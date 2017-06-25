Frans Hals en de moderne kunst
Frans Hals: ‘Colorist onder de coloristen’ - Vincent van Gogh
De herontdekking van Hals na 1850 • Edouard Manet • Claude Monet • Charles Daubigny • Gustave Courbet • William Meritt Cha...
Maar de lijst is langer… allemaal bezochten zijn het Stedelijk Museum in het Haarlemse stadhuis • Mary Cassett • Wilhelm B...
GustaveCourbet(1819-1877),KopienaarMalleBabbe, 1869,Hamburg,Kunsthalle
EdouardManet(1832-1883),Unbonbock(portretvanÉmileBelot, 1873,olieverfopdoek,Philadelphia,PhiladelphiaMuseumofArt.
EdouardManet,BertheMorisotmetboeketjeviooltjes,1872, olieverfopdoek,55,5x40,5cm,Parijs,Muséed’Orsay
EdouardManet,GeorgesClémanceau(1841-1929),1879-80,Fort Worth
Links:EdgarDegas,,PortretvanMaryCassett,1879-1884,olieverfop doek,WashingtonD.C.,SmithsonianInstitution,NationalPortrait G...
Vandaag vier portretschilders: John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) William Merritt Chase (1859-1916) James Abbott McNeill Whis...
John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), Zelfportret, 1906, olieverf op doek, Florence, Uffizi.
John Singer Sargent, kopieën naar de maaltijd van de officieren van de St. Jorisschutterij, 1627, vervaardigd in 1880.
FransHals,FeestmaalvandeofficierenvandeSt.Jorisschutterij, 1627,olieverfopdoek,Haarlem,FransHalsMuseum
JohnSingerSargent.,kopienaarhetrechterdeelvande RegentessenvanhetOudemannenhuis,olieverfopdoek
JohnSingerSargent,PortretvanMadameErrazuriz,1880- 1882,olieverfopdoek,53,3x48,3cm,particulierecollectie
John Singer Sargent, Portret van Henry James, 1913, olieverf op doek, 85,1 x 67,3 cm Londen, National Portrait Gallery
JohnSingerSargent,PortretvanTheodoreRoosevelt,1903, olieverfopdoek,147,6x101,6cm,WashingtonD.C.,Whitehouse
JohnSingerSargent,Mrs.AdrianIselin,1888,olieverfopdoek, 153,7x93cm,WashingtonD.C.,NationalGalleryofArt
JohnSingerSargent,Mr.EnMrs.I.N.Phelps,1897,Olieverfop doek,214x101cm,NewYork,TheMetropolitainMuseumofArt
WilliamMerrittChase(1849-1916)inzijnatelier,1895, BezochtHaarlemsamenmetWhistlerin1885enin1902 metstudenten.
WilliamMerrittChase(1849-1916)kopienaarVanLoouit hetschuttersstukvan1633,methethoofdvanVanLoo veranderdindatvanWilliamMeri...
WilliamMerittChase(1849-1916)inzijnatelier,1895, BezochtHaarlemsamenmetWhistlerin1885
WilliamMerrittChase,PortraitofKateFreeman,1902,olieverf oppaneel,33,02x45,1cm,particulierecollectie
WilliamMerrittChase,PortretvanJamesAbbottMcNeillWhistler, 1885,olieverfopdoek,188,3x92,1cm,NewYork,The MetropolitainMuseum...
JamesAbbottMcNeillWhistler(1834-1903),Links,Zelfportret| Rechts,Zelfportret(ArrangementinGray,PortraitofthePainter), Detro...
JamesMcNeillWhistlerArrangementinFleshColourand Brown:PortraitofArthurJ.Eddy1894,Chicago,ArtInstitute(?)
JamesAbbottMcNeillWhistler,ArrangementinPink,Redand Purple,1883–1884,Ohio,CincinnatiArtMuseum,Cincinnati
AndersZorn(1860-1920)inHaarlemin1883
AndersZorn,Zelfportret,1889,olieverfopdoek,Florence, GalleriadegliUffizi
AndersZorn,Omnibus(studie),1892,olieverfopdoek,Mora,Zorn Museum
AndersZorn,PortretvanEmmaZorn,1887,olieverfopcanvas, 40,2x60,6cm,Mora,Zornmuseet
Museumzaalophetstadhuis,1900,Noord-HollandsArchief, Beeldbank
  1. 1. Frans Hals en de moderne kunst
  2. 2. Frans Hals: ‘Colorist onder de coloristen’ - Vincent van Gogh
  3. 3. De herontdekking van Hals na 1850 • Edouard Manet • Claude Monet • Charles Daubigny • Gustave Courbet • William Meritt Chase • John Singer Sargent • James Abott NcNeill Whistler • Max Liebermann • Lovis Corinth • Isaac Israëls • Jacobus van Looy • Vincent van Gogh
  4. 4. Maar de lijst is langer… allemaal bezochten zijn het Stedelijk Museum in het Haarlemse stadhuis • Mary Cassett • Wilhelm Busch • Léon Bonnat • Jean-Léon Gérome • Louis Dubois • John-Everett Millais • Ilja Répin
  5. 5. GustaveCourbet(1819-1877),KopienaarMalleBabbe, 1869,Hamburg,Kunsthalle
  6. 6. EdouardManet(1832-1883),Unbonbock(portretvanÉmileBelot, 1873,olieverfopdoek,Philadelphia,PhiladelphiaMuseumofArt.
  7. 7. EdouardManet,BertheMorisotmetboeketjeviooltjes,1872, olieverfopdoek,55,5x40,5cm,Parijs,Muséed’Orsay
  8. 8. EdouardManet,GeorgesClémanceau(1841-1929),1879-80,Fort Worth
  9. 9. Links:EdgarDegas,,PortretvanMaryCassett,1879-1884,olieverfop doek,WashingtonD.C.,SmithsonianInstitution,NationalPortrait Gallery.Rechts,Moederenkind,1890,olieverfopdoek,WichitaArt Museum
  10. 10. Vandaag vier portretschilders: John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) William Merritt Chase (1859-1916) James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903) Andres Zorn (1860-1920)
  11. 11. John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), Zelfportret, 1906, olieverf op doek, Florence, Uffizi.
  12. 12. John Singer Sargent, kopieën naar de maaltijd van de officieren van de St. Jorisschutterij, 1627, vervaardigd in 1880.
  13. 13. FransHals,FeestmaalvandeofficierenvandeSt.Jorisschutterij, 1627,olieverfopdoek,Haarlem,FransHalsMuseum
  14. 14. JohnSingerSargent.,kopienaarhetrechterdeelvande RegentessenvanhetOudemannenhuis,olieverfopdoek
  15. 15. JohnSingerSargent,PortretvanMadameErrazuriz,1880- 1882,olieverfopdoek,53,3x48,3cm,particulierecollectie
  16. 16. John Singer Sargent, Portret van Henry James, 1913, olieverf op doek, 85,1 x 67,3 cm Londen, National Portrait Gallery
  17. 17. JohnSingerSargent,PortretvanTheodoreRoosevelt,1903, olieverfopdoek,147,6x101,6cm,WashingtonD.C.,Whitehouse
  18. 18. JohnSingerSargent,Mrs.AdrianIselin,1888,olieverfopdoek, 153,7x93cm,WashingtonD.C.,NationalGalleryofArt
  19. 19. JohnSingerSargent,Mr.EnMrs.I.N.Phelps,1897,Olieverfop doek,214x101cm,NewYork,TheMetropolitainMuseumofArt
  20. 20. WilliamMerrittChase(1849-1916)inzijnatelier,1895, BezochtHaarlemsamenmetWhistlerin1885enin1902 metstudenten.
  21. 21. WilliamMerrittChase(1849-1916)kopienaarVanLoouit hetschuttersstukvan1633,methethoofdvanVanLoo veranderdindatvanWilliamMerittChase
  22. 22. WilliamMerittChase(1849-1916)inzijnatelier,1895, BezochtHaarlemsamenmetWhistlerin1885
  23. 23. WilliamMerrittChase,PortraitofKateFreeman,1902,olieverf oppaneel,33,02x45,1cm,particulierecollectie
  24. 24. WilliamMerrittChase,PortretvanJamesAbbottMcNeillWhistler, 1885,olieverfopdoek,188,3x92,1cm,NewYork,The MetropolitainMuseumofArt
  25. 25. JamesAbbottMcNeillWhistler(1834-1903),Links,Zelfportret| Rechts,Zelfportret(ArrangementinGray,PortraitofthePainter), DetroitMuseumofArt
  26. 26. JamesMcNeillWhistlerArrangementinFleshColourand Brown:PortraitofArthurJ.Eddy1894,Chicago,ArtInstitute(?)
  27. 27. JamesAbbottMcNeillWhistler,ArrangementinPink,Redand Purple,1883–1884,Ohio,CincinnatiArtMuseum,Cincinnati
  28. 28. AndersZorn(1860-1920)inHaarlemin1883
  29. 29. AndersZorn,Zelfportret,1889,olieverfopdoek,Florence, GalleriadegliUffizi
  30. 30. AndersZorn,Omnibus(studie),1892,olieverfopdoek,Mora,Zorn Museum
  31. 31. AndersZorn,PortretvanEmmaZorn,1887,olieverfopcanvas, 40,2x60,6cm,Mora,Zornmuseet
  32. 32. Museumzaalophetstadhuis,1900,Noord-HollandsArchief, Beeldbank

×