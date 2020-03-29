Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW TO BE POLITE IN ENGLISH A very English problem….
SO WHICH ONE IS CONSIDERED POLITE? • I want a sandwich! • Would you mind if I had a sandwich?
INDIRECT QUESTIONS • I’d be interested to know… • Could you explain… • Would you mind telling me… • We’d like to know… • I...
POLITE • Strangers • Your boss • Your teacher • Your grandma • Close friends • Your brother and sister • Your parents* • (...
POLITE 1. Could you tell me what the time is? 2. Would you mind telling me where he works? 3. I’d like to know when you fi...
1) REMOVE DO/DOES/DID… e.g. Where do you live? Can you tell me where you live?
2) PUT THE VERB AT THE END = SUBJECT + VERB e.g. What time is it?  Can you tell me what time it is?
3) ADD IF/WHETHER IF NO QUESTION WORD (WHERE/WHO/WHAT/HOW/WHY/WHEN) e.g. Are you married?  Could you tell me if/whether y...
HOPE THAT HELPS!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Indirect questions

47 views

Published on

FCE Grammar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Indirect questions

  1. 1. HOW TO BE POLITE IN ENGLISH A very English problem….
  2. 2. SO WHICH ONE IS CONSIDERED POLITE? • I want a sandwich! • Would you mind if I had a sandwich?
  3. 3. INDIRECT QUESTIONS • I’d be interested to know… • Could you explain… • Would you mind telling me… • We’d like to know… • I was wondering if you could tell me…
  4. 4. POLITE • Strangers • Your boss • Your teacher • Your grandma • Close friends • Your brother and sister • Your parents* • (*careful) DIRECT WHO SHOULD YOU BE POLITE TOO?
  5. 5. POLITE 1. Could you tell me what the time is? 2. Would you mind telling me where he works? 3. I’d like to know when you first started singing 1. What is the time? 2. Where does he work? 3. When did you first start singing DIRECT LOOK AT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE QUESTIONS…WHAT ARE THE RULES?
  6. 6. 1) REMOVE DO/DOES/DID… e.g. Where do you live? Can you tell me where you live?
  7. 7. 2) PUT THE VERB AT THE END = SUBJECT + VERB e.g. What time is it?  Can you tell me what time it is?
  8. 8. 3) ADD IF/WHETHER IF NO QUESTION WORD (WHERE/WHO/WHAT/HOW/WHY/WHEN) e.g. Are you married?  Could you tell me if/whether you are married?
  9. 9. HOPE THAT HELPS!

×