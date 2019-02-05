Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-Services
Why e-services ? • Reducing footfall in government setup • Round the clock services • Effective, efficient and transparent...
E-district HP • The application conceptualized to increase Government to citizen interaction, transparency and accountabil...
Services • 11 departments has hosted their online services
Grievance Redressal / Feedback
Verify Certificates
Apply for a certificate
Fill the form
Push & Pull the documents • Cloud Storage • Free Service • Aadhaar linkage
Open Government Data (OGD) Platform for Planning and decision making • Data Management System (DMS) – Module for contribut...
Bhuwan (GIS mapping tool)
Citizen involvement
myGov (blog)
NIC email
Education
Government Directory
National Asset Directory
Financial Inclusion
Fund Management
Government to Government
Major department and organizations to be integrated
Sector wise compendium (Himachal) Scheme Particulars Link
R u r a l Rural Sector ` 18001808005 Drinking Water and Sanitation http://www.mdws.gov.in/ NBA http://tsc.gov.in/tsc/NBA/ ...
r e v e n u e Himbhoomi Land Records http://admis.hp.nic.in/himbhoo mi/lmkDashboard.aspx e-Pramaan To verify Records epram...
f i n a n c e eSalary Salary Preparation https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/treasuryportal/e SalaryLink.aspx ePension Pension Prepa...
t r a v e l l i n g Sarthi Driving Licence https://sarathi.nic.in:8443/nrportal/sara thi/HomePage.jsp Booking Railway irct...
a g r i Agmarknet Commodity wise rates in particular mandi http://agmarknet.nic.in/ Agrisnet Crop Disesases eco stat Stati...
S a f e t y & S e c u r i t y Him police http://admis.hp.nic.in/himpol/Citizen/OnlineComplaints.aspx Child 1098 Women 181 ...
H e a l t h Maps and Aids http://himachal.nic.in/index1.php?lang=1&dpt_id=17&level=1&su blinkid=3041&lid=3599 Ambulance 10...
E d u c a t i o n Higher edu. http://educationhp.org/ School Edu http://www.hpbose.org/ Elementary Education himachal.nic....
C h a l l a n s & B i l l s eChallan Receipt https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/eChallan/ BSNL Bills http://portal.bsnl.in/portal/a...
t o u r i s m Hotel booking http://hptdc.gov.in/custsw/viewuser8.asp Bus booking http://hp.gov.in/hptdc/Availability.aspx ...
G r i e v a n c e R e d r e s s a l esamadhan On line complaints http://admis.hp.nic.in/esamadhan/ vigilancecomplaints Sta...
J u d i c i a r y Court Cases Supreme / High Court http://himachal.nic.in/index1.php?lang=1&dpt_id=17&lev el=0&linkid=687&...
M i s c . Shastr Arms Licensce http://admis.hp.nic.in/shastr/ HRD Manav Sampada http://admis.hp.nic.in/genpmis/ eRozgar Em...
M i s c . Legislative Assembly eVidhan sabha Excise and Taxation VAT-MIS Communication VC-DLF HPSIRD,HIPA kiosk SMS Gatewa...
M i s c . Refnic for tracking HP Secreteriat file/request http://admis.hp.nic.in/refnic/Publicqu erykhoj.asp Refnic for HP...
Gender Issues • Stree Sureksha: SMS to maximum of 3 chosen contacts also send them the user';s current location so that us...
Disaster management • Google maps: Location sharing • Social Media / Facebook / Google Person finder • Private apps; creat...
Agriculture cycle
Beware, AI is spying over you • footprints
E services

  2. 2. Why e-services ? • Reducing footfall in government setup • Round the clock services • Effective, efficient and transparent services • Better Service delivery • Record tracking • No middle man • Re-engineering of services and processes • Adding a new layer of CSC/LMK etc. • Dashboard with proper reporting formats
  3. 3. E-district HP • The application conceptualized to increase Government to citizen interaction, transparency and accountability.
  4. 4. Services • 11 departments has hosted their online services
  5. 5. Grievance Redressal / Feedback
  6. 6. Verify Certificates
  7. 7. Apply for a certificate
  8. 8. Fill the form
  9. 9. Push & Pull the documents • Cloud Storage • Free Service • Aadhaar linkage
  10. 10. Open Government Data (OGD) Platform for Planning and decision making • Data Management System (DMS) – Module for contributing data catalogs by various government agencies for making those available on the front end website after a due approval process through a defined workflow. • Content Management System (CMS) – Module for managing and updating various functionalities and content types of the Open Government Data Platform India Platform. • Visitor Relationship Management (VRM) – Module for collating and disseminating viewer feedback on various data catalogs. • Communities – Module for community users to interact and share their zeal and views with others, who share common interests as that of theirs.
  11. 11. Bhuwan (GIS mapping tool)
  12. 12. Citizen involvement
  13. 13. myGov (blog)
  14. 14. NIC email
  15. 15. Education
  16. 16. Government Directory
  17. 17. National Asset Directory
  18. 18. Financial Inclusion
  19. 19. Fund Management
  20. 20. Government to Government
  21. 21. Major department and organizations to be integrated
  22. 22. Sector wise compendium (Himachal) Scheme Particulars Link
  23. 23. R u r a l Rural Sector ` 18001808005 Drinking Water and Sanitation http://www.mdws.gov.in/ NBA http://tsc.gov.in/tsc/NBA/ NBAHome.aspx National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) These are intended to secure for the citizens adequate means of livelihood, raise the standard of living, improve public health, provide free and compulsory education for children etc. In particular, Article 41 of the Constitution of India directs the State to provide public assistance to its citizens in case of unemployment, old age, sickness and disablement and in other cases of undeserved want within the limit of its economic capacity and development http://nsap.nic.in MGNREGA An Act to provide for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do .UnSkilled manual work and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. http://nrega.nic.in PMGSY launched on 25th December 2000 as a fully funded Centrally Sponsored Scheme to provide all weather road connectivity in rural areas of the country. The programme envisages connecting all habitations with a population of 500 persons and above in the plain areas and 250 persons and above in hill States, the tribal and the desert areas. http://pmgsy.nic.in/ NRLM / SGSY Aided in part through investment support by the World Bank, the Mission aims at creating efficient and effective institutional platforms of the rural poor enabling them to increase household income through sustainable livelihood enhancements and improved access to financial services. http://nrlm.gov.in/nrlmlive /outerReportAction.do?met hodName=showIndex http://aajeevika.gov.in/ IWMP Drought Prone Areas Programme (DPAP), Desert Development Programme (DDP) and Integrated Wastelands Development Programme (IWDP) of the Department of Land Resources have been integrated and consolidated into a single modified programme called Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) w.e.f. 26.02.2009. http://iwmpmis.nic.in/ Indira Awaas Yojna Fulfing the need for rural housing and tackling housing shortage particularly for the poorest is an important task tobe undertaken as part of the poverty alleviation efforts of the Government. The Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY) is a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development to provide houses to below poverty line (BPL) families in the rural areas. http://iay.nic.in/netiay/hom e.aspx
  24. 24. r e v e n u e Himbhoomi Land Records http://admis.hp.nic.in/himbhoo mi/lmkDashboard.aspx e-Pramaan To verify Records epramaan.gov.in Himris Property Registration Software Revenue Court Case Monitoring software (RCMS) http://hp.gov.in/rcms GIS Mapping District wise data http://14.139.224.135/myapp/H P.htm
  25. 25. f i n a n c e eSalary Salary Preparation https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/treasuryportal/e SalaryLink.aspx ePension Pension Preparation and transfer directly through DBT https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/treasuryportal/e PensionLink.aspx eVitran Budget distribution https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/evitran/ eKosh Reporting sys https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/treasuryportal/e KoshLink.aspx HPNPS NEW PENSION SCHEME https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/sabnps/default.a spx eChallan Receipt https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/eChallan/
  26. 26. t r a v e l l i n g Sarthi Driving Licence https://sarathi.nic.in:8443/nrportal/sara thi/HomePage.jsp Booking Railway irctc.co.in HRTC Bus booking http://www.hrtc.gov.in/hrtctickets/ PASS Passport http://www.passport.gov.in/shimla/hom e.htm Vahan Vechicle Registration https://vahan.nic.in
  27. 27. a g r i Agmarknet Commodity wise rates in particular mandi http://agmarknet.nic.in/ Agrisnet Crop Disesases eco stat Statistical Department http://www.hp.gov.in/weeklyprice s/ViewRateAll.aspx ehimapurti Rates http://admis.hp.nic.in/ehimapurti /
  28. 28. S a f e t y & S e c u r i t y Him police http://admis.hp.nic.in/himpol/Citizen/OnlineComplaints.aspx Child 1098 Women 181 Youth - Drugs/Depression 1800 4202020 Cyber Crime http://admis.hp.nic.in/himpol/Citizen/OnlineCyberCrimeReported.aspx Cyber Crime against women http://admis.hp.nic.in/himpol/Citizen/OnlineComplaints.aspx?type=2 SMS Response 9459100100
  29. 29. S a f e t y & S e c u r i t y Him police http://admis.hp.nic.in/himpol/Citizen/OnlineComplaints.aspx Child 1098 Women 181 Youth - Drugs/Depression 1800 4202020 Cyber Crime http://admis.hp.nic.in/himpol/Citizen/OnlineCyberCrimeReported.aspx Cyber Crime against women http://admis.hp.nic.in/himpol/Citizen/OnlineComplaints.aspx?type=2 SMS Response 9459100100
  30. 30. H e a l t h Maps and Aids http://himachal.nic.in/index1.php?lang=1&dpt_id=17&level=1&su blinkid=3041&lid=3599 Ambulance 108 Telemedicine By IGMC IGMC OPD Schedule http://www.igmcshimla.org/OPD%20Schedule.htm
  31. 31. E d u c a t i o n Higher edu. http://educationhp.org/ School Edu http://www.hpbose.org/ Elementary Education himachal.nic.in/eleedu/ Technical Education himachal.nic.in/index.php?lang=1&dpt_id=2
  32. 32. C h a l l a n s & B i l l s eChallan Receipt https://himkosh.hp.nic.in/eChallan/ BSNL Bills http://portal.bsnl.in/portal/aspxfiles/default.aspx Municipal Billing Electricity bills http://hpseb.com/mybill/ Water Billing Sugam
  33. 33. t o u r i s m Hotel booking http://hptdc.gov.in/custsw/viewuser8.asp Bus booking http://hp.gov.in/hptdc/Availability.aspx Angler lodges http://himachal.nic.in/showfile.php?lang=1&dpt_id=4&level=0&linkid=24 20&lid=6419
  34. 34. G r i e v a n c e R e d r e s s a l esamadhan On line complaints http://admis.hp.nic.in/esamadhan/ vigilancecomplaints State Vigilance and anti corruption bureau http://www.hp.gov.in/vigilancecomplaints/ Portal HP For asking questions http://himachal.nic.in/online_help2.php?lang=1&dpt_id =17
  35. 35. J u d i c i a r y Court Cases Supreme / High Court http://himachal.nic.in/index1.php?lang=1&dpt_id=17&lev el=0&linkid=687&lid=1876 Litigation Monitoring System (LMS) Administrative Secretaries/ HoDs can easily monitor the status of the court http://hp.gov.in/lms
  36. 36. M i s c . Shastr Arms Licensce http://admis.hp.nic.in/shastr/ HRD Manav Sampada http://admis.hp.nic.in/genpmis/ eRozgar Employment Exchange http://eemis.hp.nic.in/home.aspx Examinations hppsc http://www.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ hpssb http://himachal.nic.in/index.php?lang=1& dpt_id=23 ssc http://ssconline.nic.in/
  37. 37. M i s c . Legislative Assembly eVidhan sabha Excise and Taxation VAT-MIS Communication VC-DLF HPSIRD,HIPA kiosk SMS Gateway http://esms.mgov.gov.in/
  38. 38. M i s c . Refnic for tracking HP Secreteriat file/request http://admis.hp.nic.in/refnic/Publicqu erykhoj.asp Refnic for HP Secreteriat file movement http://admis.hp.nic.in/refnic/ eDispatch Space provided for circulars and notifications http://electionhp.gov.in/ed/ e-Procurement e-kalyan RTI RTI Search http://admis.hp.nic.in/sic/ eGazette Printing and Stationary http://rajpatrahimachal.nic.in/default. aspx
  39. 39. Gender Issues • Stree Sureksha: SMS to maximum of 3 chosen contacts also send them the user';s current location so that user's location can be traced. • Indian Police At Your Call App • Shakti Button
  40. 40. Disaster management • Google maps: Location sharing • Social Media / Facebook / Google Person finder • Private apps; create personal Wifi like: HIKE
  41. 41. Agriculture cycle
  42. 42. Beware, AI is spying over you • footprints

