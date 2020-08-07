04 digital transmission

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIGITAL TRANSMISSION CHAPTER- 04 - MEENAKSHI PAUL
OUTLINE 4.1 DIGITAL-TO-DIGITAL CONVERSION 4.1.1 Line Coding 4.1.2 Line Coding Schemes 4.1.3 Block Coding 4.1.4 Scrambling ...
4.1 DIGITAL-TO-DIGITAL CONVERSION  In this section, we see how we can represent digital data by using digital signals.  ...
4.1.1 LINE CODING  Process of converting binary data to digital signal  At the sender, digital data are encoded into a d...
4.1.2 LINE CODING SCHEMES 4.5
 NRZ (Non-Return-to-Zero) :  A non-return-to-zero (NRZ) scheme in which the positive voltage defines bit 1 and the zero ...
LINE CODING METHODS  Unipolar  Uses only one voltage level (one side of time axis)  Polar  Uses two voltage levels (ne...
UNIPOLAR  Simplest form of digital encoding Rarely used  Only one polarity of voltage is used  E.g., polarity assigned...
POLAR ENCODING  Two voltage levels (+,-) represent data bits  Most popular four  Nonreturn-to-Zero (NRZ)  Return-to-Ze...
NRZ ENCODING  Nonreturn to Zero  NRZ-L (NRZ-Level): Signal level depends on bit value  NRZ-I (NRZ-Invert): Signal is in...
RZ ENCODING  Return to Zero  Uses three voltage levels: +, - and 0, but only + and - represent data bits  Half way thru...
MANCHESTER ENCODING  Uses an inversion at the middle of each bit  For bit representation  For synchronization 12 t 0 1 ...
DIFFERENTIAL MANCHESTER ENCODING  The inversion on the middle of each bit is only for synchronization  Transition at the...
BIPOLAR ENCODING  Bipolar encoding uses three voltage levels: +, - and 0  Each of all three levels represents a bit  E....
BNZS SCHEMES  BnZS – Bipolar n-zero substitution  Based on Bipolar AMI  n consecutive zeros are substituted with some +...
OTHER SCHEMES  mBnL  m data elements are substituted with n signal elements  E.g., 2B1Q (two binary, 1 quaternary) 16 t...
MULTILEVEL: 8B6T  Eight binary, six ternary 17
BLOCK CODING  Improves the performance of line coding  Provides  Synchronization  Error detection 18 Division Substitu...
4B/5B ENCODING TABLE 19 Data Code Data Code 0000 11110 1000 10010 0001 01001 1001 10011 0010 10100 1010 10110 0011 10101 1...
ANALOG TO DIGITAL CONVERSION  Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM)  Converts an analog signal into a series of pulses by sam...
4.2.1PULSE CODE MODULATION (PCM)  Converts an analog signal into a digital signal  PAM  Quantization  Binary encoding ...
PCM: QUANTIZATION  Converts continuous values of data to a finite number of discrete values 22 1 2 3 4 5 6 70 Input 2 4 6...
PCM: QUANTIZATION 23 Quantization
QUANTIZATION ERROR  Assume sine-wave input and uniform quantization  Known as the 6 dB/bit approximation 24 See also: ht...
EXAMPLE: QUANTIZATION ERROR  A telephone subscriber line must have an SNRdB above 40. What is the minimum number of bits ...
PCM: BINARY ENCODING  Maps discrete values to binary digits 26
PCM: THE WHOLE PROCESS 27
MINIMUM SAMPLING RATE  Nyquist Theorem: 28 Sampling rate must be greater than twice the highest frequency t sampling inte...
SAMPLING AND BIT RATE  Ex. Calculate the minimum bit rate for recording human voice, if each sample requires 60 levels of...
TRANSMISSION MODES  The transmission of binary data across a link can be accomplished in either parallel or serial mode. ...
DATA TRANSMISSION AND MODES 4.31
4.32 Figure 4.32 Parallel transmission
4.33 Figure 4.33 Serial transmission
4.34 In asynchronous transmission, we send 1 start bit (0) at the beginning and 1 or more stop bits (1s) at the end of eac...
4.35 Asynchronous here means “asynchronous at the byte level,” but the bits are still synchronized; their durations are th...
4.36 Figure 4.34 Asynchronous transmission
4.37 In synchronous transmission, we send bits one after another without start or stop bits or gaps. It is the responsibil...
4.38 Figure 4.35 Synchronous transmission
Digital Transmission, Digital-to-digital conversion, analog-to-digital conversion, transmission modes.

