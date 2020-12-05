Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JAWAHARLAL NEHRU TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY KAKINADA SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Marketing Management Single-Segment Concen...
Market Targeting • Once the firm has identified its market segment opportunities it has to decide how many and which ones ...
Single-segment Concentration P1 P3 P2 M3M2M1 In this marketer prefers to go for single segment
Rolex watches • Brand Rolex is focused primarily on the wealthy consumers. • Rolex designers are well aware of their targe...
Advantages • The firm gains a strong knowledge of the segments needs and achieves a strong market presence. • The firm enj...
Risks • A particular market may turn sour or a competitor may invade the segment. Example : when digital technology took o...
Supersegment • A supersegment is a set of segments sharing some exploitable similarities. Example: Symphony orchestra targ...
References: • “Marketing Management” by Phillip Kotler & Kevin Lane Keller, 12e.
single segment concentration in market
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

single segment concentration in market

24 views

Published on

single-segment concentration in market with ROLEX watch Example, Risks, and explanation of super segment

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

single segment concentration in market

  1. 1. JAWAHARLAL NEHRU TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY KAKINADA SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Marketing Management Single-Segment Concentration Presented by: Keerthi Pinipe 18021E00
  2. 2. Market Targeting • Once the firm has identified its market segment opportunities it has to decide how many and which ones to target • Markets are increasingly combining several in an effort to identify smaller, better defined target groups.
  3. 3. Single-segment Concentration P1 P3 P2 M3M2M1 In this marketer prefers to go for single segment
  4. 4. Rolex watches • Brand Rolex is focused primarily on the wealthy consumers. • Rolex designers are well aware of their target audience and try to fully satisfy all the desires of fans of the brand.
  5. 5. Advantages • The firm gains a strong knowledge of the segments needs and achieves a strong market presence. • The firm enjoys operating economies through specializing its production, distribution and promotion. • Firm can gain high returns on its investments.
  6. 6. Risks • A particular market may turn sour or a competitor may invade the segment. Example : when digital technology took off, Polaroid's earnings fell sharply. • A small change in segment needs, wants, preferences can create a problem.
  7. 7. Supersegment • A supersegment is a set of segments sharing some exploitable similarities. Example: Symphony orchestra target people who have broad cultural interests, rather than only those who regularly attend concerts
  8. 8. References: • “Marketing Management” by Phillip Kotler & Kevin Lane Keller, 12e.

×