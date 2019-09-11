Successfully reported this slideshow.
Improving Accessibility in Hyderabad City Taluka BY JIBRAN BAIG (F16CRP11) B.CRP
INTRODUCTION TO ACCESSIBILITY: • Accessibility can be defined as the facility that helps people to reach a location to per...
•In all definitions, you can observe the words “activity” and “opportunities” Means, accessibility is attained in order to...
LITERATURE EFFCETS AND IMPORTANCE OF ACCESSIBLITY The motivations for accessibility-based transportation planning are many...
 Inaccessibility highly affects the social dynamics of people’s life, and increases social exclusion. This issue has been...
FACTORS AFFECTING ACCESSIBILITY:  Principal factors used in models have included distance, time, car ownership, household...
NATURE OF ACCESSIBILITY:  Two forms of accessibility (Giuffrida et al, 2017): 1) Active accessibility (or person-based ac...
Why Hyderabad City Taluka?  It contains the total population of 756,906 as per the census of 2017, and total households o...
RESEARCH OBJECTIVES:  To determine and watch out the existing condition of the study area regarding accessibility factors...
LIMITATION AND SIGNIFICANCE:  In Pakistan, only Islamabad is a fully pre-planned city, and the rest of the cities were es...
METHODOLOGY:
Data collection: • Primary data collection Questionnaires Field survey (observations) Experts opinions • Secondary data...
Sample size Where, n= required sample size N= total population size e = margin of error Considerations: C.I= Confidence in...
REFRENCES:  Yatskiv, Irina & Budilovich, Evelina. (2016). Evaluating Riga Transport System Accessibility. Latvia: Elsevie...
This is my initial thesis proposal. It has been uploaded just to give you some fundamentals of accessibility conditions of hyderabad city taluka.

  1. 1. Improving Accessibility in Hyderabad City Taluka BY JIBRAN BAIG (F16CRP11) B.CRP
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION TO ACCESSIBILITY: • Accessibility can be defined as the facility that helps people to reach a location to perform an activity (Yatskiv & Budilovich, 2016). • Accessibility can be defined as the ability of people to access necessary or desired activities by different transportation modes (Giuffrida et al, 2017). • Accessibility, the ease of reaching destinations, is a key land use and transport performance measure that has been used in various studies to assess the equitable distribution of public transport service in a region; accessibility is deﬁned as a measure of potential opportunities (Grisé et al, 2018). • Accessibility is a measure of the ease of an individual to pursue an activity of a desired type, at a desired location, by a desired mode, and at a desired time (National institute for transportation and communities NITC, 2014).
  3. 3. •In all definitions, you can observe the words “activity” and “opportunities” Means, accessibility is attained in order to fulfill daily socio-economic needs. (This statement will further be elaborated with the help of literature)
  4. 4. LITERATURE EFFCETS AND IMPORTANCE OF ACCESSIBLITY The motivations for accessibility-based transportation planning are many, spanning all three branches of sustainability planning—environmental, social, and economic (NITC, 2014). A sustainable urban transport system (SUTS) requires the strengthening of various features: accessibility and mobility, reliability and efficiency, as well as safety and security, social equity, convenience and comfort. It should be people- and environmental-friendly. The Urban public transport system (UPTS) should lead to enhanced mobility and generate greater equity between citizen groups. (Yatskiv and Budilovich, 2016). ACCESSIBILITY MOBILITY Mobility is “access to places of desire such as visiting family and friends; the psychological benefits of travel where social contact and independence are important aspects of mobility; the benefits of physical movement; maintaining social networks; potential travel”. Meanwhile, it is also written that accessibility planning is related “to quality of life, social inclusion/exclusion and use of non-car travel modes” (NITC, 2014).
  5. 5.  Inaccessibility highly affects the social dynamics of people’s life, and increases social exclusion. This issue has been explored since a lack of accessibility has a serious impact on people's life and may prevent them from finding a good job, have a good education, reaching health care services, as well as having enough social contacts (Giuffrida et al, 2017).  Transport is both a basic server and consumer within an economic system. Accessibility can be viewed as a basic prerequisite for the fuller development of economic and social welfare by the spatial distribution of activity demands with respect to residential locations (Allos and Mohan, 1975).  Accessibility impacts economy because a well-functioning transport system in a combination with the land-use system is a condition for economic development (Yatskiv & Budilovich, 2016).  Accessibility affects land and property values in a relationship which has an overall impact on the land use distribution, affecting not only the size of an urban area, but its structure. Examples of these effects can be seen in advertisements which point out to the prospective consumer that a particular residential location is near shops, school s or accessible to railway stations, nearness to motorway junctions illustrating opportunities for work in city centers, particular factories or at public buildings like hospitals (Allos and Mohan, 1975).  Low accessibility to jobs has been shown to be related to higher risks of unemployment, especially in low-income areas (Grisé et al, 2018).
  6. 6. FACTORS AFFECTING ACCESSIBILITY:  Principal factors used in models have included distance, time, car ownership, household characteristics, employment factors, connectivity of points, attributes of public transport services (regularity, area coverage and modal availability, frequency, suitability of arrival and departure times, duration of route time, destination time available, costs), journey purposes and other ratios such as that of time available at destination to travel time on route or equivalents in terms of monetary or generalized costs (Allos and Mohan, 1975).  Different factors that affect accessibility was found: transportation demand and options, mobility, information, integration of the transport system etc. According to the definition, the level of accessibility depends on the location of activities, quality and quantity of infrastructures, as well as needs of people and companies (Yatskiv & Budilovich, 2016).  Litman in (2012) concluded that there is no single indicator to capture accessibility. In fact, it depends on the goal of the study how the accessibility should be measured.  Accessibility is calculated on the base of the shortest journey time (or the fastest possible route) during the morning peak hours by public transport and by private cars. Then the total number of destinations that could be reached by public transport within a specific (attractive) travel time was determined (Yatskiv & Budilovich, 2016).
  7. 7. NATURE OF ACCESSIBILITY:  Two forms of accessibility (Giuffrida et al, 2017): 1) Active accessibility (or person-based accessibility) refers to the need to carry out the activities located throughout the area by a user that is in a particular place (generally the resident) and it measures the ease with which he can reach various destinations from an origin. 2) Passive accessibility (or place-based accessibility) refers to the need for the various opportunities that are located in a certain area of the territory, to be reached by the various users scattered throughout the study area. In other words, it measures the ease with which business and services of a target area of the displacements can be reached by the users concerned. It is useful in the location decisions of public services and economic activities.  Categorization of the accessibility measures was offered by the following groups (Yatskiv & Budilovich, 2016): • Infrastructure-based accessibility measures • Location-based accessibility measures • Person-based accessibility measures • Utility-based accessibility measures
  8. 8. Why Hyderabad City Taluka?  It contains the total population of 756,906 as per the census of 2017, and total households of 146,413 (Pakistan bureau of statistics, 2017).  The site selected is not pre-planned, and got established under the series of historical dynasties such as kalhora, Talpur, British, and modern eras.  Hyderabad Sindh, city of wind catcher, Pakistan is second largest city of Sindh province, and sixth largest of the country. It serves as transit hub between rural and urban Sindh. Hyderabad Pakistan is most affected city by the process of urbanization in Pakistan. It increased even faster between 1999 and 2011 than Karachi (Peerzado, et al, 2018). Due to rapid rate of urbanization and population increment, the site was selected to cope with the overwhelming issue of transit accessibility to different main areas (destinations).  Hyderabad city faces many problems, one of which is transportation which emerges as a major one nowadays (Jawed et al, 2019).
  9. 9. RESEARCH OBJECTIVES:  To determine and watch out the existing condition of the study area regarding accessibility factors in the light of literature.  To propose recommendations which will wholly contribute to optimize the accessibility factors which ultimate result will reflect to better accessibility.
  10. 10. LIMITATION AND SIGNIFICANCE:  In Pakistan, only Islamabad is a fully pre-planned city, and the rest of the cities were established due to many reasons such as war progress and socio-economic causes. Obviously, these cities are not planned due to which ample amount of town planning challenges keep erupting in these cities.  Hyderabad division consists of nine districts (PBS, 2017), out of which Hyderabad district itself is subdivided into Hyderabad city and rural taluka, latifabad and Qasimabad taluka. To make the study easy to understand and less complex, the researcher is limiting its study to only Hyderabad city taluka. This decision will help researcher to focus on the area well, and to propose long-term and stringent measures in this regard.  Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh, Pakistan. Urbanization rate in this city is increasing very rapidly due to socio- economic gains of individuals. This urbanization rapidly causes shortfall of houses and residential settlements, which directly causes the increment of city’s boundary, and thus the city expand and accessibility is affected. Urban sprawl can be considered as the key factor of unfavorable accessibility. This study would be proved very significant as it will help the authorities to solve those issues efficiently which have not been solved for centuries.
  11. 11. METHODOLOGY:
  12. 12. Data collection: • Primary data collection Questionnaires Field survey (observations) Experts opinions • Secondary data collection Research articles Reports Thesis Books Census documents Data Qualitative Quantitative Mostly from literature Mostly from primary collection
  13. 13. Sample size Where, n= required sample size N= total population size e = margin of error Considerations: C.I= Confidence interval = 95% e= 5% Because in social sciences subjects, 95% C.I is acceptable. “399 Questionnaires”
  14. 14. REFRENCES:  Yatskiv, Irina & Budilovich, Evelina. (2016). Evaluating Riga Transport System Accessibility. Latvia: Elsevier Ltd.  Giuffridaa, Nadia., Ignaccoloa, Matteo., Inturria, Giuseppe., Rofèb, Yodan & Calabròa, Giovanni (2017). Investigating the Correlation between Transportation Social Need and Accessibility: the Case of Catania. Israel: Elsevier Ltd.  Cledoua, Guillermina., Estevezb, Elsa & Barbosa, Luis. (2018). A taxonomy for planning and designing smart mobility services. Portugal: Elsevier Ltd.  Allos, A.E & Mohan, S. (1975). Environmental Evaluation and Accessibility Criteria in Planning. England: University of Birmingham.  Ganning, Joanna. (2014). Accessibility-Based Transportation Planning: Literature and Applications for Shrinking Cities. USA: National institute of transportation and communities (NITC).  Jawed, Aqsa., Talpur, M. A. H., Chandio, I.A & Mahesar, P.N. (2019). Impacts of In-Accessible and Poor Public Transportation System on Urban Environment: Evidence from Hyderabad. Pakistan: Research Gate.  Duranton, Gilles & Guerra, Erick. (2016). Urban accessibility: Balancing land use and transportation. Pennsylvania: University of Pennsylvania.  Peerzado, Bux., Magsi, Habibullah & Sheikh, Muhammad. (2018). Urbanization and causes of agricultural land conversion in Hyderabad. Pakistan: Research Gate.  Talpur, M. A. H., Chandio, I.A., Jumani, M. S & Naphia, M. (2016). Planning Information System for Rural Transport Planning Agencies. Pakistan: Research Gate.  MacDonald, Douglas., Yew, Connie & Arnold, Robert. (2004). Transportation performance measures in Canada, New Zealand, Australia & Japan. USA: Federal Highway Administration.  Grise, Emily., Boisjoly, Geneviève, Maguire, Meadhbh & El-Geneidy, Ahmed. (2018). Elevating access: Comparing accessibility to jobs by public transport for individuals with and without a physical disability. Canada: Elsevier Ltd.  Israel, Glenn D. (1992). Determining Sample Size. Florida: University of Florida.  Pakistan bureau of Statistics, Census (2017).  Guide to Sustainable development Management

