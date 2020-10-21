Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Sardana Visions & cants, Joan Maragall Marta Jara
I La sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan; és la mòbil magnífica anella que amb pausa ...
III El botó d'eixa roda, quin era que amb tal simetria l'anava centrant? Quina mà venjativa i severa buidava la nina d'aqu...
VOCABULARI -Fadrins: els joves en edat de casar. -Ardits: valents, atrevits. -Devots: Que té un sentiment religiós molt in...
TEMA I INTENCIÓ -El poema vol reproduir el moviment de la dansa col·lectiva. -Missatge patriòtic: la sardana és un senyal ...
CONTEXTUALITZACIÓ -Joan Maragall introdueix, en la seva poesia, els elements d’identitat del poble català en un moment que...
ESTRUCTURA -El cant La Sardana està format per quatre estrofes. -Va combinant versos de 5 síl.labes (pentasíl.lab), 9 síl....
-El moviment i el ritme de la sardana són els motius del poema: és visible ja en la primera estrofa. -La segona estrofa pa...
FIGURES RETÒRIQUES I La sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan; és la mòbil magnífica an...
III El botó d'eixa roda, quin era que amb tal simetria l'anava centrant? Quina mà venjativa i severa buidava la nina d'aqu...
INTENCIÓ DE LA SARDANA -La intenció és l’exaltació d’uns símbols que enforteixin els vincles de col·lectivitat i d’esperit...
Espero que us hagi agradat!!!
Presentació de "La Sardana", de l'"Intermezzo" de "Visions i Cants", de Joan Maragall. Batxillerat. 2.2. Literatura catalana. 2020-21.

La sardana, joan maragall

  1. 1. La Sardana Visions & cants, Joan Maragall Marta Jara
  2. 2. I La sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan; és la mòbil magnífica anella que amb pausa i amb mida va lenta oscil.lant. Ja es decanta a l’esquerra i vacil.la, ja volta altra volta a la dreta dubtant, i se’n torna i retorna intranquil.la, com mal orientada l’agulla d’imant. Fixa’s un punt i es detura com ella… Del contrapunt arrencant-se novella, de nou va voltant. La sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan. LECTURA II Els fadrins, com guerrers que fan via, ardits la puntegen; les verges no tant; mes, devots d'una santa harmonia, tots van els compassos i els passos comptant. Sacerdots els diríeu d'un culte que en mística dansa se’n vénen i van emportats per el símbol oculte de l'ampla rodona que els va agermanant. Si el contrapunt el bell ritme li estrella, para’s, suspesa de tal meravella... El ritme tornant, la sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan.
  3. 3. III El botó d'eixa roda, quin era que amb tal simetria l'anava centrant? Quina mà venjativa i severa buidava la nina d'aquest ull gegant? Potser un temps al bell mig s'hi apilaven les garbes polsoses del blat rossejant, i els suats segadors festejaven la pròdiga Ceres saltant i ballant... Del contrapunt la vagant cantarella sembla estrafeta passada d'aucella que canta volant: la sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan. IV No és la dansa lasciva, la innoble, els uns parells d'altres desaparellant: és la dansa sencera d'un poble que estima i avança donant-se les mans. La garlanda suaument se deslliga; desfent-se, s'eixampla, esvaint-se al voltant; cada mà, tot deixant a l'amiga, sembla prometre que ja hi tornaran. Ja hi tornaran de parella en parella! Tota ma pàtria cabrà en eixa anella, i els pobles diran: la sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan.
  4. 4. VOCABULARI -Fadrins: els joves en edat de casar. -Ardits: valents, atrevits. -Devots: Que té un sentiment religiós molt intens. -Garbes: Feix o manyoc d'espigues tallades. -Aucella: ocell.
  5. 5. TEMA I INTENCIÓ -El poema vol reproduir el moviment de la dansa col·lectiva. -Missatge patriòtic: la sardana és un senyal d’identitat, que estreny el llaç de germanor del poble.
  6. 6. CONTEXTUALITZACIÓ -Joan Maragall introdueix, en la seva poesia, els elements d’identitat del poble català en un moment que el catalanisme defineix les seves bases teòriques: catalanisme polític d’inicis de segle, La Nacionalitat catalana, de Prat de la Riba (1906).
  7. 7. ESTRUCTURA -El cant La Sardana està format per quatre estrofes. -Va combinant versos de 5 síl.labes (pentasíl.lab), 9 síl.labes (enneasíl.labs), de 10 (decasíl.lab) i d’11 (hendecasíl.lab). -Art menor i Art Major. -Té una rima consonant i la mètrica és molt irregular.
  8. 8. -El moviment i el ritme de la sardana són els motius del poema: és visible ja en la primera estrofa. -La segona estrofa parla dels joves, dels guerrers, que puntegen la dansa: són els cridats a regenerar la comunitat. -La tercera estrofa parla de Ceres, deessa de l’agricultura i l’abundància. Quan els segadors tenien collita abundant, ballaven la sardana, entorn d’una ofrena de blat en agraïment pels dons de Ceres. -La quarta estrofa, parla del poble, terme col.lectiu. El poema vol fer palès els signes d’unitat i cohesió del poble: la sardana n’és un. SIGNIFICAT DE LES ESTROFES
  9. 9. FIGURES RETÒRIQUES I La sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan; és la mòbil magnífica anella que amb pausa i amb mida va lenta oscil.lant. Ja es decanta a l’esquerra i vacil.la, ja volta altra volta a la dreta dubtant, i se’n torna i retorna intranquil.la, com mal orientada l’agulla d’imant. Fixa’s un punt i es detura com ella… Del contrapunt arrencant-se novella, de nou va voltant. La sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan. II Els fadrins, com guerrers que fan via, ardits la puntegen; les verges no tant; mes, devots d'una santa harmonia, tots van els compassos i els passos comptant. Sacerdots els diríeu d'un culte que en mística dansa se’n vénen i van emportats per el símbol oculte de l'ampla rodona que els va agermanant. Si el contrapunt el bell ritme li estrella, para’s, suspesa de tal meravella... El ritme tornant, la sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan. Paral.lelisme Anàfora Comparació Hipèrbaton
  10. 10. III El botó d'eixa roda, quin era que amb tal simetria l'anava centrant? Quina mà venjativa i severa buidava la nina d'aquest ull gegant? Potser un temps al bell mig s'hi apilaven les garbes polsoses del blat rossejant, i els suats segadors festejaven la pròdiga Ceres saltant i ballant... Del contrapunt la vagant cantarella sembla estrafeta passada d'aucella que canta volant: la sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan. IV No és la dansa lasciva, la innoble, els uns parells d'altres desaparellant: és la dansa sencera d'un poble que estima i avança donant-se les mans. La garlanda suaument se deslliga; desfent-se, s'eixampla, esvaint-se al voltant; cada mà, tot deixant a l'amiga, sembla prometre que ja hi tornaran. Ja hi tornaran de parella en parella! Tota ma pàtria cabrà en eixa anella, i els pobles diran: la sardana és la dansa més bella de totes les danses que es fan i es desfan. Pregunta retòrica Hipotiposi Anadiplosi Hipèrbaton
  11. 11. INTENCIÓ DE LA SARDANA -La intenció és l’exaltació d’uns símbols que enforteixin els vincles de col·lectivitat i d’esperit patriòtic. -La sardana acompleix aquest objectiu: ● És un ball arrelat en la tradició del poble. ● Ballada pels joves guerrers i les verges, apunta cap al futur de la pàtria. -La idea de joventut s’ha de relacionar amb les tesis regeneracionistes.
  12. 12. Espero que us hagi agradat!!!

