Chapter 3: basic sorting algorithms data structure

DATA STRUCTURE Chapter 3: Basic Sorting Algorithms Prepared & Presented by Mr. Mahmoud R. Alfarra 2010-2011 College of Sci...
Out Line  Introduction  Bubble Sort Algorithm  Selection Sort Algorithm  Insertion Sort Algorithm 2
Introduction  The two most common operations performed on data stored in a computer are sorting and searching.  This cha...
Sorting Algorithms  Most of the data we work with in our day-to- day lives is sorted.  Sorting is a fundamental process ...
Bubble Sort Algorithm 5  The bubble sort is one of the slowest sorting algorithms available, but it is also one of the si...
Bubble Sort Algorithm 6 Reference http://vsmecollege.blogspot.com/2010/05/bubble-sort-bash-shell-programming-with.html
7 Bubble Sort Algorithm
Bubble Sort Algorithm 8 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. for...
Bubble Sort Algorithm 9 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] id = { 12, 30, 1, 4, 7, 2 }; 4. Console.Write(" E...
Selection Sort Algorithm 10  This sort works by starting at the beginning of the array, comparing the first element with ...
Selection Sort Algorithm 11
Selection Sort Algorithm 12 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] a = { 10, 2, 34, 4, 3, 1, 100 }; 4. int hold;...
Insertion Sort Algorithm 13 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  ...
Insertion Sort Algorithm 14 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬
Insertion Sort Algorithm 15 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ ‫ا...
Insertion Sort Algorithm 16 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1....
Time Complexity 17  Bubble:  #Compares: O(n2)  #Swaps: O(n2)  Selection:  #Compares: O(n2)  #Swaps: O(n)  Insertion...
Thank You … 18 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ Remember that: ...
  1. 1. DATA STRUCTURE Chapter 3: Basic Sorting Algorithms Prepared & Presented by Mr. Mahmoud R. Alfarra 2010-2011 College of Science & Technology Dep. Of Computer Science & IT BCs of Information Technology http://mfarra.cst.ps
  2. 2. Out Line  Introduction  Bubble Sort Algorithm  Selection Sort Algorithm  Insertion Sort Algorithm 2
  3. 3. Introduction  The two most common operations performed on data stored in a computer are sorting and searching.  This chapter introduces you to the fundamental algorithms for sorting and searching data.  These algorithms depend on only the array as a data Structure. 3
  4. 4. Sorting Algorithms  Most of the data we work with in our day-to- day lives is sorted.  Sorting is a fundamental process in working with data and deserves close study.  Example: We look up a phone number by moving through the last names in the book alphabetically. 4
  5. 5. Bubble Sort Algorithm 5  The bubble sort is one of the slowest sorting algorithms available, but it is also one of the simplest sorts to understand and implement, which makes it an excellent candidate for our first sorting algorithm.  The sort gets its name because values “float like a bubble” from one end of the list to another.
  6. 6. Bubble Sort Algorithm 6 Reference http://vsmecollege.blogspot.com/2010/05/bubble-sort-bash-shell-programming-with.html
  7. 7. 7 Bubble Sort Algorithm
  8. 8. Bubble Sort Algorithm 8 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. for ( int pass = 1, pass < length, pass++ ) 2. for ( int i = 0; i < length - 1; i++ ) 3. if ( b[ i ] > b[ i + 1 ] ) 4. Swap(b[ i ], b[ i +1] );  The outer loop uses to repeat the process of comparison. The inner loop compares the two adjacent positions indicated by i and i +1, swapping them if necessary.
  9. 9. Bubble Sort Algorithm 9 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] id = { 12, 30, 1, 4, 7, 2 }; 4. Console.Write(" Elements of Array Before Sorting "); 5. for (int x = 0; x < id.Length; x++) 6. Console.Write(" " + id[x]); 7. Console.WriteLine(" "); 8. for (int i =0; i< id.Length; i++) 9. for (int j =0; j< id.Length-1; j++) 10. if (id[j] > id[j + 1]) 11. { 12. int hold = id[j]; 13. id[j] = id[j + 1]; 14. id[j + 1] = hold; } 15. Console.Write(" Elements of Array After Sorting "); 16. for (int x = 0; x < id.Length; x++) 17. Console.Write(" "+id[x]); }
  10. 10. Selection Sort Algorithm 10  This sort works by starting at the beginning of the array, comparing the first element with the other elements in the array.  The smallest element is placed in position 0, and the sort then begins again at position 1.  This continues until each position except the last position has been the starting point for a new loop.
  11. 11. Selection Sort Algorithm 11
  12. 12. Selection Sort Algorithm 12 1. static void Main(string[] args) 2. { 3. int[] a = { 10, 2, 34, 4, 3, 1, 100 }; 4. int hold; 5. for (int i = 0; i < a.Length; i++) { 6. for (int j = i + 1; j < a.Length; j++) 7. if (a[j] < a[i]) { 8. hold = a[j]; 9. a[j] = a[i]; 10. a[i] = hold; } } 11. for (int k = 0; k < a.Length; k++) 12. Console.WriteLine(a[k]); 13. Console.Read(); }
  13. 13. Insertion Sort Algorithm 13 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬  The Insertion sort is an analog to the way we normally sort things numerically or alphabetically.  the Insertion sort works not by making exchanges, but by moving larger array elements to the right to make room for smaller elements on the left side of the array.
  14. 14. Insertion Sort Algorithm 14 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬
  15. 15. Insertion Sort Algorithm 15 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ ‫المصدر‬ : ‫وكيبيديا‬
  16. 16. Insertion Sort Algorithm 16 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ 1. static void Main(string[] args) { 2. int[] a = { 10, 2, 34, 4, 3, 1, 100 }; 3. int inner, temp; 4. for (int outer = 1; outer < a.Length; outer++) 5. { 6. temp = a[outer]; 7. inner = outer; 8. while (inner > 0 && a[inner - 1] >= temp) 9. { 10. a[inner] = a[inner - 1]; 11. inner = inner -1; } 12. a[inner] = temp; } 13. Console.WriteLine(); 14. for (int k = 0; k < a.Length; k++) 15. Console.WriteLine(" " + a[k]); 16. Console.Read(); }
  17. 17. Time Complexity 17  Bubble:  #Compares: O(n2)  #Swaps: O(n2)  Selection:  #Compares: O(n2)  #Swaps: O(n)  Insertion  #Compares: O(n2)  #Shifts: O(n2)
  18. 18. Thank You … 18 ‫البيانات‬ ‫تراكيب‬ ‫مساق‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المادة‬ / ‫أ‬ . ‫ا‬ َّ‫الفــر‬ ‫رفيق‬ ‫محمود‬ Remember that: question is the key of knowledge
