by Mr. Berdinka Technology Education Department Northern Lebanon High School
 Identify what Photography is and basic concept of a picture  Identify the photographic process and how light is capture...
 Definition: Capturing light on a sensitized surface to produce an image  The act of “drawing with light” or capturing r...
 1500’s - where light was used as a tool for drawing Camera Obscura
 We are a highly visual society using sight as a means of communicating, displaying, and expressing information  Photogr...
 Generally speaking:  If it is not worth looking at:  Viewer turns away  Doesn’t accomplish its task  Fails to attrac...
 What is a picture made up of:  Foreground – things in front of the subject  Subject – Main focal point  Background – ...
 Characteristics that influence the quality of an image:  Interesting Subject  Clear Sharp Detail  Proper Brightness ...
 PHASE 1 – Planning (don’t even need the camera yet)  Subject selection  Purpose of image  Visualize what you want the...
 PHASE II – Camera Set-up and Application  Analyze lighting  Analyze Surroundings (foreground/background)  Determine d...
 PHASE III – Post Processing  Crop  Rotate/Straighten  Edit/Touch-Up/Correct  Modify  Output
 Communicate  Remember  Document
 How has photography and its uses changed within society over the past 1 year, 10 years, 100 years?  How do you think ph...
Intro to Photography
