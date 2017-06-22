Infection Control in the Emergency Department

Infection Control in ED Gaby Hutchinson ED Clinical Nurse Specialist June 2017
Objectives  Briefly discuss standard precautions V’s Transmission Based precautions  Differentiate between contact, drop...
Standard Precautions  Work practices required for the basic level of infection control  Recommended for the treatment an...
Standard Precautions  Hand Hygiene  Safe use and disposal of sharps
 Cough Etiquette  Linen and waste management  Environmental cleaning  Personal Protective equipment
PPE  Essential component of both standard and transmission based precautions  The type of PPE used will vary depending o...
Transmission Based Precautions (TBP)  Used in addition to standard precautions  Used for patients that are suspected or ...
 In ED, patients requiring TBP will have a trolley outside their cubicle.  The trolley will have PPE required to care fo...
Contact Precautions
Contact Transmission  For infections spread through physical touch direct or indirect  Patients requiring include:  MRS...
Other considerations..  Patients will require single rooms on the ward….  In ED, distance from immunocompromised patient...
Droplet Precautions
Droplet transmission  Close proximity is required as droplets do not remain suspended in the air
Types of infections  Influenza  Parainfluenza  RSV  Meningococcal meningitis  Mumps  Pertussis  Rubella
ILI  Any patient presenting with a documented fever of (>38˚C), or a hx of chills and shakes  PLUS: cough and/or sore th...
Special considerations…  Patients require single room when admitted to the hospital  At least 1m between patients  Avoi...
Airborne Precautions
Airborne Transmission  Airborne droplet nuclei can remain suspended in the air for long periods.  Patients presenting wi...
Special Considerations..  Patient needs to be cared for in an Airborne infection isolation room (AIIR)  ED has 1 isolati...
What happens if we miss it?  A case study:
Contact Tracing…  Over 50 patients by Infection control  Over staff by OSH
Further Information  ChIPS → Departments→ Infection Prevention and Control  Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital Infection Prev...
Summary  Standard precautions apply to all patients  Transmission-Based precautions include contact, droplet and airborn...
Infection Control in the Emergency Department
Infection Control in the Emergency Department
Infection Control in the Emergency Department
Infection Control in the Emergency Department
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Infection Control in the Emergency Department

36 views

Published on

Infection Control in the Emergency Department

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Infection Control in the Emergency Department

  1. 1. Infection Control in ED Gaby Hutchinson ED Clinical Nurse Specialist June 2017
  2. 2. Objectives  Briefly discuss standard precautions V’s Transmission Based precautions  Differentiate between contact, droplet and airborne precautions  Where to find further information
  3. 3. Standard Precautions  Work practices required for the basic level of infection control  Recommended for the treatment and care of all patients regardless of perceived infection status
  4. 4. Standard Precautions  Hand Hygiene  Safe use and disposal of sharps
  5. 5.  Cough Etiquette  Linen and waste management  Environmental cleaning  Personal Protective equipment
  6. 6. PPE  Essential component of both standard and transmission based precautions  The type of PPE used will vary depending on the level of precaution (e.g. standard, contact, droplet or airborne)
  7. 7. Transmission Based Precautions (TBP)  Used in addition to standard precautions  Used for patients that are suspected or confirmed to be infected by organisms transmitted by the contact, droplet or airborne routes
  8. 8.  In ED, patients requiring TBP will have a trolley outside their cubicle.  The trolley will have PPE required to care for the patient as well as a with a coloured sign highlighting the level of precaution required.
  9. 9. Contact Precautions
  10. 10. Contact Transmission  For infections spread through physical touch direct or indirect  Patients requiring include:  MRSA (micro alert C and B)  VRE  Gastroenteritis  Clostridium Difficile  Herpes Zoster
  11. 11. Other considerations..  Patients will require single rooms on the ward….  In ED, distance from immunocompromised patients as able.  Limit equipment in cubicle.
  12. 12. Droplet Precautions
  13. 13. Droplet transmission  Close proximity is required as droplets do not remain suspended in the air
  14. 14. Types of infections  Influenza  Parainfluenza  RSV  Meningococcal meningitis  Mumps  Pertussis  Rubella
  15. 15. ILI  Any patient presenting with a documented fever of (>38˚C), or a hx of chills and shakes  PLUS: cough and/or sore throat in the absence of other Dx.  Will receive a surgical mask ASAP and placed onto Droplet precautions from triage.
  16. 16. Special considerations…  Patients require single room when admitted to the hospital  At least 1m between patients  Avoid aerosol generating procedures (i.e. inhalers instead of nebs)  Limit personnel access
  17. 17. Airborne Precautions
  18. 18. Airborne Transmission  Airborne droplet nuclei can remain suspended in the air for long periods.  Patients presenting with suspected/confirmed:  Pulmonary TB  Chicken Pox  Measles  MERS
  19. 19. Special Considerations..  Patient needs to be cared for in an Airborne infection isolation room (AIIR)  ED has 1 isolation room, the hospital has a further 5 AIIRs  Staff required to use N95 (P2) mask  Limit Personnel
  20. 20. What happens if we miss it?  A case study:
  21. 21. Contact Tracing…  Over 50 patients by Infection control  Over staff by OSH
  22. 22. Further Information  ChIPS → Departments→ Infection Prevention and Control  Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Policy Standard and Transmission Based Precautions Policy #02  On-call Microbiologist
  23. 23. Summary  Standard precautions apply to all patients  Transmission-Based precautions include contact, droplet and airborne depending on mode of transmission of suspected illness  Information and help is available

×