬‫ا‬‫يمكنن‬ ‫اي‬‫ا‬‫لك‬ ‫و‬ ‫اـة‬‫ا‬‫تب‬ Collections using System.Collections;
  20. 20. ‫الـ‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ArrayList 20 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫اسمها‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫و‬ names ‫يلي‬ ‫كما‬ ‫النوع‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫م‬ : ArrayList names = new ArrayList();  ‫الـ‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫في‬ ‫تالح‬ ‫كما‬ ArrayList ‫العناصر‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫نحدد‬ ‫لم‬ , ‫لم‬ ‫و‬ ‫اتخدم‬‫ا‬‫نس‬ [ ] ‫الفا‬‫ا‬‫س‬ ‫ارف‬‫ا‬‫مع‬ ‫انف‬‫ا‬‫ص‬ ‫ار‬‫ا‬‫يعتب‬ ‫اه‬‫ا‬‫ألن‬ ‫ام‬‫ا‬‫ذل‬ ‫و‬ Predefined class  ‫تشا‬ ‫كأنام‬ ‫ياتم‬ ‫الناوع‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫م‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫فتعريف‬ ‫بالتالي‬ ‫و‬ ‫كاائ‬ ‫تق‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫م‬ .
  21. 21. ‫الـ‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ArrayList 21 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ‫صنف‬ ‫يمتلم‬ ‫و‬ ArrayList ‫ما‬ ‫يمكنام‬ ‫التاي‬ ‫الادوال‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مجموعاة‬ ‫المصفوفة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫ما‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫خاللها‬ , ‫ي‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫موضح‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫لي‬ . ‫لات‬ ‫لب‬ ‫ذأتها‬ ‫ص‬ Add() ‫م‬ ‫نهايتها‬ ‫في‬ ‫للمصفوفة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫إضافة‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫خاللها‬ . AddRange() ‫يتم‬ ‫النوع‬ ‫م‬ ‫أخرا‬ ‫لمصفوفـة‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫إضافة‬ ‫خاللها‬ ‫م‬ ArrayList ‫تضاف‬ ‫و‬ ‫لها‬ ‫المضاف‬ ‫المصفوفة‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫في‬ ‫العناصر‬ . Clear() ‫العناصر‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫بحذف‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫المصفوفة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الموجودة‬ Contains() ‫عدمه‬ ‫م‬ ‫المصفوفة‬ ‫في‬ ‫عنصر‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫لفحص‬ ‫تستخدم‬ ‫دالة‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالتالي‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫القيمة‬ ‫عيد‬ ‫الشرطيـة‬ ( T, F ) CopyTo() ‫نسخ‬ ‫م‬ ‫تمكنم‬ ‫دالة‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫م‬ ‫عدد‬ ArrayList ‫أخرا‬ ‫مصفوفة‬ ‫إلى‬ Insert() ‫تسمح‬ ‫لم‬ ‫موضا‬ ‫في‬ ‫ما‬ ‫عنصر‬ ‫بإدراج‬ ‫المصفوفة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫محدد‬ ‫و‬ ‫شرطــ‬ ‫لي‬ ‫في‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نهايتها‬ ‫نكت‬ ‫إلنت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ثت‬ ‫لب‬ ‫فاتخبفاتخبفات‬ , ‫تفنها‬ ‫تك‬ ‫تفعتفأهص‬ ‫لبص‬ ‫لتفزذبتفلت‬ ‫ثت‬ ‫ب‬
  22. 22. How to use Array List? 22 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. ArrayList names = new ArrayList(); 4. int po1 = names.Add("Ali"); 5. int po2 = names.Add("hussam"); 6. int po3 = names.Add("hassan"); 7. int po4 = names.Add("Alaa"); 8. int po5 = names.Add("wael"); 9. Console.WriteLine(); 10. Console.WriteLine(" Position of PO1: " + po1 + 11. " Position of PO2: " + po2 + " Position of PO5: " + po5); 12. Console.WriteLine(" number of names in the ArrayList: " + names.Count); 13. Console.ReadLine(); 14. } Instance variable in Array List to return the number of items in.
  23. 23. How to use Array List? 23 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. ArrayList list1 = new ArrayList(); 4. list1.Add(40); 5. list1.Add(50); 6. list1.Add(60); 7. list1.Add(70); 8. ArrayList list2 = new ArrayList(); 9. list2.Add(80); 10. list2.Add(90); 11. list1.AddRange(list2); 12. Console.WriteLine(" === The elements of list1 are ==="); 13. foreach (object x in list1) 14. Console.WriteLine(" "+x); 15. Console.ReadLine(); 16. }
  24. 24. How to use Array List? 24 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. ArrayList list1 = new ArrayList(); 4. list1.Add(40); 5. list1.Add(50); 6. list1.Add(60); 7. list1.Add(70); 8. ArrayList list2 = new ArrayList(); 9. list2 = list1.GetRange(0, 3); 10. Console.WriteLine(); 11. foreach (object x in list2) 12. Console.WriteLine(" "+x); 13. Console.ReadLine(); 14. }
  25. 25. How to use Array List? 25 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. ArrayList list1 = new ArrayList(); 4. list1.Add(40); 5. list1.Add(30); 6. list1.Add(10); 7. list1.Add(100); 8. list1.Sort(); 9. Console.WriteLine(); 10. foreach (object x in list1) 11. Console.WriteLine(" " + x); 12. Console.ReadLine(); 13. }
  26. 26. Thank you … 26 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ Remember that: question is the key of knowledge
  27. 27. Ahl Eljanna  ِ ‫د‬ْ‫ل‬ُْ ‫اْل‬ ُ‫ة‬َّ‫ن‬َ ‫ج‬ ْ ‫َم‬‫أ‬ ٌ ‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬َ ‫خ‬ َ ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬ ْ ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ َ ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ ‫ْم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ ‫د‬ِ ‫ع‬ُ ‫و‬ ِ ‫ِت‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ْ ‫م‬َُ ‫َل‬ ْ ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ً ‫ري‬ِ ‫ص‬َ ‫م‬َ ‫و‬ ً‫اء‬َ ‫ز‬َ ‫ج‬ )::( َ ‫ش‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬َ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ ‫يه‬ِ‫ف‬ ْ ‫م‬َُ ‫َل‬ َ ‫ع‬ َ ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ين‬ِ ‫د‬ِ‫ال‬َ ‫خ‬ َ ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫اء‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ ً‫ال‬‫و‬ُ‫ئ‬ْ ‫س‬َ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ً ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ ‫و‬ َ ‫ك‬ِِّ‫ب‬َ ‫ر‬ 27 ‫ق‬ ‫سورة‬

