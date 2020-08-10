Successfully reported this slideshow.
V.JAGAN MOHAN RAO M.S.Pharm., MED.CHEM NIPER-KOLKATA Asst.Professor, MIPER-KURNOOL EMAIL- jaganvana6@gmail.com
The amino group is one of the most important functionalities in organic synthesis and in nature. Amines are a class of or...
The following are the tests carried to identify the presence of amino group present in the organic compound. Solubility ...
(a) Solubility Test: Amines are organic compounds which is basic in nature, so they dissolve in mineral acids like hydroch...
(c) Carbylamine Test: This test is also called isocyanide test, because when amines are treated with chloroform in the pre...
(e) Azo-Dye Test: This test is performed in order to confirm the presence of aromatic amines. Aromatic amines forms a diaz...
(f) Hinsberg Test: The reagent used in this test is benzene sulfonyl chloride. Amines reacts with benzene sulfonyl chlorid...
A secondary amine forms a substituted sulfonamide which is insoluble in alkali because it does not have acidic hydrogen. A...
Note: Tertiary amines: Precipitate in the test tube but dissolves in concentrated HCl. Secondary amines: Precipitate in te...
Solubility test If it is soluble in mineral acid then it may be an amine Litmus test It turns red litmus paper blue Carbyl...
Qualitative tests of amines
  2. 2. The amino group is one of the most important functionalities in organic synthesis and in nature. Amines are a class of organic compounds that contain the functional group -NH2. The structure of amine is R-NH2, where R in the case of aliphatic amine is an alkyl group or for aromatic amines is an aryl group. Amines are classified as primary, secondary and tertiary amines. Primary amines is the one in which the nitrogen atom is bonded to one hydrocarbon atom and two hydrogen atoms. Secondary amines is bonded with two hydrocarbon atom and one hydrogen atom. Tertiary amines are amines in which all the hydrogen atoms are replaced by hydrocarbon atoms.
  3. 3. The following are the tests carried to identify the presence of amino group present in the organic compound. Solubility test Litmus test Carbylamine test Nitrous acid test Azo-dye test Hinsberg test
  4. 4. (a) Solubility Test: Amines are organic compounds which is basic in nature, so they dissolve in mineral acids like hydrochloric acid. But this test is not a confirmation test for amines. The chemical reaction is given below. C6H5NH2 + HCl → C6H5NH3 +Cl– Note: If it is soluble in mineral acid then it may be an amine. (b) Litmus Test: Amines are basic in nature. So it turns red litmus paper blue. This test is also not a confirmation test for amines. The chemical reaction is given below. CH3-CH2-NH2 + H2O → CH3-CH2-NH3 + + OH– Note: The change in the colour of red litmus paper shows the given organic compound is a base. (may be amine)
  5. 5. (c) Carbylamine Test: This test is also called isocyanide test, because when amines are treated with chloroform in the presence of alkali, isocyanide is formed. Both aliphatic and aromatic amines gives positive for this test. Secondary and tertiary amines do not give this test. The chemical reaction is given below. R-NH2 + 3KOH + CHCl3 → RNC(isocyanide) + 3KCl + 3H2O Note: An unpleasant odor confirms the presence of primary amine. (d) Nitrous Acid Test: This test can be used to identify primary, secondary and tertiary amines. An aromatic primary amine reacts with nitrous acid forms a diazonium salt and at higher temperatures the formed diazonium compounds undergoes decomposition. C6H5NH2 + HNO2 → C6H5-N=N+Cl–(diazonium compound) Primary aliphatic amines react with nitrous acid to give nitrogen gas, which is seen as bubbles. R-NH2 + HONO → R-OH + H2O + N2↑ Secondary amines react with nitrous acid to form a yellow oily nitrosamine. R2-NH + HONO → R2N-NO + H2O Tertiary amines react with nitrous acid to form soluble nitrite salts. R3N + HONO → R3NH+ON– Note: Nitrosamines are highly carcinogenic substances.
  6. 6. (e) Azo-Dye Test: This test is performed in order to confirm the presence of aromatic amines. Aromatic amines forms a diazonium salts when treated with HNO2. These diazo compounds couple with phenols like β-naphthols forms an orange azo dye which is insoluble in water. The chemical reaction is given below. C6H5NH2 + HNO2 → C6H5-N=N+Cl– Note: The presence of red orange dye conforms the presence of aromatic amines.
  7. 7. (f) Hinsberg Test: The reagent used in this test is benzene sulfonyl chloride. Amines reacts with benzene sulfonyl chloride in the alkaline medium. Primary amines reacts with benzene sulfonyl chloride to produce substituted sulfonamide which contains an acidic hydrogen and dissolve in basic medium.
  8. 8. A secondary amine forms a substituted sulfonamide which is insoluble in alkali because it does not have acidic hydrogen. A tertiary amine forms a substituted sulfonamide which is insoluble in alkali because it does not have an acidic hydrogen.
  9. 9. Note: Tertiary amines: Precipitate in the test tube but dissolves in concentrated HCl. Secondary amines: Precipitate in test tube but does not dissolve in concentrated hydrochloric acid. Primary amines: No reaction or precipitate, on adding concentrated hydrochloric acid insoluble material is seen.
  10. 10. Solubility test If it is soluble in mineral acid then it may be an amine Litmus test It turns red litmus paper blue Carbylamine test An unpleasant odor confirms the presence of primary amine. Nitrous acid test Appearance of bubbles shows the presence of primary amines, yellow oily liquid shows the presence of secondary amines and formation of nitrite salts conforms the presence of tertiary amines. Azo-dye test The presence of red orange dye conforms the presence of aromatic amines. Hinsberg test Primary amines: No reaction or precipitate, on adding concentrated hydrochloric acid insoluble material is seen. Secondary amines: Precipitate in test tube but does not dissolve in concentrated hydrochloric acid. Tertiary amines: Precipitate in the test tube but dissolves in concentrated HCl. Observations:

×