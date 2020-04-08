Tatacara mpkk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TATACARA PENGURUSAN MAJLIS PENGURUSAN KOMUNITI KAMPUNG (MPKK) 2019 KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR
BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR SENARAI KANDUNGAN PARA PERKARA HALAMAN 1 PENDAHULUAN 1 2 INFO ...
BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR SENARAI JADUAL JADUAL PERKARA HALAMAN 1 SENARAI PIHAK BERKUASA...
BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR SENARAI LAMPIRAN LAMPIRAN PERKARA HALAMAN A BORANG PERMOHONAN ...
[1] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 1. PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Tatacara Pengurusan Majlis Pengurusan K...
[2] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 2.3 Mesyuarat Jemaah Menteri pada 27 Jun 2018 telah berset...
[3] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 3.3 Agensi Pembayar bermaksud pihak yang dilantik dan bert...
[4] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 4. TARAF PERKHIDMATAN 4.1 Setiap Anggota MPKK adalah merup...
[5] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 6. PIHAK BERKUASA MELANTIK (PBM) 6.1 Kuasa dan urusan pela...
[6] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 7. SYARAT-SYARAT PELANTIKAN 7.1 Warganegara Malaysia. 7.2 ...
[7] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 8. PROSEDUR PELANTIKAN 8.1 PENGERUSI MAJLIS PENGURUSAN KOM...
[8] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 8.1.4 Selepas pelantikan Pengerusi diluluskan, PBM perlu m...
[9] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 8.2.3 Selepas pelantikan Setiausaha dan Ahli Jawatankuasa ...
[10] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 10. SYARAT-SYARAT PENAMATAN 10.1 Perkhidmatan Anggota MPK...
[11] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 11.3 Anggota MPKK yang ditamatkan perkhidmatan perlu meny...
[12] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 12. PEMANGKUAN JAWATAN 12.1 Semasa tempoh kekosongan jawa...
[13] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 12.2 Walau bagaimanapun, sepanjang memangku tugas-tugas P...
[14] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR Jadual 3: Jenis, Kadar Dan Kekerapan Pembayaran Elaun MPK...
[15] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 14. PROSEDUR PENYALURAN ELAUN 14.1 Adalah menjadi tanggun...
[16] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR dikemukakan kepada KPLB sebelum pada 30 September tahun s...
[17] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 15.1.1 Elaun Pengerusi; 15.1.2 Elaun Setiausaha; 15.1.3 E...
[18] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR Jawatankuasa (AJK) yang menghadiri mesyuarat sahaja. Maks...
[19] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 15.13 Laporan prestasi kewangan elaun MPKK bulanan hendak...
[20] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 16.4 Pelantikan semula Anggota MPKK adalah disyorkan kepa...
[21] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 16.5.4 penyediaan/ pengemaskinian BPK bagi setiap penggal...
[22] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 17.2 Agenda tetap yang perlu dibincangkan dan dilaporkan ...
[23] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 18.1.3 Pelan Persempadanan Kampung (daripada sumber rasmi...
[24] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 18.4 KPLB hanya akan mempertimbangkan permohonan yang len...
[25] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR ix) Pengerusi Biro Kebajikan dan Kesukarelawan; x) Penger...
[26] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR MPKK seperti hasil sewa, kutipan jualan aktiviti MPKK, yu...
[27] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (ii) mempengerusikan mesyuarat MPKK sekurang-kurangnya en...
[28] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (xii) menyedia / mengemaskini BPK seperti format di Lampi...
[29] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (v) Membantu Pengerusi untuk mengawal selia aktiviti dan ...
[30] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (vii) Menyediakan laporan prestasi projek / aktiviti pemb...
[31] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (vii) Mengadakan aktiviti ekonomi seperti ekspo, pameran,...
[32] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (vii) Menyelaras program berbentuk kesenian dan kebudayaa...
[33] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (ii) Menyediakan pelan keselamatan seperti pelantikan pet...
[34] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 20.4.8 Biro Pengurusan Kewangan (i) Menjalankan tugas seb...
[35] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (xi) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari...
[36] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (ii) Memelihara keharmonian beragama dalam masyarakat ber...
[37] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 20.4.12 Biro Infostruktur dan Komunikasi (i) Menggalakkan...
[38] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 20.4.13 Biro Hal Ehwal Wanita dan Keluarga (i) Mengadakan...
[39] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR LAMPIRAN
  1. 1. TATACARA PENGURUSAN MAJLIS PENGURUSAN KOMUNITI KAMPUNG (MPKK) 2019 KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR
  2. 2. BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR SENARAI KANDUNGAN PARA PERKARA HALAMAN 1 PENDAHULUAN 1 2 INFO PANTAS 1 3 TAFSIRAN 2 4 TARAF PERKHIDMATAN 4 5 TEMPOH PERKHIDMATAN 4 6 PIHAK BERKUASA MELANTIK 5 7 SYARAT-SYARAT PELANTIKAN 6 8 PROSEDUR PELANTIKAN 7 9 PROSEDUR PERTUKARAN 9 10 SYARAT-SYARAT PENAMATAN 10 11 PROSEDUR PENAMATAN 10 12 PEMANGKUAN JAWATAN 12 13 KADAR ELAUN 13 14 PROSEDUR PENYALURAN ELAUN 15 15 PROSEDUR PEMBAYARAN ELAUN 16 16 PETUNJUK PRESTASI UTAMA (KPI) 19 17 MESYUARAT MPKK 21 18 PENUBUHAN BAHARU 22 19 STRUKTUR ORGANISASI 24 20 FUNGSI UTAMA 25 21 PENUTUP 38
  3. 3. BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR SENARAI JADUAL JADUAL PERKARA HALAMAN 1 SENARAI PIHAK BERKUASA MELANTIK MENGIKUT NEGERI 5 2 JAWATANKUASA PEMILIHAN MPKK PERINGKAT DAERAH/ BAHAGIAN (SARAWAK) 7 3 JENIS, KADAR DAN KEKERAPAN PEMBAYARAN ELAUN MPKK 14 4 PEMBERAT PETUNJUK PRESTASI UTAMA (KPI) 19 5 JAWATANKUASA PERTIMBANGAN PENUBUHAN BAHARU MPKK 23
  4. 4. BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR SENARAI LAMPIRAN LAMPIRAN PERKARA HALAMAN A BORANG PERMOHONAN JAWATAN PENGERUSI MPKK 40 B FORMAT SENARAI PENGERUSI/ SETIAUSAHA/ AHLI JAWATANKUASA MPKK YANG DILANTIK 46 C FORMAT SURAT PERAKUAN MUKTAMAD 47 D CARTA ALIR PROSES PELANTIKAN PENGERUSI MPKK 49 E CARTA ALIR PROSES PELANTIKAN SETIAUSAHA DAN AHLI JAWATANKUASA MPKK 50 F CARTA ALIR PROSES PENAMATAN ANGGOTA MPKK 51 G FORMAT LAPORAN PRESTASI KEWANGAN PERUNTUKAN ELAUN MPKK 52 H FORMAT BUKU PROFIL KAMPUNG (BPK) 57 I FORMAT PELAN TINDAKAN KEMAJUAN KAMPUNG (PTKK) 82 J FORMAT LAPORAN PRESTASI KPI MPKK 87 K CARTA ALIR PROSES PENUBUHAN BAHARU MPKK 88
  5. 5. [1] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 1. PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Tatacara Pengurusan Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) disediakan oleh Kementerian Pembangunan Luar Bandar sebagai garis panduan kepada Pihak Berkuasa Melantik, Agensi Pembayar dan lain-lain pihak yang terlibat secara langsung dalam urusan pelantikan, penamatan dan pertukaran Anggota MPKK agar segala pelaksanaan adalah cekap, telus dan seragam. 1.2 Ketetapan yang terkandung di dalam Tatacara ini adalah merupakan keputusan yang telah dibuat dalam beberapa siri Mesyuarat Jemaah Menteri dan mesyuarat di Kementerian Pembangunan Luar Bandar (KPLB). Walau bagaimanapun pematuhan terhadap Garis Panduan adalah tertakluk kepada Pihak Berkuasa Melantik dari semasa ke semasa dengan justifikasi selagi mana ketetapan yang dibuat tidak melanggar dasar-dasar utama yang telah diputuskan di peringkat Jemaah Menteri. 2. INFO PANTAS 2.1 Selaras dengan Arahan No 3, Rancangan Pembangunan Negara dan Luar Bandar, JKKK mula ditubuhkan pada tahun 1962 dan pada peringkat awal ia dinamakan sebagai Jawatankuasa Kemajuan Kampung (JKK). Pada Ogos 1975, Majlis Keselamatan Negara melalui arahan Rukun Tetangga dan Rancangan Perhubungan Masyarakat dengan mengambil kira unsur keselamatan dalam kampung, telah mengemas kini nama JKK kepada Jawatankuasa Kemajuan Keselamatan Kampung (JKKK). 2.2 Mesyuarat Jemaah Menteri pada 23 Mei 2018 telah bersetuju supaya Jawatankuasa Kemajuan Keselamatan Kampung Persekutuan (JKKKP) dibubarkan dan hanya institusi JKKK dikekalkan.
  6. 6. [2] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 2.3 Mesyuarat Jemaah Menteri pada 27 Jun 2018 telah bersetuju JKKK distrukturkan semula agar menjadi institusi yang lebih efektif dan efisien di dalam pembangunan kampung. Antara penstrukturan semula yang terlibat adalah seperti nama baharu JKKK kepada Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK), kuasa pelantikan oleh pihak Kerajaan Negeri, kuasa penetapan dasar, tatacara pengurusan dan latihan kepimpinan MPKK oleh KPLB, keanggotaan MPKK sekurang-kurangnya 30% adalah wanita, penetapan kadar baharu elaun dan insentif baru iaitu Geran MPKK. 2.4 Mesyuarat Penyelarasan antara YB Menteri Kemajuan Luar Bandar dan Wilayah dan Exco-Exco Luar Bandar (MEXCLUB) pada 30 Julai 2018 telah bersetuju supaya pelantikan Anggota MPKK Penggal 1 berkuatkuasa bermula 1 Oktober 2018 sehingga 31 Disember 2020. 2.5 Mesyuarat Jemaah Menteri pada 10 Oktober 2018 telah bersetuju mengenai pertambahan lima (5) Anggota MPKK yang dilantik oleh KPLB dan pembayaran elaun MPKK secara Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) oleh KPLB bagi negeri-negeri yang tidak ditadbir oleh Kerajaan Pakatan Harapan kecuali negeri Sarawak. Walau bagaimanapun, elaun MPKK hanya akan disediakan oleh KPLB sekiranya Kerajaan Negeri bersetuju dengan pertambahan lima (5) Anggota MPKK tersebut. 3. TAFSIRAN 3.1 Pihak Berkuasa Melantik (PBM) adalah bermaksud pihak Kerajaan Negeri dan pentadbiran di bawahnya yang diberi kuasa untuk menguruskan pelantikan, penamatan dan pertukaran Anggota MPKK. 3.2 Pihak Pemantau KPI adalah bermaksud pihak yang bertanggungjawab atau pihak yang diturunkan kuasa untuk melaksanakan pemantauan dan penilaian KPI.
  7. 7. [3] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 3.3 Agensi Pembayar bermaksud pihak yang dilantik dan bertanggungjawab untuk melaksanakan pembayaran elaun MPKK dan melaporkan prestasi kewangan. 3.4 Akaun Khas (Akaun Amanah) adalah bermaksud akaun yang diwujudkan oleh Agensi Pembayar (Kerajaan Negeri) bagi tujuan penerimaan peruntukan dan pembayaran elaun MPKK. 3.5 Akaun Bank MPKK adalah bermaksud akaun yang diwujudkan oleh MPKK bagi tujuan penerimaan elaun, peruntukan geran dan penerimaan/ perbelanjaan hasil dan modal MPKK. 3.6 EPM adalah bermaksud Elaun Pengendalian Mesyuarat. 3.7 EKM adalah bermaksud Elaun Kehadiran Mesyuarat. 3.8 BPK adalah bermaksud Buku Profil Kampung. 3.9 PTKK adalah bermaksud Pelan Tindakan Kemajuan Kampung. 3.10 Jawatankuasa Pemilihan MPKK Peringkat Daerah/ Bahagian (Sarawak) adalah bermaksud Jawatankuasa yang membuat pemilihan calon Pengerusi MPKK yang berkelayakan melalui kaedah temuduga atau saringan atau lain-lain kaedah yang sesuai. 3.11 Jawatankuasa Pertimbangan Penubuhan Baharu (JPPB) adalah bermaksud Jawatankuasa yang menilai dan melulus permohonan penubuhan baharu MPKK. 3.12 Keanggotaan MPKK bermaksud struktur organisasi MPKK yang terdiri daripada seorang Pengerusi, seorang Setiausaha dan 11 orang Ahli Jawatankuasa.
  8. 8. [4] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 4. TARAF PERKHIDMATAN 4.1 Setiap Anggota MPKK adalah merupakan individu yang dilantik untuk berkhidmat secara sukarela dalam suatu tempoh yang telah ditetapkan sebagai pemudahcara dan penghubung antara Kerajaan dengan masyarakat. 4.2 Anggota MPKK tidak berstatus sebagai Penjawat Awam. Namun Penjawat Awam boleh dilantik sebagai Anggota MPKK tertakluk dengan kebenaran Ketua Jabatan masing-masing. Surat kebenaran yang berkenaan perlu dikemukakan kepada Pihak Berkuasa Melantik sebagai rekod bagi tujuan pelantikan. 4.3 Sebagai tanda penghargaan dan keprihatinan Kerajaan terhadap khidmat bakti dan sumbangan Anggota MPKK, maka disediakan elaun kepada Pengerusi dan Setiausaha secara bulanan dan Ahli Jawatankuasa secara tuntutan. 5. TEMPOH PERKHIDMATAN 5.1 Tempoh perkhidmatan adalah selama dua (2) tahun atau bersamaan satu (1) penggal. 5.2 Semua pelantikan Anggota MPKK bagi setiap penggal hendaklah bermula 01 Januari dan tamat pada 31 Disember tahun berikutnya. 5.3 Sekiranya berlaku pertukaran/ pengisian baharu, tempoh perkhidmatan Anggota MPKK yang baharu dilantik tersebut akan tamat mengikut tarikh akhir penggal yang sedang berkuatkuasa. 5.4 Pihak Berkuasa Melantik boleh melantik semula Anggota MPKK bagi penggal baharu selagi mana Anggota MPKK tersebut tidak melanggar mana-mana syarat-syarat pelantikan seperti di Para 7 dan dapat mencapai Petunjuk Prestasi Utama (KPI) yang telah ditetapkan seperti di Para 16.
  9. 9. [5] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 6. PIHAK BERKUASA MELANTIK (PBM) 6.1 Kuasa dan urusan pelantikan, penamatan dan pertukaran Anggota MPKK adalah diberikan kepada pihak Kerajaan Negeri dan pentadbiran di bawahnya atau dikenali sebagai Pihak Berkuasa Melantik (PBM). 6.3 Jadual 1 berikut menunjukkan senarai PBM mengikut negeri: Jadual 1: Senarai Pihak Berkuasa Melantik (PBM) Mengikut Negeri. NEGERI PIHAK BERKUASA MELANTIK PENGERUSI SETIAUSAHA AHLI JAWATANKUASA MELAKA YAB KETUA MENTERI PULAU PINANG YAB KETUA MENTERI KELANTAN YAB MENTERI BESAR NEGERI SEMBILAN YAB MENTERI BESAR JOHOR YAB MENTERI BESAR PEGAWAI DAERAH SELANGOR YAB MENTERI BESAR PEGAWAI DAERAH PAHANG YAB MENTERI BESAR PEGAWAI DAERAH PERAK YAB MENTERI BESAR PEGAWAI DAERAH TERENGGANU YAB MENTERI BESAR PEGAWAI DAERAH KEDAH YAB MENTERI BESAR PEGAWAI DAERAH PERLIS YAB MENTERI BESAR SUB BAHAGIAN PENTADBIRAN DAERAH SARAWAK RESIDEN BAHAGIAN PEGAWAI DAERAH SABAH SETIAUSAHA TETAP KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR SABAH WP LABUAN YB MENTERI WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN
  10. 10. [6] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 7. SYARAT-SYARAT PELANTIKAN 7.1 Warganegara Malaysia. 7.2 Berumur 21 hingga 68 tahun semasa pelantikan. 7.3 Pemastautin kampung berkenaan. 7.4 Tahap pendidikan sekurang-kurangnya Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR)/ Sijil Rendah Pelajaran (SRP)/ Lower Certificate Education (LCE) atau setaraf. 7.5 Tidak muflis. 7.6 Tiada rekod jenayah. 7.7 Sihat mental dan fizikal. 7.8 Bebas daripada penyalahgunaan dadah. 7.9 Aliran pemikiran dan daya kepimpinan dapat diterima oleh masyarakat setempat dan pemimpin tempatan. 7.10 Mengamalkan nilai integriti dan kepimpinan berwibawa. 7.11 30% keanggotaan terdiri daripada kalangan wanita. 7.12 Syarat tambahan lain selain di atas yang ditetapkan dari semasa ke semasa oleh Pihak Berkuasa Melantik.
  11. 11. [7] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 8. PROSEDUR PELANTIKAN 8.1 PENGERUSI MAJLIS PENGURUSAN KOMUNITI KAMPUNG (MPKK) 8.1.1 PBM hendaklah mengumumkan kekosongan jawatan kepada penduduk setempat. Selain menerima permohonan secara terus daripada individu yang berminat, permohonan juga boleh diterima daripada pemimpin tempatan. 8.1.2 Setiap calon hendaklah mengemukakan borang permohonan yang lengkap seperti di LAMPIRAN A serta dokumen-dokumen sokongan yang diperlukan oleh PBM. 8.1.3 Pemilihan calon yang berkelayakan boleh dilaksanakan melalui kaedah temuduga atau saringan atau lain-lain kaedah yang sesuai oleh Jawatankuasa Pemilihan MPKK Peringkat Daerah/ Bahagian (Sarawak). Keanggotaan Jawatankuasa Pemilihan ini adalah seperti di Jadual 2 berikut. Jadual 2: Jawatankuasa Pemilihan MPKK Peringkat Daerah/ Bahagian (Sarawak). Jawatan Keanggotaan Pengerusi Pegawai Daerah / Pegawai Residen Bahagian (Sarawak) Ahli i. Ahli Parlimen/ Penyelaras Parlimen; ii. Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri (ADUN)/ Penyelaras Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN); dan, sekiranya dirasakan sesuai atau perlu, iii. Pegawai Agama; dan/ atau iv. lain-lain pihak yang dirasakan perlu. Urus setia Pejabat Daerah/ Pejabat Residen Bahagian (Sarawak)
  12. 12. [8] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 8.1.4 Selepas pelantikan Pengerusi diluluskan, PBM perlu menyedia dan menyerahkan watikah pelantikan kepada Pengerusi yang berkenaan. 8.1.5 Senarai lengkap Pengerusi MPKK yang telah diluluskan dan dimuktamadkan oleh PBM perlu dikemukakan kepada KPLB melalui Kerajaan Negeri/ Perbadanan Labuan (WP Labuan sahaja)/ Kementerian Pembangunan Luar Bandar Sabah (Sabah sahaja) mengikut format seperti di LAMPIRAN B berserta surat perakuan muktamad seperti di LAMPIRAN C. Senarai Pengerusi berserta maklumat lengkap perlu dikemukakan dua (2) kali setahun iaitu pada atau sebelum 15 Disember (tahun sebelum) dan pada atau sebelum 15 Jun (tahun semasa) bagi tujuan penyelarasan penyaluran peruntukan Elaun MPKK. 8.1.6 Maklumat Pengerusi yang tidak lengkap atau tidak mengikut format yang ditetapkan tidak akan dipertimbangkan untuk tindakan selanjutnya oleh KPLB. 8.1.7 Carta alir proses pelantikan Pengerusi MPKK adalah seperti di LAMPIRAN D. 8.1.8 Semua Pengerusi yang telah dilantik adalah diwajibkan untuk menghadiri Kursus Induksi MPKK yang dilaksanakan oleh KPLB. 8.2 SETIAUSAHA DAN AHLI JAWATANKUASA MAJLIS PENGURUSAN KOMUNITI KAMPUNG (MPKK) 8.2.1 Pejabat Daerah/ Pejabat Residen mengenalpasti dan memperakukan calon yang berkelayakan. 8.2.2 Senarai calon tersebut kemudiannya diangkat kepada PBM untuk persetujuan dan kelulusan.
  13. 13. [9] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 8.2.3 Selepas pelantikan Setiausaha dan Ahli Jawatankuasa diluluskan, PBM perlu menyedia dan menyerahkan watikah pelantikan kepada Setiausaha dan Ahli Jawatankuasa yang berkenaan. 8.2.4 Senarai lengkap Setiausaha dan Ahli Jawatankuasa MPKK yang telah diluluskan dan dimuktamadkan oleh PBM perlu dikemukakan kepada KPLB melalui Kerajaan Negeri/ Perbadanan Labuan (WP Labuan sahaja)/ Kementerian Pembangunan Luar Bandar Sabah (Sabah sahaja) mengikut format seperti di LAMPIRAN B berserta surat perakuan muktamad seperti di LAMPIRAN C. Senarai Setiausaha dan Ahli Jawatankuasa berserta maklumat lengkap perlu dikemukakan dua (2) kali setahun iaitu pada atau sebelum 15 Disember (tahun sebelum) dan pada atau sebelum 15 Jun (tahun semasa) bagi tujuan penyelarasan penyaluran peruntukan Elaun MPKK. 8.2.5 Carta alir proses pelantikan Setiausaha dan Ahli Jawatankuasa MPKK adalah seperti di LAMPIRAN E. 8.2.6 Semua Setiausaha yang telah dilantik adalah diwajibkan untuk menghadiri Kursus Induksi MPKK yang dilaksanakan KPLB. 9. PROSEDUR PERTUKARAN 9.1 Sebarang pertukaran pelantikan atau pengisian Anggota MPKK yang baharu hendaklah berkuatkuasa pada tarikh 01 haribulan. 9.2 Sebarang penamatan (selain atas sebab meninggal dunia) Anggota MPKK hendaklah berkuatkuasa pada tarikh 28/ 29 haribulan (bagi bulan Februari sahaja) atau 30/ 31 haribulan.
  14. 14. [10] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 10. SYARAT-SYARAT PENAMATAN 10.1 Perkhidmatan Anggota MPKK boleh ditamatkan oleh PBM atas satu (1) atau lebih sebab-sebab berikut: 10.1.1 meninggal dunia; 10.1.2 tamat tempoh pelantikan; 10.1.3 melanggar mana-mana syarat pelantikan seperti di Para 7; 10.1.4 mengalami kecacatan kekal atau diperakukan oleh pengamal perubatan Kerajaan bahawa Anggota MPKK berkenaan tidak berupaya untuk menjalankan tugas; 10.1.5 tidak melaksanakan tugas atau tidak mencapai KPI yang ditetapkan seperti di Para 16; 10.1.6 mencemar nama baik MPKK atau Kerajaan; atau/ dan 10.1.7 meletak jawatan. 11. PROSEDUR PENAMATAN 11.1 Senarai Anggota MPKK yang hendak ditamatkan perkhidmatan atas sebab-sebab seperti di Para 10 (kecuali Para 10.1.1) perlulah diluluskan oleh PBM. 11.2 Keputusan untuk penamatan perkhidmatan hendaklah dimaklumkan secara rasmi kepada Anggota MPKK yang berkenaan. Jika terdapat sebarang rayuan, hendaklah dikemukakan kepada PBM untuk pertimbangan muktamad.
  15. 15. [11] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 11.3 Anggota MPKK yang ditamatkan perkhidmatan perlu menyerahkan dokumen-dokumen rasmi MPKK kepada Anggota MPKK lain yang masih berkhidmat/ baharu dalam tempoh tujuh (7) hari bekerja selepas tarikh kuatkuasa penamatan. Dokumen-dokumen tersebut (yang berkaitan) adalah sepertimana berikut: 11.3.1 buku/ penyata akaun bank MPKK; 11.3.2 penyata kewangan MPKK; 11.3.3 rekod inventori; 11.3.4 rekod aset (kekal/ mudah alih) 11.3.5 Buku Profil Kampung (BPK); 11.3.6 Pelan Tindakan Kemajuan Kampung (PTKK); 11.3.7 fail-fail pentadbiran, kewangan dan biro-biro; 11.3.8 senarai tugas dan status projek pembangunan yang dikendalikan; dan 11.3.9 senarai lain-lain jawatan yang disandang semasa menjadi Anggota MPKK. 11.4 Kegagalan mematuhi perkara di Para 11.3 di atas membolehkan PBM membuat laporan kepada Pihak Berkuasa. 11.5 Sekiranya terdapat Anggota MPKK yang meninggal dunia, waris hendaklah memaklumkan segera kepada PBM untuk tindakan lanjut yang sewajarnya. 11.6 Carta alir proses penamatan Anggota MPKK adalah seperti di LAMPIRAN F.
  16. 16. [12] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 12. PEMANGKUAN JAWATAN 12.1 Semasa tempoh kekosongan jawatan Pengerusi MPKK, Setiausaha boleh memangku tugas-tugas Pengerusi tersebut sehingga jawatan berkenaan diisi. Pemangkuan tugas ini membolehkan Setiausaha melaksanakan tugas-tugas utama Pengerusi seperti berikut: 12.1.1 mempengerusikan mesyuarat MPKK; 12.1.2 mengesahkan minit mesyuarat MPKK secara manual / atas talian; 12.1.3 menghadiri mesyuarat yang berkaitan di peringkat mukim, daerah dan negeri; 12.1.4 membuat keputusan berkaitan pelaksanaan aktiviti-aktiviti di kampung; dan 12.1.5 memantau aktiviti-aktiviti yang dirancang dan dilaksanakan oleh Ahli Jawatankuasa (Biro). 12.1.6 menjadi penasihat kepada pertubuhan sukarela, pertubuhan bukan kerajaan (NGO) dan badan-badan sosial yang ada di kampung; 12.1.7 melaporkan kepada Pejabat Tanah jika terdapat tanah-tanah Kerajaan di dalam kampung yang telah diceroboh; 12.1.8 melaporkan isu-isu di kampung kepada pihak yang berkaitan dan mendapatkan maklum balas daripada pihak berkenaan serta memastikan tindakan diambil; 12.1.9 menyedia dan mengemukakan Pelan Tindakan Kemajuan Kampung (PTKK) untuk tempoh 2 tahun (1 Penggal); dan 12.1.10 menyedia / mengemaskini Buku Profil Kampung (BPK).
  17. 17. [13] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 12.2 Walau bagaimanapun, sepanjang memangku tugas-tugas Pengerusi tersebut, Setiausaha tidak dibenarkan untuk mengesahkan/ menandatangani sebarang dokumen perjanjian. 12.3 Semasa tempoh kekosongan jawatan Setiausaha MPKK, Ahli Jawatankuasa yang dipilih oleh Anggota MPKK boleh memangku tugas- tugas Setiausaha sehingga jawatan tersebut diisi. Pemangkuan tugas ini membolehkan Ahli Jawatankuasa melaksanakan tugas-tugas utama Setiausaha seperti berikut: 12.3.1 menjadi setiausaha mesyuarat MPKK; 12.3.2 menyediakan minit mesyuarat MPKK secara manual / atas talian; 12.3.3 membantu menyedia PTKK; 12.3.4 membantu menyedia/ mengemaskini BPK; dan 12.3.5 membantu menyelaras penganjuran mesyuarat MPKK. 12.4 Tiada sebarang elaun memangku akan disediakan oleh KPLB kepada pihak yang memangku jawatan Pengerusi/ Setiausaha MPKK. 13. KADAR ELAUN 13.1 Jenis, kadar dan kekerapan pembayaran elaun MPKK yang telah diluluskan oleh Mesyuarat Jemaah Menteri pada 27 Jun 2018 adalah seperti di Jadual 3 berikut.
  18. 18. [14] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR Jadual 3: Jenis, Kadar Dan Kekerapan Pembayaran Elaun MPKK Bil. Jenis Kadar Kekerapan 1. Elaun Pengerusi RM500 Setiap bulan (12 kali setahun) 2. Elaun Setiausaha RM300 Setiap bulan (12 kali setahun) 3. *Elaun Pengendalian Mesyuarat (EPM) (Institusi MPKK) RM100 Setiap mesyuarat (terhad kepada 6 kali tuntutan setahun) 4. *Elaun Kehadiran Mesyuarat (EKM) (Ahli Jawatankuasa sahaja) RM50 Setiap mesyuarat (terhad kepada 6 kali tuntutan setahun) *Nota : Mesyuarat yang diadakan melebihi 6 kali tidak akan dibayar EPM dan EKM oleh KPLB 13.2 Bagi Pengerusi dan Setiausaha yang meninggal dunia semasa perkhidmatan, kadar elaun pada bulan terakhir berkhidmat adalah dibayar secara pro-rata berdasarkan bilangan hari yang layak. Contoh pengiraan adalah seperti penerangan berikut. Contoh : Tempoh perkhidmatan Tuan Haji Zami bin Azmi sebagai Pengerusi MPKK adalah 01 Januari 2019 hingga 31 Disember 2020. Tetapi beliau meninggal dunia pada 12 Jun 2019. Cara pengiraan elaun beliau pada bulan Jun tersebut adalah seperti berikut: = RM500 x 12 (hari berkhidmat) 30 (jumlah hari penuh pada bulan Jun) = RM200 (jumlah elaun dibayar pada bulan Jun) 13.3 PBM boleh menambah kadar elaun yang telah ditetapkan oleh Jemaah Menteri dengan menggunakan peruntukan kewangan negeri masing- masing. 13.4 Pengurangan kadar elaun atau bilangan tuntutan untuk EPM dan EKM seperti yang telah ditetapkan di Jadual 3 adalah tidak dibenarkan.
  19. 19. [15] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 14. PROSEDUR PENYALURAN ELAUN 14.1 Adalah menjadi tanggungjawab pihak Agensi Pembayar untuk menubuhkan satu Akaun Khas (Akaun Amanah) di bawah Seksyen 9 Akta Acara Kewangan 1957 bagi tujuan: 14.1.1 penerimaan peruntukan elaun MPKK daripada Kementerian Pembangunan Luar Bandar; dan 14.1.2 pembayaran Elaun MPKK kepada Anggota yang dilantik. 14.2 Agensi Pembayar perlu menyediakan Surat Ikatan Amanah bagi akaun tersebut. Antara perkara yang perlu dinyatakan dalam surat tersebut adalah Agensi Pembayar hanya diberikan kuasa untuk membelanjakan peruntukan Elaun MPKK yang disalurkan bagi tujuan pembayaran elaun kepada MPKK yang dilantik sahaja dan lain-lain tujuan hendaklah mendapatkan kebenaran daripada Kementerian Pembangunan Luar Bandar. 14.3 Pengurusan akaun khas tersebut hendaklah mematuhi tatacara kewangan semasa yang berkuatkuasa. 14.4 Penyaluran peruntukan elaun akan dibuat dua (2) kali setahun iaitu Fasa 1 pada bulan Januari (bagi bayaran elaun Pengerusi dan Setiausaha bulan Januari-Jun) dan Fasa 2 pada bulan Julai (bagi bayaran elaun Pengerusi dan Setiausaha bulan Julai-Disember) setiap tahun. Manakala peruntukan bagi Elaun Pengendalian Mesyuarat dan Kehadiran Mesyuarat akan disalurkan penuh bersekali dengan penyaluran peruntukan yang dibuat pada Fasa 1. 14.5 Sekiranya terdapat keperluan peruntukan tambahan, KPLB hanya akan meluluskan tambahan peruntukan sekali setahun. Permohonan secara rasmi berserta justifikasi keperluan peruntukan tambahan serta senarai Anggota MPKK yang terlibat dengan keperluan tersebut perlu
  20. 20. [16] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR dikemukakan kepada KPLB sebelum pada 30 September tahun semasa. Permohonan peruntukan tambahan selepas tarikh ini tidak akan dipertimbangkan. 14.6 Bagi tujuan penyaluran peruntukan, PBM perlu mengemukakan dokumen- dokumen berikut: 14.6.1 senarai Anggota MPKK sepertimana format di LAMPIRAN B; 14.6.2 surat perakuan muktamad Anggota MPKK sepertimana format di LAMPIRAN C; 14.6.3 salinan penyata akaun bank Agensi pembayar; 14.6.4 laporan prestasi kewangan sepertimana format di LAMPIRAN G bagi bulan Januari hingga Disember tahun sebelum) untuk penyaluran Fasa 1 dan Januari hingga Jun tahun semasa bagi penyaluran Fasa 2. 14.7 Dokumen seperti dinyatakan di Para 14.6 perlu dikemukakan dua (2) kali setahun iaitu pada atau sebelum 15 Disember (tahun sebelum) dan pada atau sebelum 15 Jun (tahun semasa) setiap tahun. 14.8 Permohonan penyaluran peruntukan secara kebelakang (backdated) melebihi dua (2) bulan atas sebab-sebab yang tidak munasabah tidak akan dipertimbangkan. 15. PROSEDUR PEMBAYARAN ELAUN 15.1 Pembayaran yang terlibat adalah terdiri daripada empat (4) jenis elaun MPKK iaitu:
  21. 21. [17] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 15.1.1 Elaun Pengerusi; 15.1.2 Elaun Setiausaha; 15.1.3 Elaun Pengendalian Mesyuarat (EPM); dan 15.1.4 Elaun Kehadiran Mesyuarat (EKM). 15.2 Agensi Pembayar adalah di bawah Kerajaan Negeri masing-masing. 15.3 Pembayaran elaun Pengerusi dan Setiausaha MPKK hendaklah dibayar pada setiap 24 haribulan secara Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT). Sekiranya, tarikh tersebut jatuh pada hari pelepasan am/ perayaan, pembayaran elaun hendaklah diawalkan kepada hari bekerja yang terdekat. 15.4 Elaun Pengerusi dibayar pada setiap bulan terus ke akaun Pengerusi. Dokumen wajib yang diperlukan bagi tujuan ini adalah salinan watikah pelantikan/ surat kuatkuasa pelantikan, salinan kad pengenalan dan salinan buku/ penyata akaun bank. 15.5 Elaun Setiausaha dibayar pada setiap bulan terus ke akaun Setiausaha. Dokumen wajib yang diperlukan bagi tujuan ini adalah salinan watikah pelantikan/ surat kuatkuasa pelantikan, salinan kad pengenalan dan salinan buku/ penyata akaun bank. 15.6 EPM dibayar terus ke akaun MPKK berdasarkan tuntutan yang dikemukakan oleh MPKK. Maksima pembayaran adalah enam (6) kali setahun. Dokumen wajib yang diperlukan bagi tujuan ini adalah minit mesyuarat yang telah disahkan oleh Pejabat Daerah/ Residen, dokumen sokongan seperti gambar mesyuarat dan salinan buku/ penyata akaun bank MPKK. 15.7 EKM dibayar terus ke akaun MPKK berdasarkan tuntutan yang dikemukakan oleh MPKK. Elaun ini hanya layak dibayar kepada Ahli
  22. 22. [18] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR Jawatankuasa (AJK) yang menghadiri mesyuarat sahaja. Maksima pembayaran adalah enam (6) kali setahun. Biro Pengurusan Kewangan bertanggungjawab untuk mengagihkan EKM kepada Ahli Jawatankuasa yang hadir. Dokumen wajib yang diperlukan bagi tujuan ini adalah salinan watikah pelantikan/ surat kuatkuasa pelantikan AJK, minit mesyuarat berserta senarai kehadiran yang telah disahkan oleh Pejabat Daerah/ Residen, dokumen sokongan seperti gambar mesyuarat dan salinan buku/ penyata akaun bank MPKK. 15.8 Tuntutan EPM dan EKM hendaklah dikemukakan oleh MPKK kepada Agensi Pembayar dalam tempoh tujuh (7) hari daripada tarikh mesyuarat. 15.9 Agensi Pembayar hendaklah memproses bayaran EPM dan EKM dalam tempoh 14 hari selepas menerima dokumen tuntutan yang lengkap daripada MPKK. 15.10 Tarikh terakhir tuntutan EPM dan EKM perlu dikemukakan kepada Agensi Pembayar adalah pada 15 November setiap tahun bagi memastikan pembayaran boleh dilaksanakan pada tahun semasa. 15.11 Pembayaran terakhir EPM dan EKM hendaklah dibuat oleh Agensi Pembayar sebelum 31 Disember tahun semasa (atau tarikh akhir lain yang ditetapkan oleh Bendahari Negeri selagi mana tidak melepasi tahun semasa). 15.12 Naziran terhadap proses pembayaran elaun MPKK akan dilaksanakan oleh KPLB ini dari semasa ke semasa untuk memastikan: 15.13.1 pematuhan terhadap tatacara kewangan semasa yang berkuatkuasa; 15.13.2 elaun dibayar kepada Anggota MPKK yang telah dilantik sahaja; dan 15.13.3 pematuhan terhadap ketetapan pembayaran yang ditetapkan oleh KPLB.
  23. 23. [19] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 15.13 Laporan prestasi kewangan elaun MPKK bulanan hendaklah dikemukakan kepada KPLB pada atau sebelum lima (5) haribulan setiap bulan berikutnya. Format laporan adalah seperti di LAMPIRAN G. 15.15 Pembayaran elaun kepada Anggota MPKK yang layak perlu dibuat pada masa dan mengikut kadar yang telah ditetapkan oleh KPLB. 16. PETUNJUK PRESTASI UTAMA (KPI) 16.1 KPLB telah menetapkan lima (5) KPI kepada MPKK selaras dengan dasar baharu Kerajaan. Tujuan penetapan KPI ini adalah untuk memastikan bahawa MPKK yang dilantik untuk menjalankan urus tadbir kampung benar-benar menjalankan fungsi mereka dalam menggerakkan komuniti setempat untuk memajukan pembangunan dan kesejahteraan kampung. 16.2 PBM atau Pihak Pemantau KPI (iaitu pihak yang diturunkan kuasa oleh PBM untuk menilai KPI) perlu melaksanakan pemantauan terhadap KPI yang ditetapkan mengikut kaedah masing-masing. 16.3 Hanya MPKK yang melepasi KPI yang ditetapkan akan dipertimbangkan untuk disambung perkhidmatan pada penggal yang akan datang. Pemberat bagi setiap KPI adalah ditetapkan seperti di Jadual 4 berikut: Jadual 4: Pemberat Petunjuk Prestasi Utama (KPI) KPI PEMBERAT Mesyuarat MPKK enam (6) kali setahun 20% Aktiviti anjuran MPKK 11 kali setahun 20% Pengisian anggota MPKK sekurang-kurangnya 30% wanita 20% Penyediaan/ pengemaskinian BPK bagi setiap penggal 20% Penyediaan PTKK bagi setiap penggal 20%
  24. 24. [20] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 16.4 Pelantikan semula Anggota MPKK adalah disyorkan kepada MPKK yang mencapai markah KPI sekurang-kurangnya 80% atau lebih. 16.5 Lima (5) KPI yang telah ditetapkan tersebut adalah seperti berikut: 16.5.1 melaksanakan mesyuarat MPKK enam (6) kali setahun; MPKK perlu mengadakan mesyuarat MPKK sekurang- kurangnya enam (6) kali setahun dan minit mesyuarat perlu dikemukakan sebagai dokumen pembuktian kepada PBM atau Pihak Pemantau KPI. 16.5.2 melaksanakan aktiviti anjuran MPKK 11 kali setahun (1 aktiviti bagi setiap biro); Setiap Biro yang diketuai oleh seorang Ahli Jawatankuasa perlu menganjurkan satu (1) aktiviti yang disertai oleh komuniti setempat. Aktiviti yang dilaksanakan boleh diselaras oleh satu biro atau gabungan beberapa biro. Aktiviti yang dilaksanakan ini perlu dilaporkan semasa meyuarat MPKK disamping mengemukakan gambar aktiviti sebagai dokumen pembuktian. 16.5.3 pengisian anggota MPKK sekurang-kurangnya 30% wanita; Struktur MPKK perlulah diisi dengan golongan wanita sekurang-kurangnya 30% daripada jumlah keseluruhan keanggotaan MPKK.
  25. 25. [21] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 16.5.4 penyediaan/ pengemaskinian BPK bagi setiap penggal; dan MPKK perlu menyediakan/ mengemaskini BPK yang lengkap mengikut format Sistem Profil Kampung Peringkat Nasional (SPKPN) bagi setiap penggal seperti di LAMPIRAN H. Nota : BPK perlu disediakan sebelum 30 April tahun pertama bagi setiap penggal untuk dikemaskini di dalam SPKPN. 16.5.5 penyediaan PTKK bagi setiap penggal. MPKK perlu menyediakan PTKK yang meliputi perancangan aktiviti atau projek yang akan dilaksanakan oleh MPKK dalam tempoh dua (2) tahun dengan penglibatan masyarakat kampung tersebut dalam usaha untuk memajukan kampung. Format penyediaan PTKK adalah seperti di LAMPIRAN I. Nota : PTKK perlu disediakan sebelum 30 April tahun pertama bagi setiap penggal. 16.6 PBM atau Pihak Pemantau KPI perlu membuat pemantauan secara berkala dan mengemukakan laporan prestasi KPI MPKK kepada KPLB dua (2) kali setahun iaitu pada atau sebelum 15 Jun dan pada atau sebelum 15 Disember setiap tahun seperti format laporan di LAMPIRAN J atau berdasarkan keperluan KPLB dari semasa ke semasa. 17. MESYUARAT MAJLIS PENGURUSAN KOMUNITI KAMPUNG (MPKK) 17.1 Mesyuarat MPKK hanya boleh diadakan dengan dipengerusikan oleh Pengerusi MPKK atau Setiausaha MPKK sahaja. Manakala setiausaha mesyuarat adalah Setiausaha MPKK atau mana-mana Ahli Jawatankuasa yang dipilih oleh Anggota MPKK.
  26. 26. [22] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 17.2 Agenda tetap yang perlu dibincangkan dan dilaporkan dalam setiap mesyuarat adalah seperti berikut: 17.2.1 kewangan MPKK; 17.2.2 isu berkaitan infrastruktur/ kemudahan di kampung; 17.2.3 aktiviti biro; dan 17.2.4 isu / masalah di kampung (sekiranya ada). 17.3 Korum mesyuarat mestilah 2/3 daripada jumlah keseluruhan keanggotaan MPKK bagi melayakkan EPM dan EKM dibayar. 17.4 MPKK digalakkan menjemput pegawai-pegawai Jabatan / Agensi Kerajaan atau individu-individu tertentu sekiranya perlu. Status mereka adalah sebagai turut hadir. 17.5 MPKK perlu mendapatkan pengesahan minit mesyuarat daripada Pejabat Daerah/ Pejabat Residen (negeri Sarawak) sebelum pembayaran EPM dan EKM boleh dibuat oleh Agensi Pembayar. 17.6 Kekerapan mesyuarat adalah bergantung kepada keperluan MPKK. Walau bagaimanapun, MPKK hendaklah melaksanakan mesyuarat sekurang-kurangnya enam (6) kali setahun. 18. PENUBUHAN BAHARU 18.1 PBM yang bercadang untuk menubuhkan MPKK baharu perlu mengemukakan perkara-perkara berikut untuk pertimbangan KPLB, iaitu: 18.1.1 surat permohonan yang disertakan dengan kertas cadangan penubuhan dan justifikasi penubuhan baharu; 18.1.2 BPK mengikut format SPKPN;
  27. 27. [23] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 18.1.3 Pelan Persempadanan Kampung (daripada sumber rasmi/ sah); 18.1.4 PTKK (untuk tempoh 2 tahun); dan 18.1.5 senarai cadangan keanggotaan MPKK. 18.2 PBM perlu memastikan cadangan penubuhan MPKK tersebut memenuhi kriteria bilangan penduduk seperti ketetapan berikut: 18.2.1 Semenanjung Malaysia - 1,000 orang penduduk / 200 buah rumah; 18.2.2 Sabah/ WP Labuan – 150 orang penduduk / 30 buah rumah; dan 18.2.3 Sarawak – 100 orang / 20 buah rumah. 18.3 Permohonan yang lengkap akan dibawa kepada Jawatankuasa Pertimbangan Penubuhan Baharu (JPPB) MPKK untuk dinilai. Keanggotaan Jawatankuasa ini adalah seperti di Jadual 5. Jadual 5 : Jawatankuasa Pertimbangan Penubuhan Baharu (JPPB). Jawatan Keanggotaan Pengerusi Ketua Setiausaha, KPLB Timbalan Pengerusi Timbalan Ketua Setiausaha (Dasar), KPLB Ahli Tetap Kementerian Kewangan Malaysia (MoF) PLANMalaysia, KPKT Pihak Berkuasa Melantik Bahagian Kewangan, KPLB Pejabat Daerah / Residen Ahli Tidak Tetap Institut Kemajuan Desa (INFRA) Bahagian Prasarana, KPLB Bahagian Kemajuan Tanah Dan Wilayah, KPLB Jabatan Kerajaan Tempatan, KPKT Lembaga Kemajuan Tanah Persekutuan (FELDA) Urus setia Bahagian Komuniti Desa, KPLB
  28. 28. [24] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 18.4 KPLB hanya akan mempertimbangkan permohonan yang lengkap berdasarkan justifikasi, kriteria yang ditetapkan dan kelulusan peruntukan tambahan oleh Kementerian Kewangan. 18.5 Wakil daripada Kerajaan Negeri / Pejabat Daerah / Residen yang berkaitan akan membentangkan permohonan penubuhan yang telah dikemukakan. 18.6 Keputusan permohonan yang diputuskan dalam JPPB akan diangkat kepada YB Menteri KPLB untuk pertimbangan dan kelulusan akhir. 18.7 Keputusan permohonan akan dimaklumkan secara rasmi kepada PBM. Keputusan adalah muktamad. 18.8 Carta alir proses penubuhan baharu MPKK adalah seperti di LAMPIRAN K. 19. STRUKTUR ORGANISASI 19.1 Jumlah keanggotaan MPKK adalah seramai 13 orang yang terdiri daripada seorang (1) Pengerusi, seorang (1) Setiausaha dan 11 Ahli Jawatankuasa (AJK). 19.2 Setiap AJK MPKK hendaklah dilantik sebagai: i) Pengerusi Biro Pembangunan Prasarana; ii) Pengerusi Biro Ekonomi dan Keusahawanan iii) Pengerusi Biro Kesejahteraan dan Keceriaan iv) Pengerusi Biro Belia, Sukan dan NGO; v) Pengerusi Biro Keselamatan dan Kesihatan; vi) Pengerusi Biro Pengurusan Kewangan; vii) Pengerusi Biro Pendidikan dan Inovasi; viii) Pengerusi Biro Pemantapan Spiritual;
  29. 29. [25] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR ix) Pengerusi Biro Kebajikan dan Kesukarelawan; x) Pengerusi Biro Infostruktur dan Komunikasi; dan xi) Pengerusi Biro Hal Ehwal Wanita dan Keluarga. 19.3 30% daripada keanggotaan setiap MPKK hendaklah terdiri daripada golongan wanita. 20. FUNGSI UTAMA 20.1 MPKK berfungsi untuk merancang dan melaksanakan pelan pembangunan kampung dengan penglibatan komuniti setempat menggunakan pendekatan bottom-up approach ke arah mewujudkan kampung yang maju dan sejahtera. 20.2 Setiap MPKK perlu mewujudkan satu (1) Akaun Bank atas nama MPKK bagi tujuan seperti berikut: 20.2.1 penerimaan EPM dan EKM; Agensi Pembayar akan membuat pembayaran EPM dan EKM berdasarkan tuntutan dan dokumen lengkap yang dikemukakan oleh MPKK. 20.2.2 penerimaan peruntukan Geran MPKK; Agensi Pembayar akan membuat penyaluran peruntukan Geran MPKK kepada MPKK berdasarkan kelulusan permohonan. 20.2.3 penerimaan modal dan hasil MPKK; Penerimaan modal adalah wang yang diterima bukan daripada aktiviti biasa MPKK seperti jualan aset bukan semasa, derma khas yang bertujuan untuk membiayai sesuatu projek dan peruntukan dari Kerajaan. Penerimaan hasil adalah wang yang diterima daripada aktiviti biasa
  30. 30. [26] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR MPKK seperti hasil sewa, kutipan jualan aktiviti MPKK, yuran pertandingan dan derma yang bukan bertujuan untuk membiayai projek. 20.2.4 perbelanjaan modal dan hasil MPKK. Perbelanjaan modal adalah wang yang digunakan untuk membina atau membeli aset bukan semasa atau yang menambah nilai aset bukan semasa seperti pembinaan tapak pasar malam/ letak kereta/ gelanggang permainan dan ubahsuai bangunan. Perbelanjaan hasil adalah wang yang digunakan untuk membeli aset semasa seperti pembelian alat tulis untuk kegunaan MPKK dan belanja pengurusan dan pentadbiran MPKK. 20.3 Segala aktiviti kewangan termasuk penerimaan dan perbelanjaan serta lain-lain berkaitan akaun ini hendaklah mempunyai catatan dan direkodkan oleh Biro Pengurusan Kewangan dengan dikawal selia oleh Pengerusi dan Setiausaha MPKK. Laporan prestasi kewangan Akaun MPKK perlu dilaporkan dalam setiap mesyuarat MPKK yang dilaksanakan. 20.4 Fungsi utama Pengerusi, Setiausaha dan Ahli Jawatankuasa adalah sepertimana berikut : 20.4.1 Pengerusi Sebagai ketua dan pemimpin di peringkat kampung yang bertanggungjawab dalam merancang, memastikan pelaksanaan pembangunan kampung, menyatupadukan penduduk serta membina kehidupan masyarakat kampung yang sejahtera. Secara khusus tugasnya adalah seperti berikut: (i) bertanggungjawab kepada Pejabat Daerah / Residen;
  31. 31. [27] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (ii) mempengerusikan mesyuarat MPKK sekurang-kurangnya enam (6) kali setahun; (iii) membentuk Ahli Jawatankuasa mengikut Biro dan menentukan pengagihan tugas mengikut Biro; (iv) memantau perkembangan aktiviti Biro dan memastikan kesempurnaan pelaksanaannya; (v) menghadiri mesyuarat yang berkaitan di peringkat mukim, daerah dan negeri; (vi) menjadi penasihat kepada pertubuhan sukarela, pertubuhan bukan kerajaan (NGO) dan badan-badan sosial yang ada di kampung; (vii) mendukung hasrat dan dasar-dasar Kerajaan serta menyampaikannya kepada penduduk; (viii) menyampaikan maklumat, memberi penjelasan dan mengambil tindakan mengenai arahan-arahan Kerajaan; (ix) menjadi penghubung antara penduduk kampung dengan Kerajaan dan badan-badan bukan Kerajaan; (x) membantu penduduk kampung menyelesaikan masalah yang berkaitan dengan tanah dan melaporkan kepada Pejabat Tanah jika terdapat tanah-tanah Kerajaan di dalam kampung yang telah diceroboh; (xi) melaporkan isu-isu di kampung kepada pihak yang berkaitan dan mendapatkan maklum balas daripada pihak berkenaan serta memastikan tindakan diambil;
  32. 32. [28] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (xii) menyedia / mengemaskini BPK seperti format di Lampiran H dan mengemukakan kepada Penggerak (Agensi di bawah KPLB) / Pejabat Daerah sebelum 30 April tahun pertama bagi setiap penggal untuk dikemaskini di dalam SPKPN; (xiii) menyedia dan mengemukakan PTKK untuk tempoh 2 tahun berdasarkan format di Lampiran I kepada Pejabat Daerah/ Residen sebelum 30 April tahun pertama bagi setiap penggal; (xiv) mengesahkan minit mesyuarat secara manual/ atas talian; (xv) mengawal selia aktiviti dan rekod kewangan MPKK termasuk penerimaan dan perbelanjaan serta lain-lain berkaitan akaun MPKK; (xvi) mengawal selia pengurusan penggunaan kemudahan- kemudahan di kampung untuk kegunaan komuniti setempat; (xvii) menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.2 Setiausaha (i) Membantu Pengerusi dalam melaksanakan tugas dan tanggungjawab kesetiausahaan; (ii) Membantu menyelaras penganjuran mesyuarat MPKK; (iii) Menyediakan minit mesyuarat secara manual/ atas talian; (iv) Mengurus dan menyelaras pengurusan rekod dan fail berkaitan MPKK;
  33. 33. [29] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (v) Membantu Pengerusi untuk mengawal selia aktiviti dan rekod kewangan MPKK termasuk penerimaan dan perbelanjaan serta lain-lain berkaitan akaun MPKK; (vi) Membantu mengawal selia pengurusan penggunaan kemudahan-kemudahan di kampung untuk kegunaan komuniti setempat; dan (vi) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.3 Biro Pembangunan Prasarana (i) Menyelaras dan bertanggungjawab bagi memastikan PTKK berkaitan pembangunan prasana dilaksanakan mengikut perancangan dan jadual serta mengikut keutamaan; (ii) Merancang peruntukan tahunan projek pembangunan kampung dan menyediakan anggaran belanjawan pembangunan; (iii) Memantau program / aktiviti pembangunan / pembaikan dan pemuliharaan yang dirancang oleh Kerajaan dan MPKK supaya berjalan lancar; (iv) Memberi maklumbalas kepada agensi terlibat mengenai projek-projek yang dikenalpasti bermasalah untuk tujuan penambahbaikan; (v) Memberi maklumbalas kepada pihak Kerajaan berkaitan kesan (impak) projek ke atas kumpulan sasar; (vi) Mewujudkan jaringan kerjasama dengan pelbagai Agensi Kerajaan/ Swasta/ NGO/ pelbagai pihak bagi tujuan pembangunan berterusan;
  34. 34. [30] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (vii) Menyediakan laporan prestasi projek / aktiviti pembangunan dan kewangan projek secara berkala; (viii) Membantu pengurusan MPKK dalam merancang, melaksana dan memantau pelaksanaan projek-projek infrastruktur, kemudahan awam dan sosio ekonomi; (ix) Membantu menyelaras dan mengurus penggunaan kemudahan-kemudahan di kampung untuk kegunaan komuniti setempat; dan (x) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.4 Biro Ekonomi dan Keusahawanan (i) Menggerakkan program / aktiviti ekonomi melalui kerjasama / bantuan Kerajaan / swasta kepada penduduk kampung; (ii) Menyelaras dan memantau aktiviti / program ekonomi yang dilaksana secara kerjasama; (iii) Mengenalpasti sumber-sumber sedia ada yang berpotensi untuk menjana pendapatan kepada kampung mengikut keutamaan dan menyediakan kertas cadangan serta laporan pelaksanaan; (iv) Menyediakan laporan program / aktiviti ekonomi yang telah dilaksanakan; (v) Menyediakan laporan kejayaan program / aktiviti ekonomi; (vi) Menggerakkan masyarakat untuk melaksanakan aktiviti ekonomi berdasarkan potensi dan sumber yang dikenalpasti;
  35. 35. [31] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (vii) Mengadakan aktiviti ekonomi seperti ekspo, pameran, karnival dan sebagainya; (viii) Merancang dan melaksanakan kegiatan ekonomi dengan kaedah yang lebih tersusun dan terancang; (ix) Membentuk golongan usahawan, menganjurkan seminar usahawan dan sebagainya; (x) Mengadakan hubungan kerjasama atau perjanjian persefahaman (ekonomi) dengan pelbagai agensi Kerajaan atau swasta sama ada dalam atau luar negara; dan (xi) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.5 Biro Kesejahteraan dan Keceriaan (i) Menggalakkan penduduk kampung menjaga kebersihan persekitaran dan kemudahan awam; (ii) Menganjur aktiviti gotong-royong secara berkala melibatkan semua lapisan masyarakat; (iii) Mengadakan kerjasama dengan agensi Kerajaan / bukan Kerajaan berkaitan pemuliharaan alam sekitar; (iv) Memastikan persekitaran kampung di dalam keadaan ceria dan menarik; (v) Mengadakan aktiviti yang dapat memupuk, menggalak serta meningkatkan semangat bekerja, bermuafakat dan tolong-menolong di kalangan masyarakat; (vi) Meningkatkan kerjasama penduduk kampung dengan mengamalkan nilai-nilai murni dalam kehidupan masyarakat;
  36. 36. [32] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (vii) Menyelaras program berbentuk kesenian dan kebudayaan yang disertai penduduk kampung; dan (viii) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.6 Biro Belia, Sukan dan NGO (i) Merancang dan melaksanakan program-program kemasyarakatan dengan penglibatan tenaga belia; (ii) Memberi galakan kepada semua lapisan masyarakat terutama golongan belia untuk bergiat dalam sukan bagi melahirkan generasi yang sihat; (iii) Menyediakan peralatan dan kemudahan sukan untuk keperluan masyarakat kampung; (iv) Mengenalpasti penduduk kampung yang berpotensi untuk diketengahkan sebagai ahli sukan; (v) Mengatur / menerima kunjungan / lawatan berbentuk kesukanan dengan pelbagai pihak; (vi) Mengatur dan melaksanakan aktiviti bersama pertubuhan NGO; dan (vii) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.7 Biro Keselamatan dan Kesihatan (i) Berperanan dalam mengambil langkah persediaan untuk memastikan keselamatan penduduk kampong;
  37. 37. [33] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (ii) Menyediakan pelan keselamatan seperti pelantikan petugas, jadual bertugas, nombor talian kecemasan, tapak tempat berkumpul ketika kecemasan dan sebagainya; (iii) Menyediakan dan menyelenggara infrastruktur / kemudahan / peralatan keselamatan (saluran air bomba, pemadam api dan sebagainya); (iv) Mengawal selia harta awam di kampung supaya sentiasa dalam keadaan baik dan boleh digunakan; (v) Memberi kesedaran kepada penduduk kampung untuk menjaga dan menghargai semua harta atau kemudahan awam; (vi) Menggalakkan amalan gaya hidup sihat di kalangan penduduk kampung; (vii) Membantu agensi Kerajaan yang berkaitan untuk menjalankan kegiatan khidmat nasihat dan penguatkuasaan undang-undang mencegah wabak penyakit berjangkit; (viii) Mewujudkan jaringan kerjasama dengan pihak klinik kesihatan untuk memudahkan pelaksanaan program kesihatan seperti kempen kebersihan dan kesihatan, derma darah dan lain-lain aktiviti yang bersesuaian; (ix) Mewujudkan pasukan banteras dadah; (x) Memantau tahap kesihatan penduduk kampung dengan mengenal pasti penduduk yang mempunyai penyakit berjangkit atau merbahaya agar bantuan yang sesuai dapat diberikan; dan (xi) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa.
  38. 38. [34] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 20.4.8 Biro Pengurusan Kewangan (i) Menjalankan tugas sebagai Bendahari untuk merancang, mengurus, melaksana, mengawal dan memantau aktiviti pengurusan sumber kewangan (hasil dan perbelanjaan); (ii) Menyediakan rekod kewangan (kira-kira) bagi segala urusan kewangan (hasil dan perbelanjaan) termasuk penyediaan dan penyimpanan resit, baucar, wang keluar masuk dan hal- hal lain yang berkaitan dengan pengurusan dana MPKK; (iii) Menguruskan pembelian peralatan keperluan kampung dan bayaran bil-bil utiliti MPKK; (iv) Menyediakan penyata kewangan bulanan dan laporan kewangan MPKK yang telah disemak dan disahkan oleh Pengerusi dan Setiausaha MPKK; (v) Membentangkan penyata kewangan dalam mesyuarat bulanan MPKK; (vi) Menyimpan selamat akaun kewangan MPKK; (vii) Mengagihkan EKM yang disalurkan ke akaun MPKK kepada Ahli Jawatankuasa yang menghadiri mesyuarat; (viii) Menguruskan peruntukan MPKK mengikut amalan yang dibenarkan / peraturan / prosedur kewangan / buku panduan kewangan; (ix) Membantu memberikan khidmat nasihat berkaitan urusan kewangan terutamanya berkaitan urusan penambahan dana kewangan sama ada melalui hasil atau sumbangan; (x) Mengenalpasti dan menyediakan prosedur pengurusan kewangan (kemasukan/ pengeluaran) wang melalui akaun MPKK; dan
  39. 39. [35] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (xi) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.9 Biro Pendidikan dan Inovasi (i) Memupuk budaya ilmu dan menguruskan latihan di kalangan penduduk kampung berasaskan keperluan penduduk; (ii) Meningkatkan kerjasama dengan institusi pendidikan Kerajaan dan badan bukan Kerajaan dalam usaha untuk mempertingkatkan kecemerlangan pendidikan; (iii) Mendapatkan maklumat daripada jabatan Kerajaan, badan bukan Kerajaan dan swasta mengenai peluang-peluang latihan kemahiran dan kemajuan kerjaya untuk disebarkan kepada penduduk kampong; (iv) Menguruskan bantuan pendidikan kepada pelajar kampung yang cemerlang; (v) Menubuhkan kelas-kelas pembelajaran berdasarkan pelbagai peringkat umur, jantina atau kategori (contoh kelas bahasa, kelas motivasi, kelas fardhu ain, kelas tambahan dan sebagainya); (vi) Menganjurkan karnival pendidikan dan kerjaya di peringkat kampung yang melibatkan komuniti setempat dan sekitar; dan (vii) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.10 Biro Pemantapan Spiritual (i) Memelihara kesucian agama Islam sebagai agama rasmi Negara;
  40. 40. [36] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR (ii) Memelihara keharmonian beragama dalam masyarakat berbilang kaum; (iii) Merancang penganjuran majlis / kelas agama; (iv) Menjaga kebersihan tanah perkuburan; (v) Mengadakan program atau majlis-majlis ilmu secara berkala mengikut kesesuaian kepelbagaian agama dan budaya yang wujud di kampung; dan (vi) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.11 Biro Kebajikan dan Kesukarelawan (i) Mengenal pasti jenis bantuan daripada mana-mana agensi untuk membantu penduduk kampung yang daif membuat permohonan; (ii) Merancang program-program berbentuk kebajikan seperti tabung khairat kematian, pungutan derma, lawatan ke rumah penduduk kampung yang ditimpa kemalangan atau bencana; (iii) Mengenalpasti dan membantu penduduk yang daif, Orang Kelainan Upaya (OKU) dan uzur; (iv) Membantu aktiviti kenduri kampung; (v) Menganjurkan aktiviti kesukarelawan dalam membantu masyarakat kampung yang di dalam kesusahan dan memerlukan bantuan dalam bentuk tenaga; dan (vi) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa.
  41. 41. [37] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 20.4.12 Biro Infostruktur dan Komunikasi (i) Menggalakkan penggunaan teknologi maklumat kepada masyarakat kampung terutama golongan belia; (ii) Membantu menyelaras penyediaan minit mesyuarat secara atas talian; (iii) Mempromosi kampung melalui laman sesawang/ media sosial; (iv) Membantu masyarakat kampung dalam aktiviti atas talian e-Kerajaan seperti pendaftaran pemilih dan sebagainya; (v) Menyebarluaskan maklumat program dan aktiviti yang dijalankan oleh biro-biro jawatankuasa; (vi) Menyediakan emel MPKK bagi tujuan penyaluran maklumat daripada Kerajaan dan sebagainya; (vii) Menghebahkan maklumat mengenai dasar-dasar, inisiatif, serta bantuan Kerajaan dan berita semasa yang diperolehi dari atas talian; (viii) Menyediakan perkhidmatan seperti cetakan, penyediaan maklumat, penghantaran dan penerimaan emel untuk masyarakat kampung; (ix) Menganjurkan kelas kemahiran komputer dan lain-lain kelas yang berkaitan dengan teknologi maklumat; dan (x) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa.
  42. 42. [38] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR 20.4.13 Biro Hal Ehwal Wanita dan Keluarga (i) Mengadakan aktiviti yang dapat menggalakkan permuafakatan di kalangan wanita di kampung; (ii) Memastikan kepentingan golongan wanita di kampung terjaga terutama golongan ibu tunggal; (iii) Menyenaraikan senarai bantuan yang disediakan oleh Kerajaan dan badan bukan Kerajaan seterusnya membantu menyelaras permohonan bagi golongan wanita dan keluarga yang memerlukan; dan (iv) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 20.4.14 Biro Perpaduan (i) Melaksanakan semak dan imbang dan melibatkan diri dalam mesyuarat MPKK untuk bersama-sama memberi pandangan agar keputusan yang dibuat telah mengambil kira akan kepentingan semua golongan masyarakat; (ii) Membantu memastikan objektif dan matlamat dasar-dasar baharu Kerajaan dapat disampaikan dengan tepat dan jelas hingga ke peringkat MPKK seterusnya mewujudkan suasana yang harmoni dan bersatu padu di peringkat kampung; dan (iii) Menerima dan melaksanakan tugas yang diserahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 21. PENUTUP Tatacara pengurusan MPKK ini hendaklah digunapakai di semua negeri bagi mewujudkan keseragaman pelaksanaannya di semua peringkat dan ianya adalah selaras dengan hasrat Kerajaan untuk melaksanakan penstrukturan semula MPKK seterusnya mencapai matlamat KPLB - Luar Bandar Sejahtera.
  43. 43. [39] BAHAGIAN KOMUNITI DESA, KEMENTERIAN PEMBANGUNAN LUAR BANDAR LAMPIRAN

