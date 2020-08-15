Successfully reported this slideshow.
COURSE: Basic Electronics Lab Course CODE : CSE 213 ExperimentName: “ V-I characteristics of Zener Diode”. Experiment no: ...
at the junction. The electron hole pair generation takes place and heavy current flows. Breakdown: There is a limit for th...
0.6 0.5 0.7 1.1 0.8 2.2 1.0 3 1.2 5.1 1.4 7.5 1.6 10 1.8 15 2.0 20.4 2.2 25.3 2.4 30 Table for reverse-bias voltage andrev...
1. Take a graph sheet and divide it into 4 equal parts. Mark origin at center of the graph sheet. 2. Now mark + ve x-axis ...
. 7. Discussion  The illustration above shows this phenomenon in a current vs voltage graph with a zener diode connected ...
V-I characteristics of Zener Diode

Basic Electronics Lab Course

V-I characteristics of Zener Diode

  1. 1. COURSE: Basic Electronics Lab Course CODE : CSE 213 ExperimentName: “ V-I characteristics of Zener Diode”. Experiment no: 03 Date of experiment: 31/07/2020 NAME: MOHAMMAD NURUL ISLAM EMON DEPARTMENT: COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING 1. Objective:To plot the VI characteristics of a Zener diode. 2. Theory Zener diode is a P-N junction diode specially designed to operate in the reverse biased mode. It is acting as normal diode while forward biasing. It has a particular voltage known as break down voltage, at which the diode break downs while reverse biased. In the case of normal diodes the diode damages at the break down voltage. But Zener diode is specially designed to operate in the reverse breakdown region. Zener breakdown: When a diode is heavily doped, it’s depletion region will be narrow. When a high reverse voltage is applied across the junction, there will be very strong electric field
  2. 2. at the junction. The electron hole pair generation takes place and heavy current flows. Breakdown: There is a limit for the reverse voltage can increase until the diode breakdown voltage reaches. This point is called Avalanche Breakdown region. At this stage maximum current will flow through the zener diode. This breakdown point is referred as “Zener voltage”. 3. Equipment A. A zener diode B. A DC voltage supplier C. Bread board D. 100Ω resistor E. Connecting wires 3. Circuit Diagram Figure: V-I characteristics ofZener Diode 5. Data Collection: Table for forward-bias voltage and forward current: Forward bias Voltage (V) Forward Current If(mA) 0.0 0 0.2 0.001 0.3 0.002
  3. 3. 0.6 0.5 0.7 1.1 0.8 2.2 1.0 3 1.2 5.1 1.4 7.5 1.6 10 1.8 15 2.0 20.4 2.2 25.3 2.4 30 Table for reverse-bias voltage andreverse current: Reverse bias Voltage(v) Reverse current (A) 0 0 0.5 1.1 7.1 2.33 9.1 3 11.1 4 13.1 5.5 15.1 7 17.1 9.2 19.1 11 21.1 13.7 23.1 15 25.0 25 Graph Graph (Instructions):
  4. 4. 1. Take a graph sheet and divide it into 4 equal parts. Mark origin at center of the graph sheet. 2. Now mark + ve x-axis as Vf - Ve x-axis as Vr + Ve y-axis as If - ve y-axis as Ir
  5. 5. . 7. Discussion  The illustration above shows this phenomenon in a current vs voltage graph with a zener diode connected in the forward direction .It behaves exactly asa standard diode.  In the reverse direction however there is a very small leakage c urrent between 0v and the zener voltage –i.e. just a tiny amount of currentis able to flow. .

